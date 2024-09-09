Who is the highest-paid NFL kicker? Top 10 ranked by salary

Since its inception in 1920, the National Football League (NFL) has recorded different players who compete to become the best kickers in the world every year. The kickers’ primary task is to kick field goals and earn vital extra points for their teams. However, these players also possess unique skills that command impressive salaries and on-field attention. Who is the highest-paid NFL kicker in 2024?

The top 5 highest-paid NFL kicker. Photo: Cooper Neill, Todd Rosenberg, Michael Owens, Justin Casterline, Andy Lyons/Getty Images (modified by author)

Ranking the highest-paid NFL kickers involves analysing the player’s NFL career history and salary changes over the years. We have used reliable sources such as Spotrac and Over The Cap to compile the list based on the individual's current contract. It is also vital to note that the kicker’s average annual salary will likely change depending on their bonuses and guarantees.

Top highest-paid NFL kicker in 2024

Kickers might be the least admirable players in an NFL game, but they also serve a crucial role in determining a team's success. Although these players may not have higher salaries like others, they also earn reasonable amounts to compensate for their reliability. Here is a look at how much the highest-paid NFL kickers make, ranked based on their average annual value (AAV).

Rank Name Annual salary 1 Harrison Butker $6.4 million 2 Justin Tucker $6 million 3 Jake Elliott $6 million 4 Matt Gay $5.625 million 5 Evan McPherson $5.5 million 6 Graham Gano $5.5 million 7 Ka’imi Fairbairn $5.3 million 8 Dustin Hopkins $5.3 million 9 Jason Myers $5.275 million 10 Tyler Bass $5.1 million

1. Harrison Butker — $6.4 million

Harrison Butker at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on 11 July 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name: Harrison K. Butker

Harrison K. Butker Date of birth: 14 July 1995

14 July 1995 Place of birth: Decatur, Georgia, United States

Decatur, Georgia, United States Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Harrison Butker's powerful leg and field consistency have earned him the title of the highest-paid kicker. Butker signed a lucrative four-year extension contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will see him make over $25.6 million through 2028, including $17.75 million guarantees.

According to Spotrac, Butker will earn an annual average of $6.4 million, the highest NFL kicker salary in history. Butker's contract extension came amid his offseason controversies. However, his ability to deliver on-target kickoffs has made him a valuable asset to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The three-time Super Bowl champion, who represented himself during the negotiations, also considers this his best overall season, scoring 100% of his extra-point attempts for the first time.

2. Justin Tucker — $6 million

Justin Tucker looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Photo: Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Full name: Justin Paul Tucker

Justin Paul Tucker Date of birth: 21 November 1989

21 November 1989 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Team: Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker was the best and the highest-paid kicker before Butker dethroned him. He was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent in the 2012 NFL draft and has played for the team throughout his 12-season career.

Justin Tucker has over 430 field goal attempts and 90.2% field goal percentage. He also holds the record for the longest field goal in history, scoring in 2021 at 66 yards. For these achievements, it is easier to tell why Tucker continues to earn more than six times the average NFL kicker salary.

Regarding his pay, according to Sporting News, the placekicker signed a four-year contract worth $24 million on 8 August 2022. He receives an annual salary of $6 million with $17.5 million guaranteed. Speaking after his contract extension, Justin Tucker said:

I'm fired up, I'm blessed. I know that I get to come to work at an amazing place with amazing people. We get to continue working on building something great and working towards championships. Just to know that I will be in the plans for exactly that makes me feel very special.

3. Jake Elliott — $6 million

Jake Elliott smiles while running to the locker room at halftime of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on 29 January 2023. Photo: Kevin Sabitus

Full name: Jake Daniel Elliott

Jake Daniel Elliott Date of birth: 21 January 1995

21 January 1995 Place of birth: Western Springs, Illinois, United States

Western Springs, Illinois, United States Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jake Elliott ties with Justin Tucker in the second position of the highest-paid NFL kicker. He began his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017 when he was selected in the fifth-round NFL draft.

