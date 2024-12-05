Global site navigation

Local editions

25 richest film producers and how much they make: a legacy of film
Movies

25 richest film producers and how much they make: a legacy of film

by  Muhunya Muhonji 10 min read

Usually, actors steal the show because they are in front of the camera and are popular among fans, but the real heroes, film producers, pull strings behind the cameras. Film production is a vital activity that brings iconic films and TV shows to life. Although little known, producers are the key people behind the best movies and have amassed fortunes from their success in the industry.

Richest film producers: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Jeffrey Lurie, Thomas Tull, and Arnon Milchan
Richest film producers: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Jeffrey Lurie, Thomas Tull, and Arnon Milchan. Photo: F. Harrison, P. Segretain, Brooke Sutton, Tiffany Rose, T. Williamson (modified by author)
Source: Original

TABLE OF CONTENTS

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. In compiling this list, we included data from reputable sources, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.

Who are the richest film producers?

The richest film producers are the brains behind blockbuster movies that earn high gross incomes. In addition to their income from filmmaking, they have ventured into other businesses that contribute to their overall wealth. Here is a compilation of the richest film producers.

Read also

Who is the highest-paid f1 driver currently? What do F1 drivers earn?

No.Film producerNet worth
1Steven Spielberg$9.5 billion
2George Lucas$5.3 billion
3Jeffrey Lurie$5.3 billion
4Thomas Tull$3.7 billion
5Arnon Milchan$3.6 billion
6Steven Tisch$1.6 billion
7Peter Jackson$1.5 billion
8Jerry Bruckheimer$1 billion
9Richard Anthony Wolf$1 billion
10Jeffrey Katzenberg$900 million
11James Cameron$800 million
12Peter Guber$800 million
13David Crane$700 million
14Marta Kauffman$700 million
15Aaron Spelling$600 million
16Chuck Lorre$600 million
17James Burrows$600 million
18Joe Roth$600 million
19Matt Groening$600 million
20Simon Fuller$600 million
21James L. Brooks$550 million
22Donald P. Bellisario$500 million
23Marcy Carsey$500 million
24Miky Lee$500 million
25Mark Burnett$500 million

25. Mark Burnett

Mark Burnett attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect"
Mark Burnett attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Mark Burnett
  • Date of birth: 17 July 1960
  • Nationality: British
  • Net worth: $500 million

Read also

Top 20 richest authors in the world ranked by their net worths

Mark Burnett is among the best film producers in Hollywood, with over 130 credits since 1996. His notable projects include Ben-Hur, Shark Tank, The Voice, Messiah, and Woodlawn. The 13-time Emmy Award winner’s estimated net worth is $500 million.

24. Miky Lee

Miky Lee speaks during an event in New York
Miky Lee speaks during The 2006 Women's World Awards - Show at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Stephen Lovekin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Mie Kyung Lee
  • Date of birth: 8 April 1958
  • Nationality: South Korean-American
  • Net worth: $500 million

Miky Lee began producing films in 2004 and has over 50 productions. Some of her renowned projects include The Chaser, Parasite, The Handmaiden, and Snowpiercer. Her net worth is estimated to be $500 million.

23. