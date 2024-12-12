Elon Musk is now the first public figure in history to have a net worth of over $400 billion, new data shows

Musk's wealth has been on the rise since Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man, has also recorded an increase in his wealth and has climbed in the world’s rich list

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has reached a remarkable milestone, becoming the first to amass a net worth exceeding $400 billion.

Data obtained from Bloomberg showed that as of Thursday, December 12, Musk's total net worth is $447 billion.

Musk's wealth has crossed $400 billion after gaining $62.2 billion in just 24 hours.

For context, Nigeria's 2024 budget is N28.7 trillion, which was approximately $33.4 billion when passed but is now worth $18.53 billion when the latest exchange rate is used.

Musk leads the world's rich list

Musk's current net worth, attributed to Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, cements his position as the wealthiest individual ever tracked, placing him $200 billion ahead of his closest rival, Jeff Bezos.

Top 5 richest men in the world

Elon Musk - $447bn Jeff Bezos - $249bn Mark Zuckerberg - $224bn Larry Ellison - $198bn Bernard Arnault - $181bn Larry Page - $174bn Bill Gates - $165bn Sergey Brin - $163bn Steve Ballmer - $155bn Warren Buffett - $144bn

Aliko Dangote remains Africa's richest man

It was not only Elon Musk that recorded an increase in wealth. Aliko Dangote's net worth also improved.

According to Bloomberg, Africa's richest man's net worth rose by $68.5 million (N106.05bn) within 24 hours.

Dangote's newfound wealth helped him climb to the 68th position on the list of the world's 500 wealthiest men.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert and his family, the second richest in Africa, have a net worth of $13.9bn.

Dangote wealth rises by N3bn

In an earlier report, Legit.ng revealed that Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote made $2.32 million, or N3.90 billion, on Monday, November 25, 2024.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his new wealth helped push him up two places in the world’s billionaire rankings.

Dangote's net worth has increased by $13 billion in 2024.