However, he was waived when he failed to beat out Randy Bullock, leading to him joining the practice squad before the Philadelphia Eagles signed him. Jake Elliott's ability to kick through uprights was seen when he scored a 61-yard field goal just two weeks after joining the Philadelphia Eagles.

His 93.8% field goal percentage has also made him a valuable player for his team. According to ESPN, his four-year deal includes a salary worth $24 million, translating to an average salary of $6 million per annum.

4. Matt Gay — $5.625 million

Matt Gay on the field before a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Full name: Matt Gay

Matt Gay Date of birth: 15 March 1994

15 March 1994 Place of birth: Orem, Utah, United States

Orem, Utah, United States Team: Indianapolis Colts

Matt Gay is an for the Indianapolis Colts. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. He was waived in September 2020 before joining the Indianapolis Colts practice squad in the same month.

He later joined the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won the Super Bowl after helping the team finish their run. In the 2023 offseason, Matt Gay returned to the Indianapolis Colts and signed a four-year $22.5 million contract as a free agent.

According to Spotrac and Over The Cap, Matt Gay earns an average annual salary of $5.625 million, with total guarantees of $13 million. Moreover, despite his field goal percentage dropping to 80.5% in the last season, Matt is expected to stay with the Indianapolis Colts even after his contract ends in 2027.

5. Evan McPherson — $5.5 million

Evan McPherson walks off the field after the Arizona Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-23 in a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on 12 August 2022. Photo: Dylan Buell

Full name: Evan McPherson

Evan McPherson Date of birth: 21 July 1999

21 July 1999 Place of birth: Fort Payne, Alabama, United States

Fort Payne, Alabama, United States Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals selected Evan McPherson in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, marking his first selection since he was drafted by the Bengals in 2016. He showcased exceptional 12-for-12 field goal performance during the 2021 NFL playoffs.

His 52-yard kick helped to send the Bengals to the Super Bowl. His consistency has also made him one of the best kickers inside 50 yards, with 83.9% field goal percentage even in harsh stadium conditions.

On 16 August 2024, Evan McPherson signed a three-year $16.5 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, which will run through the 2027 season. According to Cincinnati Enquirer, the deal includes $10 million guarantees in the first year and an annual average value of $5.5 million.

6. Graham Gano — $5.5 million

Graham Gano looks onto the field during warmups before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan, USA, on 18 November 2018. Photo: NurPhoto

Full name: Graham Clark Gano

Graham Clark Gano Date of birth: 9 April 1987

9 April 1987 Place of birth: Arbroath, United Kingdom

Arbroath, United Kingdom Team: New York Giants

Graham Gano is among the oldest NFL kickers, having been playing since 2009. He joined the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent, earning $312,000 as his average starting NFL kicker salary.

However, his on-field dependability and determination made him a coveted NFL player who played for over five teams. These include Washington Redskins, Carolina Panthers, and New York Giants.

In 2023, Graham Gano signed a three-year $16.5 million deal with the New York Giants, which extended his contract through the 2026 season.

According to Over The Cap, Gano’s deal comes with a $13.25 million total guarantee and an average annual salary of $5.5 million. The contract could also mark the end of Gano’s illustrious NFL career.

7. Ka’imi Fairbairn — $5.3 million

Ka’imi Fairbairn celebrates after kicking a first-quarter field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on 21 November 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Silas Walker

Full name: John Christian Kaʻiminoeauloamekaʻikeokekumupaʻa "Kaʻimi" Fairbairn

John Christian Kaʻiminoeauloamekaʻikeokekumupaʻa "Kaʻimi" Fairbairn Date of birth: 29 January 1994

29 January 1994 Place of birth: Kailua, Hawaii, United States

Kailua, Hawaii, United States Team: Houston Texans

Ka’imi Fairbairn has enjoyed a prosperous NFL kicking career since 2016, when he signed with the Houston Texans as a free agent. Although he has missed several games due to injury issues, he has stayed with the same team for the past nine seasons.

This has allowed him to sharpen his kicking skills, win the team’s trust, and grow his pay scale. Ka'imi extended his contract with the Houston Texans in 2024 through a three-year $15.9 million deal.

