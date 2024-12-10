Global site navigation

Who are the highest-paid NHL players? The top 25 biggest earners ranked
Who are the highest-paid NHL players? The top 25 biggest earners ranked

by  Ciku Njuguna 10 min read

The National Hockey League, a top-tier sports league, governs the sport in North America. Its highest-paid players enjoy global popularity and financial success through salaries and endorsements or sponsorships. So, who are the highest-paid NHL players?

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes, Spotrac, and other credible sources to rank players by their on-ice earnings for the 2024/25 season to determine the highest-paid NHL player.

Who are the highest-paid NHL players?

As one of the most popular sports in the world, its players enjoy significantly higher returns compared to those in lesser recognised sports. Have a look at this list of the highest-paid NHL players based on their salaries and add-ons such as bonuses.

RankPlayerSalary
25 Drew Doughty$11 million
24Mikhail Sergachev$11 million
23Timo Meier$11.1 million
22Roope Hintz$11.3 million
21Pierre-Luc Dubois$11.3 million
20Matthew Tkachuk$11.3 million
19Zachary Werenski$11.5 million
18Charles Mcavoy$11.5 million
17Sebastian Aho$12 million
16Darnell Nurse$12 million
15Brayden Point$12 million
14Aleksander Barkov$12 million
13Adam Fox$12 million
12Alex Pietrangelo$12.5 million
11Dougie Hamilton$12.6 million
10Seth Jones$12.8 million
9Rasmus Dahlin$13.1 million
8Jake Guentzel$13.5 million
7William Nylander$13.8 million
6David Pastrnak$14.5 million
5Elias Pettersson$14.8 million
4Alex Ovechkin$16 million
3Connor McDavid$16 million
2Nathan MacKinnon$19.5 million
1Auston Matthews$21.7 million

25. Drew Doughty - $11 million

Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings poses for a portrait
Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings poses for a portrait during the 2019 NHL All-Star weekend at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Drew Doughty
  • Date of birth: 8 December 1989
  • Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Los Angeles Kings

Doughty is a top NHL defenseman who plays in the number 8 Jersey for the Los Angeles Kings. In the 2024/25 season, the right shooter is expected to earn $11 million, a fraction of his $121.9 million career earnings.

24. Mikhail Sergachev - $11 million

Mikhail Sergachev is pictured prior to the game
Mikhail Sergachev is pictured prior to the game against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on 10 October 2024 in Elmont, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mikhail Aleksandrovich Sergachev
  • Date of birth: 25 June 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Utah Hockey Club

Mikhail Sergachev is a Russian defenseman who plays for the Utah Hockey Club. In the 2024/25 season, the number 98 alternate captain had a $8.5 million salary cap guaranteed in an eight-year $68 million contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning club.

23. Timo Meier - $11.1 million

Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks poses for a portrait
Timo Meier of the San Jose Sharks poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Timo Meier
  • Date of birth: 8 October 1996
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: New Jersey Devils

Timo Meier plays for the Devils as a right-wing point producer and scorer. In 2023, he signed an eight-year contract that guaranteed him $70.4 million with an annual average salary of $8.8 million.

22. Roope Hintz - $11.3 million

Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars poses for his official headshot
Roope Hintz of the Dallas Stars poses for his official headshot for the 2024-2025 season at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Glenn James/NHLI
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Roope Hintz
  • Date of birth: 17 November 1996
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Dallas Stars

Finnish forward Roope Hintz plays for the Dallas Stars. The alternate captain's contract extension with the Stars guarantees him an annual average salary of $8.45 million. The $67.6 million extension was signed in November 2022.

21. Pierre-Luc Dubois - $11.3 million

Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets poses for a portrait
Pierre-Luc Dubois of the Winnipeg Jets poses for a portrait during the NHL Player Media Tour at Ford Performance Centre on 13 September 2021 in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Pierre-Luc Dubois
  • Date of birth: 24 June 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Washington Capitals

Canadian ice hockey player Pierre-Luc Dubois was traded to the Capitals in 2024 from the Los Angeles Kings. According to PuckPedia, he has a $8.5 million annual salary cap hit on a $68 million contract.

20. Matthew Tkachuk - $11.3 million

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames poses for a portrait
Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Matthew Brendan Tkachuk
  • Date of birth: 11 December 1997
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk is a left-shooter who plays and captains the Florida Panthers. In 2022, the number 19 right winger signed a $76 million contract that guaranteed him a $9.5 average annual salary.

19. Zachary Werenski - $11.5 million

Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait
Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Zachary Werenski
  • Date of birth: 19 July 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

In 2021, signed a six-year $57.5 million contract extension with the Colombus Blue Jackets. The contract guarantees him a $9.5 million salary cap for the 2024/25 season.

