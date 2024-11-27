The richest authors in the world have turned their words into fortune and global recognition. These literary icons have amassed immense wealth through captivating novels and inspiring nonfiction. Discover how their works, from bestsellers to iconic franchises, have cemented their financial success.

When compiling the richest authors list, we used verified data and financial estimates as of 2024. This ranking was created with information from trusted sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and Nasdaq. While these figures reflect the authors’ success, net worth may change over time due to new projects, investments, or market conditions.

20 richest authors in the world

The literary world has some of the wealthiest creators whose stories transcend generations. From fantasy novels to inspirational non-fiction, these writers have left an indelible mark on readers. Here are the literary legends who have shaped the world and earned millions.

No. Name Net worth 1 Élisabeth Badinter $1.7 billion 2 J.K. Rowling $1 billion 3 James Patterson $800 million 4 Jim Davis $800 million 5 Danielle Steel $600 million 6 Candy Spelling $600 million 7 Grant Cardone $600 million 8 Matt Groening $600 million 9 Paulo Coelho $500 million 10 Stephen King $500 million 11 Robin McGraw $460 million 12 Michael Crichton $400 million 13 John Grisham $400 million 14 Nora Roberts $400 million 15 Patrick Bet-David $350 million 16 Pleasant Rowland $310 million 17 Tom Clancy $300 million 18 Olivia Harrison $300 million 19 Barbara Taylor Bradford $300 million 20 Kenneth Copeland $300 million

1. Élisabeth Badinter

French Feminist Writer and Philosopher Elisabeth Badinter at Musee Rodin. Photo: Sophie Bassouls

Full name: Élisabeth Badinter

Élisabeth Badinter Date of birth : 5 March 1944

: 5 March 1944 Age: 80 years old (as of December 2024)

80 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Boulogne-Billancourt, France

Boulogne-Billancourt, France Net worth: $1.7 billion

Élisabeth Badinter is the richest author globally, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. She is a French author known for her works on feminism and gender equality, such as The Conflict: How Modern Motherhood Undermines the Status of Women. Her wealth primarily comes from her significant stake in Publicis Groupe, a leading global advertising firm.

2. J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling poses at "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child parts 1 & 2" on Broadway Opening Night at The Lyric Theatre on 22 April 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Full name: Joanne Kathleen Rowling

Joanne Kathleen Rowling Date of birth: 31 July 1965

31 July 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of December 2024)

59 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Yate, England

Yate, England Net worth: $1 billion

J.K. Rowling’s net worth is estimated at $1 billion, solidifying her status as one of the wealthiest authors. She gained worldwide fame for the Harry Potter series, which sold over 600 million copies and inspired a multi-billion-dollar franchise. In the literary industry, Rowling ranks amongst the richest women creators.

3. James Patterson

James Patterson attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on 7 March 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name: James Brendan Patterson

James Brendan Patterson Date of birth: 22 March 1947

22 March 1947 Age: 77 years old (as of December 2024)

77 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Newburgh, New York, USA

Newburgh, New York, USA Net worth: $800 million

James Patterson boasts a net worth of $800 million thanks to his prolific writing career and numerous bestsellers. Known for the Alex Cross series, Patterson has sold over 425 million books worldwide. His collaborative approach and ventures into children's and young adult literature, including Maximum Ride, have further cemented his financial success.

4. Jim Davis

Jim Davis poses with Garfield during the Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "The Garfield Movie" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 19 May 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/GA

Full name: James Robert Davis

James Robert Davis Date of birth: 28 July 1945

28 July 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of December 2024)

: 79 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Marion, Indiana, USA

Marion, Indiana, USA Net worth: $800 million

Jim Davis has a net worth of $800 million, primarily from creating the iconic comic strip Garfield. Debuting in 1978, Garfield is globally syndicated and has spawned merchandise, TV shows, and films. Davis’s sharp humour and business acumen have turned Garfield into a lucrative media empire.

5. Danielle Steel

Author Danielle Steel poses for a portrait in 1997 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Harry Langdon

Full name: Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel

Danielle Fernandes Dominique Schuelein-Steel Date of birth: 14 August 1947

14 August 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of December 2024)

: 77 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: New York City, USA

New York City, USA Net worth: $600 million

Danielle Steel’s net worth is $600 million, making her one of history's most successful romance authors. She has written over 190 novels, including The Promise and Safe Harbour, selling over 800 million copies worldwide.

6. Candy Spelling

Candy Spelling attends the premiere of "47 Meteres Down: Uncaged" at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California on 13 August 2019. Photo: Valerie Macon

Full name: Carole Gene Marer Spelling

Carole Gene Marer Spelling Date of birth : 20 September 1945

: 20 September 1945 Age : 79 years old (as of December 2024)

: 79 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Beverly Hills, California, USA

: Beverly Hills, California, USA Net worth: $600 million

Candy Spelling’s net worth is $600 million from real estate, inheritance, and her memoir Stories from Candyland. As the widow of famed TV producer Aaron Spelling, she has maintained a prominent role in entertainment and philanthropy. Her Broadway production successes further bolster her wealth.

7. Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone speaks during the 10X Growth Conference 2024 at The Diplomat Beach Resort on 2 April 2024 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Ivan Apfel

Full name: Grant Cardone

Grant Cardone Date of birth: 21 March 1958

21 March 1958 Age : 66 years old (as of December 2024)

: 66 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA

: Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA Net worth: $600 million

Grant Cardone’s net worth is $600 million, built through real estate investments and motivational bestsellers like The 10X Rule. Cardone is a renowned entrepreneur and speaker who owns billions in real estate assets and inspires millions with his business strategies.

8. Matt Groening

Matt Groening arrives at "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" on 18 October 2009 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Full name: Matthew Abram Groening

Matthew Abram Groening Date of birth : 15 February 1954

: 15 February 1954 Age : 70 years old (as of December 2024)

: 70 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Portland, Oregon, USA

Portland, Oregon, USA Net worth: $600 million

Matt Groening is one of the richest men in the world of literature. His net worth of $600 million stems from his creation of The Simpsons, a cultural phenomenon and billion-dollar franchise. His satirical animated shows, including Futurama, have revolutionised TV comedy, ensuring his place as a legendary creator.

9. Paulo Coelho

Paulo Coelho attends Paulo Coelho's "The Experimential Witch" Red Carpet during day 6 of the 4th Rome International Film Festival in Rome, Italy. Photo: Venturelli

Full name: Paulo Coelho de Souza

Paulo Coelho de Souza Date of birth: 24 August 1947

24 August 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of December 2024)

: 77 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Net worth: $500 million

Paulo Coelho’s net worth is $500 million, earned from bestselling works like The Alchemist. This philosophical novel has sold over 150 million copies and has been translated into 80 languages. Coelho’s spiritual themes and relatable storytelling resonate globally.

10. Stephen King

Stephen King attends Good Morning America on 11/2/15, airing on the Walt Disney Television. Photo: Lou Rocco

Full name: Stephen Edwin King

Stephen Edwin King Date of birth: 21 September 1947

21 September 1947 Age : 77 years old (as of December 2024)

: 77 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Portland, Maine, USA

: Portland, Maine, USA Net worth: $500 million

Stephen King’s net worth of $500 million stems from his prolific career as a horror and suspense author. His iconic works, such as It, The Shining, and Carrie, have sold over 350 million copies globally. King’s success extends to film and TV adaptations, cementing his legacy as a master of storytelling.

11. Robin McGraw

Full name: Robin Jo Jameson McGraw

Robin Jo Jameson McGraw Date of birth: 28 December 1953

28 December 1953 Age : 71 years old (as of December 2024)

: 71 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Net worth: $460 million

Robin McGraw's net worth is $460 million, earned through her bestselling books and business ventures. A lifestyle expert and philanthropist, she gained fame with works like What’s Age Got to Do with It? Her skincare brand, Robin McGraw Revelation, also significantly contributes to her wealth.

12. Michael Crichton

The American writer, screenwriter, director and producer, Michael Crichton, poses in September 2005. Photo: Leonardo Cendamo

Full name : John Michael Crichton

: John Michael Crichton Date of birth: 23 October 1942

23 October 1942 Age : Deceased on 4 November 2008

: Deceased on 4 November 2008 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Net worth: $400 million

Michael Crichton’s $400 million net worth came from bestselling novels like Jurassic Park and The Andromeda Strain. He is known for blending science and suspense; his works have sold over 200 million copies. His stories inspired blockbuster films and solidified his status as a techno-thriller pioneer.

13. John Grisham

John Grisham attends the Miami Book Fair 2018 for the discussion 'Three Masters of Their Form' at Miami Dade College in Miami, Florida. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Full name: John Ray Grisham Jr.

John Ray Grisham Jr. Date of birth: 8 February 1955

8 February 1955 Age : 69 years old (as of December 2024)

: 69 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA

Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA Net worth: $400 million

John Grisham's net worth of $400 million reflects his success as a master of legal thrillers. Books like The Firm and A Time to Kill have sold over 300 million copies worldwide. Additionally, the majority of his novels have been adapted into successful films.

14. Nora Roberts

Nora Roberts attends the Third Annual QUILL AWARDS Honoring The Year's Finest Books and Authors at Jazz at Lincoln Center on October 22, 2007, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Full name: Eleanor Marie Robertson

Eleanor Marie Robertson Date of birth: 10 October 1950

10 October 1950 Age : 74 years old (as of December 2024)

: 74 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA

Silver Spring, Maryland, USA Net worth: $400 million

Nora Roberts boasts a net worth of $400 million, with over 500 million books sold globally. Known for her romance novels, including The Bride Quartet series, she remains one of the most productive authors. Roberts also writes as J.D. Robb, exploring crime fiction with her In Death series.

