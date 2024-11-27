Global site navigation

Local editions

Top 20 richest authors in the world ranked by their net worth
Top Lists

Top 20 richest authors in the world ranked by their net worth

by  Brian Oroo 9 min read

The richest authors in the world have turned their words into fortune and global recognition. These literary icons have amassed immense wealth through captivating novels and inspiring nonfiction. Discover how their works, from bestsellers to iconic franchises, have cemented their financial success.

Top richest authors in the world: Élisabeth Badinter, James Patterson, and J.K. Rowling
Élisabeth Badinter, James Patterson, J.K. Rowling, Jim Davis, Danielle Steel. Photo: Leonardo Cendamo, Janette Pellegrini, Samir Hussein, Vince Bucci, Harry Langdon/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

TABLE OF CONTENTS

When compiling the richest authors list, we used verified data and financial estimates as of 2024. This ranking was created with information from trusted sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Nasdaq. While these figures reflect the authors’ success, net worth may change over time due to new projects, investments, or market conditions.

20 richest authors in the world

The literary world has some of the wealthiest creators whose stories transcend generations. From fantasy novels to inspirational non-fiction, these writers have left an indelible mark on readers. Here are the literary legends who have shaped the world and earned millions.

No.NameNet worth
1Élisabeth Badinter$1.7 billion
2J.K. Rowling$1 billion
3James Patterson$800 million
4Jim Davis$800 million
5Danielle Steel $600 million
6Candy Spelling$600 million
7Grant Cardone$600 million
8Matt Groening$600 million
9Paulo Coelho$500 million
10Stephen King$500 million
11Robin McGraw$460 million
12Michael Crichton$400 million
13John Grisham$400 million
14Nora Roberts$400 million
15Patrick Bet-David$350 million
16Pleasant Rowland$310 million
17Tom Clancy$300 million
18Olivia Harrison$300 million
19Barbara Taylor Bradford$300 million
20Kenneth Copeland$300 million

Read also

Top 15 richest Real Housewives across all franchises and their net worths

1. Élisabeth Badinter

French Feminist Writer and Philosopher Elisabeth Badinter at Musee Rodin
French Feminist Writer and Philosopher Elisabeth Badinter at Musee Rodin. Photo: Sophie Bassouls
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Élisabeth Badinter
  • Date of birth: 5 March 1944
  • Age: 80 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Boulogne-Billancourt, France
  • Net worth: $1.7 billion

Élisabeth Badinter is the richest author globally, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She is a French author known for her works on feminism and gender equality, such as The Conflict: How Modern Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women. Her wealth primarily comes from her significant stake in Publicis Groupe, a leading global advertising firm.

2. J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night
J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night at The Lyric Theatre on 22 April 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Joanne Kathleen Rowling
  • Date of birth: 31 July 1965
  • Age: 59 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Yate, England
  • Net worth: $1 billion

J.K. Rowling’s net worth is estimated at $1 billion, solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest authors. She gained worldwide fame for the Harry Potter series, which sold over 600 million copies and inspired a multi-billion-dollar franchise. In the literary industry, Rowling ranks amongst the richest women creators.

Read also

Top 25 richest baseball players in the world ranked by their net worth

3. James Patterson

James Patterson attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards
James Patterson attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on 7 March 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Brendan Patterson
  • Date of birth: 22 March 1947
  • Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Newburgh, New York, USA
  • Net worth: $800 million

James Patterson boasts a net worth of $800 million thanks to his prolific writing career and numerous bestsellers. Known for the Alex Cross series, Patterson has sold over 425 million books worldwide. His collaborative approach and ventures into children's and young adult literature, including Maximum Ride, have further cemented his financial success.

4. Jim Davis

Jim Davis poses with Garfield during the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "The Garfield Movie"
Jim Davis poses with Garfield during the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "The Garfield Movie" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 19 May 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/GA
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Robert Davis
  • Date of birth: 28 July 1945
  • Age: 79 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Marion, Indiana, USA
  • Net worth: $800 million

Jim Davis has a net worth of $800 million, primarily from creating the iconic comic strip Garfield. Debuting in 1978, Garfield is globally syndicated and has spawned merchandise, TV shows, and films. Davis’s sharp humour and business acumen have turned Garfield into a lucrative media empire.

Read also

Who are the richest NFL owners? All 32 owners ranked by net worth

5. Danielle Steel

Author Danielle Steel poses for a portrait in 1997
Author Danielle Steel poses for a portrait in 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel
  • Date of birth: 14 August 1947
  • Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: New York City, USA
  • Net worth: $600 million

Danielle Steel’s net worth is $600 million, making her one of history's most successful romance authors. She has written over 190 novels, including The Promise and Safe Harbour, selling over 800 million copies worldwide.

