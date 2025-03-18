Selling Sunset cast's net worth in 2025: Who is the richest agent from the show?

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality television series that follows a set of successful realtors from the Los Angeles-based real estate company, The Oppenheim Group. Beyond the glamour and drama, the series showcases the lucrative transactions of residential sales, with the richest amassing a net worth of $50 million. Discover how the Selling Sunset cast's net worth compares and who tops the list.

Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, and Bre Tiesi. Photo: Jon Kopaloff, River Callaway/Variety, JOCE/Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Lia Toby/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Selling Sunset is a reality TV series that showcases real estate agents serving buyers and sellers of luxury property in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

is a reality TV series that showcases real estate agents serving buyers and sellers of luxury property in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Jason and Brett Oppenheim take the lead as the wealthiest among the wealthiest Selling Sunset agents, with an estimated net worth of $50 million .

agents, with an estimated . The net worths of cast members as of March 2025 range between $1 million to $50 million.

Selling Sunset cast's net worth ranked

In compiling this Selling Sunset cast's net worth list, we used recorded net worth estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Cosmopolitan, Capital UK, and TheThings.

Rank Selling Sunset agent Net worth 1. Jason Oppenheim $50 million 2. Brett Oppenheim $50 million 3. Chrishell Stause $6 million 4. Emma Hernan $4 million 5. Bre Tiesi $3 million—$4.5 million 6. Nicole Young $3 million 7. Chelsea Lazkani $3 million 8. Christine Quinn $3 million 9. Alanna Gold $2 million 10. Mary Bonnet $1 million—$2 million 11. Amanza Smith $1 million 12. Romain Bonnet $500,000

12. Romain Bonnet — $500,000

Romain Bonnet pictured walking in New York City. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Romain Bonnet

: Romain Bonnet Date of birth : 18 June 1993

: 18 June 1993 Age : 31 years old as of March 2025

: 31 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Other professions: Project manager and pastry chef

Romain Bonnet is a real estate agent and model, known for his marriage to Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald. Romain also earns income from modelling and personal branding. His net worth is alleged to be $500,000, as reported by Capital UK.

11. Amanza Smith — $1 million

Amanza Smith attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name : Amanza Smith

: Amanza Smith Date of birth: 12 December 1976

12 December 1976 Age : 48 years as of March 2025

: 48 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Indiana, United States

: Indiana, United States Other professions: Interior decorator, furniture designer, cheerleader, and model

Amanza Smith is a real estate agent and interior designer, known for her appearances on Selling Sunset, Deal or No Deal, and The Flip Off. She is a former Indianapolis Colts cheerleader who turned to painting as a form of therapy in December 2023 and has turned the hobby into an income stream, with gallery exhibitions and art sales.

Her income also comes from her design business and television work. Since appearing on Selling Sunset, Amanza Smith’s net worth has allegedly grown to $1 million.

10. Mary Bonnet — $1 million-$2 million

Mary Bonnet pictured in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

: Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet Date of birth : 29 July 1980

: 29 July 1980 Age : 44 years as of March 2025

: 44 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Brandon, South Dakota, United States

: Brandon, South Dakota, United States Other professions: Entrepreneur

Mary Bonnet is a top real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group and one of the main stars of Selling Sunset. The serving vice president of The Oppenheim Group has had an extensive and lucrative luxury real estate career, accruing over $105 million in sales as of March 2025. Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million.

9. Alanna Gold — $2 million

Full name : Alanna Whittaker Gold

: Alanna Whittaker Gold Date of birth : February 1992

: February 1992 Age : 33 years old as of March 2025

: 33 years old as of March 2025 Place of birth: Toronto, Canada

The newest cast member of the show, Alanna Gold, is a real estate agent with a background in finance. The fashion model has had an extensive luxury real estate career that started in 2021 at Westside Estate Agency. Alanna Gold’s net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

8. Christine Quinn — $3 million

Christine Quinn poses on the red carpet of Netflix's Selling Sunset Private Viewing Party in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name : Christine Elizabeth Quinn (Christine Bently Quinn)

: Christine Elizabeth Quinn (Christine Bently Quinn) Date of birth : 14 October 1988 (age 36 years)

: 14 October 1988 (age 36 years) Age : 36 years as of March 2025

: 36 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Other profession: Model

RealOpen founder and chief marketing officer, Christine Quinn, is a luxury real estate agent known for her bold personality, real estate acumen, and extravagant style on Selling Sunset. The American reality star and author has launched a marketing empire and built a strong social media presence, adding to her income. Christine Quinn’s net worth is estimated at $3 million.

7. Chelsea Lazkani — $3 million

Chelsea Lazkani pictured while filming a May 2024 episode of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Chelsea Adefioye Lazkani

: Chelsea Adefioye Lazkani Date of birth : 26 January 1993

: 26 January 1993 Age : 32 years as of March 2025

: 32 years as of March 2025 Place of birth: London, England, United Kingdom.

