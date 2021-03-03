Duke Dennis' bio: age, height, real name, net worth, where is he from?

Duke Dennis is a popular American content creator and YouTube gamer. He became famous in 2017 after uploading content about the basketball video game NBA 2K19 on his YouTube channel. His videos have amassed him not only a huge army of followers but also a fairly big fortune.

Duke wearing a red cap and a white t-shirt. Photo: @dukedennis (modified by author)

Dennis is among the many youths benefiting from modern technologies. Video games, social media, and YouTube have helped him transform his basketball-playing talent into a lucrative online career. He is currently one of the most popular gamers and YouTubers worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Duke Dennis Famous as Duke Date of birth 26 February 1994 Zodiac sign Pisces Age 28 years (as of July 2022) Place of birth Georgia, Alabama, USA Residence South Carolina, USA Profession Content creator, YouTube personality, gamer Nationality Mixed Parents Unknown Siblings 2 brothers Marital status Single Relationship status Unknown Height 5 feet 10 inches (177.8 cm) Net worth $1 million - $5 million Instagram dukedennis Twitter @ImDukeDennis YouTube channel 1 Duke Dennis Gaming YouTube channel 2 Duke Dennis YouTube channel 3 DukeDennis LIVE Twitch Duke TikTok dukedennis

Duke Dennis' biography

The acclaimed YouTuber is an American national of mixed ethnicity.

What's Duke Dennis' real name?

Most fans know him as Duke and assume it is a nickname. However, it is the YouTuber's birth name, and his other name is Dennis.

Where is Duke Dennis from?

Duke Dennis' hometown is in Georgia in Alabama, USA, where he was born and raised. However, information about his parents and educational background is currently off the record.

How old is Duke Dennis?

Duke Dennis' age is 28 years as of July 2022.

What is Duke Dennis' birthday?

The YouTuber was born on 26 February 1994.

Who is Duke Dennis' brother?

Dennis' two younger brothers appeared on his YouTube channel in a July 2019 video. One of them is called Darius.

Where does Duke Dennis live?

Duke revealed that he lives with one of his brothers in South Carolina, USA, but kept the location private. Instead, he said the house was in "DeeBlock" in one of his videos.

Did Duke Dennis go to the army?

Dennis served in the USA army.

Career

Dennis has always been passionate about basketball since childhood. Hence, the YouTuber is an incredible player on the pitch and with basketball video games.

His career as a streamer began in 2013 when he created a YouTube channel and uploaded a series of content about basketball simulation video games called NBA 2K.

His first video was NBA 2K17 dropped 19 on superstar head – best jumpshot in NBA 2K17. Dennis' video gained over a million views in a short time. He followed it up with a second one, Angry Trash Talker, which also had a positive reception.

Today, Duke runs three channels, a Twitch account, and also posts videos on TikTok. These streaming accounts are doing great.

What is Duke Dennis' net worth?

Duke's worth ranges between $1 million to $5 million. YouTubers earn $2 - $7 per 1000 views (depending on the region). Duke Dennis' YouTube channel, Duke Dennis Gaming, earns a steady income because it has 1.82 million followers and 169 million views as of July 2022.

His second channel, Duke Dennis (created in 2020), has 1.3 million subscribers and more than 69 million views. Meanwhile, the third one, DukeDennis LIVE (created in 2021), has 144k followers and over 4 million as of July 2022. Brands also pay him to advertise them in his videos.

Duke Dennis' house robbed

Two men broke into his home in 2020 while he was streaming the NBA 2K21 game. Although Duke posted footage on social media showing everything they did in the house, some people alleged it was a fake robbery. He later shared his thoughts about this awful experience on social media.

How tall is Duke Dennis?

Duke Dennis' height is 5 feet 10 inches (177.8 cm).

Fun facts about Duke Dennis

He has three YouTube channels, and two have over a million subscribers.

He has two younger brothers.

Duke sometimes features his siblings in his videos.

He lives with one of his brothers in South Carolina, USA.

Duke Dennis keeps his private life secret from the media. Hence, there is no information about his previous relationship. However, the YouTuber often posts videos of himself driving luxurious cars alone or with friends and playing basketball on social media.