18. Charles Mcavoy - $11.5 million

Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait
Charlie McAvoy of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait for the NHL Player Media Tour on 17 September 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Charles Patrick McAvoy Jr.
  • Date of birth: 21 December 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Boston Bruins

Charles Mcavoy is a defenseman and alternate captain for the Boston Bruins. In 2021, he reached a $76 million agreement with the Bruins that would earn him an average annual wage of $9.5 million and a $26.5 million signing bonus.

17. Sebastian Aho - $12 million

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes poses for his portrait
Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sebastian Antero Aho
  • Date of birth: 26 July 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Carolina Hurricanes

Antero is a Finnish hockey player who has played in the centre position for two teams: the Carolina Hurricanes and the Oulun Kärpät. His 2024 earnings of $12 million make him among the highest-paid players on the Carolina Hurricanes squad.

16. Darnell Nurse - $12 million

Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait
Darnell Nurse of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait during the NHL Player Media Tour at Ford Performance Centre in Etobicoke, Ontario. Photo: Dave Sandford/NHLI
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Darnell Nurse
  • Date of birth: 4 February 1995
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Edmonton Oilers

Darnell Nurse is an alternate captain and defenseman for the Edmonton Oilers. The number 25 defenseman plays for the Oilers on a $74 million contract that guarantees him a $12 million base salary for the 2024 season with a cap hit of $9.2 million.

15. Brayden Point - $12 million

Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for a portrait
Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning poses for a portrait during the 2018 NHL All-Star at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Brayden Point
  • Date of birth: 13 March 1996
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Tampa Bay Lightning

Brayden Point, the Bolt's Best Player of the Month (April) for the Tampa Bay Lightning, plays on an eight-year $76 million contract. According to Spotrac, the contract guarantees him a base salary of $5 million and a signing bonus of $7 million in 2024/25.

14. Aleksander Barkov - $12 million

Aleksander Barkov poses for the Panthers
Aleksander Barkov poses for the Panthers productions crew during media day at the BB&T Center on 12 September 2019.. Photo: David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aleksander Aleksandrovich Barkov
  • Date of birth: 2 September 1995
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Florida Panthers

Aleksander Barkov is a Finnish centre who captains the Florida Panthers. In 2024/25, Barkov will earn a base salary of $1 million and a signing bonus of $11 million while carrying a cap hit of $10 million.

13. Adam Fox - $12 million

Adam Fox poses for a portrait
Adam Fox poses for a portrait after being selected 66th overall by the Calgary Flames during the 2016 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York. Photo: Jeffrey T. Barnes
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Adam Fox
  • Date of birth: 17 February 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: New York Rangers

Adam Fox plays for the New York Rangers in the NHL as a right-shooting defenseman. His historic seven-year contract guarantees him an average annual salary of $9.5 million through 2029. According to ESPN, the 2021 contract was the largest contract for a defenseman leaving his entry-level deal in the sports league.

12. Alex Pietrangelo - $12.5 million

Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights poses for a portrait
Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alexander Pietrangelo
  • Date of birth: 18 January 1990
  • Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Vegas Golden Knights

2014 Olympic gold medalist Alex Pietrangelo is a key defenseman for the Vegas Golden Knights. The number seven right shooter plays under a seven-year worth $61.6 million contract. The contract guarantees him an average annual salary of $8.8 million.

11. Dougie Hamilton - $12.6 million

Dougie Hamilton of the Boston Bruins poses for a photo portrait
Dougie Hamilton of the Boston Bruins poses for a photo portrait during the 2011 NHL Entry Draft at Xcel Energy Center in St Paul, Minnesota. Photo: Nick Laham
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Douglas Jonathan Hamilton
  • Date of birth: 17 June 1993
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: New Jersey Devils

Dougie Hamilton is a well-experienced hockey player who plays for the New Jersey Devils in the NHL. His 2021 contract worth $63 million guarantees him an average annual salary of $9 million until the end of the 2027-28 season.

10. Seth Jones - $12.8 million

Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait.
Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jared Seth Jones
  • Date of birth: 3 October 1994
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Chicago Blackhawks

Seth Jones is a top defenseman who is playing in his eleventh season for the Chicago Blackhawks. The alternate captain is locked into an eight-year, $76 million contract with the Blackhawks that guarantees him an average base salary of $9.5 million in 2024/25.

9. Rasmus Dahlin - $13.1 million

Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres poses for his portrait.
Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rasmus Erik Dahlin
  • Date of birth: 13 April 2000
  • Age: 24 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Buffalo Sabres

In October 2023, the Buffalo Sabres' star defenseman signed an eight-year extension deal worth $88 million. The contract, according to Forbes, makes him one of the highest-paid NHL players and guarantees him a base salary of $13.1 million for the 2024/25 season.

