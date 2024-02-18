33 songs with numbers in the title to add to your playlist

Creativity in the music industry has been there for ages. Many artists are now incorporating numbers into their song titles. Often, they draw inspiration from numbers for many reasons—among the reasons are numerical significance, symbolism, and making the songs catchy and unforgettable. This post lists some of the songs with numbers in the title to add to your playlist.

Songs with numbers in the title. Photo: pexels.com, @joshsorenson (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some of the most popular songs with numbers in the title include One by U2, 24K Magic by Bruno Mars, and 99 Red Balloons by Nena. These numbers add to the musical magic, making the tracks unique. Discover more similar songs from various genres.

Songs with numbers in the title

From iconic classics to contemporary hits, the presence of numbers in song titles has left an indelible mark on the music landscape. Below is a list of songs where numbers play a pivotal role, each offering a distinctive narrative and musical experience.

1. 1000 Nights By Ed Sheeran

Song : 1000 Nights

: Released on : 12 July 2019

: 12 July 2019 Artist : Ed Sheeran featuring Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

: Ed Sheeran featuring Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: No.6 Collaborations Project

1000 Nights is among the popular pop songs with numbers in the title by Ed Sheeran. Released as part of his fourth album, No.6 Collaborations Project, this song features Meek Mill and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

2. 10,000 Hours by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Song : 10,000 Hours

: Released on : 4 October 2019

: 4 October 2019 Artist : Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber

: Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber Genre : Country

: Country Album: Good Things

10,000 Hours is a 2019 song by American country music duo Dan + Shay and Canadian singer Justin Bieber. The song was released as the lead single from Dan + Shay's fourth studio album, Good Things (2021). It debuted at number four on the US Billboard Hot 100.

3. 2 Become 1 by Spice Girls

Song : 2 Become 1

: Released on : 16 December 1996

: 16 December 1996 Artist : Spice Girls

: Spice Girls Genre : Pop, UK R&B

: Pop, UK R&B Album: Spice

2 Become 1 is among the most famous pop and R&B songs with numbers in the title by the British girl group Spice Girls. Written by the group members Matt Rowe and Richard Stannard, it was released as part of their debut album Spice. The song topped the UK Singles Chart for three weeks.

4. 3 by Britney Spears

Song : 3

: Released on : 29 September 2009

: 29 September 2009 Artist: Britney Spears

Britney Spears Genre : Electropop, Pop, Dance Pop

: Electropop, Pop, Dance Pop Album: The Singles Collection

3 by Britney Spears, released in 2009, is a dance-pop track from her second greatest hits album, The Singles Collection. The song gained attention for its catchy beats and provocative lyrics centred around the concept of a threesome. 3 debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and became Britney Spears’s third number-one single in the country.

5. Six Feet Under by The Weeknd

Song : Six Feet Under

: Released on : 25 November 2016

: 25 November 2016 Artist : The Weeknd

: The Weeknd Genre : R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Hip-Hop/Rap

: R&B/Soul, Dance/Electronic, Hip-Hop/Rap Album: Starboy

Six Feet Under is a 2016 song by Canadian singer The Weeknd from his third studio album Starboy. The song features additional vocals from American rapper Future. Six Feet Under charted on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number 34.

6. 2-4-6-8 Motorway by Tom Robinson Band

Song: 2-4-6-8 Motorway

Released on : 7 October 1977

: 7 October 1977 Artist : Tom Robinson Band

: Tom Robinson Band Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

: Album: Power in the Darkness

2-4-6-8 Motorway by Tom Robinson Band is a rock anthem released in 1977 as a single from Power in the Darkness album. The song, featuring catchy melodies and Tom Robinson's distinctive vocals, became a significant hit in the UK, reaching No. 5 on the Singles Chart.

7. 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover by Paul Simon

Song : 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover

: Released on :

: Artist : Paul Simon

: Paul Simon Genre : Classic rock

: Classic rock Album: Still Crazy After All These Years

50 Ways to Leave Your Lover by Paul Simon was released as a single in 1975 from his fourth studio album, Still Crazy After All These Years. Released on Columbia Records, the song was ranked by Billboard as the No. 8 song of 1976.