The contract includes $11.06 million in guarantees, a $4.3 million signing bonus, and an average annual salary of $5.3 million.

8. Dustin Hopkins — $5.3 million

Dustin Hopkins looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of the preseason game at FedExField on 28 August 2021 in Landover, Maryland. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Full name: Dustin Hopkins

Dustin Hopkins Date of birth: 1 October 1990

1 October 1990 Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Austin, Texas, United States Team: Cleveland Browns

Dustin Hopkins is another NFL legend who has been in the game since 2013 when he signed with Buffalo Bills as a rookie. Over the years, he has played with other big teams in the league, including New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

During the 2023 campaign, the Cleveland Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers, primarily due to his excellent kicking skills. In July 2024, Dusitn signed a three-year $15.9 million extension with the Cleveland Browns after he recorded the second-highest points in team history.

According to Over the Cap, the contract, which will run through the 2027 season, will earn Dustin an average annual value of $5.3 million. It also includes $8.362 million in guarantees and a signing bonus of $3.587 million.

9. Jason Myers — $5.275 million

Jason Myers looks on before the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on 18 August 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Jane Gershovich

Full name: Jason Myers

Jason Myers Date of birth: 12 May 1991

12 May 1991 Place of birth: Chula Vista, California, United States

Chula Vista, California, United States Team: Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers’s placekicking NFL career has been full of hiccups since he joined the league in 2015 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For instance, the team released him in 2017 after he missed a few field goals.

He later joined Seatle Seahawks for his first stint before Sebastian Janikowski beat him out again. After playing for the Jets for one year, Jason returned to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, where he has stayed until today.

During the 2023 season, Jason extended his contract with the Seahawks through a four-year $21.1 million deal set to run through the 2026 season.

According to Spotrac, the deal includes an annual salary of $5.275 million, total guarantees of $12.3 million, and a signing bonus of $7.5 million. With a league-high 42 field goal attempts from Jason, this seems to be a fair NFL kicker salary for the Seattle Seahawks.

10. Tyler Bass — $5.1 million

Tyler Bass walks off the field after a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on 24 August 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan Bennett

Full name: Tyler Royce Bass

Tyler Royce Bass Date of birth: 14 February 1997

14 February 1997 Place of birth: Columbia, South Carolina, United States

Columbia, South Carolina, United States Team: Buffalo Bills

With less than five years as a professional NFL player, Tyler Bass is one of the youngest kickers with impressive salaries. He joined the Buffalo Bills during the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft and has played for the same team.

He also became the first placekicker in Bills history to score at least 120 points in three seasons. Although Tyler Bass lost the field goal that led the Buffalo Bills to lose the Super Bowl championship, this did not stop the team from renewing his contract.

In April 2023, Tyler signed a $20.4 million contract extension with the Buffalo Bills, a deal that will keep him on the team through the 2027 season. The contract includes an annual salary of $5.1 million and $12.3 million guarantees.

Who is the lowest-paid kicker in the NFL?

Jack Podlesny of the Green Bay Packers is the lowest-paid player NFL kicker in 2024. The kicker earns an average annual salary of $795,000 with no signing bonus or guarantees.

How much does a kicker make in the NFL?

The amount a kicker makes depends on the length of the contract, bonuses, and guarantees. As of 2024, NFL kickers make between $795,000 and $6.4 million annually, depending on the experience.

What is the average starting NFL kicker salary?

The average starting salary for an NFL kicker is $860,000. However, some resources, such as Marca and Sporting News, allege that an NFL kicker's average wage is approximately $2.2 million.

Are kickers paid higher than quarterbacks in the NFL?

Generally, NFL quarterbacks are paid higher salaries than kickers. The average salary of an NFL quarterback is about $5.7 million, while a kicker gets an average pay of about $2.2 million.

As NFL games continue to rise in popularity, kickers' roles have become more significant in determining the game's outcome. This has brightened the future of many kickers who wish to live lavishly like other football players. Therefore, although Harrison Butker holds the title of the highest-paid NFL kicker, it will not be surprising to see other kickers taking the lead in the future.

