Moneybagg Yo’s kids and baby mamas: how many does he have?

Moneybagg Yo, whose real name is Demario DeWayne White, Jr., is a famous American rapper and songwriter. He is widely known for his albums, including 2 Heartless, Reset and The Pre-Release. In addition to his music career, his personal life has been a subject of interest among his fans, with many seeking to know more about Moneybagg Yo's kids.

Moneybagg Yo’s known kids. Photo: @itzspringtime, @juiccybabyyy, @renee_echelon on Instagram (modified by author)

Moneybagg Yo is not a new name in the entertainment industry. His music resonates deeply with his fans, resulting in his immense fame and adoration. Over the years, the rapper has been romantically linked with various women and has many children. Find out who Moneybagg Yo's children are and their mothers below.

Profile summary

Real name Demario DeWayne White, Jr. Nickname Moneybagg Yo Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1991 Age 31 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Demario DeWayne White Sr Mother Juanita White Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Children 8 High School East High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Twitter @MoneyBaggYo Instagram @moneybaggyo TikTok @Moneybagg Yo

Who is Moneybagg Yo?

The American entertainer was born in Memphis, Tennesse, United States, on 22 September 1991. He is the son of Demario DeWayne White Sr. and Juanita White.

He made his music career debut in 2012 when he released his first mixtape, From Da Block 2 Da Booth. However, his breakthrough came in 2016 after signing with a record label Yo Gott's Collective Music Group. He currently owns his record label named Bread Gang Music Group.

His popular hits include Said Sum, Hard for the Next, Me Vs Me and Steppers. He has received several nominations, including iHeartRadio Music Awards for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2023.

Moneybagg Yo’s kids

How many kids does Moneybagg Yo have? During a radio interview with Shade 45 in 2017, the rapper revealed to DJ SuperStar and Gray Rizzy that he had seven children sired with four different women at the time. He also mentioned that two to three of his children, he had them by the time he was in the 12th grade. Since then, he has added a daughter called Spring.

Moneybagg Yo has a strong bond with his kids. In June 2022, the rapper's mother and his children got him a billboard in Memphis for Father's Day with their names written on it, wishing him a happy Father's Day. Here children known to the public.

Demario

Demario is one of the two sons of the Moneybagg and Renee Echelon. He celebrates his birthday on 14 September. His mother is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who owns a My Size Fashion Boutique boutique.

O'Marrion

Moneybagg Yo’s son, O'Marrion. Photo: @renee_echelon on Instagram (modified by author)

O'Marrion is the second son of the American rapper Demario and Renee Echelon. He was born in January 2012. As of 2023, O'Marrion is 11 years old.

Spring Yo

The rapper's youngest child. Photo: @itzspringtime on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spring is the youngest child of Moneybagg. She was born in May 2019. She is four years old as of 2023. The celebrity kid has an Instagram account, where you can find captivating photos of her. Her mother's name remains a mystery, but she goes by @itsonlyone10k on Instagram. The rapper and his baby mama celebrated Spring's birthday together.

The names of his other children are:

Demya

Tariyah

Mariah

Demonel

Camarian

Who are Moneybagg's baby mothers?

In 2017, the American rapper mentioned that he had four baby mamas, but since then he has added another child with another woman, making them five baby mothers. The ones known to the public are:

Renee Echelon

Renee is a social media influencer and entrepreneur. She owns a boutique known as My Size Fashion Boutique. She is the mother of two of Moneybaggb Yo's sons, Demario and O'Marrion. In June 2021, she praised the rapper for being present in her two sons' life.

Chyna Santana

Chyna Santana, whose real name is Shana Ward, is alleged to be the mother of two of the rapper's kids. She is a model, born on 27 October 1992 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. Her mother is Shelia Pinkins. She was raised alongside her two brothers, Deterrious and Martaivius Ward. On 29 April 2022, news spread that Chyna was found dead, but the cause of her death remains a mystery.

Whitney White

Whitney is an Instagram star. She is the mother of two of the rapper's children, a boy and a girl.

Spring's mother

The lady goes by the username @itsonly10k on Instagram. She is the mother of the rapper's lastborn child. She is the CEO of Trap Gurlz,a record label, and owns a hair business.

FAQs

Who is Moneybagg Yo? He is an American songwriter, rapper and record producer. How old is Moneybagg Yo? He is 31 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 22 September 1991. How many kids does Moneybagg have? The rapper has eight children; four sons and four daughters. Who are Moneybagg Yo's daughters? He has four daughters, namely Tariyah, Mariah, Camarian and Spring. Who are Moneybagg Yo's sons? The rapper has four sons, Demya, Demario, O'marrion and Demonel. How old is the Moneybagg Yo's youngest child? His daughter Spring is the youngest. She is four years old as of 2023. She was born in May 2019. How many baby mamas does Moneybagg have? He has five baby mamas. The ones known to the public are Chyna Santana, Whitney White and Renee Echelon, and Spring's mother.

Moneybagg Yo's kids have won the attention of many people due to the rapper's popularity and success in the entertainment industry. He is the father of four sons and four daughters from five different women. Although they have different mothers, the children share a strong bond with their father, who is termed as a devoted parent who always prioritises their welfare.