8. 7 Years by Lukas Graham

Song : 7 Years

: Released on : 18 September 2015

: 18 September 2015 Artist : Lukas Graham

: Lukas Graham Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: Lukas Graham (Blue Album)

7 Years is a song by Danish soul-pop band Lukas Graham from their second studio album, Lukas Graham. The song was released as a digital download by Copenhagen Records and topped the Danish Singles Chart. 7 Years was also nominated for three Grammy Awards: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

9. 99 Luftballons by Nena

Song : 99 Luftballons

: 99 Luftballons Released on : 1983

: 1983 Artist : Nena

: Nena Genre : New wave, Pop, German Pop, Rock

: New wave, Pop, German Pop, Rock Album: Nena

99 Luftballons by Nena is a 1983 German anti-war protest song from their 1983 self-titled album. The song became a massive international success, reaching the top of the charts in various countries. The song is celebrated for its catchy melody and poignant commentary on the consequences of war.

10. Cloud Number 9 by Bryan Adams

Song : Cloud Number 9

: Released on : 3 May 1999

: 3 May 1999 Artist : Bryan Adams

: Bryan Adams Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: On a Day Like Today

Cloud Number 9 is one of the late 90s songs with numbers in the title. The track was released by Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams as part of his eighth studio album On a Day Like Today. Cloud Number 9 reached number six on the UK Singles Chart, seven in Canada, and 13 in Austria.

11. Three Times A Lady By Commodores

Song : Three Times A Lady

: Released on : 9 June 1978

: 9 June 1978 Artist: Commodores

Commodores Genre : R&B/Soul

: R&B/Soul Album: Natural High

Three Times a Lady is one of the '70s songs with numbers in the title. The track was released by Commodores as part of their album Natural High. Three Times a Lady was written by lead singer Lionel Richie and stayed at No.1 on the US Billboard charts for two weeks.

12. 4:44 by Jay-Z

Song : 4:44

: Released on : 11 July 2017

: 11 July 2017 Artist : Jay-Z

: Jay-Z Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: 4:44

4:44 is a 2017 track by American hip-hop artist Jay-Z, released as the lead single from his thirteenth studio album of the same name. This track earned nominations in the categories of Song of the Year and Best Rap Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. The title of the song is the same as the song's length.

13. A Thousand Years by Christina Perri

Song : A Thousand Years

: Released on : 18 October 2011

: 18 October 2011 Artist: Christina Perri

Christina Perri Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1: The Score

A Thousand Years (1000 Years) is a song recorded by American singer and songwriter Christina Perri. It was written by Perri and David Hodges for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1. A Thousand Years was released as a digital download and serves as the second single for the movie.

14. 4 Minutes by Madonna (Featuring Justin Timberlake And Timbaland)

Song : 4 Minutes

: Released on : 17 March 2008

: 17 March 2008 Artist : Madonna

: Madonna Genre : Dance-pop

: Dance-pop Album: Hard Candy

4 Minutes is a song by American singer Madonna from her eleventh studio album Hard Candy (2008), featuring Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. The track received two Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals and Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical at the 2009 ceremony.

15. 30 days by The Saturdays

Song : 30 Days

: Released on : 11 May 2012

: 11 May 2012 Artist : The Saturdays

: The Saturdays Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: Living for the Weekend

30 Days is the leading track from the fourth studio album, Living for the Weekend (2013), by the British-Irish girl group The Saturdays. Debuting at number seven on the UK Singles Chart, as confirmed by the Official Charts Company, the track showcases The Saturdays' continued musical journey.

16. Two Princes by Spin Doctors

Song : Two Princes

: Released in : 1992

: 1992 Artist : Spin Doctors

: Spin Doctors Genre : Rock

: Rock Album: Pocket Full of Kryptonite

Two Princes is one of the best rock songs with numbers in the title by the American rock band Spin Doctors. The song was released in 1992 by Epic as the second single from their debut album, Pocket Full of Kryptonite (1991). The track achieved considerable success, reaching number seven on the US Billboard Hot 100 and securing third place on the Cash Box Top 100.

