Top 20 richest authors in the world ranked by their net worth
The richest authors in the world have turned their words into fortune and global recognition. These literary icons have amassed immense wealth through captivating novels and inspiring nonfiction. Discover how their works, from bestsellers to iconic franchises, have cemented their financial success.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 20 richest authors in the world
- 1. Élisabeth Badinter
- 2. J.K. Rowling
- 3. James Patterson
- 4. Jim Davis
- 5. Danielle Steel
- 6. Candy Spelling
- 7. Grant Cardone
- 8. Matt Groening
- 9. Paulo Coelho
- 10. Stephen King
- 11. Robin McGraw
- 12. Michael Crichton
- 13. John Grisham
- 14. Nora Roberts
- 15. Patrick Bet-David
- 16. Pleasant Rowland
- 17. Tom Clancy
- 18. Olivia Harrison
- 19. Barbara Taylor Bradford
- 20. Kenneth Copeland
- What is J.K. Rowling's net worth?
- What is Stephen King's net worth?
- What is James Patterson's net worth?
When compiling the richest authors list, we used verified data and financial estimates as of 2024. This ranking was created with information from trusted sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Nasdaq. While these figures reflect the authors’ success, net worth may change over time due to new projects, investments, or market conditions.
20 richest authors in the world
The literary world has some of the wealthiest creators whose stories transcend generations. From fantasy novels to inspirational non-fiction, these writers have left an indelible mark on readers. Here are the literary legends who have shaped the world and earned millions.
|No.
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Élisabeth Badinter
|$1.7 billion
|2
|J.K. Rowling
|$1 billion
|3
|James Patterson
|$800 million
|4
|Jim Davis
|$800 million
|5
|Danielle Steel
|$600 million
|6
|Candy Spelling
|$600 million
|7
|Grant Cardone
|$600 million
|8
|Matt Groening
|$600 million
|9
|Paulo Coelho
|$500 million
|10
|Stephen King
|$500 million
|11
|Robin McGraw
|$460 million
|12
|Michael Crichton
|$400 million
|13
|John Grisham
|$400 million
|14
|Nora Roberts
|$400 million
|15
|Patrick Bet-David
|$350 million
|16
|Pleasant Rowland
|$310 million
|17
|Tom Clancy
|$300 million
|18
|Olivia Harrison
|$300 million
|19
|Barbara Taylor Bradford
|$300 million
|20
|Kenneth Copeland
|$300 million
1. Élisabeth Badinter
- Full name: Élisabeth Badinter
- Date of birth: 5 March 1944
- Age: 80 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Boulogne-Billancourt, France
- Net worth: $1.7 billion
Élisabeth Badinter is the richest author globally, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She is a French author known for her works on feminism and gender equality, such as The Conflict: How Modern Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women. Her wealth primarily comes from her significant stake in Publicis Groupe, a leading global advertising firm.
2. J.K. Rowling
- Full name: Joanne Kathleen Rowling
- Date of birth: 31 July 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Yate, England
- Net worth: $1 billion
J.K. Rowling’s net worth is estimated at $1 billion, solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest authors. She gained worldwide fame for the Harry Potter series, which sold over 600 million copies and inspired a multi-billion-dollar franchise. In the literary industry, Rowling ranks amongst the richest women creators.
3. James Patterson
- Full name: James Brendan Patterson
- Date of birth: 22 March 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Newburgh, New York, USA
- Net worth: $800 million
James Patterson boasts a net worth of $800 million thanks to his prolific writing career and numerous bestsellers. Known for the Alex Cross series, Patterson has sold over 425 million books worldwide. His collaborative approach and ventures into children's and young adult literature, including Maximum Ride, have further cemented his financial success.
4. Jim Davis
- Full name: James Robert Davis
- Date of birth: 28 July 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Marion, Indiana, USA
- Net worth: $800 million
Jim Davis has a net worth of $800 million, primarily from creating the iconic comic strip Garfield. Debuting in 1978, Garfield is globally syndicated and has spawned merchandise, TV shows, and films. Davis’s sharp humour and business acumen have turned Garfield into a lucrative media empire.
5. Danielle Steel
- Full name: Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel
- Date of birth: 14 August 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
- Net worth: $600 million
Danielle Steel’s net worth is $600 million, making her one of history's most successful romance authors. She has written over 190 novels, including The Promise and Safe Harbour, selling over 800 million copies worldwide.
6. Candy Spelling
- Full name: Carole Gene Marer Spelling
- Date of birth: 20 September 1945
- Age: 79 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Beverly Hills, California, USA
- Net worth: $600 million
Candy Spelling’s net worth is $600 million from real estate, inheritance, and her memoir Stories from Candyland. As the widow of famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, she has maintained a prominent role in entertainment and philanthropy. Her Broadway production successes further bolster her wealth.
7. Grant Cardone
- Full name: Grant Cardone
- Date of birth: 21 March 1958
- Age: 66 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA
- Net worth: $600 million
Grant Cardone’s net worth is $600 million, built through real estate investments and motivational bestsellers like The 10X Rule. Cardone is a renowned entrepreneur and speaker who owns billions in real estate assets and inspires millions with his business strategies.
8. Matt Groening
- Full name: Matthew Abram Groening
- Date of birth: 15 February 1954
- Age: 70 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, USA
- Net worth: $600 million
Matt Groening is one of the richest men in the world of literature. His net worth of $600 million stems from his creation of The Simpsons, a cultural phenomenon and billion-dollar franchise. His satirical animated shows, including Futurama, have revolutionised TV comedy, ensuring his place as a legendary creator.
