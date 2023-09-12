Nick Cannon’s girlfriends: Who has he dated over the years?

Nick Cannon is an American rapper, actor, and comedian. He is best recognised for portraying Devon Miles in Drumline and Alvin Johnson in Love Don’t Cost a Thing. His success in the entertainment industry is not the only thing that has caught people’s attention but also his love life. What does Nick Cannon’s girlfriend history look like?

Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Jeremychanphotography (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Having been in the US entertainment industry for over two decades, Nick Cannon is undoubtedly a famous personality. Besides his career, he has hit the headlines several times for his relationships. Does he have a girlfriend, and who has he dated? Here is Nick Cannon's dating history to help you understand the women he has been with since 1999.

Profile summary

Full name Nicholas Scott Cannon Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1980 Age 42 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth San Diego, California, United States Current residence Saddle River, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Beth Gardner Father James Cannon Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Bre Tiesi Children 12 School Monte Vista High School College Santa Monica College, Howard University Profession Actor, rapper, comedian, television host Instagram @nickcannon Twitter @NickCannon TikTok @nickcannon Facebook @NickCannon

Nick Cannon’s dating history

Since coming into the limelight, the San Diego-born entertainer has been romantically linked to several women. Here are the ladies Nick Cannon has been in a relationship with over the years.

Nicole Scherzinger (1999–2000)

Nicole Scherzinger relaxes on the beach close to her hotel after officially naming P&O Cruises' newest ship Arvia in a world-first beachside ceremony in Bridgetown, Barbados. Photo: James D. Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Scherzinger is an American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress. She is known for songs such as Don’t Cha, When I Grow Up, and Stickwitu. Nicole was reportedly Nick Cannon’s partner, and they dated before 2000.

In an interview with Insider, the rapper revealed about his relationship with the singer, saying:

Everybody knows that's my ex. I wouldn't do it now. I was so in love with Nicole. That's probably the only woman I've ever chased. I chased her. I gave her Bible verses. I gave her a custom Bible because she's very spiritual and super into Christianity.

Christina Milian (2003–2005)

Christina Milian attends the 2023 REVOLVE Festival in Thermal, California. Photo: Steven Simione

Source: Getty Images

Milian is an American singer-actress known for songs Dip It Low and Bedrock and the movies Man of the House and Be Cool. Was Milian Nick Cannon’s GF? Milian and Nick first met in 2003 on the cast of Love Don’t Cost a Thing but did not start dating until the movie ended.

They were together for about two years and reportedly called it quits in 2005. During a podcast session, Milian claimed they broke up because she found out Nick was cheating on her.

Kim Kardashian (September 2006–January 2007)

Kim Kardashian visits the Skims Summer Pop-Up Shop in the Channel Gardens at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian, an American actress, model, and TV personality, met the Pray for Him hitmaker in 2006. However, their romantic relationship did not commence until September 2006, after Kim Kardashian had broken up with singer Ray J.

Their relationship was short-lived, as they went their separate ways in January 2007. Speaking about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, Nick told Drink Champs he loved her and she broke his heart.

Selita Ebanks (2007)

Selita Ebanks attends The Launch of The House Of Remy Martin MVP Experience at Shoot 360 in Torrance, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Selita Ebanks is a model and actress famous for appearing in numerous films and TV series, including Runaway and About Last Night. She had been friends with Nick for a long time, but when they met in January 2007 at a party, they began a romantic relationship.

In May 2007, they got engaged, but their anticipated marriage did not materialise as they parted ways in October 2007.

Brittany Bell (2015)

Brittany Bell is an American dancer, model, and former beauty pageant. She was one of Nick Cannon’s girlfriends, and her relationship with the She Ball actor commenced in 2015.

They had an between 2015 and September 2022. They are parents to three children: Golden "Sagon" Cannon, Powerful Queen Cannon, and Rise Messiah Cannon.

