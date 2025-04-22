Chicago, also known as the Windy City or Chi-town, is home to some of the most influential artists in the American rap scene. These hip-hop artists have adopted both the East Coast's lyricism and the West Coast's swagger. Some of the top Chicago rappers who have influenced the global drill scene include Kanye West, Polo G, and Common.

Polo G (L), Da Brat (C), and Kanye West (R) are among the top Chicago rappers. Photo: Kaitlyn Morris, Paras Griffin, Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Chicago is the most populous city in the state of Illinois and the Midwestern United States.

The top rappers that have placed Chicago on the global rap scene include Chance the Rapper, Da Brat, Lupe Fiasco, and Twista.

Chicago boasts an eclectic mix of artists with diverse styles, rap flavours, and limitless talent.

Who are the top Chicago rappers?

Compiling the list of the top Chicago rappers who changed the game and influenced the global Hip-hop scene is subjective and not exhaustive. It includes both late and living artists and is based on a combination of factors such as chart performance, critical acclaim, and societal influence. Below is an unordered list of Chi-Town legends who forever changed the landscape of rap for their hometown.

Name Notable songs Polo G Rapstar, Pop Out, Martin & Gina Chance the Rapper No Problem, Juice, Blessings Lupe Fiasco Kick, Superstar, The Show Goes On Twista Champions, Cocoa Butter Kisses, Slow Jamz Common The Corner, I Used To Love HER, The Light Famous Dex Read About It, Pick It Up, JAPAN Tink Cut It Out, Songs About U, Million CupcakKe Squidward Nose, Backstage Passes, I Got It Lil Eazzyy Onna Come Up, Feeling Different, Up There Kanye West All Falls Down, Jesus Walks, Gold Digger Saba Life, Smile, Stoney Da Brat Give It 2 You, Loverboy, What'chu Like Chief Keef Love Sosa, Faneto, Hate Bein' Sober Dreezy Close to You, No Hard Feelings, Body Vic Mensa Reverse, Liquor Locker, U Mad Rockie Fresh Life Long, Driving 88, You a Lie Fredo Santana Dope Game, Chopper, Been Savage Mick Jenkins Value Village, Carefree, Martyrs Joey Purp Bad Boys 2, One Two, Elastic Rhymefest Bullet, Dirty Dirty, Brand New

1. Polo G

Rapper Polo G performs during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour"at Spectrum Centre on January 13, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Prince Williams

Full name: Taurus Tremani Bartlett

Date of birth: 6 January 1999

Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)

: 26 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2017–present

Polo G is a prominent American rapper born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. He rose to fame with his hit singles Finer Things and Pop Out. Polo G released his debut album Die a Legend in 2019 and has since released three subsequent albums.

2. Chance the Rapper

Chance The Rapper at the Second Annual World Mental Health Day Gala Hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios on October 10, 2024 in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Full name : Chancelor Johnathan Bennett

Date of birth: 16 April 1993

Age: 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2011–present

Chance the Rapper is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer from the United States. He gained widespread recognition as one of the underground Chicago rappers through his two mixtapes, Acid Rap and Coloring Book. His Coloring Book mixtape was the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

3. Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco performs at half-time in the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 24, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Quinn Harris

Full name : Wasalu Muhammad Jaco

Date of birth: 16 February 1982

Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2000–present

Lupe Fiasco is a respected and intellectual American rapper from Chicago. He is best known for his complex lyrics and thought-provoking music, which uses intricate wordplay and metaphors.

Lupe Fiasco was a guest star on Kanye West's single Touch the Sky in 2006. He released his debut album Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor in 2006, receiving widespread critical acclaim.

4. Twista

Rapper Twista poses for photos at the Art Institute of Chicago prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Full name : Carl Terrell Mitchell

Date of birth: 27 November 1973

Age: 51 years old (as of April 2025)

: 51 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 1989–present

Twista is a well-known rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is widely recognized for his incredibly fast rapping, known as the "chopper" style of rapping. Twista held the 1992 Guinness World Record holder for the fastest English-speaking rapper.

Twista debuted his career in 1992 when he released his first album Runnin' Off at da Mouth under the moniker Tung Twist. The rapper's 2004 album Kamikaze hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart thanks to the single Slow Jamz featuring Jamie Foxx and Kanye West.

5. Common

Common attends JUMP: A Celebration of Sports, Entertainment, and Social Justice at San Francisco Design Centre on February 15, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Full name : Lonnie Rashid Lynn

Date of birth: 13 March 1972

Age: 53 years old (as of 2025)

: 53 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 1991–present

Common, formerly known as Common Sense is one of the most respected figures in American hip-hop. He is widely known for his thoughtful lyrics, versatile artistic expression, and smooth delivery.