6. Candy Spelling

Candy Spelling attends the premiere of "47 Meteres Down: Uncaged"
Candy Spelling attends the premiere of "47 Meteres Down: Uncaged" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on 13 August 2019. Photo: Valerie Macon
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Carole Gene Marer Spelling
  • Date of birth: 20 September 1945
  • Age: 79 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Beverly Hills, California, USA
  • Net worth: $600 million

Candy Spelling’s net worth is $600 million from real estate, inheritance, and her memoir Stories from Candyland. As the widow of famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, she has maintained a prominent role in entertainment and philanthropy. Her Broadway production successes further bolster her wealth.

Read also

Top 22 richest African footballers and their net worth revealed

7. Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone speaks during the 10X Growth Conference 2024
Grant Cardone speaks during the 10X Growth Conference 2024 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on 2 April 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Grant Cardone
  • Date of birth: 21 March 1958
  • Age: 66 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA
  • Net worth: $600 million

Grant Cardone’s net worth is $600 million, built through real estate investments and motivational bestsellers like The 10X Rule. Cardone is a renowned entrepreneur and speaker who owns billions in real estate assets and inspires millions with his business strategies.

8. Matt Groening

Matt Groening arrives at "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror"
Matt Groening arrives at "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" on 18 October 2009 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tran
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Matthew Abram Groening
  • Date of birth: 15 February 1954
  • Age: 70 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, USA
  • Net worth: $600 million

Matt Groening is one of the richest men in the world of literature. His net worth of $600 million stems from his creation of The Simpsons, a cultural phenomenon and billion-dollar franchise. His satirical animated shows, including Futurama, have revolutionised TV comedy, ensuring his place as a legendary creator.

Read also

Who owns the most expensive car in the world? Top 10 contenders ranked

9. Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho attends Paulo Coelho's "The Experimential Witch" Red Carpet
Paulo Coelho attends Paulo Coelho's "The Experimential Witch" Red Carpet during day 6 of the 4th Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Italy. Photo: Venturelli
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Paulo Coelho de Souza
  • Date of birth: 24 August 1947
  • Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Net worth: $500 million

Paulo Coelho’s net worth is $500 million, earned from bestselling works like The Alchemist. This philosophical novel has sold over 150 million copies and has been translated into 80 languages. Coelho’s spiritual themes and relatable storytelling resonate globally.

10. Stephen King

Stephen King attends Good Morning America
Stephen King attends Good Morning America on 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television. Photo: Lou Rocco
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Stephen Edwin King
  • Date of birth: 21 September 1947
  • Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Portland, Maine, USA
  • Net worth: $500 million

Stephen King’s net worth of $500 million stems from his prolific career as a horror and suspense author. His iconic works, such as It, The Shining, and Carrie, have sold over 350 million copies globally. King’s success extends to film and TV adaptations, cementing his legacy as a master of storytelling.

Read also

Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria? Top 15 creators

11. Robin McGraw

  • Full name: Robin Jo Jameson McGraw
  • Date of birth: 28 December 1953
  • Age: 71 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Net worth: $460 million

Robin McGraw's net worth is $460 million, earned through her bestselling books and business ventures. A lifestyle expert and philanthropist, she gained fame with works like What’s Age Got to Do with It? Her skincare brand, Robin McGraw Revelation, also significantly contributes to her wealth.

12. Michael Crichton

Michael Crichton poses in September 2005
The American writer, screenwriter, director and producer, Michael Crichton, poses in September 2005. Photo: Leonardo Cendamo
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Michael Crichton
  • Date of birth: 23 October 1942
  • Age: Deceased on 4 November 2008
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Net worth: $400 million

Michael Crichton’s $400 million net worth came from bestselling novels like Jurassic Park and The Andromeda Strain. He is known for blending science and suspense; his works have sold over 200 million copies. His stories inspired blockbuster films and solidified his status as a techno-thriller pioneer.

Read also

20 richest politicians in Nigeria and their net worth as of 2024

13. John Grisham

John Grisham attends the Miami Book Fair 2018
John Grisham attends the Miami Book Fair 2018 for the discussion 'Three Masters of Their Form' at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida. Photo: Desiree Navarro
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: John Ray Grisham Jr.
  • Date of birth: 8 February 1955
  • Age: 69 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA
  • Net worth: $400 million

John Grisham's net worth of $400 million reflects his success as a master of legal thrillers. Books like The Firm and A Time to Kill have sold over 300 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the majority of his novels have been adapted into successful films.

14. Nora Roberts

Nora Roberts attends the Third Annual QUILL AWARDS
Nora Roberts attends the Third Annual QUILL AWARDS Honoring The Year's Finest Books and Authors at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 22, 2007, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Eleanor Marie Robertson
  • Date of birth: 10 October 1950
  • Age: 74 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA
  • Net worth: $400 million

Nora Roberts boasts a net worth of $400 million, with over 500 million books sold globally. Known for her romance novels, including The Bride Quartet series, she remains one of the most productive authors. Roberts also writes as J.D. Robb, exploring crime fiction with her In Death series.

