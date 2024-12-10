30 most expensive baseball cards: Most valuable cards ranked
Baseball cards are a multi-billion-dollar industry appealing to collectors all over the world, with the most valuable baseball cards selling for over a million dollars. The value of baseball cards can fluctuate based on factors like the player, the year, whether it’s a rookie card, its condition, and sometimes even because of a mistake in printing. Discover some of the most expensive baseball cards.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of the most expensive baseball cards, we used data from credible sources, including Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS), Heritage Auctions, and Goldin Auctions.
1. Mickey Mantle:1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5
- Sale price: $12.6 million
- Sale year: 2022
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: SGC Mint+ 9.5
The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card (#311) is among the most iconic and valuable baseball cards ever produced. In 2022, Heritage Auctions sold a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 card graded SGC Mint 9 for $12.6 million, making it the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold.
2. 1909 T206 Honus Wagner SGC 2
- Sale price: $7.25 million
- Sale year: 2022
- Sale location: Goldin Auctions
- Grade: SGC 2
The T206 Honus Wagner is one of the most sought-after collectables in baseball. The card is rare because Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Honus Wagner stopped producing it. In 2022, Goldin Auctions sold an SGC 2 grade 1909 T206 Honus Wagner baseball card for $7.25 million.
3. 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth SGC VG 3
- Sale price: $7.2 million
- Sale year: 2023
- Sale location: Robert Edward Auctions
- Grade: SGC VG 3
The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth card is one of the rarest and most valuable pre-rookie cards ever produced. An SGC VG 3 grade of this card was sold for $7.2 million in December 2023, making it the third-highest price ever paid for a sports card.
4. Honus Wagner: 1909–11 T206 SGC VG 3
- Sale price: $6,974,865
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Robert Edward Auctions
- Grade: SGC VG 3
The 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner card is one of the Holy Grail of sports cards. A T206 White Border Honus Wagner card graded SGC VG 3 with a Sweet Caporal back was sold in 2021 by Robert Edward Auctions for a record $6.6 million.
5. Babe Ruth: 1933 Goudey #53 PSA Mint 9
- Sale price: $4.2 million
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Memory Lane Auctions
- Grade: PSA Mint 9
Babe Ruth was baseball’s biggest star back in the 1930s. The 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 graded PSA Mint 9 baseball card was sold for $4.2 million in 2021 at Memory Lane Auctions, making it one of the eight-figure collection of sports cards.
6. Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card Mint PSA 9
- Sale price: $3.936 million
- Sale year: 2020
- Sale location: Goldin Auctions
- Grade: Mint 9
Mike Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card was sold for $3,936,000 at Goldin Auctions in August 2020, making it one of the most expensive sports cards ever sold. The card was graded Mint 9 by Beckett Grading Service and had a certified autograph issue logo.
7. Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-4 Sporting News #151 blank back PSA 7
- Sale price: $2.46 million
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Mile High Card Company
- Grade: PSA 7
The 1916 M101-4 Sporting News Babe Ruth card (#151) is one of the most coveted pre-rookie cards featuring the iconic Babe Ruth. In 2021, Mile High Card Company sold a PSA 7 Babe Ruth rookie card for a record $2.46 million.
8. 1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5
- Sale price: $1.32 million
- Sale year: 2023
- Sale location: Robert Edward Auctions
- Grade: SGC VG+ 3.5
The 1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5 is one of the rarest and most interesting cards in the 1909-1911 T206 series, primarily due to its printing error. In 2023, an SGC VG+ 3.5 graded version of this card was sold for $1.32 million at Robert Edward Auctions.
9. 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Tobacco (Ty Cobb Back) PSA 4.5
- Sale price: $1.2 million
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: Private sale
- Grade: PSA 4.5
The 1909-1911 T206 Ty Cobb Tobacco card with the "Ty Cobb Back" is one of the most valuable and iconic baseball cards ever produced. A 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb tobacco card with a "Ty Cobb back" was sold for $1.2 million in a private sale in 2016. The card was graded PSA 4.5.
10. Roberto Clemente: 1955 Topps Rookie Card #164 PSA 9
- Sale price: $1.107 million
- Sale year: 2022
- Sale location: Goldin Auctions
- Grade: PSA 9
The 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card is one of the most sought-after and valuable baseball cards due to Clemente's status as a legendary figure in the sport. A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card, graded Mint 9 by PSA, was sold for $1.107 million in February 2021.
