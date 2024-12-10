30 most expensive baseball cards: Most valuable cards ranked

Baseball cards are a multi-billion-dollar industry appealing to collectors all over the world, with the most valuable baseball cards selling for over a million dollars. The value of baseball cards can fluctuate based on factors like the player, the year, whether it’s a rookie card, its condition, and sometimes even because of a mistake in printing. Discover some of the most expensive baseball cards.

1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth (L), 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle (C), Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft (R). Photo: @AltanInsights, @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. To create this list of the most expensive baseball cards, we used data from credible sources, including Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA), Beckett Grading Services (BGS), Heritage Auctions, and Goldin Auctions.

Most expensive baseball cards

Baseball cards have been around since the 1860s and are among the most popular collectables in the sports memorabilia market. Vintage pieces and high-grade rookie cards dominate the top most expensive baseball cards.

Card Price Mickey Mantle: 1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5 $12.6 million 1909 T206 Honus Wagner SGC 2 $7.25 million 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth SGC VG 3 $7.2 million Honus Wagner: 1909–11 T206 SGC VG 3 $6,974,865 Babe Ruth: 1933 Goudey #53 PSA Mint 9 $4.2 million Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card Mint PSA 9 $3.936 million Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-4 Sporting News #151 blank back PSA 7 $2.46 million 1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5 $1.32 million 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Tobacco (Ty Cobb Back) PSA 4.5 $1.2 million Roberto Clemente: 1955 Topps Rookie Card #164 PSA 9 $1.107 million Mike Trout: 2011 Topps Update Platinum #US175 BGS MT 9 $1.05 million Reggie Jackson: 1969 Topps Rookie Card #260 PSA GM-MT 10 $1.006 million Jackie Robinson: 1952 Topps #312 PSA MT 9 $984,000 Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Refractor Autograph BGS GM-MT 9.5 $922,500 Mickey Mantle: 1951 Bowman #253 PSA MT 9 $750,000 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron Rookie Card PSA 9 $720,000 Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News #151 (blank back) PSA NM 7 $717,000 Pete Rose: 1963 Topps #537 PSA GM-MT 10 $717,000 Eddie Plank: 1909–11 T206 NM PSA 7 $700,000 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig - SGC 9 $672,000 Joe Jackson: 1909 American Caramel PSA NM-MT 8 $667,149 Sherry Magee: 1909-11 T206 Piedmont 150 (Error) PSA NM-MT 8 $660, 000 Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps #177 PSA GM-MT 10 $612,359.83 1910 T210 Old Mill - Series 8 Joe Jackson SGC VG+ 3.5 $600, 000 Babe Ruth: 1914Baltimore News Blue PSA Good 2 $575, 000 Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack #30 PSA MT 9 $504, 000 Ty Cobb: 1909–11 T206 PSA MT 9 $488,425 Willie Mays: 1952 Topps #311 PSA MT 9 $478,000 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card PSA 8 $470,000

1. Mickey Mantle:1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5

Mickey Mantle:1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5. Photo: @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price: $12.6 million

$12.6 million Sale year: 2022

2022 Sale location: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions Grade: SGC Mint+ 9.5

The 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card (#311) is among the most iconic and valuable baseball cards ever produced. In 2022, Heritage Auctions sold a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 card graded SGC Mint 9 for $12.6 million, making it the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold.

2. 1909 T206 Honus Wagner SGC 2

The 1909 T206 Honus Wagner T206 SGC 2. Photo: @Kuvera_In on X (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sale price : $7.25 million

: $7.25 million Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: SGC 2

The T206 Honus Wagner is one of the most sought-after collectables in baseball. The card is rare because Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Honus Wagner stopped producing it. In 2022, Goldin Auctions sold an SGC 2 grade 1909 T206 Honus Wagner baseball card for $7.25 million.