9. Paulo Coelho
- Full name: Paulo Coelho de Souza
- Date of birth: 24 August 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Net worth: $500 million
Paulo Coelho’s net worth is $500 million, earned from bestselling works like The Alchemist. This philosophical novel has sold over 150 million copies and has been translated into 80 languages. Coelho’s spiritual themes and relatable storytelling resonate globally.
10. Stephen King
- Full name: Stephen Edwin King
- Date of birth: 21 September 1947
- Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Portland, Maine, USA
- Net worth: $500 million
Stephen King’s net worth of $500 million stems from his prolific career as a horror and suspense author. His iconic works, such as It, The Shining, and Carrie, have sold over 350 million copies globally. King’s success extends to film and TV adaptations, cementing his legacy as a master of storytelling.
11. Robin McGraw
- Full name: Robin Jo Jameson McGraw
- Date of birth: 28 December 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Net worth: $460 million
Robin McGraw's net worth is $460 million, earned through her bestselling books and business ventures. A lifestyle expert and philanthropist, she gained fame with works like What’s Age Got to Do with It? Her skincare brand, Robin McGraw Revelation, also significantly contributes to her wealth.
12. Michael Crichton
- Full name: John Michael Crichton
- Date of birth: 23 October 1942
- Age: Deceased on 4 November 2008
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Michael Crichton’s $400 million net worth came from bestselling novels like Jurassic Park and The Andromeda Strain. He is known for blending science and suspense; his works have sold over 200 million copies. His stories inspired blockbuster films and solidified his status as a techno-thriller pioneer.
13. John Grisham
- Full name: John Ray Grisham Jr.
- Date of birth: 8 February 1955
- Age: 69 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA
- Net worth: $400 million
John Grisham's net worth of $400 million reflects his success as a master of legal thrillers. Books like The Firm and A Time to Kill have sold over 300 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the majority of his novels have been adapted into successful films.
14. Nora Roberts
- Full name: Eleanor Marie Robertson
- Date of birth: 10 October 1950
- Age: 74 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA
- Net worth: $400 million
Nora Roberts boasts a net worth of $400 million, with over 500 million books sold globally. Known for her romance novels, including The Bride Quartet series, she remains one of the most productive authors. Roberts also writes as J.D. Robb, exploring crime fiction with her In Death series.
15. Patrick Bet-David
- Full name: Patrick Bet-David
- Date of birth: 18 October 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Tehran, Iran
- Net worth: $350 million
Patrick Bet-David’s $350 million net worth reflects his success as an entrepreneur and author. His motivational book Your Next Five Moves has gained widespread acclaim. As the founder of Valuetainment and PHP Agency, he has built a global following for his business insights.
16. Pleasant Rowland
- Full name: Pleasant Thiele Rowland
- Date of birth: 8 March 1941
- Age: 83 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
- Net worth: $310 million
Pleasant Rowland’s $310 million net worth comes from her creation of the American Girl doll empire and her educational books. Her innovative approach to combining storytelling and toys revolutionised the industry.
17. Tom Clancy
- Full name: Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.
- Date of birth: 12 April 1947
- Age: Deceased on 1 October 2013
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, USA
- Net worth: $300 million
Tom Clancy amassed a $300 million net worth with his gripping military and espionage thrillers. Novels like The Hunt for Red October and Patriot Games have sold over 100 million copies. His work inspired popular films and video games, leaving a lasting cultural impact.
18. Olivia Harrison
- Full name: Olivia Trinidad Arias Harrison
- Date of birth: 18 May 1948
- Age: 76 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Net worth: $300 million
Olivia Harrison’s $300 million net worth reflects her legacy as an author and widow of George Harrison. Her memoir, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, showcases her contributions to preserving his legacy. She remains a respected philanthropist and advocate for the arts.
19. Barbara Taylor Bradford
- Full name: Barbara Taylor Bradford
- Date of birth: 10 May 1933
- Age: 91 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Leeds, England
- Net worth: $300 million
Barbara Taylor Bradford’s net worth of $300 million comes from her success as a bestselling novelist. Her debut, A Woman of Substance, has sold over 30 million copies. She has authored over 35 novels, earning a reputation for her compelling storytelling.
20. Kenneth Copeland
- Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland
- Date of birth: 6 December 1936
- Age: 87 years old (as of December 2024)
- Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, USA
- Net worth: $300 million
Kenneth Copeland, a televangelist and author, is worth $300 million. He is among the most influential pastors renowned for his books on faith and prosperity, including The Blessing of the Lord and From Faith to Faith: A Daily Guide to Victory.
Copeland's financial success also stems from his global ministry, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, which operates in television broadcasting, events, and publishing.
What is J.K. Rowling's net worth?
J.K. Rowling’s net worth is approximately $1 billion. Her Harry Potter series remains the foundation of her wealth, with books, films, and merchandise contributing significantly to her earnings.
What is Stephen King's net worth?
Stephen King’s net worth is estimated at $500 million. His wealth stems from bestselling novels like The Shining and It and successful adaptations in film and television.
What is James Patterson's net worth?
James Patterson’s net worth is around $800 million. As one of the most prolific authors, his fortune stems from over 300 million books sold and lucrative publishing deals.
The above richest authors exemplify the power of storytelling and its ability to create lasting legacies. Through their books, they have inspired millions by transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. Their massive fortunes highlight how creativity and business acumen lead to remarkable achievements.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post on the amazing female country singers you should add to your playlist. Country music has always had a special place in the hearts of many, and women's incredible voices undeniably enhance it.
Country music history features some of the best female country singers. These women have significantly influenced the genre and helped pave the way for female country stars today. Read the article to uncover the best female country singers you will love listening to.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com