Common has earned accolades, including Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and an Emmy Award, both in music and film. Some of his albums include Can I Borrow a Dollar?, Finding Forever, Black America Again, and A Beautiful Revolution.

6. Famous Dex

Rapper Famous Dex performs onstage during day two of the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Centre on December 17, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Dexter Tiewon Gore Jr.

Date of birth: 6 September 1993

Age: 31 years old (as of April 2025)

: 31 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Famous Dex is an American rapper best known for his energetic style and presence in the rap scene. He gained widespread recognition with his mixtape Dexter's Laboratory.

The rapper is also known for hit singles like Pick It Up and Japan, which charted on the Billboard Hot 100. He has collaborated with notable rappers like A$AP Rocky, Lil Yachty, and Rich The Kid.

7. Tink

Rapper Tink performs at the Regent Theatre on December 10, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Brian Feinzimer

Full name : Trinity Laure'Ale Home

Date of birth: 18 March 1995

Age: 30 years old (as of 2025)

: 30 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2011–present

Tink is a versatile artist known for her ability to blend rap and R&B vocals. She has risen to become one of the top female Chicago rappers.

The singer-songwriter is known for her numerous mixtapes and albums, including Winter's Diary, Dex Meets Dexter, Pillow Talk, and Think Tink. Tink has collaborated with notable artists including 2 Chainz, Muni Long, Fabolous, Russ and G Herbo.

8. CupcakKe

Rapper CupcakKe performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Elizabeth Eden Harris

Date of birth: 31 May 1997

Age: 27 years old (as of April 2025)

: 27 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2012–present

CupcakKe is a female Chicago rapper known for her unique style and explicit lyrics. She gained widespread attention for her unapologetically humorous lyrics challenging social norms, and pushing boundaries. The rapper has released numerous albums including Audacious, Ephorize, and Dauntless Manifesto.

9. Lil Eazzyy

Full name : Eric Darnell Wright

Date of birth: 23 June 2002

Age: 22 years old (as of April 2025)

: 22 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2003–present

Lil Eazzyy is a Chicago-based rapper and businessman. He gained traction with his single Onna Come Up, which was very successful.

Eazzyy's early success led him to sign a deal with Atlantic Records. He has released numerous mixtapes and albums, including Rookie Of The Year, Too Eazzyy, and Underrated. Besides music, Lil Eazzyy is the president of Rich & Ruthless Records.

10. Kanye West

Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bellocqimages

Full name : Kanye Omari West

Date of birth: 8 June 1977

Age: 47 years old (as of April 2025)

: 47 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 1996–present

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is perhaps the most famous rapper and producer from Chicago. He is a highly influential and controversial figure in the music and fashion scenes.

Ye rose to prominence as an artist and producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s. His works include Late Registration, Graduation, 808s and Heartbreak, and My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

11. Saba

Rapper Saba performs on stage during the Capitol Hill Block Party on July 19, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward

Full name : Tahj Malik Chandler

Date of birth: 17 July 1994

Age: 30 years old (as of April 2025)

: 30 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Saba is a renowned rapper and record producer from the United States. He grew up in the Austin West Side of Chicago rising to become one of the best Chicago rappers.

In 2013, he joined Chance the Rapper on his mixtape Acid Rap, performing the song Everybody's Something. Saba's albums include Bucket List Project, Care for Me, and Few Good Things.

12. Da Brat

Da Brat attends the 4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Arnold Turner

Full name : Shawntae Harris-Dupart

Date of birth: 14 April 1974

Age: 51 years old (as of 2025)

: 51 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 1992–present

Da Brat is one of the top 90s rappers who was born and raised in Chicago. She debuted her music career in 1992 after signing with Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings in 1994. Da Brat released her debut album, Funkdafied the same year. The album made her the first female solo rap artist to have a platinum-selling debut album.

13. Chief Keef

Chief Keef performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Full name : Keith Farrelle Cozart

Date of birth: 15 August 1995

Age: 29 years old (as of April 2025)

: 29 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2008–present

Chief Keef is a highly influential and one of the new Chicago rappers. He is widely recognised for popularizing the drill music subgenre. Chief Keef gained much attention in the early 2010s with his mixtapes. He dropped his hit single I Don't Like in 2012 one of the songs in his debut album, Finally Rich.

14. Dreezy

Rapper Dreezy performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Seandrea Sledge

Date of birth: 28 March 1994

Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)

: 31 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Dreezy is one of the famous female Chicago rappers. She gained traction with her rapping and singing capabilities, combining with R&B hooks and pop-trap.

