Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria? Top 15 creators

Skit or sketch-making is a satirical art form that uses short performances for comical purposes. The niche has become popular with social media users worldwide, making its creators some of the richest entertainers. Dig in and discover who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria and the lucrative gains of the industry's giants.

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes Africa, Leadership News, and other credible sources to rank each entertainer by net worth to determine the richest skit maker in Nigeria. While this list does not conclusively cover all skit makers in Nigeria, it includes the most notable figures in the industry.

Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria?

The digital revolution and the social media industry have played a vital role in developing this field. In addition to raking in a sizeable income, each creative on this list has a large following across all social media networks. Here is a list of the richest comedy skit makers in Nigeria in 2024 based on their estimated net worths.

Rank Comedian Net worth 1 Mark Angel $1 million–$5 million 2 Cute Abiola $800,000 3 Kie Kie $700,000–$800,000 4 Broda Shaggi $700,000–$800,000 5 Brain Jotter $780,000 6 Mr Macaroni $690,000 7 Sabinus $500,000 8 Zicsaloma $500,000 9 Nasboi $500,000 10 Josh2funny $250,000–$300,000 11 Sydney Talker $300,000 12 Layi Wasabi $200,000 13 Lasisi Elenu $200,000 14 Taaooma $200,000 15 Maraji $140,000

1. Mark Angel — $1 million to $5 million

Mark Angel makes a face during a photoshoot. (L) The comedian poses at a separate event. (R) Photo: @markangelcomedy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Mark Angel

Mark Angel Date of birth: 27 May 1991

27 May 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria

Since 2013, Mark Angel has been the brains behind some of the funniest skits in Nigeria and is said to earn up to $300,000 monthly. According to Fobes NG and Intel Region, Mark Angel's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.

Regarded as the most successful skit maker in Nigeria, Angel and Emmanuella Samuel have commanded the industry with relatable family life sketches set in their hometown, Port Harcourt. In 2023, the duo became the biggest earners in Sub-Saharan Africa, earning $4.2 million.

2. Cute Abiola — $800,000

Cute Abiola poses for a photo outside a building (L) and is in character wearing a royal-like attire (R). Photo: @thecuteabiola (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin

Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin Date of birth: 28 April 1996

28 April 1996 Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)

28 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria

Kwara native Cute Abiola is recognised as one of the state's most popular comedians. In 2022, the Kwara state government appointed the former army man.

Through his social media platforms, Abiola gives fans a glimpse of his lifestyle as one of the richest skit makers in Nigeria. While IntelRegion alleges that he is worth $800,000, GistReel and NairaLand claim his net worth to be $150,000.

3. KieKie — $700,000 to $800,000

KieKie poses, standing for photos in different places. Photo: @kie_kie_ (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori Date of birth: 20 June 1990

20 June 1990 Age: years old (as of 2024)

years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria

KieKie's career in the skit-making industry began with fashion, lifestyle and celebrity content in 2013. Her exploration into comedy through skits earned her millions of followers and a net worth that ranges between $700,000 and $800,000, as alleged by Women of Rubies and NewswireNGR.

4. Broda Shaggi — $700,000 to $800,000

Broda Shaggi is pictured standing against a white cream wall (L). The stand-up comedian is pictured in costume (R). Photo: @brodashaggi (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Samuel Animashaun Perry

Samuel Animashaun Perry Date of birth: 6 July 1993

6 July 1993 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ikenne, Ogun, Nigeria

Broda Shaggi's talent is not limited to skit-making. He has been featured in numerous YouTube videos and has appeared in multiple films. During the screening of Ponzi, he spoke to reporters about his entry into the field, saying:

I left Ikene when my father died and went to Lagos, where I lived with my aunt in the Makoko area. She took care of me until I left university. So, I was neither born with a silver spoon nor grew up in Lekki. I started entertainment out of hunger. When poverty hits you, you will be the one to figure out your talent.

How much does YouTube pay Broda Shaggi? With over 1.94 million subscribers (as of June 2024) on the platform, Shaggi's content has received over 339 million views. During an interview on Dadaboy TV, he revealed that he gets between $40,000 and $80,000 monthly from his YouTube channel. According to Kahawa Tungu and Carmat. Africa, his net worth allegedly stands between $700,000 and $800,000.

