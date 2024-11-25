15 most expensive basketball cards ever and what they are worth

Rare basketball cards are in high demand, and with the game’s lovers yearning to get their hands on the pieces, the values have soared tremendously. The cards not only represent various legendary players but also are a reminder of iconic moments in the game. Uncover the most expensive basketball cards in history.

Three of the most expensive basketball cards ever of Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, and LeBron James. Photo: @findyourtrove, @GoldinCoon X, @buynicecards on Instagram (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. Information for this list was drawn from multiple sources, including ONE37PM and Last Word On Sports. We endeavour to use the most up-to-date and accurate data available during ranking compilation.

Most expensive basketball cards ever

What is the most expensive basketball card? Basketball cards are special in the game’s memorabilia, featuring vintage legends and modern-day basketball superstars. These cards have become popular collectables in high demand and, hence, high value.

Card Value 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph $5.9 million 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph AU/23 #78 $5.2 million 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Luka Dončić Logoman Autograph Rookie Card #127 $4.6 million 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Signed Logoman $2.9 million 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs $2.7 million 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch LeBron James $2.4 million 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems - Emerald $2 million 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Autograph $1.8 million 1996-97 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Refractor Rookie Card #138 $1.7 million 1961-62 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Card $1.7 million 2006-07 Upper Deck Lebron James/Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman $1.6 million 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant $1.5 million 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures Logos #USL-LJ Signed Logoman Card $1.2 million 2013-14 Panini Prizm Giannis Antetokounmpo Prizms Black Mosaic Rookie Card #290 $1.1 million 2012-13 Panini National Treasures #151 NBA Logoman Rookie Patch Autographs $1 million

15. 2012-13 Panini National Treasures #151 NBA Logoman Rookie Patch Autographs – ($1 million)

A single piece of this card was produced, making it a special and rare basketball card. Photo: @anthonydaviscards on Instagram

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : BGS MT 9/10

: BGS MT 9/10 Date of sale : 30 January 2021

: 30 January 2021 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

This is the most Antony Davis basketball card ever, sold for $1,045,000 on 30 January 2021. The card features an NBA Logoman patch from a jersey he wore in a game and an autograph. Only one piece was produced, making it a special and rare basketball card.

Antony Davis, nicknamed AD, is an American basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers of the NBA. He previously played for the New Orleans Pelicans and is an exceptional talent with several accolades.

14. 2013-14 Panini Prizm Giannis Antetokounmpo Prizms Black Mosaic Rookie Card #290– ($1.1 million)

This is a rare single piece sold for $1,140,000 in 2020. Photo: @beckettcollect on Instagram (modified by author)

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : BGS GM-MT 9.5

: BGS GM-MT 9.5 Date of sale : 12 December 2020

: 12 December 2020 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

The 2013-14 Panini Prizm Giannis Antetokounmpo Prizms Black Mosaic Rookie Card #290 is the second of the basketball player to for over $1 million. It was sold for $1,140,000 on 12 December 2020, and it is a rare single piece.

13. 2004-05 Upper Deck Ultimate Signatures Logos #USL-LJ Signed Logoman Card – ($1.2 million)

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : PSA Authentic / Auto 10

: PSA Authentic / Auto 10 Date of sale : 6 March 2021

: 6 March 2021 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

This basketball card, sold for $1,291,500, has a bright Logoman jersey patch worn by LeBron in a game during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was sold on 6 March 2021 and is only one piece, making it one of the rarest basketball cards.

12. 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant – ($1.5 million)

This Kobe Bryant's 2003-04 card was a single unit, making it a unique and precious card. Photo: @GoldinCo on X

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : PSA 9 NM-MT / Auto 9

: PSA 9 NM-MT / Auto 9 Date of sale : 17 May 2024

: 17 May 2024 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

On 17 May 2024, the 2003-04 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Ultimate Logos Signature Kobe Bryant card fetched $1,584,643. It features a game-used patch of the NBA logo from Kobe's worn jersey and an autograph. The card is special because it was a single production.