11. Mike Trout: 2011 Topps Update Platinum #US175 BGS MT 9
- Sale price: $1.05 million
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Private
- Grade: BGS MT 9
Mike Trout: 2011 Topps Update Platinum was part of the 2011 Topps Update series and featured Trout in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Angels. This 2011 Topps Update Platinum #US175 BGS 9 graded Platinum line card was sold in July 2021 through a private auction.
12. Reggie Jackson: 1969 Topps Rookie Card #260 PSA GM-MT 10
- Sale price: $1.006 million
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA GM-MT 10
The 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson rookie card is highly valued for marking the Hall of Famer's debut. A PSA GM-MT 10 grade of this card was sold for approximately $1 million at Heritage Auctions in February 2021.
13. Jackie Robinson: 1952 Topps #312 PSA MT 9
- Sale price: $984,000
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Goldin Auctions
- Grade: PSA MT 9
The 1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson card is one of the most expensive baseball cards from the 1952 Topps set and is considered one of the most famous postwar cards. The 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 card graded PSA MT 9 was sold for $984,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions.
14. Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Refractor Autograph BGS GM-MT 9.5
- Sale price: $922,500
- Sale year: 2020
- Sale location: Goldin Auctions
- Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5
A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Mike Trout Red Refractor Autograph card was sold for $922,500 on 20 May 2020 during Goldin Auctions' Spring Premium Auction. This sale included the buyer's premium, and the card was graded Gem Mint 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services with a perfect 10-grade autograph.
15. Mickey Mantle: 1951 Bowman #253 PSA MT 9
- Sale price: $750,000
- Sale year: 2018
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA MT 9
The iconic 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card has established itself as the most valuable trading card in the hobby. The 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle card (PSA Mint 9) reportedly sold for $750,000 in 2018 Heritage Auctions.
16. 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron Rookie Card PSA 9
- Sale price: $720,000
- Sale year: 2022
- Sale location: PWCC
- Grade: PSA 9
The 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron rookie card is one of the most iconic and valuable baseball cards. It was sold for $720,000 in August 2022, breaking the previous record of $645,000 for one of Hank Aaron's rookie cards. PSA graded the card a 9 out of 10.
17. Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News #151 (blank back) PSA NM 7
- Sale price: $717,000
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA NM 7
Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News is one of the top-condition copies of one of the most important Babe Ruth cards. A PSA NM 7 copy of 1916 M101-5 Sporting News Babe Ruth was sold in August 2016 for $717,000, making it among the most baseball expansive baseball cards.
18. Pete Rose: 1963 Topps #537 PSA GM-MT 10
- Sale price: $717,000
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA GM-MT 10
Pete Rose is one of baseball’s all-time enigmas. The Pete Rose: 1963 Topps PSA GM-MT 10 card features Pete Rose’s image and the other three players. in 2016, a PSA 10 grade of this card was sold for $717,000 at Heritage Auctions.
19. Eddie Plank: 1909–11 T206 NM PSA 7
- Sale price: $700,000
- Sale year: 2012
- Sale location: Private sale
- Grade: NM PSA 7
Eddie Plank was a pitcher in the MLB (AL) from 1901 - 1917. Plank’s card is considered to be the second most desirable card in the T206 set, next to Honus Wagner. An Eddie Plank 1909–11 T206 PSA 7 card was sold for sold for an astounding $700,000 in 2012. The card was graded NM 7 by PSA.
20. 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig - SGC 9
- Sale price: $672,000
- Sale year: 2022
- Sale location: Memory Lane Auctions
- Grade: SGC 9
The 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig card is one of the most iconic baseball cards from the Golden Age of baseball card collecting. A 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig baseball card was sold for $672,000 in May 2022 at Memory Lane Auctions. The same card was sold in May 2021 for $156,000.
21. Joe Jackson: 1909 American Caramel PSA NM-MT 8
- Sale price: $667,149
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: SCP Auctions
- Grade: PSA NM-MT 8
The 1909 E90-1 American Caramel Joe Jackson baseball card, graded NM-MT 8 by PSA Cards, was auctioned for $667,189 at SCP Auctions in 2016. This is one of only two copies of the 1909 E90-1 American Caramel Joe Jackson cards to be graded PSA 8. None have been ranked higher.