5. Brain Jotter — $780,000

Brian Jotter poses for photos in (L) and out of character (R). Photo: @brainjotter (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie

: Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie Date of birth : 5 February 1995

: 5 February 1995 Age : 29 years old (as of 2024)

: 29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Owerri, Imo, Nigeria

In 2023, Brian Jotter shunned a line of questioning focused on his earnings and net worth. Regardless of his reservations, Carmart estimates his worth as high as $780,000, while the Daily Trust quotes lower figures, around $100,000.

Through his vast social media reach, the online content creator whose skits have received over 217 million views on YouTube has received sponsorship deals from brands such as D General Bitters and BetFuse.

6. Mr Macaroni — $690,000

Mr Macaroni was pictured on various occasions. Photo: @mrmacaroni1 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Adebowale Adedayo

Adebowale Adedayo Date of birth: 3 May 1993

3 May 1993 Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)

31 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Mr Macaroni is a versatile creative whose talents span skit-making, acting, and production. Adebayo’s short-lived background in Law, social media reach and influence make him a notable figure on the Nigerian activism scene.

Much speculation exists around the entertainer’s worth. According to Carmart.Africa, Answers Africa, and YouTubers, his net worth figure allegedly lies between $117,000 and $690,000.

7. Sabinus — $500,000

Mr Funny poses for a photo indoors (L). The comedian poses in his signature barrister attire (R). Photo: @mrfunny1_ (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu

Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu Date of birth: 30 January 1995

30 January 1995 Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)

29 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Rivers, Nigeria

During a Q&A engagement on Instagram Stories with fans in 2023, Mr Funny revealed his net worth to be 600,000. However, he failed to specify whether the amount was in Naira or US dollars. Buzz Nigeria and Naija Loaded allege that Oga Sabinus' net worth is between $500,000 and $900,000.

In April 2024, his fans gave him a new moniker, Richest Mumu Man, after he acquired a brand new Jeep Gladiator estimated to cost around N74 million ($64,890). In February 2024, he gifted three vehicles to members of his staff, a gesture that earned him high praise from fans.

8. Zicsaloma — $500,000

Zicsaloma in a yellow top (L). The former educationist is depicted wearing women's clothing (R). Photo: @zicsaloma (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Aloma Isaac Junior

Aloma Isaac Junior Date of birth: 7 November 1991

7 November 1991 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria

Before venturing into the creative field, Zicsaloma was a lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic. On occasion, Aloma has defended his career change, terming skit-making more lucrative than lecturing.

In addition to skit-making, the former lecturer is a singer, film producer, and actor known for his appearances in Life of Mary, Stingy Calistus, Indaboski Forest, and the Workaholic YouTube series. According to Glusea and Buzz Nigeria, Zicsaloma's net worth is allegedly $500,000

9. Nasboi — $500,000

Nasboi receives the Revelation of the Year trophy at the 2021 Humour Awards (L). The multi-talented singer poses, standing against a white background (R). Photo: @Iamnasboi (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji

Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji Date of birth: 13 March 1992

13 March 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Osun, Nigeria

NasNoi is a comedian, singer, songwriter, and producer. The famous Afrobeat singer behind tunes such as Lover Boy, Umbrella, and Small Money has built a significant online presence with 2.1 million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million on Facebook, 1.3 million on TikTok, and 138,000 on YouTube.

Like many creators, the large following plays a role in NasNoi's earnings. According to The City Celeb, Right Rasta, and Gist Flare, Nasboi's net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 and $600,000.

10. Josh2funny — $250,000 to $300,000

Josh2Funny poses sitting (L). The comedian is pictured in a yellow jacket and a wide-brimmed hat (R). Photo: @josh2funny (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Chibuike Josh Alfred

Chibuike Josh Alfred Date of birth: 18 December 1990

18 December 1990 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Anambra, Nigeria

In 2017, Chibuike Josh Alfred began releasing audition sketches, contributing to his prominence across the continent. Six years later, he became the first Nigerian skit maker to audition for America's Got Talent.

Despite failing three times, the comedy creative has remained at the top of Nigerian comedy charts. Sources such as Meet Everyday People, The City Celeb, and Intel Region allege that Josh2funny's net worth ranges between $250,000 and $300,000.