8. Jake Guentzel - $13.5 million

Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait
Jake Guentzel of the Pittsburgh Penguins poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jake Guentzel
  • Date of birth: 6 October 1994
  • Age: 30 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel has been an instrumental player for the Pittsburgh Penguins. During the 2017 Stanley Cup Finals, Guentzel scored the winning goal in Game 1 and Game 2 helping the Penguins to become the first consecutive champion in 19 years. His $63 million contract guarantees him an average annual value of $9 million.

7. William Nylander - $13.8 million

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for his portrait
William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: William Andrew Nylander Altelius
  • Date of birth: 1 May 1996
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

In January 2024, William Nylander signed a historic $92 million contract while on the final season of a previous $41.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Starting next season, his new contract will pay him an annual base salary of $11.5 million, $4.9 million more than his current average.

6. David Pastrnak - $14.5 million

David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait.
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins poses for a portrait ahead of the 2020 NHL All-Star Game at Enterprise Center in St Louis, Missouri. Photo: Jamie Squire
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: David Pastrňák
  • Date of birth: 25 May 1996
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Boston Bruins

On March 2023, David Pastrnak signed an 8-year contract worth $92 million with the Boston Bruins. In 2024/25, Nylander will earn a base salary of $3.5 million and a signing bonus of $10 million which carries a cap hit of $11.5 million.

5. Elias Pettersson - $14.8 million

Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks poses for his portrait
Elias Pettersson of the Vancouver Canucks poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Elias Fredrik Pettersson
  • Date of birth: 12 November 1998
  • Age: 26 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Vancouver Canucks

Left-shooting centre, Elias Pettersson, plays for the Vancouver Canucks under a seven-year, $51.5 million contract. In the 2024/25 season, the deal guarantees him a base salary of $2.5 million and a signing bonus of $12 million with a cap hit of $11.6 million.

4. Alex Ovechkin - $16 million

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals poses for a photo.
Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals poses for a photo following the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on December 13, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Alexander Mikhailovich Ovechkin
  • Date of birth: 17 September 1985
  • Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Washington Capitals

Alex Ovechkin has cemented his place in the NHL's record books as one of the greatest goal-scorers of the 21st century. With countless records under his belt, Ovechkin is also well compensated with a five-year $47.5 million contract.

3. Connor McDavid - $16 million

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait.
Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Connor Andrew McDavid
  • Date of birth: 13 January 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid, an Edmonton Oilers star and one of the league's top players, plays under an eight-year, $100 million contract. The deal that enters its final year in July 2025 guarantees him a base salary of $12.5 million.

2. Nathan MacKinnon - $19.5 million

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche poses for his portrait
Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche poses for his portrait prior to the 2024 Honda NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, Ontario. Photo: Cole Burston
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Nathan Raymond MacKinnon
  • Date of birth: 1 September 1995
  • Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Colorado Avalanche

In 2022, Nathan MacKinnon, a key force for the Colorado Avalanche, signed a $100.8 million for over eight years. At the time of the signing, the contract was regarded as the richest contract in the salary cap era. It guaranteed him $12.6 million as a base salary, with $85.3 million of the entire contract value being paid as a signing bonus.

1. Auston Matthews - $21.7 million

Highest-paid NHL players
Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs poses for a portrait before the 2022 NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Christian Petersen.
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Auston Taylour Matthews
  • Date of birth: 17 September 1997
  • Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
  • Team: Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews is a left-shooting centre for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In August 2023, he signed a monumental four-year extension deal worth $53 million. He is Forbes's highest-paid NHL player, with $16.7 million on-ice and $5 million off-ice earnings in 2024/25.

What is the average NHL salary?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average NHL player's salary is $123,905 annually. This translates to about $4,130 per month and $59 per hour for hockey players in the NHL.

Who is the highest-paid NHL player in 2024?

According to a salary analysis by Forbes, Auston Matthews, the centre and captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the highest-paid player in the NHL. In 2023, the top spot was held by Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Who is the highest-paid NHL player of all time?

At the time of writing, Alex Ovechkin has received the highest remuneration throughout his career. His total career earnings stand at $161.7 million as of 2024.

Who is the richest hockey player ever?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Wayne Gretzky the richest hockey player of all time. His alleged net worth is between $200 million and $250 million.

A look at the highest-paid NHL players reflects the financial might of the league and its teams. Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, and Connor McDavid lead the group with the highest on-ice earnings.

Legit.ng has published an article ranking the highest-paid F1 drivers. Formula One is an elite international racing class that attracts billions in annual revenue.

Like several top-tier sports, high-performing drivers earn millions in salaries, bonuses and sponsorship deals. Read on to find out how much FI drivers earn and who the highest-paid drivers are.