22. Sherry Magee: 1909-11 T206 Piedmont 150 (Error) PSA NM-MT 8
- Sale price: $660,000
- Sale year: 2018
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA NM-MT 8
Magee was one of the best players of the Dead Ball era. The 1909–11 T206 Piedmont 150 Sherry Magee ("Magie" Error) PSA NM-MT 8 baseball card sold for $660,000 at Heritage Auctions on 20 September 2018. The card was part of a T206 baseball card set that sold for over $8 million at auction.
23. Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps #177 PSA GM-MT 10
- Sale price: $612,359.83
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA GM-MT 10
Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps is one of Nolan Ryan's rookie cards for the New York Mets, paired with Jerry Koosman. In August 2016, a PSA 10 example was sold for $612,359.83, making it the highest-sold Nolan Ryan card.
24. 1910 T210 Old Mill - Series 8 Joe Jackson SGC VG+ 3.5
- Sale price: $600,000
- Sale year: 2019
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA VG+ 3.5
The 1910 T210 Old Mill is one of the great rarities of the pre-war era and remains one of only a handful of cards manufactured during Joe Jackson’s playing days. A 1910 T210 Old Mill Joe Jackson PSA VG+ 3.5 baseball card sold for an astounding $600,000 in 2019 at Heritage Auctions.
25. Babe Ruth: 1914Baltimore News Blue PSA Good 2
- Sale price: $575,000
- Sale year: 2012
- Sale location: Private sale
- Grade: PSA Good 2
Babe Ruth: 1914 Baltimore News has remained in the same Baltimore-area family for over 100 years. In September 2012, Robert Edward Auctions (REA) auctioned a blue PSA 2 grade 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card for $575,000 in a private transaction. The card had previously sold at auction at REA in 2007 for $199,500.
26. Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack #30 PSA MT 9
- Sale price: $504,000
- Sale year: 2019
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA MT 9
The Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack PSA MT 9, released over 100 years ago, was auctioned off for $504,000 in 2019. Heritage Auctions sold the card, which received a nine-out-of-10 rating on the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) scale. It's one of only three cards of its kind to receive a "Mint 9" rating.
27. Ty Cobb: 1909–11 T206 PSA MT 9
- Sale price: $488,425
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: SCP Auctions
- Grade: PSA MT 9
The second card, a 1909-11 T206 tobacco issue of Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame centre fielder Ty Cobb, is one of the hobby’s finest of “The Georgia Peach” from the most celebrated card set of the era issued at the peak of Cobb’s dominance. The beautifully preserved card, which received a grade of “Mint 9” from PSA Cards, sold for $488,425.
28. 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card PSA 8
- Sale price: $470, 000
- Sale year: 2021
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA 8
The 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card was sold for $ 470,000 in 2021 at a Heritage Auctions event. This card is highly sought after due to Jackie Robinson's historic role as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball.
29. Willie Mays: 1952 Topps #311 PSA MT 9
- Sale price: $478,000
- Sale year: 2016
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA MT 9
Willie Mays: 1952 Topps PSA MT 9 is one of only nine PSA 9s in existence, with one graded higher. In May 2016, the card was sold for $478,000 at Heritage Auctions, setting a record price for any Willie Mays card.
30. 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige Rookie #8 PSA VG+ 3.5
- Sale price: $432,000
- Sale year: 2018
- Sale location: Heritage Auctions
- Grade: PSA 8 VG+ 3.5
The 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige (#8) baseball card was sold for $432,000 at Heritage Auctions in 2018. This card is very rare and valuable because it features Satchel Paige, one of the greatest baseball players and a key figure in breaking racial barriers in Major League Baseball.
Which baseball card is worth the most money?
The Mickey Mantle: 1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5 card is the most valuable baseball card. In August 2022, Heritage Auctions sold it for $12.6 million.
What is the most valuable brand of baseball cards?
Topps is considered one of the best and most valuable baseball cards. Some of the expensive ones include the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, sold for $12.6 million; the 1909 T206 Honus Wagner, worth $7.25 million; and the 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth, worth $6 million.
How to tell if baseball cards are worth money?
The value of a baseball card depends on several factors, including its rarity, condition, and the player's legacy.
The world of baseball card collecting is rich with history, nostalgia, and impressive investment value. While cards are easily available for purchase, the most valuable ones have exceeded seven-figure territory. From the legendary T206 Honus Wagner to the iconic 1952 Mickey Mantle, each card carries its unique tale and significance in the trading card hobby.