11. Sydney Talker — $300,000

Nigerian comedian Sydney Talker is pictured standing (L). The actor poses shirtless as one of the characters he plays in his skits (R). Photo: @sydney_talker (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Promise Ofonime Dan

Promise Ofonime Dan Date of birth: 27 May 2004

27 May 2004 Age: 20 old (as of 2024)

20 old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria

Promise Ofonime Dan is a comedian and actor famously known as Sydney Talker or the Mr. Bean of Nigeria. Through hilarious yet relatable content, the founder and owner of Neville Records Music Record Label has amassed a significant online following with 63 million views on YouTube. While Pundit Suite suggests that his net worth is $300,000, Best Lagos alleges that his net worth ranges between $200,000 and $500,000.

12. Layi Wasabi — $200,000

Layi Wasabi poses with a trophy during the 2024 AMVCA awards (L). The actor poses, sitting against a yellow background (R). Photo: @layiwasabi (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name: Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola

Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola Date of birth: 11 July 2001

11 July 2001 Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)

23 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Osogbo, Osun, Nigeria

According to PerSecondNews, Layi’s entry into skit-making began in 2021. Sources such as Creeb Hills, Intel Region, and Naija Loaded allege that Layi's worth is $200,000. The comedian and actor draws comical content from two characters, Law, a struggling lawyer and Mr Richards, a smooth-talking Ponzi scheme recruiter.

13. Lasisi Elenu — $200,000

Nosa Afolabi, better known as Lasisi Elenu, poses sitting (R). Elenu is pictured in character (R). Photo: @LaisiElenu (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Nosa Afolabi

Nosa Afolabi Date of birth: 20 April 1991

20 April 1991 Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)

33 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Offa, Kwara, Nigeria

The Nigerian actor's net worth is alleged to be between $200,000 and $400,000. However, YouTubers suggest that it ranges between $15,300 and $91,800, with a monthly income of $1,090 from the platform. In addition to skit making, the Nigerian actor and singer is known for films such as The Razz Guy, Small Talk, Made In Heaven, African Messiah and The Ghost and the Tout.

14. Taaooma — $200,000

Maryam Apaokagi, famously known as Taaooma, pictured standing (L). Taaooma poses in costume during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @maryam_apaokagi (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name: Maryam Apaokagi

Maryam Apaokagi Date of birth: 28 February 1999

28 February 1999 Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)

25 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria

Taaooma has claimed her spot as Nigeria's top female skit maker through her versatile acting skills. In addition to skit-making, the is also the director of the Greenade Company. Her earnings also extend to Chop Tao, a finger-foods company she owns. While Intel Region alleges that her net worth is $200,000, Glusea and YouTubers suggest that her net worth ranges between $84,600 and $507,000.

15. Maraji — $140,000

Comedy skit maker Maraji is pictured sitting down. Photo: @maraji_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Gloria Oloruntobi

: Gloria Oloruntobi Date of birth : 6 February 1997

: 6 February 1997 Age : 27 years old (as of 2024)

: 27 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Edo, Nigeria

Maraji is one of the most popular Nigerian female content creators, forging her path in the male-dominated comedy world. Her journey into family-centred skit-making started in 2015.

Since then, she has dominated the field with skits and vlogs about the family, pregnancy, and parenting. Her earnings extend to endorsements and partnerships with local and international brands such as UNICAF.

Maraji’s net worth allegedly ranges between $28,500 and $171,000. Other publications, such as DNB Stories Africa and Intel Region, allege that her net worth is between $100,000 and $140,000.

Is skit-making profitable in Nigeria?

In addition to notably successful figures such as Mark Angel, creators in the space, such as Drea Knows Best (Drea Okeke), reportedly earn $1 million annually. The Nigerian-American earns through views and partnerships with companies such as Google, Nissan, 7-Eleven, Coca-Cola, Netflix, and Disney.

How much do skit makers earn in Nigeria?

The growth of social media use has aided the explosion of the skit-making industry across Africa. Forbes Africa alleges that some earn as much as $20,000 monthly.

The discussion about the richest skit maker in Nigeria is a heated topic among fans. These top-earning comics earn their incomes through the short-form videos shared exclusively on social media platforms. Marketing endorsements and diversification of their earnings through music, film and production also contribute to their income.