11. 2006-07 Upper Deck Lebron James/Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman – ($1.6 million)

The card is a tribute to three basketball icons: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. Photo: @GoldinCo on X

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : Authentic

: Authentic Date of sale : 7 August 2022

: 7 August 2022 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

This is a unique basketball card featuring three icons of the game: LeBron James, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant. The 2006-07 Upper Deck Lebron James/Michael Jordan/Kobe Bryant Exquisite All-NBA Access Triple Logoman card was sold for $1.68 million on 7 August 2022.

The card has patches of used jerseys worn by the three basketball greats in an NBA game. The trio amassed several basketball accolades, making them the greatest players to have graced the game.

10. 1961-62 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Card – ($1.7 million)

This card is the most expensive pre-1980 basketball card. Photo: @SportsCollectors on Facebook (modified by author)

Serial number : N/A

: N/A Grade : GM 10

: GM 10 Date of sale : September 2024

: September 2024 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

The 1961-62 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain Rookie Card was sold for $1.7 million in September 2024. It is the most money received for a pre-1980 basketball card, surpassing the $840,000 set by the 1980-81 Topps Larry Bird/Magic Johnson rookie card.

Wilt Chamberlain was a basketball great whose career spanned from 1958 to 1973. He debuted in the NBA in 1959 and played for teams, including Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers. He passed away on 12 October 1999, aged 63.

9. 1996-97 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Refractor Rookie Card #138 – ($1.7 million)

Kobe Bryant's 1996-97 card was sold for $1,752,000 in March 2021. Photo: @AllAmericanSports.AAS on Facebook (modified by author)

Serial number : N/A

: N/A Grade : BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10

: BGS PRISTINE/Black Label 10 Date of sale : 6 March 2021

: 6 March 2021 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

The 1996-97 Topps Chrome Kobe Bryant Refractor Rookie Card #138 is one of only two cards in the world rated pristine. With the Black Label grade, it is one of the rarest basketball cards, and therefore, fetching high prices. It sold for $1,752,000 on 6 March 2021.

8. 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Autograph – ($1.8 million)

This is the most expensive Giannis Antetokounmpo's card sold for $1,857,300 in September 2020. Photo: @beckettcollect on Instagram

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : BGS MT 9

: BGS MT 9 Date of sale : 20 September 2020

: 20 September 2020 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

Since his debut in the NBA in 2013, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reputation has grown immensely as his basketball trading card. In September 2020, the 2013-14 Panini National Treasures Logoman Patch Autograph was sold by Goldin Auctions for $1,857,300.

In his late 20s, Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the greatest basketball talents. He was drafted into the NBA in 2013 and plays for the Milwaukee Bucks. His notable achievements include winning the 2021 NBA Championship and 2021 NBA Finals MVP.

7. 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems - Emerald – ($2 million)

This card is one of the ten Emerald copies of the card produced. Photo: @TommyBeer on X (modified by author)

Serial number : 4/100

: 4/100 Grade : BGS NM-MT+ 8.5

: BGS NM-MT+ 8.5 Date of sale : 22 February 2022

: 22 February 2022 Auction house: Private sale

The 1997 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems—Emerald is one of the rarest basketball cards in the market. Only ten copies were printed, and the other 90 were printed in red. It was sold for $2.4 million in a private sale on 22 February 2022.

6. 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch LeBron James – ($2.4 million)

The card has NBA logo patches from LeBron’s jerseys from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers. Photo: @marketplace on Facebook

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : 3LG-LBJ

: 3LG-LBJ Date of sale : June 2022

: June 2022 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

The 2020 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman Patch LeBron James is another record-breaking basketball card. It achieved the highest sale price for a card after the limited-edition card was pulled and sold for $2.4 million at a Goldin Auction.

It features NBA logo patches from LeBron’s jerseys from the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and LA Lakers. The card attracted significant attention, leading rapper Drake to purchase 14 boxes in March 2022 for approximately $200,000.

5. 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs – ($2.7 million)

The card is a tribute to Michael Jordan's the 1992 NBA All-Star Game. Photo: @buynicecards on Instagram (modified by author)

Serial number : 6/23

: 6/23 Grade : BGS NM-MT 8

: BGS NM-MT 8 Date of sale : 11 October 2021

: 11 October 2021 Auction house: Private sale

The 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autographs card was sold for $2.7 million on 11 October 2021, making it the fifth most expensive basketball card. The card has a swatch of Jordan's jersey from the 1992 NBA All-Star Game. It is one of the 23 copies of the basketball legend’s first autographed relic card.

