Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria? Top 15 creators
Skit or sketch-making is a satirical art form that uses short performances for comical purposes. The niche has become popular with social media users worldwide, making its creators some of the richest entertainers. Dig in and discover who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria and the lucrative gains of the industry's giants.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria?
- 1. Mark Angel — $1 million to $5 million
- 2. Cute Abiola — $800,000
- 3. KieKie — $700,000 to $800,000
- 4. Broda Shaggi — $700,000 to $800,000
- 5. Brain Jotter — $780,000
- 6. Mr Macaroni — $690,000
- 7. Sabinus — $500,000
- 8. Zicsaloma — $500,000
- 9. Nasboi — $500,000
- 10. Josh2funny — $250,000 to $300,000
- 11. Sydney Talker — $300,000
- 12. Layi Wasabi — $200,000
- 13. Lasisi Elenu — $200,000
- 14. Taaooma — $200,000
- 15. Maraji — $140,000
- Is skit-making profitable in Nigeria?
- How much do skit makers earn in Nigeria?
We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes Africa, Leadership News, and other credible sources to rank each entertainer by net worth to determine the richest skit maker in Nigeria. While this list does not conclusively cover all skit makers in Nigeria, it includes the most notable figures in the industry.
Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria?
The digital revolution and the social media industry have played a vital role in developing this field. In addition to raking in a sizeable income, each creative on this list has a large following across all social media networks. Here is a list of the richest comedy skit makers in Nigeria in 2024 based on their estimated net worths.
1. Mark Angel — $1 million to $5 million
- Full name: Mark Angel
- Date of birth: 27 May 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
Since 2013, Mark Angel has been the brains behind some of the funniest skits in Nigeria and is said to earn up to $300,000 monthly. According to Fobes NG and Intel Region, Mark Angel's net worth in 2024 is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million.
Regarded as the most successful skit maker in Nigeria, Angel and Emmanuella Samuel have commanded the industry with relatable family life sketches set in their hometown, Port Harcourt. In 2023, the duo became the biggest earners in Sub-Saharan Africa, earning $4.2 million.
2. Cute Abiola — $800,000
- Full name: Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin
- Date of birth: 28 April 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria
Kwara native Cute Abiola is recognised as one of the state's most popular comedians. In 2022, the Kwara state government appointed the former army man.
Through his social media platforms, Abiola gives fans a glimpse of his lifestyle as one of the richest skit makers in Nigeria. While IntelRegion alleges that he is worth $800,000, GistReel and NairaLand claim his net worth to be $150,000.
3. KieKie — $700,000 to $800,000
- Full name: Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori
- Date of birth: 20 June 1990
- Age: years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ibadan, Oyo, Nigeria
KieKie's career in the skit-making industry began with fashion, lifestyle and celebrity content in 2013. Her exploration into comedy through skits earned her millions of followers and a net worth that ranges between $700,000 and $800,000, as alleged by Women of Rubies and NewswireNGR.
4. Broda Shaggi — $700,000 to $800,000
- Full name: Samuel Animashaun Perry
- Date of birth: 6 July 1993
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ikenne, Ogun, Nigeria
Broda Shaggi's talent is not limited to skit-making. He has been featured in numerous YouTube videos and has appeared in multiple films. During the screening of Ponzi, he spoke to reporters about his entry into the field, saying:
I left Ikene when my father died and went to Lagos, where I lived with my aunt in the Makoko area. She took care of me until I left university. So, I was neither born with a silver spoon nor grew up in Lekki. I started entertainment out of hunger. When poverty hits you, you will be the one to figure out your talent.
How much does YouTube pay Broda Shaggi? With over 1.94 million subscribers (as of June 2024) on the platform, Shaggi's content has received over 339 million views. During an interview on Dadaboy TV, he revealed that he gets between $40,000 and $80,000 monthly from his YouTube channel. According to Kahawa Tungu and Carmat. Africa, his net worth allegedly stands between $700,000 and $800,000.
5. Brain Jotter — $780,000
- Full name: Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie
- Date of birth: 5 February 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Owerri, Imo, Nigeria
In 2023, Brian Jotter shunned a line of questioning focused on his earnings and net worth. Regardless of his reservations, Carmart estimates his worth as high as $780,000, while the Daily Trust quotes lower figures, around $100,000.
Through his vast social media reach, the online content creator whose skits have received over 217 million views on YouTube has received sponsorship deals from brands such as D General Bitters and BetFuse.
6. Mr Macaroni — $690,000
- Full name: Adebowale Adedayo
- Date of birth: 3 May 1993
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria
Mr Macaroni is a versatile creative whose talents span skit-making, acting, and production. Adebayo’s short-lived background in Law, social media reach and influence make him a notable figure on the Nigerian activism scene.
Much speculation exists around the entertainer’s worth. According to Carmart.Africa, Answers Africa, and YouTubers, his net worth figure allegedly lies between $117,000 and $690,000.
7. Sabinus — $500,000
- Full name: Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu
- Date of birth: 30 January 1995
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Rivers, Nigeria
During a Q&A engagement on Instagram Stories with fans in 2023, Mr Funny revealed his net worth to be 600,000. However, he failed to specify whether the amount was in Naira or US dollars. Buzz Nigeria and Naija Loaded allege that Oga Sabinus' net worth is between $500,000 and $900,000.
