How much do F1 principals make? The 10 principals ranked by net worth

F1 has been notable for being the playground of the richest people in the world, with some principals earning billions. But how much do F1 principals make? Their salary varies depending on seniority, success, and various performance milestones. This article covers some of the top-earning F1 principals ranked by net worth.

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. When compiling this list of the top ten highest-paid F1 principals, we used salary data from reliable sources such as Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and The Sun. We also considered factors such as bonuses and contract extensions.

How much do F1 principals make?

The principals of F1 teams are the leaders responsible for their respective teams' overall management and success. Below is the list of the top 10 richest F1 principals ranked by their net worth.

Name Net worth Current ream Toto Wolff $1.6 billion Mercedes Christian Horner $50 million Red Bull Alessandro Alunni Bravi $5 million Sauber James Vowles $5 million Williams Racing Fred Vasseur $3 million Ferrari Ayao Komatsu $2 million Haas Andrea Stella $1.5 million McLaren F1 Team Mike Krack $1 million Aston Martin Laurent Mekies $1 million RB Bruno Famin $630 000 Alpine Motorsport

1. Toto Wolff — $1.6 billion

Toto Wolff at Bahrain International Circuit on 2 March 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo: Clive Rose

Full name : Torger Christian "Toto" Wolff

: Torger Christian "Toto" Wolff Date of birth : 12 January 1972

: 12 January 1972 Age : 53 years old (as of 2025)

: 53 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Vienna, Austria

: Vienna, Austria Current team: Mercedes

Toto Wolff is an Austrian motorsport executive, entrepreneur, investor, and former F1 racing driver. He is best known as the Executive Director of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team. He also served as team principal, CEO and co-owner of Mercedes in Formula One and as director and CEO of Mercedes-EQ in Formula E.

During his racing career, he won eight consecutive World Constructors' Championship titles from 2014 to 2021 and two Formula E World Teams' Championship titles. According to Forbes, Wolff's net worth is $1.6 billion. Forbes listed him as having hit the landmark of becoming a billionaire in April 2023, making it onto the official list of Forbes Sports Billionaires for the first time.

2. Christian Horner — $50 million

Christian Horner at Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, north of Doha, on 29 November 2024. Photo: Andrej ISAKOVIC

Full name : Christian Edward Johnston Horner

: Christian Edward Johnston Horner Date of birth : 16 November 1973

: 16 November 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of January 2025)

: 51 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Royal Leamington Spa, United Kingdom

: Royal Leamington Spa, United Kingdom Current team: Red Bull

Christian Horner is the Team Principal and CEO of Red Bull Racing in Formula 1, where Max Verstappen is competing now. He has been with the team since 2005 and has led them to multiple World Constructors' Championship titles. Before his management career, Horner was a racing driver himself, competing in various motorsport categories.

Christian was recently honoured with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his contributions to motorsport. He reportedly has a net worth of $50 million and earns a salary of $10 million annually, making him the highest-paid team boss in the paddock.

3. Alessandro Alunni Bravi — $5 million

Alessandro Alunni Bravi in the the team representatives press conference before the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on 13 September 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: Dom Romney

Full name : Alessandro Alunni Bravi

: Alessandro Alunni Bravi Date of birth : 23 November 1974

: 23 November 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of January 2025)

: 50 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Umbertide, Italy

: Umbertide, Italy Current team: Sauber

Alessandro Alunni Bravi is an Italian lawyer and motorsport manager. He is currently the Managing Director of the Sauber Group and the Team Representative for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team. His net worth is estimated to be $5 million. He is among the highest-paid Formula 1 team principals, earning $1.1 million annually.

Alunni Bravi's wealth comes from his past experiences, his management firm, and his involvement with the Sauber Group. He has worked for Sauber for several years and was their general counsel starting in 2017. He has also previously served as Team Principal for Trident Racing and General Counsel for ART Grand Prix and Spark Racing Technology.

4. James Vowles — $5 million

James Vowles at the Team Principals Press Conference at Marina Bay Street Circuit on 20 September 2024 in Singapore, Singapore. Photo: Clive Rose

Full name : James Patrick Vowles

: James Patrick Vowles Date of birth : 20 June 1979

: 20 June 1979 Age : 45 years old (as of January 2025)

: 45 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Felbridge, United Kingdom

: Felbridge, United Kingdom Current team: Williams Racing

James Patrick Vowles is a British motorsport engineer and Team Principal of Williams Racing. He previously served as the Motorsport Strategy Director at Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, where he played a key role in their success, including winning multiple championships.

Vowles has worked in Formula One for over two decades. He has played a key role in nine Constructors' Championships, eight Drivers' Championships, and over 100 Grand Prix wins. Vowles's alleged net worth is $5 million.

5. Fred Vasseur — $3 million

Fred Vasseur at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on 1 November 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Kym Illman

Full name: Frédéric Vasseur

Frédéric Vasseur Date of birth : 28 May 1968

: 28 May 1968 Age : 56 years old (as of January 2025)

: 56 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Draveil, France

: Draveil, France Current team: Ferrari

Fred Vasseur is a French motorsport executive and engineer. Since 2023, he has been the Team Principal and CEO of Ferrari in Formula 1. He started his career with the Scuderia, working as a performance engineer for Michael Schumacher during his dominant years.

