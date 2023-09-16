Ruby da Cherry’s biography: age, height, birthday, real name

Ruby da Cherry is a rapper and musical artist from the United States of America. He is widely known for teaming up with his cousin Scott Anthony Arceneaux Jr. ($uicide Christ/$lick/$crim) to form the $uicideboy$ rap group. Some of the band's hits include Yeah, I’m Cleaner, Diamond Girl, Broken Krystal Ball and Voodoo.

Ruby da Cherry has been passionate about music since childhood, playing instruments like the violin and drums. Since he entered the music industry, he has collaborated with famous artists and bands, including Travis Barker of the Blink-182 band, the Korn guitarist James Shaffer and American rapper Shakewell.

Profile summary and bio

Where is Ruby da Cherry from?

Ruby da Cherry’s real name is Aristos Norman Petrou. The American rapper hails from New Orleans, Louisiana, United States. He was raised alongside his younger brother and sister, Alexi Petrou and Sophia Petrou.

What is Ruby da Cherry’s nationality? He is an American citizen of white ethnicity. The musical artist’s father is Pavlos Petrou, while his mom is Kellie Petrou-Harrison. His father was a former Greek Cypriot soccer head coach at Mount Carmel Academy in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. His dad arrived in the United States after obtaining an athletic scholarship to the University of New Orleans.

Are Ruby da Cherry and Scrim related?

Scott Anthony Arceneaux Jr., aka $crim, is Ruby da Cherry’s cousin. The duo is considered one of the most popular acts in the underground rap scene.

How old is Ruby da Cherry?

The American rapper is 33 years old as of 2023. What is Ruby da Cherry’s birthday? He was born on 22 April 1990. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

Career

Before starting his musical journey, Ruby worked as a waiter at his father’s restaurant. Ruby and his cousin, $crim, were deeply influenced by the rich musical culture of their city, and they decided to create their band $uicideboy$ in 2014.

Ruby da Cherry’s band produced abrasive, self-beats and harsh lyrical content, which was well-received by fans. In addition, they own a record label known as G59 Records. Their music is distributed by Virgin Music Label & Artist Services.

The $uicideboy$ band released its first mixtape in 2014. Since then, the duo has released 19 mixtapes. In 2016, their Radical $uicide album ranked 17th on the chart and was one of their most successful works. The duo made their debut studio album, I Want to Die in New Orleans, on 7 September 2018, which became their first top-ten album on the US Billboard 200.

Most of their music explores various themes around depression and death. Their most popular tracks are Magazine, 2nd Hand, O Pana! and Dead Batteries. The American rappers have performed in various events, including the Woo Hah! Festival in the Netherlands, Splash! Festival in Germany, and the Blockfest in Tampere, Finland.

What is Ruby da Cherry’s net worth?

The American rapper has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of wealth is his music career.

What is Ruby da Cherry’s height?

The American musical artist is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Ruby da Cherry has been passionate about pursuing music since a tender age. Ruby and his cousin, $crim, are one of the most popular acts in the underground rap scene known for producing music that explores various themes around depression and death, among many others.