Read also

Who is the richest country singer? Top 10 most successful country artists

15. Patrick Bet-David

  • Full name: Patrick Bet-David
  • Date of birth: 18 October 1978
  • Age: 46 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Tehran, Iran
  • Net worth: $350 million

Patrick Bet-David’s $350 million net worth reflects his success as an entrepreneur and author. His motivational book Your Next Five Moves has gained widespread acclaim. As the founder of Valuetainment and PHP Agency, he has built a global following for his business insights.

16. Pleasant Rowland

American author Pleasant Rowland poses while smilling
American author Pleasant Rowland poses while smilling. Photo: @americangirl on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Pleasant Thiele Rowland
  • Date of birth: 8 March 1941
  • Age: 83 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
  • Net worth: $310 million

Pleasant Rowland’s $310 million net worth comes from her creation of the American Girl doll empire and her educational books. Her innovative approach to combining storytelling and toys revolutionised the industry.

Read also

Top 10 richest women in the world in 2024 and how they made their money

17. Tom Clancy

American author Tom Clancy poses in his home rifle range in 1990
American author Tom Clancy poses in his home rifle range, Prince Frederick, Maryland, on August 1990. Photo: Janet Fries
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.
  • Date of birth: 12 April 1947
  • Age: Deceased on 1 October 2013
  • Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
  • Net worth: $300 million

Tom Clancy amassed a $300 million net worth with his gripping military and espionage thrillers. Novels like The Hunt for Red October and Patriot Games have sold over 100 million copies. His work inspired popular films and video games, leaving a lasting cultural impact.

18. Olivia Harrison

Olivia Harrison attends Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George
Olivia Harrison attends Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Olivia Trinidad Arias Harrison
  • Date of birth: 18 May 1948
  • Age: 76 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
  • Net worth: $300 million

Olivia Harrison’s $300 million net worth reflects her legacy as an author and widow of George Harrison. Her memoir, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, showcases her contributions to preserving his legacy. She remains a respected philanthropist and advocate for the arts.

Read also

Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Mc Lyte net worth: 25 richest female rappers ranked

19. Barbara Taylor Bradford

Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford attends the 29th Annual Literacy Partners Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner Dance in 2015
Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford attends the 29th Annual Literacy Partners Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner Dance at Cipriani 42nd Street on 14 April 2015 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Barbara Taylor Bradford
  • Date of birth: 10 May 1933
  • Age: 91 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Leeds, England
  • Net worth: $300 million

Barbara Taylor Bradford’s net worth of $300 million comes from her success as a bestselling novelist. Her debut, A Woman of Substance, has sold over 30 million copies. She has authored over 35 novels, earning a reputation for her compelling storytelling.

20. Kenneth Copeland

Kenneth Copeland smiling (L). The author speaking at a podium (R)
Kenneth Copeland smiling (L). The author speaking at a podium (R). Photo: @CopelandNetwork on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC
  • Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland
  • Date of birth: 6 December 1936
  • Age: 87 years old (as of December 2024)
  • Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, USA
  • Net worth: $300 million

Kenneth Copeland, a televangelist and author, is worth $300 million. He is among the most influential pastors renowned for his books on faith and prosperity, including The Blessing of the Lord and From Faith to Faith: A Daily Guide to Victory.

Read also

Pauly D, Calvin Harris, Diplo's net worth: top 33 richest DJs in the world

Copeland's financial success also stems from his global ministry, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, which operates in television broadcasting, events, and publishing.

What is J.K. Rowling's net worth?

J.K. Rowling’s net worth is approximately $1 billion. Her Harry Potter series remains the foundation of her wealth, with books, films, and merchandise contributing significantly to her earnings.

What is Stephen King's net worth?

Stephen King’s net worth is estimated at $500 million. His wealth stems from bestselling novels like The Shining and It and successful adaptations in film and television.

What is James Patterson's net worth?

James Patterson’s net worth is around $800 million. As one of the most prolific authors, his fortune stems from over 300 million books sold and lucrative publishing deals.

The above richest authors exemplify the power of storytelling and its ability to create lasting legacies. Through their books, they have inspired millions by transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. Their massive fortunes highlight how creativity and business acumen lead to remarkable achievements.

Read also

What is Patrick J. Adams net worth? The 'Suits' cast ranked by wealth

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post on the amazing female country singers you should add to your playlist. Country music has always had a special place in the hearts of many, and women's incredible voices undeniably enhance it.

Country music history features some of the best female country singers. These women have significantly influenced the genre and helped pave the way for female country stars today. Read the article to uncover the best female country singers you will love listening to.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Brian Oroo avatar

Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com

Hot: