Who are the highest-paid NHL players? The top 25 biggest earners ranked

The National Hockey League, a top-tier sports league, governs the sport in North America. Its highest-paid players enjoy global popularity and financial success through salaries and endorsements or sponsorships. So, who are the highest-paid NHL players?

Auston Mathews, Nathan MacKninnon, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, and Elias Pattersson are among the highest-paid NHL players. Photo: modified by author (Getty Images/canva.com)

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes, Spotrac, and other credible sources to rank players by their on-ice earnings for the 2024/25 season to determine the highest-paid NHL player.

Who are the highest-paid NHL players?

As one of the most popular sports in the world, its players enjoy significantly higher returns compared to those in lesser recognised sports. Have a look at this list of the highest-paid NHL players based on their salaries and add-ons such as bonuses.

Rank Player Salary 25 Drew Doughty $11 million 24 Mikhail Sergachev $11 million 23 Timo Meier $11.1 million 22 Roope Hintz $11.3 million 21 Pierre-Luc Dubois $11.3 million 20 Matthew Tkachuk $11.3 million 19 Zachary Werenski $11.5 million 18 Charles Mcavoy $11.5 million 17 Sebastian Aho $12 million 16 Darnell Nurse $12 million 15 Brayden Point $12 million 14 Aleksander Barkov $12 million 13 Adam Fox $12 million 12 Alex Pietrangelo $12.5 million 11 Dougie Hamilton $12.6 million 10 Seth Jones $12.8 million 9 Rasmus Dahlin $13.1 million 8 Jake Guentzel $13.5 million 7 William Nylander $13.8 million 6 David Pastrnak $14.5 million 5 Elias Pettersson $14.8 million 4 Alex Ovechkin $16 million 3 Connor McDavid $16 million 2 Nathan MacKinnon $19.5 million 1 Auston Matthews $21.7 million

25. Drew Doughty - $11 million

Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings poses for a portrait during the 2019 NHL All-Star weekend at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Full name : Drew Doughty

: Drew Doughty Date of birth : 8 December 1989

: 8 December 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Team: Los Angeles Kings

Doughty is a top NHL defenseman who plays in the number 8 Jersey for the Los Angeles Kings. In the 2024/25 season, the right shooter is expected to earn $11 million, a fraction of his $121.9 million career earnings.

24. Mikhail Sergachev - $11 million

Mikhail Sergachev is pictured prior to the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on 10 October 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett

Full name : Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sergachev

: Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sergachev Date of birth : 25 June 1998

: 25 June 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Team: Utah Hockey Club

Mikhail Sergachev is a Russian defenseman who plays for the Utah Hockey Club. In the 2024/25 season, the number 98 alternate captain had a $8.5 million salary cap guaranteed in an eight-year $68 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning club.

23. Timo Meier - $11.1 million

Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name : Timo Meier

: Timo Meier Date of birth : 8 October 1996

: 8 October 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Team: New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier plays for the Devils as a right-wing point producer and scorer. In 2023, he signed an eight-year contract that guaranteed him $70.4 million with an annual average salary of $8.8 million.

22. Roope Hintz - $11.3 million

Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars poses for his official headshot for the 2024-2025 season at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Glenn James/NHLI

Full name: Roope Hintz

Roope Hintz Date of birth : 17 November 1996

: 17 November 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Team: Dallas Stars

Finnish forward Roope Hintz plays for the Dallas Stars. The alternate captain's contract extension with the Stars guarantees him an annual average salary of $8.45 million. The $67.6 million extension was signed in November 2022.

21. Pierre-Luc Dubois - $11.3 million

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets poses for a portrait during the NHL Player Media Tour at Ford Performance Centre on 13 September 2021 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI

Full name : Pierre-Luc Dubois

: Pierre-Luc Dubois Date of birth : 24 June 1998

: 24 June 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Team: Washington Capitals

Canadian ice hockey player Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to the Capitals in 2024 from the Los Angeles Kings. According to PuckPedia, he has a $8.5 million annual salary cap hit on a $68 million contract.

20. Matthew Tkachuk - $11.3 million

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Full name : Matthew Brendan Tkachuk

: Matthew Brendan Tkachuk Date of birth : 11 December 1997

: 11 December 1997 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Team: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk is a left-shooter who plays and captains the Florida Panthers. In 2022, the number 19 right winger signed a $76 million contract that guaranteed him a $9.5 average annual salary.

