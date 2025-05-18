Southern Charm cast's net worths: Who is the richest member of the cast?

Southern Charm is a Bravo reality television series with cast members whose net worths reportedly range between $250,000 and $5 million. Beyond the Southern tradition and culture, the cast of the show is bound by wealth, glamour, and friendship. Uncover the Southern Charm cast's net worth and how they compare.

The Southern Charm cast's net worth, ranked

In compiling and ranking this Southern Charm cast's net worth list, we have used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Bravo, and StyleCaster.

Rank Cast member Net worth 1. Shep Rose $5 million 2. Leva Bonaparte $3 million—$3.6 million 3. Madison LeCroy $1.5 million 4. Jarrett Thomas $1 million—$5 million 5. Rodrigo Reyes $1 million 6. Austen Kroll $1 million 7. Salley Carson $1 million 8. Craig Conover $1 million 9. Venita Aspen $500,000 10. Taylor Ann Green $250,000 11. Molly O'Connell (unspecified)

11. Molly O'Connell — (unspecified)

Southern Charm's cast member, Molly O'Connell, poses during the 2023 season 10 premiere party. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/BRAVO

Full name : Molly O'Connell

: Molly O'Connell Date of birth : 16 January 1988

: 16 January 1988 Age : 37 years as of 2025

: 37 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Barnwell, South Carolina, United States

: Barnwell, South Carolina, United States Other professions: Actress, fashion model, musician

The Southern belle's net worth is unspecified at the time of this writing; her income as an entrepreneur comes from apparel, makeup and showbiz. She has appeared on The Late Game and Below Deck.

The blonde actress is a former America's Next Top Model contestant who made background appearances on the reality show before making her debut in season 10.

10. Taylor Ann Green — $250,000

Taylor Ann Green poses for a Season 9 portrait. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Full name : Taylor Ann Green

: Taylor Ann Green Date of birth : 19 October 1994

: 19 October 1994 Age : 30 years as of May 2025

: 30 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Asheville, North Carolina, United States

: Asheville, North Carolina, United States Other professions: Entrepreneur

Taylor Ann Green has an alleged net worth of $250,000, according to Screen Rant. She is the co-founder of Reset Athletic, an athleisure brand.

Before finding her way into Bravolebrity, she worked in hospitality at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel and later as a clinical assistant in orthodontics. She was an account manager and executive for Diversant LLC and Associated Staffing.

10. Venita Aspen — $500,000

Venita Aspen poses for a Season 10 portrait. Photo: Michelle Watt/Bravo

Full name : Venita Aspen

: Venita Aspen Date of birth : 16 October 1993

: 16 October 1993 Age : 31 years as of May 2025

: 31 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Charleston, South Carolina, United States

: Charleston, South Carolina, United States Other professions: Model, businesswoman

According to Distractify, Venita Aspen has an alleged net worth of $500,000. The Charleston native's wealth is sourced from her long-term modelling career that began at age 16. Other than fashion modelling and acting, she also earns an income from social media influencing, styling, and blogging.

9. Craig Conover — $1 million

Craig Conover was pictured during a Panera launch event in New York City. Photo: Sara Jaye/Panera

Full name : Craig Conover

: Craig Conover Date of birth : 9 February 1989

: 9 February 1989 Age : 36 years as of 2025

: 36 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Fenwick Island, Delaware, United States

: Fenwick Island, Delaware, United States Other professions: Lawyer, entrepreneur, author

How wealthy is Craig from Southern Charm? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Conover is incredibly wealthy, with an alleged net worth of about $1 million.

As of 2025, he has reportedly earned over $3.2 million from his appearances on the Bravo show, earning $25,000 per episode. An alumnus of the Charleston School of Law, the American lawyer has a lucrative income stream from Sewing Down South, a high-end pillow company.

8. Salley Carson — $1 million

Salley Carson poses for a Season 10 portrait. Photo: Michelle Watt/Bravo

Full name : Salley Carson

: Salley Carson Date of birth : 21 January 1994

: 21 January 1994 Age : 29 years as of 2025

: 29 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Greenville, South Carolina, United States

: Greenville, South Carolina, United States Other professions: Spine surgery robot operator

Salley's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. The Southern Charmer made her debut on the Bravo show in season 10, making her name as the life of the party by night and robotics expert by day.

As per her LinkedIn, Salley is a medical sales professional who works as a hybrid robotic/core spinal representative for Medtronic Spine and Biologics. She also works as a robot technician.

7. Austen Kroll — $1 million

Austen Kroll poses for a Season 10 portrait. Photo: Rebecca Miller/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Full name : Austen Kroll

: Austen Kroll Date of birth : 16 June 1987

: 16 June 1987 Age : 37 years as of May 2025

: 37 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Other professions: Businessman

American television personality and businessman, Austen Kroll's estimated net worth is around $1 million, as reported by HotNewHipHop. In season 4, he made his earliest appearances on the Bravo show Southern Charm.

Other than the show, Kroll made his income as a territory sales manager for the Red Hare Brewing Company in 2017. He was also linked to Palmetto Brewing Company at around the same time.

6. Rodrigo Reyes — $1 million

Rodrigo Reyes poses for a Season 10 portrait. Photo: Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Full name : Rodrigo Reyes

: Rodrigo Reyes Date of birth : 22 July 1983

: 22 July 1983 Age : 42 years as of May 2025

: 42 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Other professions: Interior designer

Southern Charm season 9's newbie, Rodrigo Reyes, has an alleged net worth of $1 million as of 2025. Reyes, who is known for his work as an interior designer and floral designer, also operates his own interior design business, RAR Designs.

5. Jarrett Thomas — $1 million to $5 million

Jarrett Thomas poses for a Season 9 portrait. Photo: Stephanie Diani/Bravo

Full name : Jarrett 'JT' Thomas

: Jarrett 'JT' Thomas Age : 38 years as of May 2025

: 38 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Virginia, United States

: Virginia, United States Other professions: Realtor and businessman

Jarrett 'JT' Thomas has an alleged net worth ranging between $1 million and $5 million. The real estate professional and wealth management advisor shares finance and wealth tips on his podcast, JTea & Friends.

He owns a luxury collection of Airbnb and VRBO properties. His wealth is also from merchandising and providing upscale rental space for events at The Inns Clubhouse in Charleston.

3. Madison LeCroy — $1.5 million

Madison LeCroy poses for a Season 8 portrait. Photo: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Full name : Madison LeCroy

: Madison LeCroy Date of birth : 6 October 1990

: 6 October 1990 Age : 34 years as of May 2025

: 34 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Greenville, South Carolina, United States

: Greenville, South Carolina, United States Other professions: Influencer, entrepreneur, fashion designer

Madison LeCroy has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million as of 2025. She is a talented hair stylist and successful entrepreneur who owns Maven Salon in Charleston

She is also a beauty influencer with brand partnerships and endorsements from brands such as Amazon and Victoria’s Secret. In March 2025, she listed her four-bedroom, four-bathroom Charleston home for $1.75 million.

2. Leva Bonaparte — $3 million to $3.6 million

Leva Bonaparte poses for a Season 8 portrait. Photo: Stephanie Diani/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Full name : Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte

: Leva Nowroozyani Bonaparte Date of birth : 3 May 1979

: 3 May 1979 Age : 48 years as of 2025

: 48 years as of 2025 Place of birth : India

: India Other professions: Restaurateur

Leva Bonaparte, a prominent figure, has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2025, according to Screen Rant. She is one of the main cast members on the reality show and its Bravo sister, Southern Hospitality.

She co-owns several high-end restaurants and bars in Charleston, South Carolina, with her husband, Lamar Bonaparte, through their venture, Republic Development and Management Group.

1. Shep Rose — $5 million

Shep Rose poses for a Season 6 portrait. Photo: Tommy Garcia/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Full name : William Shepard Rose III

: William Shepard Rose III Date of birth : 27 September 1980

: 27 September 1980 Age : 44 years as of May 2025

: 44 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, United States

: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, United States Other professions: Entrepreneur

Shep Rose's net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In addition to his family's wealth, his income stems from co-owning several popular restaurants in South Carolina, such as The Commodore, The Alley, and the Palace Hotel.

How rich is Shep Rose?

Shep comes from a long line of accomplished family members. According to Bravo, his family owns various properties, including in Hilton Head Island, the Appalachians, and the Isle of Palms.

He is the owner of Shep Gear, a clothing line. Early in his career, Shep lived and sold real estate in Dubai, a career that he admitted earned him the bon vivant lifestyle he has.

Do the people on Southern Charm get paid?

The show's cast members receive about $25,000 per episode. They also earn extra coins in bonuses during reunion shows.

Who is the richest Southern Charm cast member?

At the time of this writing, Shep Rose is the wealthiest cast member, with an estimated net worth of $5 million. However, the show's former cast member, Patricia Altschul, remains the wealthiest, with a net worth of about $100 million.

How much does Craig Conover make per episode?

With about $25,000 earned per episode, Connover, a long-term cast member of the show, has been paid around $3.2 million. He has appeared in 147 episodes in ten seasons.

What is Paige from Southern Charm worth?

Giggly Squad's co-host, Paige DeSorbo, is known for her appearances on Southern Charm. According to Newsweek, her net worth is alleged to range between $500,000 and $1 million.

How much did Kathryn get paid on Southern Charm?

Kathryn Dennis, along with other original cast members of Southern Charm, reportedly earned $25,000 per episode. With 17 episodes per season, Dennis, who appeared on the show for 8 seasons, earned around $425,000 per season.

What is the net worth of Whitney Sudler from Southern Charm?

Whitney Sudler-Smith, the creator and executive producer of Bravo's Southern Charm, has an alleged net worth of $12 million. The man of many talents has several production, directing and writing credits on IMDb. He directed Ultrasuede: In Search of Halston, Torture TV, and Bubba and Ike.

Why is Whitney from Southern Charm so rich?

His wealth is considered a combination of his inheritance and his career in television production and entertainment. His mother, Patricia Altschul, has a net worth of $100 million as per TheThings and Celebrity Net Worth.

The Southern Charm cast's net worth is a testament to Southern success, luxury, tradition, and culture in the reality TV industry. Besides appearing on the show, most cast members have other ventures in business, fashion, and acting, all contributing to their net worth.

