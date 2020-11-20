Paul Okoye’s bio: brother, wife, children, solo music career

Paul Okoye, also known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter, dancer, and performer. He used to be part of a music duo with his twin brother, Peter Okoye, who goes by Mr. P. Together, they were known as P-Square, but later, they chose to go their separate ways to focus on their individual music careers.

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye. Photo: @iamkingrudy (modified by author)

Paul Okoye released his solo debut tracks, Fire Fire and Nkenji Keke, in 2017. Some of his hit songs include Reason With Me and Double Double. He has collaborated with famous artists such as Olamide, Phyno and Wizkid. Paul is currently signed to his record label, Fire Department Inc.

Profile summary

Real name Paul Okoye Nickname Rudeboy Gender Male Date of birth 18 November 1981 Age 41 years old (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Jos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Anambra State Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Mazi Moses Okoye Mother Josephine Siblings 6 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Ivy Ifeoma Children 3 High School St. Murumba Secondary School University University of Abuja Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @iamkingrudy Twitter @rudeboypsquare

Paul Okoye's biography

The Nigerian musician was born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria, but originally from Ifite, Dunu area of Anambra State of Nigeria. He is the son of Mazi Moses and Josephine Okoye.

Peter and Paul Okoye, who is the senior?

Paul was born before his twin brother Peter, making him senior. Aside from his twin brother, Peter Okoye, he has five other siblings: Jude, Tony, Mary, Lilian and Ifeanyi Okoye.

How old is Paul Okoye?

The Nigerian songwriter is 41 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 18 November 1981. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Educational background

The Nigerian singer completed his secondary education at St. Murumba Secondary School in Jos, Plateau State. Later, he enrolled at the University of Abuja, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Career

Paul and Peter Okoye started their music journey by forming an Acapella group, drawing inspiration from Michael Jackson's dancing steps. They became popular and got bookings for their performances around Jos, Nigeria.

They released their debut album, Last Nite, in 2003, sponsored by a tobacco manufacturing company. The twin brothers released their second album, Get Squared, in 2005 under the Squared Records label. The album consists of the hit track Busy Body.

Two years later, P-Square released yet another album titled Game Over. The album featured prominent international artists like Akon in Chop My Money, Rick Ross in Onyinye and T.I in Ejeajo tracks. The duo released other albums such as Danger, The Invasion and Double Trouble.

P-Square finally split in 2017, and Paul and Peter Okoye began pursuing their solo music career. Paul released his debut singles, Fire Fire and Nkenji Keke, in 2017. Since then, he has released numerous songs. Some of the Rudeboy's songs include:

Reason With Me

Chizoba

Audio Money

Reality

Double Double

Woman

Nkenji Keke

Fire Fire

Together

Somebody Baby

Ayoyo

Is Allowed

Tonight

Who is Paul Okoye's wife?

Paul Okoye is currently not married. He was previously married to Anita Tonye Isama. The two met in 2004 while studying at the University of Abuja. In an interview with Legit.ng, Anita revealed that she was 16 years old when she first met Paul, and they started dating when she was 18 years old.

The couple tied the knot on 22 March 2014 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. Paul and her ex-wife share three children: Andre, born on 11 April 2013, and twins Nathan and Nadia, born on 9 July 2017.

In August 2021, Anita filed a petition to end their marriage, and in December 2022, their divorce was finalised. Anita brought five allegations against Paul. She accused him of infidelity, absentee parenting, alleged separation, fraud and painful experiences.

A week after they were granted the divorce, the singer revealed that he had been single for four years and had been divorced long ago.

Anita is a creative strategist, an entrepreneur, author and philanthropist. She is the co-founder of the Cashew Apple Project (CAP). Additionally, she launched a children's apparel company in 2019 called TannkCo For Kids.

How old is Paul Okoye's ex-wife?

Anita is 34 years old as of August 2023. She was born on 8 November 1988; her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Who is Paul Okoye's new wife?

The singer is yet to marry again. He is dating Ivy Ifeoma. Paul Okoye's girlfriend is a model, and social media influencer. The two came out into public in December 2022 at their first anniversary. Paul shared a video of him driving to church in the company of Ivy.

In August 2023, rumours spread that the singer was reconciling with his ex-wife, Anita. Many of his fans speculated that he had dumped his girlfriend Ivy. It was after he posted a video of himself, Anita and their children at the Afro-Nation concert in Detroit, Michigan. However, it turned out that they were just co-parenting.

Fast facts

Here are interesting facts about Paul Okoye.

His genre of music is R&B, hip hop, afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae.

His twin brother performs as Mr.P.

He can play a set of drums.

His state of origin is Anambra State.

Paul Okoye is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is popularly known for his hit songs such as Reason With Me, Double Double and Ayoyo. His marriage with his ex-wife lasted for eight years. The singer is the father of three children and currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

