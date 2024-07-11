Global site navigation

Who is the richest country singer? Top 10 most successful country artists
by  Naomi Karina 7 min read

Country music is one of the popular music genres in America. It is loved for its heartfelt melodies and story-telling lyrics, which resonate with fans worldwide. Country music stars have made a fortune by selling records and performing on tours worldwide. So, who is the richest country singer?

Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Toby Keith, George Strait are among the richest country singers
Top five richest country singers. Photo: Terry Wyatt, Theo Wargo, Robyn Beck, Tammie Arroyo, Erika Goldring/Getty Images (modified by author)
The richest country singers list was compiled by tracking the singers' net worth, record sales, concert tours, endorsements, and business ventures. We used data from various reputable websites, such as Celebrity Net Worth, to compile this list. We analysed the singers' financial holdings, industry influence, and overall impact on the music scene.

Richest country music singer

Country music singers are talented, making their music acceptable around the world. Some have been in the music industry for decades, accumulating fame and wealth. Alongside their musical talent, some country singers have ventured into other businesses. These are the top 10 richest country singers in the world.

RankSingerNet worth
1Dolly Parton $650 million
2Garth Brooks $400 million
3Shania Twain $400 million
4Toby Keith $400 million
5George Strait $300 million
6Tim McGraw & Faith Hill $200 million
7Kenny Chesney $180 million
8Luke Bryan $160 million
9Alan Jackson $150 million
10Carrie Underwood $140 million

1. Dolly Parton – $650 million

Dolly Parton speaks onstage
Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton Hosted By Rachel Smith on June 06, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 19 January 1946
  • Age: 78 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Sevierville, Tennessee, United States
  • Height: 4'11" (152 centimetres)

Dolly Parton is a singer, composer, actress, author, film producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist from the United States. She has been in the country music scene for over five decades. Dolly is widely known for her hit song I Will Always Love You, performed by Whitney Houston and featured in The Bodyguard. She has sold over 100 million albums globally.

Besides music, Dolly is an actress and has featured in films like 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias, and Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love. She owns a theme park named Dollywood, which receives over 3 million visitors annually. Dolly Parton's net worth is alleged to be $650 million as of 2024.

2. Garth Brooks – $400 million

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood at DAR Constitution Hall
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 2024 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song presentation to Elton John and Bernie Taupinl on March 20, 2024, in Washington, DC. Photo: Taylor Hill
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 7 February 1962
  • Age: 62 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
  • Height: 5'11" (182 centimetres)

Garth Brooks is a singer-songwriter, actor, and film producer from the United States. He is widely recognised for hit songs like The Dance, Shameless, Callin' Baton Rouge, If Tomorrow Never Comes and What She's Doing Now.

The country music star has six diamond-certified albums and has sold over 200 million albums. Garth is married to fellow country music singer Trisha Yearwood, and they allegedly have a net worth of $400 million together.

3. Shania Twain – $400 million

Shania Twain performs at he 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival
Shania Twain performs during the 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 07, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Erika Goldring
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 28 August 1965
  • Age: 58 years old (as of July 2024)
  • Birthplace: Windsor, Ontario, Canada
  • Height: 5'3" (161 centimetres)

Shania Twain is a country pop singer-songwriter from Canada. She is considered one of the best-selling artists of all time. Her well-known albums include Greatest Hits, Now, Come On Over, and The Woman in Me.

Shania has won numerous accolades, including Grammys, American Music Awards, and Billboard Awards. She has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has an alleged net worth of $400 million.

4. Toby Keith – $400 million

Toby Keith at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards
Toby Keith at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards held at The Grand Ole Opry House on September 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tammie Arroyo
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 8 July 1961
  • Age: 63 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States
  • Height: 6'2" (191 centimetres)

Toby Keith was a country singer, actor, and businessman who passed away in February 2024. He is famous for songs like How Do You Like Me Now?, Beer for My Horses and Whiskey Girl.

The singer and actor was involved in business ventures. He owned restaurant chains and invested in various record labels. Toby Keith is alleged to be worth approximately $400 million in 2024.

5. George Strait – $300 million

George Strait performs onstage at MGM Grand Garden Arena
George Strait performs onstage during the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 07, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Fury
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 18 May 1952
  • Age: 72 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Poteet, Texas, United States
  • Height: 5'9" (177 centimetres)

George Strait is another wealthy American country music singer, producer, and actor. He is known as the 'King of County' and is one of the most popular country music artists ever.