In April 2024, his fans gave him a new moniker, Richest Mumu Man, after he acquired a brand new Jeep Gladiator estimated to cost around N74 million ($64,890). In February 2024, he gifted three vehicles to members of his staff, a gesture that earned him high praise from fans.
8. Zicsaloma — $500,000
- Full name: Aloma Isaac Junior
- Date of birth: 7 November 1991
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Kaduna, Nigeria
Before venturing into the creative field, Zicsaloma was a lecturer at Kaduna Polytechnic. On occasion, Aloma has defended his career change, terming skit-making more lucrative than lecturing.
In addition to skit-making, the former lecturer is a singer, film producer, and actor known for his appearances in Life of Mary, Stingy Calistus, Indaboski Forest, and the Workaholic YouTube series. According to Glusea and Buzz Nigeria, Zicsaloma's net worth is allegedly $500,000
9. Nasboi — $500,000
- Full name: Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji
- Date of birth: 13 March 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Osun, Nigeria
NasNoi is a comedian, singer, songwriter, and producer. The famous Afrobeat singer behind tunes such as Lover Boy, Umbrella, and Small Money has built a significant online presence with 2.1 million followers on Instagram, 1.6 million on Facebook, 1.3 million on TikTok, and 138,000 on YouTube.
Like many creators, the large following plays a role in NasNoi's earnings. According to The City Celeb, Right Rasta, and Gist Flare, Nasboi's net worth is alleged to be between $500,000 and $600,000.
10. Josh2funny — $250,000 to $300,000
- Full name: Chibuike Josh Alfred
- Date of birth: 18 December 1990
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Anambra, Nigeria
In 2017, Chibuike Josh Alfred began releasing audition sketches, contributing to his prominence across the continent. Six years later, he became the first Nigerian skit maker to audition for America's Got Talent.
Despite failing three times, the comedy creative has remained at the top of Nigerian comedy charts. Sources such as Meet Everyday People, The City Celeb, and Intel Region allege that Josh2funny's net worth ranges between $250,000 and $300,000.
11. Sydney Talker — $300,000
- Full name: Promise Ofonime Dan
- Date of birth: 27 May 2004
- Age: 20 old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Uyo, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria
Promise Ofonime Dan is a comedian and actor famously known as Sydney Talker or the Mr. Bean of Nigeria. Through hilarious yet relatable content, the founder and owner of Neville Records Music Record Label has amassed a significant online following with 63 million views on YouTube. While Pundit Suite suggests that his net worth is $300,000, Best Lagos alleges that his net worth ranges between $200,000 and $500,000.
12. Layi Wasabi — $200,000
- Full name: Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola
- Date of birth: 11 July 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Osogbo, Osun, Nigeria
According to PerSecondNews, Layi’s entry into skit-making began in 2021. Sources such as Creeb Hills, Intel Region, and Naija Loaded allege that Layi's worth is $200,000. The comedian and actor draws comical content from two characters, Law, a struggling lawyer and Mr Richards, a smooth-talking Ponzi scheme recruiter.
13. Lasisi Elenu — $200,000
- Full name: Nosa Afolabi
- Date of birth: 20 April 1991
- Age: 33 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Offa, Kwara, Nigeria
The Nigerian actor's net worth is alleged to be between $200,000 and $400,000. However, YouTubers suggest that it ranges between $15,300 and $91,800, with a monthly income of $1,090 from the platform. In addition to skit making, the Nigerian actor and singer is known for films such as The Razz Guy, Small Talk, Made In Heaven, African Messiah and The Ghost and the Tout.
14. Taaooma — $200,000
- Full name: Maryam Apaokagi
- Date of birth: 28 February 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ilorin, Kwara, Nigeria
Taaooma has claimed her spot as Nigeria's top female skit maker through her versatile acting skills. In addition to skit-making, the Nigerian actress is also the director of the Greenade Company. Her earnings also extend to Chop Tao, a finger-foods company she owns. While Intel Region alleges that her net worth is $200,000, Glusea and YouTubers suggest that her net worth ranges between $84,600 and $507,000.
15. Maraji — $140,000
- Full name: Gloria Oloruntobi
- Date of birth: 6 February 1997
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Edo, Nigeria
Maraji is one of the most popular Nigerian female content creators, forging her path in the male-dominated comedy world. Her journey into family-centred skit-making started in 2015.
Since then, she has dominated the field with skits and vlogs about the family, pregnancy, and parenting. Her earnings extend to endorsements and partnerships with local and international brands such as UNICAF.
Maraji’s net worth allegedly ranges between $28,500 and $171,000. Other publications, such as DNB Stories Africa and Intel Region, allege that her net worth is between $100,000 and $140,000.
Is skit-making profitable in Nigeria?
In addition to notably successful figures such as Mark Angel, creators in the space, such as Drea Knows Best (Drea Okeke), reportedly earn $1 million annually. The Nigerian-American earns through views and partnerships with companies such as Google, Nissan, 7-Eleven, Coca-Cola, Netflix, and Disney.
How much do skit makers earn in Nigeria?
The growth of social media use has aided the explosion of the skit-making industry across Africa. Forbes Africa alleges that some earn as much as $20,000 monthly.
The discussion about the richest skit maker in Nigeria is a heated topic among fans. These top-earning comics earn their incomes through the short-form videos shared exclusively on social media platforms. Marketing endorsements and diversification of their earnings through music, film and production also contribute to their income.
Source: Legit.ng
