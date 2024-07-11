Who is the richest country singer? Top 10 most successful country artists

Country music is one of the popular music genres in America. It is loved for its heartfelt melodies and story-telling lyrics, which resonate with fans worldwide. Country music stars have made a fortune by selling records and performing on tours worldwide. So, who is the richest country singer?

The richest country singers list was compiled by tracking the singers' net worth, record sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures. We used data from various reputable websites, such as Celebrity Net Worth, to compile this list. We analysed the singers' financial holdings, industry influence, and overall impact on the music scene.

Richest country music singer

Country music singers are talented, making their music acceptable around the world. Some have been in the music industry for decades, accumulating fame and wealth. Alongside their musical talent, some country singers have ventured into other businesses. These are the top 10 richest country singers in the world.

Rank Singer Net worth 1 Dolly Parton $650 million 2 Garth Brooks $400 million 3 Shania Twain $400 million 4 Toby Keith $400 million 5 George Strait $300 million 6 Tim McGraw & Faith Hill $200 million 7 Kenny Chesney $180 million 8 Luke Bryan $160 million 9 Alan Jackson $150 million 10 Carrie Underwood $140 million

1. Dolly Parton – $650 million

Birthdate : 19 January 1946

: 19 January 1946 Age : 78 years old (as of 2024)

: 78 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Sevierville, Tennessee, United States

: Sevierville, Tennessee, United States Height: 4'11" (152 centimetres)

Dolly Parton is a singer, composer, actress, author, film producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from the United States. She has been in the country music scene for over five decades. Dolly is widely known for her hit song I Will Always Love You, performed by Whitney Houston and featured in The Bodyguard. She has sold over 100 million albums globally.

Besides music, Dolly is an actress and has featured in films like 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. She owns a theme park named Dollywood, which receives over 3 million visitors annually. Dolly Parton's net worth is alleged to be $650 million as of 2024.

2. Garth Brooks – $400 million

Birthdate : 7 February 1962

: 7 February 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Height: 5'11" (182 centimetres)

Garth Brooks is a singer-songwriter, actor, and film producer from the United States. He is widely recognised for hit songs like The Dance, Shameless, Callin' Baton Rouge, If Tomorrow Never Comes and What She's Doing Now.

The country music star has six diamond-certified albums and has sold over 200 million albums. Garth is married to fellow country music singer Trisha Yearwood, and they allegedly have a net worth of $400 million together.

3. Shania Twain – $400 million

Birthdate : 28 August 1965

: 28 August 1965 Age : 58 years old (as of July 2024)

: 58 years old (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Windsor, Ontario, Canada

: Windsor, Ontario, Canada Height: 5'3" (161 centimetres)

Shania Twain is a country pop singer-songwriter from Canada. She is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her well-known albums include Greatest Hits, Now, Come On Over, and The Woman in Me.

Shania has won numerous accolades, including Grammys, American Music Awards, and Billboard Awards. She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has an alleged net worth of $400 million.

4. Toby Keith – $400 million

Birthdate : 8 July 1961

: 8 July 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of 2024)

: 63 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Clinton, Oklahoma, United States

: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States Height: 6'2" (191 centimetres)

Toby Keith was a country singer, actor, and businessman who passed away in February 2024. He is famous for songs like How Do You Like Me Now?, Beer for My Horses and Whiskey Girl.

The singer and actor was involved in business ventures. He owned restaurant chains and invested in various record labels. Toby Keith is alleged to be worth approximately $400 million in 2024.

5. George Strait – $300 million

Birthdate : 18 May 1952

: 18 May 1952 Age : 72 years old (as of 2024)

: 72 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Poteet, Texas, United States

: Poteet, Texas, United States Height: 5'9" (177 centimetres)

George Strait is another wealthy American country music singer, producer, and actor. He is known as the 'King of County' and is one of the most popular country music artists ever.

George has sold over 120 million albums, 13 of which went multi-platinum, and 33 reached platinum status. He has been awarded numerous awards, including the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music.

Stait co-founded the Vaqueros Del Mar concert series and golf tournament. His net worth is alleged to be $300 million.

6. Faith Hill & Tim McGraw – $200 million

Birthdate : 1 May 1967

: 1 May 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Delhi, Louisiana, United States

: Delhi, Louisiana, United States Height: 5'9" (177 centimetres)

Tim McGraw is a well-known American country singer and actor. He gained fame after releasing his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. He went on to produce other albums, including A Place in the Sun, Live Like You Were Dying, and Everywhere.

Tim is married to another country music star, Faith Hill. She has released hit singles, including Cry, It Matters to Me, When The Lights Go Down and Piece of My Heart. The couple has produced hits like The Rest of Our Life and I Need You. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a combined net worth estimated at $200 million.

7. Kenny Chesney – $180 million

Birthdate : 26 March 1968

: 26 March 1968 Age : 56 years old (as of 2024)

: 56 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Height: 5'5" (168 centimetres)

Kenny Chesney is one of the most successful singers in country music. He rose to fame with hits like The Good Stuff, There Goes My Life, Don't Blink, and Come Over.

The country star has 19 studio albums and a sales record of over 30 million worldwide. He has received various awards, including the CMA and Billboard Music Awards. Kenny Chesney's net worth is alleged to be $180 million.

8. Luke Bryan – $160 million

Birthdate : 17 July 1976

: 17 July 1976 Age : 48 years old (as of July 2024)

: 48 years old (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Leesburg, Georgia, United States

: Leesburg, Georgia, United States Height: 6' (183 centimetres)

Luke Bryan is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from the United States. He is best known for hits like Knockin' Boots, Southern and Slow, One Margarita, and Light It Up.

Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year five times by the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association. The country music star has an alleged net worth of $160 million.

9. Alan Jackson – $150 million

Birthdate : 17 October 1958

: 17 October 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of July 2024)

: 65 years old (as of July 2024) Birthplace : Newnan, Georgia, United States

: Newnan, Georgia, United States Height: 6'3" (193 centimetres)

Alan Jackson is an American country music artist. He is widely recognised for hits like I'd Love You All Over Again, Don't Rock the Jukebox, Love's Got a Hold on You, and It Must Be Love.

The singer has released 21 albums and sold over 75 million records worldwide. Alan Jackson has an alleged net worth of $150 million in 2024.

10. Carrie Underwood – $140 million

Birthdate : 10 March 1983

: 10 March 1983 Age : 41 years old (as of 2024)

: 41 years old (as of 2024) Birthplace : Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States

: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States Height: 5'2" (160 centimetres)

Carrie Underwood is an American singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actress. She rose to fame in 2005 as a finalist on the American Idol season. Since then, she has released hits such as Jesus, Take the Wheel, Inside Your Heaven, Church Bells, and Before He Cheats. The singer is alleged to be worth $140 million in 2024.

Who is the wealthiest country singer of all time?

Dolly Parton is the wealthiest country music singer of all time, with a net worth of $650 million as of 2024. The singer-songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist has been in the music industry for five decades.

Who is the highest-paid country artist?

Dolly Parton is the highest-paid country music singer. She reportedly earns around $85 million in royalties annually from her songs. According to a 2021 report by Forbes, 9 to 5 and Jolene gross between $6 million to $8 million in royalties per year.

Many country stars are wealthy, making money from selling records and tours. Others have ventured into other money-making ventures, such as acting and business. The above is a list of the richest country singers in the world.