Fred has a long history in motorsport, including founding the successful ART Grand Prix team and leading other teams like Renault and Alfa Romeo. He has an estimated net worth of $3 million, and his annual salary is around $1 million.

6. Ayao Komatsu — $2 million

Ayao Komatsu at Circuit de Monaco on 24 May 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli

Full name : Ayao Komatsu

: Ayao Komatsu Date of birth : 28 January 1976

: 28 January 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of 2025)

: 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Tokyo, Japan

: Tokyo, Japan Current team: Haas

Ayao Komatsu is a Japanese motorsport executive and engineer. Since January 2024, he has served as the Team Principal of the Haas Formula 1 Team. He was formerly the team's trackside engineering director.

Komatsu has over 20 years of experience in Formula 1, having previously worked as a performance engineer for Renault, a race engineer for drivers Vitaly Petrov and Romain Grosjean, and a chief race engineer for Lotus. As of 2024, Komatsu's net worth is $2 million. When Haas hired him in early 2024, his salary was estimated to be around $1 million annually.

7. Andrea Stella — $1.5 million

Andrea Stella at Baku City Circuit on 12 September 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: James Sutton

Full name : Andrea Stella

: Andrea Stella Date of birth : 22 February 1971

: 22 February 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of January 2025)

: 53 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Orvieto, Italy

: Orvieto, Italy Current team: McLaren F1 Team

Andrea Stella is an Italian engineer and the current Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team. He was previously a performance engineer and race engineer at Scuderia Ferrari. Stella played a key role in McLaren's success, leading the team to its first Constructors' Championship win since 1998 in 2024.

Andrea Stella is another highest-paid F1 principal, earning $5.5 million annually. His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million as of 2024.

8. Mike Krack — $1 million

Mike Krack at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on 7 June 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. Photo: Mark Thompson

Full name : Mike Krack

: Mike Krack Date of birth : 18 March 1972

: 18 March 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of January 2025)

: 52 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Luxembourg

: Luxembourg Current team: Aston Martin Formula One Team

Mike Krack is a Luxembourgish motorsport engineer who is the Team Principal of the Aston Martin Formula 1 Team. He previously served as the chief engineer at BMW Sauber F1, the head of track engineering at Porsche WEC, and the head of engineering, operations and organisation for racing and testing at BMW M.

Mike's alleged net worth is $1 million as of 2024, reflecting his successful career spanning over two decades. The exact details of his current salary are not known, but it is alleged to be around $1 million.

9. Laurent Mekies — $1 million

Laurent Mekies at Circuit of The Americas on 18 October 2024 in Austin, United States. Photo: Sam Bagnall

Full name: Laurent Mekies

Laurent Mekies Date of birth : 28 April 1977

: 28 April 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of January 2025)

: 47 years old (as of January 2025) Place of birth : Tours, France

: Tours, France Current team: RB

Laurent Mekies is a French engineer and motorsport executive. He is currently the Team Principal of the RB Formula One Team, formerly known as Scuderia AlphaTauri. Mekies previously worked for Ferrari as sporting director and deputy team principal.

Laurent Mekies has not publicly disclosed his exact net worth, but it's reportedly around $1 million. With a career in Formula One spanning over two decades and roles in some of the sport's top teams, he has achieved significant professional success.

10. Bruno Famin — $630 000

Bruno Famin at Circuit de Monaco on 24 May 2024 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. Photo: Clive Rose

Full name : Bruno Remy Perrick Famin

: Bruno Remy Perrick Famin Date of birth : January 1962

: January 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)

63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Belfort, France

Belfort, France Current team: Alpine Motorsport

Bruno Famin is a French automotive engineer and motorsport executive. He is currently the Vice President of Alpine Motorsport and was the Team Principal of the Alpine F1 Team until August 2024. He previously served as Technical Director and Director of Operations at Peugeot Sport. He joined the FIA in 2019.

Bruno Famin took over the reins as Alpine's team principal interim in 2023 and is estimated to have a net worth of over $630 thousand.

Who are the principals of F1 teams?

The F1 principals are team leaders who are in charge of a constructor team and its personnel. They are usually responsible for issuing team orders and making day-to-day decisions. Some of the principals of Formula One teams include Christian Horner, Toto Wolff, Franz Tost and Ayao Komatsu.

What is the average F1 principals' salary?

Formula 1 team principals reportedly earn between $1 million and $10 million annually. As of 2025, Christian Horner, the team principal of the Red Bull Racing team, is the F1 team principal, earning $10 million per year.

Who is the richest F1 principal?

The richest F1 principal is Toto Wolff, the team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. He has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion.

Who is the current youngest F1 team principal?

The current youngest F1 team principal is James Vowles, who took over as the team principal of the Williams Racing squad in 2023. He was born on 20 June 1979 and is 45 years old as of January 2025.

Many people have been curious about the incomes of the F1 principals, often asking questions like, "How much do F1 principals make?" F1 team principals have varying net worths, with Toto Wolff leading as a billionaire. Their financial success often reflects their teams' performance and their personal investments in the sport.