17. 8 out of 10 by Drake

Song : 8 out of 10

: Released in : 2018

: 2018 Artist : Drake

: Drake Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: Scorpion

8 Out of 10 is a track by Canadian rapper Drake from his fifth studio album, Scorpion, released in 2018. The song delves into Drake's life, addressing themes of fame, relationships, and his place in the music industry. The song has reached the top 20 in Canada and the Czech Republic.

18. Five Years by David Bowie

Song : Five Years

: Released on : 16 June 1972

: 16 June 1972 Artist : David Bowie

: David Bowie Genre : Pop, Rock

: Pop, Rock Album: The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Five Years is a 1972 song by the English musician David Bowie, released on his album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars. The track has garnered widespread critical acclaim and is regarded as one of Bowie's finest songs.

19. Eight Days a Week by The Beatles

Song : Eight Days a Week

: Released on : 4 December 1964

: 4 December 1964 Artist : The Beatles

: The Beatles Genre : Pop rock

: Pop rock Album: Beatles for Sale

Eight Days a Week is a 1964 classic song by The Beatles. The song was written by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, based on Paul's original idea, recorded by the Beatles and released on their December 1964 album Beatles for Sale.

20. Fifteen by Taylor Swift

Song : Fifteen

: Released on : 31 August 2009

: 31 August 2009 Artist : Taylor Swift

: Taylor Swift Genre : Country pop, Country

: Country pop, Country Album: Fearless

Fifteen is a song written and recorded by the American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift for her second studio album, Fearless (2008). The track peaked at number 23 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

21. Edge of Seventeen by Stevie Nicks

Song : Edge of Seventeen

Released on : 4 February 1982

: 4 February 1982 Artist : Stevie Nicks

: Stevie Nicks Genre : Rock

: Rock Album: Bella Donna

Edge of Seventeen is a track by the American singer and songwriter Stevie Nicks, released as the third single from her debut solo studio album, Bella Donna. The song peaked at No. 11 on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in April 1982.

22. Song 2 by Blur

Song : Song 2

: Released on : 7 April 1997

: 7 April 1997 Artist : Blur

: Blur Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk

: Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock, Folk Album: Blur

Song 2 is the second song by English rock band Blur from their fifth studio album Blur. The track achieved notable chart success, reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart, number four on the Australian ARIA Singles Chart, and securing the sixth position on the US Billboard Modern Rock Tracks chart.

23. One by U2

Song : One

: Released on : 24 February 1992

: 24 February 1992 Artist : U2

: U2 Genre : Rock

: Rock Album: Achtung Baby

One is a song by the Irish rock band U2. It is the third track from their seventh album, Achtung Baby (1991), and it was released as the record's third single in February 1992. The track received critical acclaim and has consistently appeared in polls ranking the greatest songs of all time.

24. A Thousand Miles by Vanessa Carlton

Song : A Thousand Miles

: Released on : 18 February 2002

: 18 February 2002 Artist : Vanessa Carlton

: Vanessa Carlton Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: Be Not Nobody

Originally named Interlude, A Thousand Miles is the debut single of American pop singer Vanessa Carlton, produced by Curtis Schweitzer and Ron Fair. The track was released as the lead single for Carlton's first album, Be Not Nobody (2002) and has since gained widespread recognition in various countries.

25. Two Tickets To Paradise by Eddie Money

Song : Two Tickets To Paradise

: Released in : June 1978

: June 1978 Artist : Eddie Money

: Eddie Money Genre : Hard rock, power pop

: Hard rock, power pop Album: Eddie Money

Two Tickets to Paradise is a track by American rock singer Eddie Money, featured on his self-titled debut album released in 1977. Over time, the track has evolved into a classic rock radio mainstay and is widely recognised as Eddie Money's signature piece.

26. When I’m 64 by The Beatles

Song : When I’m 64

: Released on : 26 May 1967

: 26 May 1967 Artist : The Beatles

: The Beatles Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: The Beatles Golden Edition

When I'm Sixty-Four is one of the '60s songs with numbers in the title. The track was written by Paul McCartney and released by the English rock band The Beatles on their 1967 album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.