3. 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth SGC VG 3

1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth (SGC 3). Photo: @AltanInsights on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $7.2 million

: $7.2 million Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Sale location : Robert Edward Auctions

: Robert Edward Auctions Grade: SGC VG 3

The 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth card is one of the rarest and most valuable pre-rookie cards ever produced. An SGC VG 3 grade of this card was sold for $7.2 million in December 2023, making it the third-highest price ever paid for a sports card.

4. Honus Wagner: 1909–11 T206 SGC VG 3

Honus Wagner: 1909–11 T206 SGC VG 3. Photo: @HeritageAuction on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $6,974,865

: $6,974,865 Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale locatio n: Robert Edward Auctions

n: Robert Edward Auctions Grade: SGC VG 3

The 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner card is one of the Holy Grail of sports cards. A T206 White Border Honus Wagner card graded SGC VG 3 with a Sweet Caporal back was sold in 2021 by Robert Edward Auctions for a record $6.6 million.

5. Babe Ruth: 1933 Goudey #53 PSA Mint 9

1933 Goudey Babe Ruth card at the monthly Albany Sports Card Show at the Albany Ramada Plaza Hotel on February 23, 2014, in Albany, NY. Photo: Paul Buckowski

Source: Getty Images

Sale price : $4.2 million

: $4.2 million Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location : Memory Lane Auctions

: Memory Lane Auctions Grade: PSA Mint 9

Babe Ruth was baseball’s biggest star back in the 1930s. The 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #53 graded PSA Mint 9 baseball card was sold for $4.2 million in 2021 at Memory Lane Auctions, making it one of the eight-figure collection of sports cards.

6. Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card Mint PSA 9

Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card Mint 9. Photo: @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $3.936 million

: $3.936 million Sale year : 2020

: 2020 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: Mint 9

Mike Trout's 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor rookie card was sold for $3,936,000 at Goldin Auctions in August 2020, making it one of the most expensive sports cards ever sold. The card was graded Mint 9 by Beckett Grading Service and had a certified autograph issue logo.

7. Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-4 Sporting News #151 blank back PSA 7

Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-4 Sporting News #151 blank back PSA 7. Photo: @darrenrovell on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $2.46 million

: $2.46 million Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location : Mile High Card Company

: Mile High Card Company Grade: PSA 7

The 1916 M101-4 Sporting News Babe Ruth card (#151) is one of the most coveted pre-rookie cards featuring the iconic Babe Ruth. In 2021, Mile High Card Company sold a PSA 7 Babe Ruth rookie card for a record $2.46 million.

8. 1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5

1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5. Photo: @collect_rea on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $1.32 million

: $1.32 million Sale year : 2023

: 2023 Sale location : Robert Edward Auctions

: Robert Edward Auctions Grade: SGC VG+ 3.5

The 1909-1911 T206 White Border Joe Doyle Hands Above Head N. Y. Nat'l SGC VG+ 3.5 is one of the rarest and most interesting cards in the 1909-1911 T206 series, primarily due to its printing error. In 2023, an SGC VG+ 3.5 graded version of this card was sold for $1.32 million at Robert Edward Auctions.

9. 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb Tobacco (Ty Cobb Back) PSA 4.5

1909-11 #T206 White Border Ty Cobb. Photo: @MINTStateInc on X (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sale price : $1.2 million

: $1.2 million Sale year: 2016

2016 Sale location : Private sale

: Private sale Grade: PSA 4.5

The 1909-1911 T206 Ty Cobb Tobacco card with the "Ty Cobb Back" is one of the most valuable and iconic baseball cards ever produced. A 1909-11 T206 Ty Cobb tobacco card with a "Ty Cobb back" was sold for $1.2 million in a private sale in 2016. The card was graded PSA 4.5.

10. Roberto Clemente: 1955 Topps Rookie Card #164 PSA 9

Roberto Clemente: 1955 Topps Rookie Card #164 Mint 9. Photo: @Heritage_Sport on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $1.107 million

: $1.107 million Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA 9

The 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card is one of the most sought-after and valuable baseball cards due to Clemente's status as a legendary figure in the sport. A 1955 Topps Roberto Clemente rookie card, graded Mint 9 by PSA, was sold for $1.107 million in February 2021.

