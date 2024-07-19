Brent Faiyaz is an R&B singer, songwriter, and producer from the United States. He started his music career in 2010 but gained recognition after performing alongside Shy Glizzy on the 2016 single Crew. The singer has released numerous songs, cementing himself as a top R&B singer. These are some of Brent Faiyaz's most popular songs.

Many factors have been considered in compiling this list, such as chart-topping songs, YouTube views and their financial success. We have used data from music charts such as Billboard and several other publicly available data.

Brent Faiyaz's most popular songs

Brent Faiyaz was born Christopher Brent Wood in Columbia, Maryland, United States. Thanks to his soulful voice and captivating lyrics, his songs have attracted immense love worldwide. The singer's discography comprises two studio albums, six extended plays, one mixtape, and twenty-two singles. Here are some of Brent Faiyaz's most popular songs.

Rank Title 1 Dead Man Walking 2 Clouded 3 Trust 4 All Mine 5 JACKIE BROWN 6 Gang Over Luv 7 ROLLING STONE 8 Poison 9 Upset 10 Stay Down 11 Make Luv 12 Talk 2 U 13 Missin Out 14 First World Problems / Nobody Carez 15 Home

15. Home

Album : Sonder Son

: Released: 2017

People want to have a place where they belong and can call home. Home is a song written from a child's perspective. The child needs love and affection but gets pressure from his parents at home. The song explores the home theme alongside heartbreak and love. It was used as a soundtrack for the TV show All American and reached number 86 on the US charts.

14. First World Problems/Nobody Carez

Album : Sonder Son

: Release Year: 2017

The two-part track showcases Brent's versatility as a singer and rapper. First World Problems / Nobody Carez incorporates a soulful instrumental as the artist expresses his struggles with success and fame. As the song progresses, Faiyaz switches the mood to a more aggressive style featuring a hard-hitting beat.

13. Missin Out

Album : Sonder Son

: Release Year: 2017

Missin Out emphasizes the importance of having a good time. The song exudes a sense of nostalgia with a nice summer vibe. The R&B singer strikes a chord with listeners with these soul-stirring melodies. The song was well received by fans who appreciated his authenticity, reaching number 29 on the US R&B charts.

12. Talk 2 U

Album : Larger Than Life

: Released: 2023

This heartfelt song showcases Faiyaz's emotional ability to connect with fans. Talk 2 U features an array of instrumentals, including a guitar riff and a calm beat. The artist expresses his vulnerability by discussing how he has struggled with communication in his relationships.

11. Make Luv

Album : Sonder Son

: Release Year: 2017

Make Luv revolves around the themes of self-worth and regret. The song captivates audiences with its undeniable groove and emotional energy. Faiyaz reflects on a past relationship in which he gave love but was unappreciated until it was too late. The smooth vocals combine indifference, despair, and the pain of romance.

10. Stay Down

Album : Sonder Son

: Released: 2017

This song is hypnotic, with a mellow vibe and a funky bassline backing his smooth delivery. Stay Down is a theme of love, with a man proclaiming his undying love for a woman. The artist expresses his readiness to commit by delving into the importance of devotion and loyalty. Stay Down reached number 34 on the US Adult R&B Songs chart.

9. Upset

Album : Larger Than Life

: Released: 2023

Upset features talented singers Tommy Richman and FELIX! and revolves around resilience and emotional detachment within relationships. It's all about a carefree attitude and staying unbothered despite the downsides of relationships. The song displays Faiyaz's vocal prowess and his excellent choice of collabos.

8. Poison

Album : A.M. Paradox

: Released: 2016

Poison is one of Brent Faiyaz's songs from his EP, A.M. Paradox. The song is filled with hypnotic beats, exuding an undeniable allure of addiction to something harmful. In Poison, the artist delves into the theme of love and toxic relationships. The artist's sultry vocals add a layer of intensity, sealing his status as one of the best R&B artists.

7. ROLLING STONE

Album : Wasteland

: Released: 2022

Rolling Stone is the 10th track on Faiyaz's album Wasteland. The American singer-songwriter talks about his struggle to commit and settle down. He compares himself to a 'rolling stone' that gathers no moss. The song serves as a warning to anyone wanting to date Brent.

6. Gang Over Luv

Album: Sonder Son

Released: 2017

Gang Over Luv stands out for its infectious groove and Faiyaz's smooth vocal delivery. The track talks about the artist's early life and how he grew up with little money. He made the most of his situation, although the pressures of life made him get poor grades in school. Gang Over Luv blends the elements of R&B and hip-hop, gaining widespread acclaim.

5. JACKIE BROWN

Album : Wasteland

: Released: 2022

This was a fantastic song that stunned many across the board. Brent Faiyaz tries to figure out his career choices and relationships. He speaks about his new girlfriend and working without a record label. JACKIE BROWN blends two vocals—Brent's voice and a higher-pitched tone.

4. ALL MINE

Album : Wasteland

: Released: 2022

ALL MINE is the sixth track from Brent Faiyaz's Albulm Wasteland. The track, which Faiyaz produced, shows off his vocal talent and production ability. The record producer curated a timeless project. The song delves into the themes of vulnerability, promise, intimacy, and ownership. It's about the complexities of relationships, a man's journey, and the struggles of love.

3. Trust

Album: Lost

Released: 2018

Trust is a song that explores the themes of loyalty and vulnerability. The artist discusses someone's insecurities as they try to find someone to trust. Faiyaz embraces a minimalistic production approach and subtly evokes emotion in Trust. Fans appreciate his storytelling prowess in this exhibited in the track.

2. Clouded

Album : FVck the World

: Released: 2020

Clouded is a captivating track that explores the themes of love and longing. The song deals with Faiyaz's reflection on his legacy. He asks whether he has impacted the world and tries to figure out the meaning of life. The song allows listeners to reflect on what is important in life.

1. Dead Man Walking

Album : Wasteland

: Released: 2022

Dead Man Walking is another of Brent Faiyaz's most popular songs. The track shifts focus from love to mental health. He talks about the pressures and problems of life that come from fame. The song reflects on someone who has struggled a lot and doesn't care anymore.

Brent Faiyaz has been making hit after hit since his debut single in 2015. His soulful vocals and introspective lyrics have earned him fans worldwide. The above is a list of Brent Faiyaz's most popular songs.