George has sold over 120 million albums, 13 of which went multi-platinum, and 33 reached platinum status. He has been awarded numerous awards, including the Country Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music.

Stait co-founded the Vaqueros Del Mar concert series and golf tournament. His net worth is alleged to be $300 million.

6. Faith Hill & Tim McGraw – $200 million

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill at The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum's CMA Theater
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill attend the All Access program at The Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum's CMA Theater on May 3, 2018, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: John Shearer
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 1 May 1967
  • Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Delhi, Louisiana, United States
  • Height: 5'9" (177 centimetres)

Tim McGraw is a well-known American country singer and actor. He gained fame after releasing his 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. He went on to produce other albums, including A Place in the Sun, Live Like You Were Dying, and Everywhere.

Tim is married to another country music star, Faith Hill. She has released hit singles, including Cry, It Matters to Me, When The Lights Go Down and Piece of My Heart. The couple has produced hits like The Rest of Our Life and I Need You. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have a combined net worth estimated at $200 million.

7. Kenny Chesney – $180 million

Kenny Chesney performs onstage at Bridgestone Arena
Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 26 March 1968
  • Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
  • Height: 5'5" (168 centimetres)

Kenny Chesney is one of the most successful singers in country music. He rose to fame with hits like The Good Stuff, There Goes My Life, Don't Blink, and Come Over.

The country star has 19 studio albums and a sales record of over 30 million worldwide. He has received various awards, including the CMA and Billboard Music Awards. Kenny Chesney's net worth is alleged to be $180 million.

8. Luke Bryan – $160 million

Luke Bryan attends the "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster
Luke Bryan attends the "American Idol" Season 22 Top 10 Event at The Aster on April 22, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Monica Schipper
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 17 July 1976
  • Age: 48 years old (as of July 2024)
  • Birthplace: Leesburg, Georgia, United States
  • Height: 6' (183 centimetres)

Luke Bryan is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from the United States. He is best known for hits like Knockin' Boots, Southern and Slow, One Margarita, and Light It Up.

Bryan has been named Entertainer of the Year five times by the Academy of Country Music Awards and Country Music Association. The country music star has an alleged net worth of $160 million.

9. Alan Jackson – $150 million

Alan Jackson at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena
Alan Jackson attends the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Michael Loccisano
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 17 October 1958
  • Age: 65 years old (as of July 2024)
  • Birthplace: Newnan, Georgia, United States
  • Height: 6'3" (193 centimetres)

Alan Jackson is an American country music artist. He is widely recognised for hits like I'd Love You All Over Again, Don't Rock the Jukebox, Love's Got a Hold on You, and It Must Be Love.

The singer has released 21 albums and sold over 75 million records worldwide. Alan Jackson has an alleged net worth of $150 million in 2024.

10. Carrie Underwood – $140 million

Carrie Underwood at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center
Carrie Underwood attends the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Birthdate: 10 March 1983
  • Age: 41 years old (as of 2024)
  • Birthplace: Muskogee, Oklahoma, United States
  • Height: 5'2" (160 centimetres)

Carrie Underwood is an American singer, songwriter, fashion designer, and actress. She rose to fame in 2005 as a finalist on the American Idol season. Since then, she has released hits such as Jesus, Take the Wheel, Inside Your Heaven, Church Bells, and Before He Cheats. The singer is alleged to be worth $140 million in 2024.

Who is the wealthiest country singer of all time?

Dolly Parton is the wealthiest country music singer of all time, with a net worth of $650 million as of 2024. The singer-songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist has been in the music industry for five decades.

Who is the highest-paid country artist?

Dolly Parton is the highest-paid country music singer. She reportedly earns around $85 million in royalties annually from her songs. According to a 2021 report by Forbes, 9 to 5 and Jolene gross between $6 million to $8 million in royalties per year.

Many country stars are wealthy, making money from selling records and tours. Others have ventured into other money-making ventures, such as acting and business. The above is a list of the richest country singers in the world.

Legit.ng published an article about the richest women in the world. The world has a significant number of wealthy women. These women have businesses that make a fortune that could run for generations.

Even though men are still the majority among the wealthiest people, women are climbing fast and giving men a run for their money. However, several women have made a fortune and become wealthy over the years. These women run multibillion-dollar businesses, making them a lot of money. Discover who the wealthiest women in the world are.