4. 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Signed Logoman – ($2.9 million)

Michael Jordan's rookie card was sold for $2.98 million in June 2024. Photo: @GoldinCo on X

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : PSA Authentic / Auto 10

: PSA Authentic / Auto 10 Date of sale : 2 June 2024

: 2 June 2024 Auction house: Goldin Auctions

This is the most sold Michael Jordan card, auctioned for $2.928 million on 2 June 2024. The 2003 Upper Deck Ultimate Collection Michael Jordan Signed Logoman card features a patch of the NBA’s logo from Michael Jordan’s used Chicago Bulls jersey.

Michael Jordan is a basketball legend who was drafted into the NBA in 1984 and played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. He is a six-time NBA champion and five-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

3. 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Luka Dončić Logoman Autograph Rookie Card #127 – ($4.6 million)

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : Authentic

: Authentic Date of sale : 28 February 2021

: 28 February 2021 Auction house: Private sale

The 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Luka Dončić Logoman Autograph Rookie Card was the most expensive basketball card in February 2021, valued at $4.6 million. However, its stay at the top was short-lived, as it was taken over in July 2021. In November 2022, the card was auctioned for $3.12 million.

This card marked the beginning of Luka Dončić’s NBA career in 2018 when he joined the Atlanta Hawks. However, it has been controversial, as people doubted the signature’s validity. It has been alleged that the player’s mother signed the cards.

2. 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph AU/23 #78 – ($5.2 million)

LeBron James rookie card is the third most expensive sports card at $5.2 million. Photo: @GoldinCo on X

Serial number : 7/23

: 7/23 Grade : BGS MT 9

: BGS MT 9 Date of sale : 26 April 2021

: 26 April 2021 Auction house: PWCC Marketplace

The 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection LeBron James Rookie Patch Autograph marked LeBron James' rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It is currently the third most expensive sports card after selling for $5.2 million to an anonymous buyer in April 2021. Its value shot up from $1.8 million in 2020.

With an impressive career, LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the basketball greats. His top achievements include being a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

1. 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph – ($5.9 million)

Stephen Curry's rookie 2009-10 rookie card is the most expensive at $5.9 million. Photo: @findyourtrove on X

Serial number : 1/1

: 1/1 Grade : PSA NM-MT 8 / Auto 10

: PSA NM-MT 8 / Auto 10 Date of sale : 6 July 2021

: 6 July 2021 Auction house: Private sale

Stephen Curry is one of the most accomplished basketball players, having won several accolades, including four NBA championships. This basketball card, sold for $5.9 million in July 2021, made it the second most valuable sports card ever after Honus Wagner’s $6.6 million baseball card.

This is a special card as it marks the beginning of Curry’s NBA career after he signed with the Golden State Warriors. He has dominated the game, becoming the NBA’s all-time three-point lead.

Are 90s NBA cards worth anything?

The 1990s saw the mass production of basketball cards, each with different values. However, the cards of some basketball stars, such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal, still have significant value. According to Get Card Base, valuable 90s cards range between $144 thousand and $2 million.

Which are the most valuable basketball cards?

The highest-valued basketball card is the 2009-10 Panini National Treasures Stephen Curry Rookie Logoman Autograph, worth $5.9 million. Other notable rookie cards are LeBron James and Luka Dončić’s, sold for $5.2 million and $4.6 million, respectively.

How much is a Michael Jordan rookie card worth?

The highest price reportedly paid for a Michael Jordan rookie card is $925,000. The Michael Jordan card was sold privately in May 2025, beating the initial highest price of $840,000.

Basketball has a rich history preserved in many ways, including cards. From legendary players to iconic games, basketball cards capture rare moments of the game, making them valuable pieces. Rare basketball cards are in high demand and have been traded for millions of dollars. Currently, the most expensive basketball card is valued at $5.9 million.

