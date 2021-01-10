100+ male and female barbarian names for your new character

Dungeons And Dragons is one of the most famous role-playing games in the world. Players are required to select and name their characters. Unfortunately, selecting barbarian names for new characters can be tricky for most people. A look at some of the names you could use would be of significant help.

The barbarian level in Dungeons And Dragons is an exciting one. You get to choose a variety of characters and give them either barbarian female names or male ones.

100+ male and female barbarian names

In the game, the barbarians are known for their brute strength and warrior-like skills in battle. Therefore, the barbarian tribe names you choose should reflect exactly that. Here is a list of the most common names you can identify your characters with.

Cool barbarian names for girls

There are various barbarian names female characters could be identified with. You can pick a female barbarian name from the suggestions below.

Alessia: Defender

Defender Alexandria: A defender of humankind

A defender of humankind Amira: An imperial

An imperial Audrey: Of noble strength

Of noble strength Bathilda: Battle

Battle Carla: A free woman

A free woman Casey: Brave in battle

Brave in battle Cassandra: It means a man’s defender

It means a man’s defender Clotilda: One who is famous in battles

One who is famous in battles Emersyn: Bravery or powerful

Bravery or powerful Herewith: Strength of the army

Strength of the army Lenna: Lion’s strength

Lion’s strength Louisa: A renowned warrior

A renowned warrior Lulu: It denotes a famous warrior

It denotes a famous warrior Maia: It means a brave warrior

It means a brave warrior Marcella: It denotes warlike

It denotes warlike Marcheline: This French pick means a warrior

This French pick means a warrior Martina: A warlike

A warlike Maude: Battle-mighty

Battle-mighty Meredith: The protector of the sea

The protector of the sea Morgan: A sea warrior

A sea warrior Moxie: It means boldness and strength of character

It means boldness and strength of character Myla: A soldier or one who is merciful

A soldier or one who is merciful Nikita: An unconquered one

An unconquered one Rosabella: A noted protector

A noted protector Shamara: Ready for battle

Ready for battle Valda: It signifies a battle heroine

It signifies a battle heroine Valentina: Strong, vigorous, and powerful

Strong, vigorous, and powerful Veerle: To travel to battle

To travel to battle Zelda: Means a grey fighting maid

Good barbarian names for men

If you are looking for a Barbarian name for your male character, the list below will be helpful. It contains numerous human barbarian names from different origins.

Aloysius: It means famous warrior

It means famous warrior Amastan: It denotes a protector

It denotes a protector Attila: One of the most feared ancient barbarians.

One of the most feared ancient barbarians. Berenger: It means a warrior who fights with a spear

It means a warrior who fights with a spear Boris: It means to fight

It means to fight Cadell: Battle

Battle Cahir: Battle man

Battle man Donnacha: Brown-haired warrior

Brown-haired warrior Duncan: Dark warrior

Einar: Bold warrior

Bold warrior Evander: Strong man and bow warrior

Strong man and bow warrior Gautier: Ruler of an army

Ruler of an army G enseric: The Vandal's king

The Vandal's king Gundahar: Famous Burgundian king known for his battle skills.