Mike Trout: 2011 Topps Update Platinum #US175 BGS MT 9. Photo: @CardsBoulevard on X (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sale price: $1.05 million

$1.05 million Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location : Private

: Private Grade: BGS MT 9

Mike Trout: 2011 Topps Update Platinum was part of the 2011 Topps Update series and featured Trout in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Angels. This 2011 Topps Update Platinum #US175 BGS 9 graded Platinum line card was sold in July 2021 through a private auction.

12. Reggie Jackson: 1969 Topps Rookie Card #260 PSA GM-MT 10

Reggie Jackson: 1969 Topps Rookie Card #260 PSA GM-MT 10. Photo: @FarmerCard on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price: $1.006 million

$1.006 million Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA GM-MT 10

The 1969 Topps Reggie Jackson rookie card is highly valued for marking the Hall of Famer's debut. A PSA GM-MT 10 grade of this card was sold for approximately $1 million at Heritage Auctions in February 2021.

13. Jackie Robinson: 1952 Topps #312 PSA MT 9

Jackie Robinson: 1952 Topps #312 PSA MT 9: Photo: @blk_cards on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $984,000

: $984,000 Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: PSA MT 9

The 1952 Topps #312 Jackie Robinson card is one of the most expensive baseball cards from the 1952 Topps set and is considered one of the most famous postwar cards. The 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 card graded PSA MT 9 was sold for $984,000 in 2021 at Goldin Auctions.

14. Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Refractor Autograph BGS GM-MT 9.5

Mike Trout: 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Red Refractor Autograph BGS GM-MT 9.5. Photo: @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $922,500

: $922,500 Sale year : 2020

: 2020 Sale location : Goldin Auctions

: Goldin Auctions Grade: BGS GM-MT 9.5

A 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Mike Trout Red Refractor Autograph card was sold for $922,500 on 20 May 2020 during Goldin Auctions' Spring Premium Auction. This sale included the buyer's premium, and the card was graded Gem Mint 9.5 by Beckett Grading Services with a perfect 10-grade autograph.

15. Mickey Mantle: 1951 Bowman #253 PSA MT 9

Mickey Mantle: 1951 Bowman PSA MT 9. Photo: @FinderCard on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $750,000

: $750,000 Sale year : 2018

: 2018 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA MT 9

The iconic 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card has established itself as the most valuable trading card in the hobby. The 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle card (PSA Mint 9) reportedly sold for $750,000 in 2018 Heritage Auctions.

16. 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron Rookie Card PSA 9

1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron Rookie Card PSA 9. Photo: @MINTStateInc on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $720,000

: $720,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : PWCC

: PWCC Grade: PSA 9

The 1954 Topps #128 Hank Aaron rookie card is one of the most iconic and valuable baseball cards. It was sold for $720,000 in August 2022, breaking the previous record of $645,000 for one of Hank Aaron's rookie cards. PSA graded the card a 9 out of 10.

17. Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News #151 (blank back) PSA NM 7

Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News (blank back) PSA NM 7. Photo: @BenMBurrows on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $717,000

: $717,000 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA NM 7

Babe Ruth: 1916 M101-5 Sporting News is one of the top-condition copies of one of the most important Babe Ruth cards. A PSA NM 7 copy of 1916 M101-5 Sporting News Babe Ruth was sold in August 2016 for $717,000, making it among the most baseball expansive baseball cards.

18. Pete Rose: 1963 Topps #537 PSA GM-MT 10

The Pete Rose: 1963 Topps PSA GM-MT 10. Photo: @PostWarCards on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $717,000

: $717,000 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale locatio n: Heritage Auctions

n: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA GM-MT 10

Pete Rose is one of baseball’s all-time enigmas. The Pete Rose: 1963 Topps PSA GM-MT 10 card features Pete Rose’s image and the other three players. in 2016, a PSA 10 grade of this card was sold for $717,000 at Heritage Auctions.

