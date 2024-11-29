Meet The Distinguished Jury of The Kingdom Achievers Awards 2024

Source: Original

The Kingdom Achievers Awards, Africa's most prestigious Christian music and culture awards, celebrates creatives in various industries and Gospel artists like Mercy Chinwo, Moses Bliss, Tim Godfrey, Anendlessocean, Prinx Emmanuel, and many more. It is proud to announce its esteemed jury panel for the 2024 edition. This impressive lineup of industry experts embodies music, fashion, and business excellence.

The jury consists of the following:

Bisola Badejo , CEO of Celebration Church International, has 9 years as a C-Suite Executive in the Energy Industry. Bisola Badejo resigned to work on other parts of her life according to God's plan. She is currently a pastor, blogger, writer, and teacher.

, CEO of Celebration Church International, has 9 years as a C-Suite Executive in the Energy Industry. Bisola Badejo resigned to work on other parts of her life according to God's plan. She is currently a pastor, blogger, writer, and teacher. Dr. Tim Godfrey is a multi-award-winning singer and music director who has inspired countless audiences with his energetic performances and uplifting sermons. He is also the founder of the Rox Nation Label and has worked with various international music bodies and individuals.

is a multi-award-winning singer and music director who has inspired countless audiences with his energetic performances and uplifting sermons. He is also the founder of the Rox Nation Label and has worked with various international music bodies and individuals. Foza Fawehinmi is an entertainment lawyer and music business executive passionate about the creative industry. She has a solid educational background from Babcock University and Quantic School of Business and Technology, harnessing her legal expertise with the 2014 Bar admission and MBA.

is an entertainment lawyer and music business executive passionate about the creative industry. She has a solid educational background from Babcock University and Quantic School of Business and Technology, harnessing her legal expertise with the 2014 Bar admission and MBA. ID Cabasa is a veteran music producer, singer, businessman, and industry expert. His long reign, with over two decades in the music industry, stands him out as an exceptional and innovative personality.

is a veteran music producer, singer, businessman, and industry expert. His long reign, with over two decades in the music industry, stands him out as an exceptional and innovative personality. Onos Ariyo is a Nigerian-based singer and songwriter best known for her acclaimed song “Alabgara.” In 2018, she was listed in the Global Top 100 Most Influential People of African descent (MIPAD). In 2015, Onos Ariyo won the Wise Women Awards in the Women Music Category and has been nominated for multiple awards. She also won the Female Artist of Excellence Award at the UK's African Gospel Music Awards (AGMMA).

is a Nigerian-based singer and songwriter best known for her acclaimed song “Alabgara.” In 2018, she was listed in the Global Top 100 Most Influential People of African descent (MIPAD). In 2015, Onos Ariyo won the Wise Women Awards in the Women Music Category and has been nominated for multiple awards. She also won the Female Artist of Excellence Award at the UK's African Gospel Music Awards (AGMMA). Samuel Onyemelukwe is the CEO of Trace, an international entertainment and digital industry expert—a distinguished alumnus of the University of Southern California (BA Fine Arts) and Boston University.

is the CEO of Trace, an international entertainment and digital industry expert—a distinguished alumnus of the University of Southern California (BA Fine Arts) and Boston University. Sola Sanusi is a well-respected icon and award-winning celebrity journalist who stands out as one of the few daring and successful journalists with over 2 decades in the industry. Her illustrious career spans beyond and wide, as she is Head of the Entertainment Desk at Legit.ng, Pioneer Head of the Human Interest Desk, and Former City People Celebrity Magazine contributor. Sola Sanusi's work has earned her many accolades, including the prestigious Outstanding Managerial Skills Award 2022 and so much more.

These visionary leaders will bring their expertise and passion to the evaluation process, ensuring a rigorous and fair assessment of nominations.

"We are honored to have this exceptional group of individuals on board," said Sam Adejo, founder of the Kingdom Achievers Awards. "Their involvement underscores our commitment to recognizing and celebrating outstanding Christian creativity," he added.

The jury's expertise spans various industries, including music production, business development, entertainment law, and gospel music.

Take advantage of this opportunity to connect with industry professionals, celebrate Christian excellence, and be inspired!

Follow The Kingdom Achievers Awards on Instagram to stay updated, and visit their website for more details.

FREE EVENT ENTRY registration link: https://kaawards.com/register/

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng