Rose Bundy's biography: what is Ted Bundy’s daughter doing now?

Rose Bundy's biography

Rose was born on October 24, 1982, in Florida in the United States. As of 2021, Rose Bundy's age is 38.

Who is the mother of Ted Bundy's daughter?

Rose's mother is known as Carole Anne Boone. Rose is her parents' only child together. Rose Bundy's siblings are half-siblings from her mother and father's side. She has a half-brother named James Boone, born to her mother from a previous relationship.

Rosa also has a half-sister from her father’s side. Previously, Ted was in a relationship with Elizabeth Kloepfer, who had a daughter named Molly. However, Rose was her father's first biological child.

Reportedly, Carole Ann conceived Rose when Ted was in prison, serving time on death row. Carole believed in her then-husband's innocence and would visit him in prison. There are two conflicting theories explaining how Carole conceived.

One of the speculations, as reported by The Sun, is that Boone passed an empty cond*m through a kiss to her ex-husband, who filled it and later returned it via a kiss as well. Other sources speculate that the pair bribed correctional officers to be allowed to have conjugal visits. At the time, conjugal rights were not allowed for criminals like Ted, but bribing correctional officers for conjugal visits was common.

Where is Ted Bundy's daughter?

Rose has lived away from the spotlight since birth. There have been several documentaries and films released, and books published, trying to cover the life of Ted and his family.

Some of these are Ted Bundy (2002), Extremely Wicked, Fry Day (2017), Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019), The Only Living Witness (Stephen G. Michaud, 1993), The Stranger Besides Me (Anne Rule, 1980), and Falling for a Killer.

In the Amazon Prime documentary series Falling for a Killer, where Carole's face is shown, Rose's face is shown as a blurry image. There are not many photos of Rose Bundy available.

It is suspected that both Rose and Boone changed their names to enable them to live their lives under the radar. Allegedly, Ted Bundy's daughter Rose Bundy today goes by the name Abigail Griffin, but this is not confirmed.

Carole was shocked to hear the confession of her ex-husband, and she avoided visiting him in jail or even picking his calls. They divorced in 1986, and Ted was executed in 1989.

After that, Boone and her daughter moved to Washington. Reportedly, Carole passed on in a retirement home in Washington in 2018.

Is Rose Bundy still alive?

Rosa is still alive. According to Globe, Rose now lives in Britain, as a housewife, with three kids. Rose Bundy's daughters and (or) sons are not known.

Rose Bundy has lived her entire life out of the public eye due to her deceased father’s criminal history. She has tried to escape her father's shadow by changing her name and moving from her original area of residence.