Jessica White (2015)

Jessica White attends The Little Red Dress party at Nouveau Bar & Grill in Jonesboro, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Jessica is a fashion model and actress. She is best recognised as a Victoria’s Secret runway model. She had a brief relationship with Nick Cannon in 2015. She reportedly got pregnant with his kid but unfortunately had a miscarriage and lost the child.

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (2016)

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC performs on the West Holts stage during day three of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton, in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Rozonda Thomas, famous as Chilli, is an American singer, dancer, and actress. She is recognised for being part of the group TLC. Dating rumours about her and Nick Cannon surfaced online after they were spotted hanging out in 2016. Despite the speculations, neither of them confirmed the existence of the relationship.

Lanisha Cole (2017–2021)

Lanisha Cole is an American actress, model, and photographer. Speculation about her relationship with Nick emerged in 2017 when they dated briefly and parted ways. In 2021, they rekindled their romance and were together for a while before calling it quits the same year.

Actor Nick Cannon has a child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, with Lanisha, born on 14 September 2022.

Abby De La Rosa (2020)

Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit In Los Angeles at Magic Box in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

De La Rosa is a radio personality. Her relationship with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor allegedly started in 2020, and they described it as an open relationship.

She is Nick Cannon’s baby mama of three children: Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir (twins ) and Beautiful Zeppelin. De La Rosa, who acknowledges Nick’s many relationships, expressed her desire to be in a monogamous relationship in future. She said,

I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever

Alyssa Scott (2019–2022)

Model Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon reportedly first crossed paths when she appeared in Wild ‘n Out in 2019. They started dating around the same time but maintained a low-key relationship until July 2021, when they had their first child, Zen S. Cannon.

They welcomed their second child, Halo Marie, in December 2022. Unfortunately, Zen succumbed to brain cancer in December 2021.

Bre Tiesi (2020)

Model Bre Tiesi attends the Babes In Toyland: Support Our Troops event at Le Jardin nightclub in Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Bre Tiesi, a real estate agent, model, and reality TV star, is seemingly Nick Cannon’s current girlfriend. She is in an open relationship with the actor and revealed that they have been on and off for a while. She had her first child, Legendary Love, with the actor in June 2022.

Is Nick Cannon married?

No. However, he was married to Mariah Carey between 2008 and 2016. Songstress Mariah Carey and the comedian’s first encounter was at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. Nick spoke positively about her during the event. In 2008, they sparked dating rumours after Nick played her love interest in the music video of her song Bye Bye.

Speculations about their romance intensified after they were stopped on a date in Las Vegas, Nevada. After less than two months of dating, the ex-couple took everyone by surprise when they got hitched in April 2008.

Mariah Carey is seen in Manhattan in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

This is one of Nick Cannon’s relationships that was much publicised. They welcomed twins, Moroccan Scott and Monroe Cannon, on 30 April 2011. After being together for about six years, they separated in December 2014 and filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised in November 2016, ending their eight-year marriage.

FAQs

Who is Nick Cannon? He is an American rapper, actor, comedian, and TV host. He is known for hosting Wild ‘n Out. Where is Nick Cannon from? His hometown is San Diego, California, United States. Is Nick Cannon married? The entertainer is not married. He was once married to singer Mariah Carey between 2008 and 2016. Is Nick Cannon single? He is seemingly dating model Bre Tiesi. Who are Nick Cannon’s baby mamas? He has had children with six women: Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, Alyssa Scott, and Bre Tiesi. How many children does Nick Cannon have? He has 12 children with six different women. Did Nick Cannon date Kim Kardashian? He dated Kim Kardashian for a few months until January 2007.

Who are Nick Cannon’s girlfriends? The American actor is known for being in multiple relationships. He has dated famous entertainment personalities and was married once to Mariah Carey. He has 12 children with six baby mamas.

Legit.ng recently published Bobbi Althoff’s biography. She is an American social media influencer recognised for sharing marital and parenting-related content.

Bobbi began uploading content on TikTok in February 2021 and was motivated to continue sharing content due to positive feedback. Her popularity has gradually risen on different social media platforms. The online influencer is married and has two children.

Source: Legit.ng