27. Summer Of ’69 by Bryan Adams

Song : Summer of '69

: Released on : 17 June 1985

: 17 June 1985 Artist : Bryan Adams

: Bryan Adams Genre : Rock, pop rock

: Rock, pop rock Album: Reckless

Summer of '69 is a song recorded by the Canadian singer Bryan Adams from his fourth album, Reckless. This up-tempo rock song delves into the conflict between wanting to settle down and pursuing a rock star lifestyle. The track was written by Adams and Jim Vallance.

28. 1 Sun By Miley Cyrus

Song : 1 Sun

: Released on : 30 August 2015

: 30 August 2015 Artist : Miley Cyrus

: Miley Cyrus Genre : Alternative/Indie, Pop, UK R&B

: Alternative/Indie, Pop, UK R&B Album: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

1 Sun is a track by Miley Cyrus from her EP Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz. The song emphasises the importance of love, unity, and environmental consciousness, all wrapped in Miley’s unique musical style.

29. 7/11 By Beyoncé

Song : 7/11

Released on : 25 November 2014

: 25 November 2014 Artist: Beyoncé

Beyoncé Genre : Hip hop music, Trap music, R&B/Soul, Pop

: Hip hop music, Trap music, R&B/Soul, Pop Album: BEYONCÉ

7/11 is a song recorded by American singer Beyoncé for the reissue of her fifth studio album Beyoncé (2013). The track was released in 2014 by Columbia Records and served as the second single from the reissue.

30. 10 Commandments By The Specials

Song : 10 Commandments

: 10 Commandments Released on : 20 January 2019

: 20 January 2019 Artist : The Specials featuring Saffiyah Khan

: The Specials featuring Saffiyah Khan Genre : Ska, Reggae, Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock

: Ska, Reggae, Alternative/Indie, Pop, Rock Album: Encore

10 Commandments is a song by The Specials featuring Saffiyah Khan. The song was released as part of The Specials’ album Encore in 2019. This socially charged track features the voice of activist Saffiyah Khan, who offers ten essential decrees.

31. One In A Million By Bosson

Song : One In A Million

: Released on : December 2000

: December 2000 Artist : Bosson

: Bosson Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: One in a Million

One in a Million is a heartfelt love song by Bosson, a Swedish artist, from his album One in a Million. Released in 2000, it became a Top 10 hit in Europe and Asia and was featured in the movie Miss Congeniality. The track was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

32. 10 Freaky Girls By Metro Boomin Ft. 21 Savage

Song : 10 Freaky Girls

: Released on : 2 November 2018

: 2 November 2018 Artist : Metro Boomin

: Metro Boomin Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES

10 Freaky Girls is one of the popular rap songs with numbers in the title. The song was released by Metro Boomin, featuring 21 Savage as part of Metro Boomin’s debut studio album Not All Heroes Wear Capes. The track showcases 21 Savage’s raw lyrics about wealth, guns, violence, and sexual experiences.

33. 100 Years By Five For Fighting

Song : 100 Years

Released on : 17 November 2003

: 17 November 2003 Artist : Five for Fighting

: Five for Fighting Genre : Pop, Seasonal, Rock, Christian

: Pop, Seasonal, Rock, Christian Album: The Battle for Everything

100 Years is a deeply sentimental song by American singer Five for Fighting. It was released in 2003 as the first single from their third studio album, The Battle for Everything. The track reached #1 on the US Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and #28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Putting numbers in the title of songs contributes to their appeal and memorability. They add a layer of intrigue to the narrative behind the song. The above songs with numbers in the title demonstrate various ways numbers can be used to enrich the storytelling.

Legit.ng recently published the best singers in the world. Everyone has a genre of music they like and a singer who they feel is the best in the world. However, some singers have been outstanding and have gained acceptance across the divide. Who are these singers considered to be the best in the universe?

The World's best singers have tracks that have stood the test of time because every generation can connect with them. Besides fame, they have won many coveted awards, such as the Grammy. Even though this list has 10 top singers, many others deserve a mention.

Source: Legit.ng