Famous Burgundian king known for his battle skills. Gunnar: Bold warrior

Bold warrior Harold: An army ruler

An army ruler Hartwig: Courageous in battle

Courageous in battle Harvard: An army guard

An army guard Igor: Means a warrior

Means a warrior Izemrasen: It means powerful

It means powerful Junaid: It denotes a warrior

It denotes a warrior Kavan: Means battle

Means battle Koa: Means a warrior

Means a warrior Levent: It means naval soldier

It means naval soldier Lothar: A famous army

A famous army Ludovic: It means famous warrior

It means famous warrior Luigi: Renowned warrior

Renowned warrior Luther: Army people

Army people Marceau: A little warrior

A little warrior Marcello: A young warrior

A young warrior Marcus: Warlike

Warlike Mordecai: A follower of Marduk

A follower of Marduk Nikostratos: Army of victory

Army of victory Ojore: It implies a warrior

It implies a warrior Oscar: A champion warrior

A champion warrior Ptolemy: It means an aggressive one

It means an aggressive one Ragnar: It means warrior

It means warrior Rainer: The name means a wise army

The name means a wise army Satriya: A knight

A knight Swain: A knight’s attendant

A knight’s attendant Tanguy: It denotes a warrior

It denotes a warrior Tew: A warrior God

A warrior God Troy: A foot soldier’s descendant

A foot soldier’s descendant Viggo: The name implies war

The name implies war Villard: It means battle fortress

It means battle fortress Walter: An army ruler

An army ruler Werner: A protecting army

A protecting army Werther: A worthy warrior

DnD barbarian names that are unisexual

While playing Dungeons And Dragons, there are unisexual names you can use to identify your characters. Some Barbarian names D&D gamers could use on their characters include;

Armani: It means a warrior

It means a warrior Callan: It denotes rock and battle

It denotes rock and battle Casey: This name means brave in battle

This name means brave in battle Clancy: A red-haired warrior

A red-haired warrior Connery: A warrior-lord

A warrior-lord Dustin: Could mean Thor’s stone or a brave warrior

Could mean Thor’s stone or a brave warrior Harlow: It means army

It means army Kelly: It implies war

It implies war Martia: This name has its roots in Latin and Spanish and means “warlike.

This name has its roots in Latin and Spanish and means “warlike. Milo: It means merciful and soldier

It means merciful and soldier Murphy: A sea warrior

A sea warrior Owen: A young warrior

A young warrior Payton: It is a name that means fighting man’s estate

It is a name that means fighting man’s estate Sacha: A defending warrior

Funny barbarian names

Funny names are often more memorable. People are more likely to remember and recognize you based on your unique and amusing username. Here are some reasons why funny barbarian names can be a good choice.

Baloo: Uses bone-crushing bear hug

Uses bone-crushing bear hug Biff: Music and poetry

Music and poetry Blunderbuss: Charges through battles recklessly

Charges through battles recklessly Boombox: Carries a massive boombox

Carries a massive boombox Bubbles: Oddly cheery in battle

Oddly cheery in battle Chuckles: Known for infectious laughter

Known for infectious laughter Flibberflap: Can't resist flirting

Can't resist flirting Fuzzy Wuzzy: Teddy bear-like appearance

Teddy bear-like appearance Gertrude: Easily fooled and gullible

Easily fooled and gullible Glimmer: Princess

Princess Gloop: Malleable body

Malleable body Grizzleknob: Method of settling disputes

Method of settling disputes Grog: Known for his strength

Known for his strength Gruntilda: Passionate about food

Passionate about food Hilda: One who is ready for a feast

One who is ready for a feast Jibberjabber: Can't stop talking

Can't stop talking Knuckles: Extremely ticklish

Extremely ticklish Muttonchop: Known for large sideburns and love for meat

Known for large sideburns and love for meat Snaggletooth: Unique, crooked smile

Unique, crooked smile Snickers: Fights to protect candy stash

Fights to protect candy stash Splat: Infamous for dropping weapons

Infamous for dropping weapons Spork: Often bewildered and confused

Often bewildered and confused Squishy: Specializes in squeezing opponents

Specializes in squeezing opponents Sven: Dealing with his enemies

Dealing with his enemies Thorkel: Notorious for his mischievous pranks

Notorious for his mischievous pranks Thud: Speech is incoherent

Speech is incoherent Toots: Incorporates a horn into battle

Incorporates a horn into battle Ugg: A fierce warrior

A fierce warrior Wanda: Paranoia

What are some cool barbarian names from Reddit?

If you are using Reddit, you may need a unique username that can contribute to building your personal or brand identity. Here are unique names for Reddit you can use.

Aqurik Tempestborn

Ayla Fireheart

Drakar Grimclaw

Dyruk Marrowfiend

Freya Stormrage

Grommash Bloodaxe

Hakan Skullsplitter

Hildegarde Frostwolf

Jàegah Dawnsplitter

Jorok Norkerhym

Kaldur Blackthorn

Madal Whsiperbane

Ragnar Blackbeard

Sigrun Battleborn

Skara Flameblade

Sven Berserkr

Thrain Ironfist

Torvald Thunderstrike

Ulfrik Stormrider

Vargr Bloodmoon

These are some of the barbarian names for your male and female characters. You could identify them using any of the above-listed forms of identities.