19. Eddie Plank: 1909–11 T206 NM PSA 7

Eddie Plank: 1909–11 T206 PSA 7. Photo: @CardsStory on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $700,000

: $700,000 Sale year : 2012

: 2012 Sale location : Private sale

: Private sale Grade: NM PSA 7

Eddie Plank was a pitcher in the MLB (AL) from 1901 - 1917. Plank’s card is considered to be the second most desirable card in the T206 set, next to Honus Wagner. An Eddie Plank 1909–11 T206 PSA 7 card was sold for sold for an astounding $700,000 in 2012. The card was graded NM 7 by PSA.

20. 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig - SGC 9

1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig - SGC 9. Photo: @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $672,000

: $672,000 Sale year : 2022

: 2022 Sale location : Memory Lane Auctions

: Memory Lane Auctions Grade: SGC 9

The 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig card is one of the most iconic baseball cards from the Golden Age of baseball card collecting. A 1933 Goudey #92 Lou Gehrig baseball card was sold for $672,000 in May 2022 at Memory Lane Auctions. The same card was sold in May 2021 for $156,000.

21. Joe Jackson: 1909 American Caramel PSA NM-MT 8

Joe Jackson: 1909American Caramel PSA NM-MT 8. Photo: @ericwhiteback on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $667,149

: $667,149 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale location : SCP Auctions

: SCP Auctions Grade: PSA NM-MT 8

The 1909 E90-1 American Caramel Joe Jackson baseball card, graded NM-MT 8 by PSA Cards, was auctioned for $667,189 at SCP Auctions in 2016. This is one of only two copies of the 1909 E90-1 American Caramel Joe Jackson cards to be graded PSA 8. None have been ranked higher.

22. Sherry Magee: 1909-11 T206 Piedmont 150 (Error) PSA NM-MT 8

Sherry Magee: 1909-11 T206 Piedmont 150 (Error) PSA NM-MT 8. Photo: @PSAcard on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $660,000

: $660,000 Sale year : 2018

: 2018 Sale locatio n: Heritage Auctions

n: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA NM-MT 8

Magee was one of the best players of the Dead Ball era. The 1909–11 T206 Piedmont 150 Sherry Magee ("Magie" Error) PSA NM-MT 8 baseball card sold for $660,000 at Heritage Auctions on 20 September 2018. The card was part of a T206 baseball card set that sold for over $8 million at auction.

23. Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps #177 PSA GM-MT 10

Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps. Photo: @jtteaxasaggie on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $612,359.83

: $612,359.83 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA GM-MT 10

Nolan Ryan: 1968 Topps is one of Nolan Ryan's rookie cards for the New York Mets, paired with Jerry Koosman. In August 2016, a PSA 10 example was sold for $612,359.83, making it the highest-sold Nolan Ryan card.

24. 1910 T210 Old Mill - Series 8 Joe Jackson SGC VG+ 3.5

1910 T210 Old Mill - Series 8 Joe Jackson SGC VG+ 3.5. Photo: @CardsStory on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $600,000

: $600,000 Sale year : 2019

: 2019 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA VG+ 3.5

The 1910 T210 Old Mill is one of the great rarities of the pre-war era and remains one of only a handful of cards manufactured during Joe Jackson’s playing days. A 1910 T210 Old Mill Joe Jackson PSA VG+ 3.5 baseball card sold for an astounding $600,000 in 2019 at Heritage Auctions.

25. Babe Ruth: 1914Baltimore News Blue PSA Good 2

Babe Ruth: 1914Baltimore News Blue PSA Good 2. Photo: @BaseballBros on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price: $575,000

$575,000 Sale year : 2012

: 2012 Sale location : Private sale

: Private sale Grade: PSA Good 2

Babe Ruth: 1914 Baltimore News has remained in the same Baltimore-area family for over 100 years. In September 2012, Robert Edward Auctions (REA) auctioned a blue PSA 2 grade 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card for $575,000 in a private transaction. The card had previously sold at auction at REA in 2007 for $199,500.

26. Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack #30 PSA MT 9

Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack. Photo: @cllctMedia on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $504,000

: $504,000 Sale year : 2019

: 2019 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA MT 9

The Ty Cobb: 1915 Cracker Jack PSA MT 9, released over 100 years ago, was auctioned off for $504,000 in 2019. Heritage Auctions sold the card, which received a nine-out-of-10 rating on the Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) scale. It's one of only three cards of its kind to receive a "Mint 9" rating.

27. Ty Cobb: 1909–11 T206 PSA MT 9

Sale price : $488,425

: $488,425 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale location : SCP Auctions

: SCP Auctions Grade: PSA MT 9

The second card, a 1909-11 T206 tobacco issue of Detroit Tigers Hall of Fame centre fielder Ty Cobb, is one of the hobby’s finest of “The Georgia Peach” from the most celebrated card set of the era issued at the peak of Cobb’s dominance. The beautifully preserved card, which received a grade of “Mint 9” from PSA Cards, sold for $488,425.

28. 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card PSA 8

1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card PSA 8. Photo: @HeritageAuction on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $470, 000

: $470, 000 Sale year : 2021

: 2021 Sale location: Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 8

The 1948 Leaf #79 Jackie Robinson Rookie Card was sold for $ 470,000 in 2021 at a Heritage Auctions event. This card is highly sought after due to Jackie Robinson's historic role as the first African-American player in Major League Baseball.

29. Willie Mays: 1952 Topps #311 PSA MT 9

Willie Mays: 1952 Topps PSA MT 9. Photo: @darrenrovell on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $478,000

: $478,000 Sale year : 2016

: 2016 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA MT 9

Willie Mays: 1952 Topps PSA MT 9 is one of only nine PSA 9s in existence, with one graded higher. In May 2016, the card was sold for $478,000 at Heritage Auctions, setting a record price for any Willie Mays card.

30. 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige Rookie #8 PSA VG+ 3.5

1948 Leaf Satchel Paige Rookie #8 PSA VG+ 3.5. Photo: @darrenrovell on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sale price : $432,000

: $432,000 Sale year : 2018

: 2018 Sale location : Heritage Auctions

: Heritage Auctions Grade: PSA 8 VG+ 3.5

The 1948 Leaf Satchel Paige (#8) baseball card was sold for $432,000 at Heritage Auctions in 2018. This card is very rare and valuable because it features Satchel Paige, one of the greatest baseball players and a key figure in breaking racial barriers in Major League Baseball.

Which baseball card is worth the most money?

The Mickey Mantle: 1952 Topps; #311 SGC MT 9.5 card is the most valuable baseball card. In August 2022, Heritage Auctions sold it for $12.6 million.

What is the most valuable brand of baseball cards?

Topps is considered one of the best and most valuable baseball cards. Some of the expensive ones include the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card, sold for $12.6 million; the 1909 T206 Honus Wagner, worth $7.25 million; and the 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth, worth $6 million.

How to tell if baseball cards are worth money?

The value of a baseball card depends on several factors, including its rarity, condition, and the player's legacy.

The world of baseball card collecting is rich with history, nostalgia, and impressive investment value. While cards are easily available for purchase, the most valuable ones have exceeded seven-figure territory. From the legendary T206 Honus Wagner to the iconic 1952 Mickey Mantle, each card carries its unique tale and significance in the trading card hobby.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the shortest MLB players. While the sport is known for having tall players, it has featured some of the shortest MLB players.

Short athletes may seem disadvantaged in baseball, especially at the highest level in the MLB. However, some short baseball players have thrived and made history in the MLB. Discover some of the shortest baseball players to ever play in Major League Baseball.

Source: Legit.ng