19. Zachary Werenski - $11.5 million

Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name : Zachary Werenski

: Zachary Werenski Date of birth: 19 July 1997

19 July 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

In 2021, signed a six-year $57.5 million contract extension with the Colombus Blue Jackets. The contract guarantees him a $9.5 million salary cap for the 2024/25 season.

18. Charles Mcavoy - $11.5 million

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait for the NHL Player Media Tour on 17 September 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI

Full name : Charles Patrick McAvoy Jr.

: Charles Patrick McAvoy Jr. Date of birth: 21 December 1997

21 December 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Team: Boston Bruins

Charles Mcavoy is a defenseman and alternate captain for the Boston Bruins. In 2021, he reached a $76 million agreement with the Bruins that would earn him an average annual wage of $9.5 million and a $26.5 million signing bonus.

17. Sebastian Aho - $12 million

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston

Full name : Sebastian Antero Aho

: Sebastian Antero Aho Date of birth : 26 July 1997

: 26 July 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Antero is a Finnish hockey player who has played in the centre position for two teams: the Carolina Hurricanes and the Oulun Kärpät. His 2024 earnings of $12 million make him among the highest-paid players on the Carolina Hurricanes squad.

16. Darnell Nurse - $12 million

Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait during the NHL Player Media Tour at Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI

Full name : Darnell Nurse

: Darnell Nurse Date of birth : 4 February 1995

: 4 February 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Team: Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse is an alternate captain and defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers. The number 25 defenseman plays for the Oilers on a $74 million contract that guarantees him a $12 million base salary for the 2024 season with a cap hit of $9.2 million.

15. Brayden Point - $12 million

Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for a portrait during the 2018 NHL All-Star at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Full name : Brayden Point

: Brayden Point Date of birth : 13 March 1996

: 13 March 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, the Bolt's Best Player of the Month (April) for the Tampa Bay Lightning, plays on an eight-year $76 million contract. According to Spotrac, the contract guarantees him a base salary of $5 million and a signing bonus of $7 million in 2024/25.

14. Aleksander Barkov - $12 million

Aleksander Barkov poses for the Panthers productions crew during media day at the BB&T Center on 12 September 2019.. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service

Full name : Aleksander Aleksandrovich Barkov

: Aleksander Aleksandrovich Barkov Date of birth : 2 September 1995

: 2 September 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Team: Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov is a Finnish centre who captains the Florida Panthers. In 2024/25, Barkov will earn a base salary of $1 million and a signing bonus of $11 million while carrying a cap hit of $10 million.

13. Adam Fox - $12 million

Adam Fox poses for a portrait after being selected 66th overall by the Calgary Flames during the 2016 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Full name: Adam Fox

Adam Fox Date of birth : 17 February 1998

: 17 February 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Team: New York Rangers

Adam Fox plays for the New York Rangers in the NHL as a right-shooting defenseman. His historic seven-year contract guarantees him an average annual salary of $9.5 million through 2029. According to ESPN, the 2021 contract was the largest contract for a defenseman leaving his entry-level deal in the sports league.

12. Alex Pietrangelo - $12.5 million

Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name : Alexander Pietrangelo

: Alexander Pietrangelo Date of birth : 18 January 1990

: 18 January 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Team: Vegas Golden Knights

2014 Olympic gold medalist Alex Pietrangelo is a key defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights. The number seven right shooter plays under a seven-year worth $61.6 million contract. The contract guarantees him an average annual salary of $8.8 million.

11. Dougie Hamilton - $12.6 million

Dougie Hamilton of the Boston Bruins poses for a photo portrait during the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Nick Laham

Full name : Douglas Jonathan Hamilton

: Douglas Jonathan Hamilton Date of birth : 17 June 1993

: 17 June 1993 Age : 31 years old (as of 2024)

: 31 years old (as of 2024) Team: New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton is a well-experienced hockey player who plays for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. His 2021 contract worth $63 million guarantees him an average annual salary of $9 million until the end of the 2027-28 season.

10. Seth Jones - $12.8 million

Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Full name : Jared Seth Jones

: Jared Seth Jones Date of birth : 3 October 1994

: 3 October 1994 Age : 30 years old (as of 2024)

: 30 years old (as of 2024) Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones is a top defenseman who is playing in his eleventh season for the Chicago Blackhawks. The alternate captain is locked into an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Blackhawks that guarantees him an average base salary of $9.5 million in 2024/25.