Dreezy got signed with Interscope Records in 2014, releasing her debut studio album No Hard Feelings in 2016. Three years later she dropped her second album Big Dreez in 2019 and a collaboration album Hitgirl in 2022 with Hit-Boy.

15. Vic Mensa

Rapper and activist Vic Mensa performs at the End Gun Violence Together Rally hosted by TOMS at Union Market Dock 5 on February 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Photo: Paul Morigi

Full name : Victor Kwesi Mensah

Date of birth: 6 June 1993

Age: 31 years old (as of April 2025)

: 31 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2009–present

Vic Mensa is a rapper, actor, and activist. He began his career as one of the members of the group Kids These Days. Vic Mensa later went solo releasing his album The Autobiography in 2017 and later in 2023, he released Victor. The rapper has collaborated with other rappers like Kanye West and Jay-Z.

16. Rockie Fresh

Rockie Fresh performs on stage at The Forum on October 3, 2013 in London, England. Photo: C Brandon

Full name : Donald Howard Pullen

Date of birth: 16 April 1991

Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2009–present

Rockie Fresh is a rapper who has made a name for himself in the hip-hop scene. He began his music career in 2009 after releasing his first mixtape Rockie's Modern Life.

Rockie was signed early on by Rick Ross's Maybach Music Group (MMG). The rapper's only studio album Destination was released in 2019. He has multiple mixtapes including The Otherside, Driving 88, and The Night I Went To.

17. Fredo Santana

Fredo Santana attends Santos Party House on April 30, 2015, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Full name : Derrick Antonio Coleman

Date of birth: 4 July 1990

Age: 27 years old (as of 19 January 2018)

: 27 years old (as of 19 January 2018) Years active: 2011–2018

Fredo Santana is an American rapper and older cousin of fellow rapper Chief Keef. He gained significant fame in early 2010 in the Chicago drill scene.

Fredo Santana released his first studio album, Trappin' Ain't Dead in 2013 and his second album, Fredo Krueger 2 in 2017. The rapper sadly passed away on 19 January 2018, after having a seizure.

18. Mick Jenkins

Rapper Mick Jenkins performing onstage during the "Welcome To Mirrorland" tour at Centre Stage on February 26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Jayson Andrew "Mick" Jenkins

Date of birth: 16 April 1991

Age: 34 years old (as of 2025)

: 34 years old (as of 2025) Years active: 2011–present

The Chicago-based rapper is recognised for his socially conscious, and intelligent lyrics which are a mix of jazz, soul, and hip-hop. He was signed to Cinematic Music Group and began his career in the mid-2010s.

Jenkins released his breakout mixtape, The Waters in 2014. The rapper followed the next year by releasing the Waves EP in 2015.

19. Joey Purp

Rapper Joey Purp of Leather Corduroys performs onstage during FYF Fest on July 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Full name : Joseph Davis

Date of birth: 3 August 1993

Age: 31 years old (as of April 2025)

: 31 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 2012–present

Joseph Davis also known as Joey Purp, is a rapper from Chicago and one-half of Leather Corduroys. He gained much attention when he released iiiDrops mixtape in 2016 becoming one of the best rappers in the world. The rapper's latest release is the album Heavy Heart, Vol. 1 in 2023.

20. Rhymefest

American rapper Rhymefest (born Che Smith) performs onstage at Emo's, Austin, Texas, November 4, 2009. Photo: John Anderson

Full name : Che Armond Smith

Date of birth: 6 July 1977

Age: 47 years old (as of April 2025)

: 47 years old (as of April 2025) Years active: 1996–present

Rhymefest is a rapper, songwriter, and activist from Chicago, Illinois. He is widely recognised for his writing work with fellow rapper Kanye West. Rhymefest wrote Kanye's hit songs Jesus Walks and New Slaves, with the former winning a Grammy Award.

The American songwriter also co-wrote Glory with Common and John Legend for the American film Selma, which won a Golden Globe Award and an Academy Award.

Is Kanye West a Chicago rapper?

Yes, Kanye West is a rapper from Chicago, Illinois. Although he was born in Atlanta, Georgia, he grew up in Chicago's South Shore neighbourhood.

Who is the most popular Chicago rapper?

Although choosing one rapper as the most popular is subjective, Kanye West is the most popular and influential rapper from Chicago. He is known for his innovative sound and influence in the rap industry.

What rappers are from O'Block?

Numerous rappers hail from O'Block which is an area in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois. They include Lil Durk, King Von, Chopsquad DJ, Tay Keith, and Hitmaka.

Chicago is home to some of the best rappers in the world. Chicago rappers like Polo G, Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Common have been instrumental in putting the city on the global map.