15. Patrick Bet-David

Full name: Patrick Bet-David

Patrick Bet-David Date of birth: 18 October 1978

18 October 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of December 2024)

: 46 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Tehran, Iran

: Tehran, Iran Net worth: $350 million

Patrick Bet-David’s $350 million net worth reflects his success as an entrepreneur and author. His motivational book Your Next Five Moves has gained widespread acclaim. As the founder of Valuetainment and PHP Agency, he has built a global following for his business insights.

16. Pleasant Rowland

American author Pleasant Rowland poses while smilling. Photo: @americangirl on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Pleasant Thiele Rowland

Pleasant Thiele Rowland Date of birth : 8 March 1941

: 8 March 1941 Age : 83 years old (as of December 2024)

: 83 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, USA

: Chicago, Illinois, USA Net worth: $310 million

Pleasant Rowland’s $310 million net worth comes from her creation of the American Girl doll empire and her educational books. Her innovative approach to combining storytelling and toys revolutionised the industry.

17. Tom Clancy

American author Tom Clancy poses in his home rifle range, Prince Frederick, Maryland, on August 1990. Photo: Janet Fries

Full name: Thomas Leo Clancy Jr.

Thomas Leo Clancy Jr. Date of birth: 12 April 1947

12 April 1947 Age : Deceased on 1 October 2013

: Deceased on 1 October 2013 Place of birth : Baltimore, Maryland, USA

: Baltimore, Maryland, USA Net worth: $300 million

Tom Clancy amassed a $300 million net worth with his gripping military and espionage thrillers. Novels like The Hunt for Red October and Patriot Games have sold over 100 million copies. His work inspired popular films and video games, leaving a lasting cultural impact.

18. Olivia Harrison

Olivia Harrison attends Olivia Harrison and Martin Scorsese in Conversation: Came The Lightening: Twenty Poems For George at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Full name: Olivia Trinidad Arias Harrison

Olivia Trinidad Arias Harrison Date of birth : 18 May 1948

: 18 May 1948 Age : 76 years old (as of December 2024)

: 76 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Net worth: $300 million

Olivia Harrison’s $300 million net worth reflects her legacy as an author and widow of George Harrison. Her memoir, George Harrison: Living in the Material World, showcases her contributions to preserving his legacy. She remains a respected philanthropist and advocate for the arts.

19. Barbara Taylor Bradford

Novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford attends the 29th Annual Literacy Partners Evening of Readings and Gala Dinner Dance at Cipriani 42nd Street on 14 April 2015 in New York City. Photo: Desiree Navarro

Full name: Barbara Taylor Bradford

Barbara Taylor Bradford Date of birth : 10 May 1933

: 10 May 1933 Age : 91 years old (as of December 2024)

: 91 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth : Leeds, England

: Leeds, England Net worth: $300 million

Barbara Taylor Bradford’s net worth of $300 million comes from her success as a bestselling novelist. Her debut, A Woman of Substance, has sold over 30 million copies. She has authored over 35 novels, earning a reputation for her compelling storytelling.

20. Kenneth Copeland

Kenneth Copeland smiling (L). The author speaking at a podium (R). Photo: @CopelandNetwork on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland

Kenneth Max Copeland Date of birth: 6 December 1936

6 December 1936 Age: 87 years old (as of December 2024)

87 years old (as of December 2024) Place of birth: Lubbock, Texas, USA

Lubbock, Texas, USA Net worth: $300 million

Kenneth Copeland, a televangelist and author, is worth $300 million. He is among the most renowned for his books on faith and prosperity, including The Blessing of the Lord and From Faith to Faith: A Daily Guide to Victory.

Copeland's financial success also stems from his global ministry, Kenneth Copeland Ministries, which operates in television broadcasting, events, and publishing.

What is J.K. Rowling's net worth?

J.K. Rowling’s net worth is approximately $1 billion. Her Harry Potter series remains the foundation of her wealth, with books, films, and merchandise contributing significantly to her earnings.

What is Stephen King's net worth?

Stephen King’s net worth is estimated at $500 million. His wealth stems from bestselling novels like The Shining and It and successful adaptations in film and television.

What is James Patterson's net worth?

James Patterson’s net worth is around $800 million. As one of the most prolific authors, his fortune stems from over 300 million books sold and lucrative publishing deals.

The above richest authors exemplify the power of storytelling and its ability to create lasting legacies. Through their books, they have inspired millions by transcending cultural and linguistic barriers. Their massive fortunes highlight how creativity and business acumen lead to remarkable achievements.