9. Rasmus Dahlin - $13.1 million

Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston

Full name : Rasmus Erik Dahlin

: Rasmus Erik Dahlin Date of birth : 13 April 2000

: 13 April 2000 Age : 24 years old (as of 2024)

: 24 years old (as of 2024) Team: Buffalo Sabres

In October 2023, the Buffalo Sabres' star defenseman signed an eight-year extension deal worth $88 million. The contract, according to Forbes, makes him one of the highest-paid NHL players and guarantees him a base salary of $13.1 million for the 2024/25 season.

8. Jake Guentzel - $13.5 million

Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name: Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel Date of birth: 6 October 1994

6 October 1994 Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)

30 years old (as of 2024) Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel has been an instrumental player for the Pittsburgh Penguins. During the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Guentzel scored the winning goal in Game 1 and Game 2 helping the Penguins to become the first consecutive champion in 19 years. His $63 million contract guarantees him an average annual value of $9 million.

7. William Nylander - $13.8 million

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston

Full name : William Andrew Nylander Altelius

: William Andrew Nylander Altelius Date of birth : 1 May 1996

: 1 May 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

In January 2024, William Nylander signed a historic $92 million contract while on the final season of a previous $41.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starting next season, his new contract will pay him an annual base salary of $11.5 million, $4.9 million more than his current average.

6. David Pastrnak - $14.5 million

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire

Full name : David Pastrňák

: David Pastrňák Date of birth : 25 May 1996

: 25 May 1996 Age : 28 years old (as of 2024)

: 28 years old (as of 2024) Team: Boston Bruins

On March 2023, David Pastrnak signed an 8-year contract worth $92 million with the Boston Bruins. In 2024/25, Nylander will earn a base salary of $3.5 million and a signing bonus of $10 million which carries a cap hit of $11.5 million.

5. Elias Pettersson - $14.8 million

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston

Full name : Elias Fredrik Pettersson

: Elias Fredrik Pettersson Date of birth : 12 November 1998

: 12 November 1998 Age : 26 years old (as of 2024)

: 26 years old (as of 2024) Team: Vancouver Canucks

Left-shooting centre, Elias Pettersson, plays for the Vancouver Canucks under a seven-year, $51.5 million contract. In the 2024/25 season, the deal guarantees him a base salary of $2.5 million and a signing bonus of $12 million with a cap hit of $11.6 million.

4. Alex Ovechkin - $16 million

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals poses for a photo following the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on December 13, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI

Full name : Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin

: Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin Date of birth : 17 September 1985

: 17 September 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Team: Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin has cemented his place in the NHL's record books as one of the greatest goal-scorers of the 21st century. With countless records under his belt, Ovechkin is also well compensated with a five-year $47.5 million contract.

3. Connor McDavid - $16 million

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen

Full name: Connor Andrew McDavid

Connor Andrew McDavid Date of birth: 13 January 1997

13 January 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Team: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, an Edmonton Oilers star and one of the league's top players, plays under an eight-year, $100 million contract. The deal that enters its final year in July 2025 guarantees him a base salary of $12.5 million.

2. Nathan MacKinnon - $19.5 million

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston

Full name : Nathan Raymond MacKinnon

: Nathan Raymond MacKinnon Date of birth : 1 September 1995

: 1 September 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Team: Colorado Avalanche

In 2022, Nathan MacKinnon, a key force for the Colorado Avalanche, signed a $100.8 million for over eight years. At the time of the signing, the contract was regarded as the richest contract in the salary cap era. It guaranteed him $12.6 million as a base salary, with $85.3 million of the entire contract value being paid as a signing bonus.

1. Auston Matthews - $21.7 million

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen.

Full name: Auston Taylour Matthews

Auston Taylour Matthews Date of birth: 17 September 1997

17 September 1997 Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)

27 years old (as of 2024) Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is a left-shooting centre for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In August 2023, he signed a monumental four-year extension deal worth $53 million. He is Forbes's highest-paid NHL player, with $16.7 million on-ice and $5 million off-ice earnings in 2024/25.

What is the average NHL salary?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average NHL player's salary is $123,905 annually. This translates to about $4,130 per month and $59 per hour for hockey players in the NHL.

Who is the highest-paid NHL player in 2024?

According to a salary analysis by Forbes, Auston Matthews, the centre and captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the highest-paid player in the NHL. In 2023, the top spot was held by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Who is the highest-paid NHL player of all time?

At the time of writing, Alex Ovechkin has received the highest remuneration throughout his career. His total career earnings stand at $161.7 million as of 2024.

Who is the richest hockey player ever?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Wayne Gretzky the richest hockey player of all time. His alleged net worth is between $200 million and $250 million.

A look at the highest-paid NHL players reflects the financial might of the league and its teams. Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid lead the group with the highest on-ice earnings.