Chelsea Lazkani is a real estate agent at The Oppenheim Group, who joined Selling Sunset in season 5. The British-Nigerian reality star made a name for herself in her first year on the show, successfully overseeing more than $10 million in sales, earning her her first own home purchase in Manhattan Beach, California. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chelsea Lazkani’s net worth is alleged to be $3 million.

6. Nicole Young — $3 million

Nicole Young, pictured on the set of Selling Sunset Season 8 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Full name : Nicole Young

: Nicole Young Date of birth : 21 December 1984

: 21 December 1984 Age : 40 years as of March 2025

: 40 years as of March 2025 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Nicole Young is a real estate agent and a prominent figure in Selling Sunset. Along with her real estate career, the marketing consultant has a background in public relations, which contributes to her knowledge of the real estate market in Los Angeles. According to Capital UK, Nicole Young’s net worth is estimated at $2 million.

5. Bre Tiesi — $3 million to $4.5 million

Bre Tiesi pictured on the set of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Breana Tiesi

: Breana Tiesi Date of birth : 4 May 1991

: 4 May 1991 Age : 33 years as of March 2025

: 33 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Other professions: Social media personality and business consultant

Tiesi is an American model, actress, and real estate agent, known for her appearances on Selling Sunset, Uglies, MMA Athletics, Lie To Me, and Knight of Cups. She has also worked in social media influencing, which adds to her wealth. As of 2025, Selling Sunset's star, Bre Tiesi’s net worth is alleged to be between $3 million and $4.5 million by Hot New HipHop and The Cinemaholic.

4. Emma Hernan — $4 million

Emma Hernan, pictured on the set of Selling Sunset in West Hollywood, California. Photo: JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Emma Hernan

: Emma Hernan Date of birth : 1991

: 1991 Place of birth : 34 years as of 2025

: 34 years as of 2025 Other professions: Entrepreneur and angel investor

Emma Hernan is a real estate agent and entrepreneur, known for her role on Selling Sunset. She also runs a successful plant-based food company, Emmanadas, earning additional income from her business ventures such as Emma-Leigh & Co. The Daily Express and Celebrity Net Worth allege that Emma Hernan’s net worth is $4 million.

3. Chrishell Stause — $6 million

Chrishell Stause pictured on the set of Selling Sunset in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Full name : Terrina Chrishell Stause

: Terrina Chrishell Stause Date of birth : 21 July 198

: 21 July 198 Age : 43 years as of March 2025

: 43 years as of March 2025 Place of birth : Draffenville, Kentucky, United States

: Draffenville, Kentucky, United States Other professions: Actress

Chrishell Stause is a former soap opera actress who gained wider fame as a realtor on Selling Sunset. She has also launched a successful career in acting and real estate, with additional income from social media endorsements. According to Grazia Magazine and Celebrity Net Worth, Chrishell Stause’s net worth is alleged to be $6 million.

2. Brett Oppenheim — $50 million

Brett Oppenheim is pictured at the Netflix Reali-Tea event held at the Netflix FYSEE Space in Los Angeles, California Photo: River Callaway/Variety

Full name : Brett Oppenheim

: Brett Oppenheim Date of birth : 12 April 1977

: 12 April 1977 Age : 47 years as of March 2025

: 47 years as of March 2025 Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, United States

Brett Oppenheim is the co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, where he specializes in luxury real estate. He gained recognition on Selling Sunset, offering high-end properties to clients in Los Angeles. Like his twin brother, Brett Oppenheim’s net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

1. Jason Oppenheim — $50 million

Jason Oppenheim pictured at the 2024 Us Weekly and Pluto TV's: Reality TV Stars Of The Year at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Full name : Jason Oppenheim

: Jason Oppenheim Date of birth: 12 April 1977

12 April 1977 Age : 47 years as of March 2025

: 47 years as of March 2025 Place of birth: Palo Alto, California, United States

Jason Oppenheim is the co-founder of The Oppenheim Group, a luxury real estate firm, and gained fame as a star of Selling Sunset. His wealth also comes from his extensive real estate portfolio, business ventures, and investments in high-end properties. According to Cosmopolitan, Jason Oppenheim’s net worth is estimated at $50 million.

What is the average net worth of the Selling Sunset cast?

Selling Sunset cast members have a wide range of net worths, ranging from $1 million to $50 million. While some cast members such as Jason and Brett Oppenheim are estimated to be worth tens of millions, others, like Chelsea Lazkani and Mary Bonnet, are estimated to be in the millions.

How much does the Selling Sunset cast make from Netflix?

Specific figures of the Selling Sunset cast's salary per episode have not been publicly released. However, reports from The Tab suggest that The Oppenheim Group president, Jason Oppenheim, receives up to $1 million per season. Show favourites are said to receive just as much, while regulars such as Mary Bonnet receive about $500,000 per season.

Selling Sunset cast's net worth is a testament to the Oppenheim Group's hard work and success in the reality TV industry. Besides appearing on the show, most cast members have other ventures in fashion, music, and acting, all contributing to their net worth.

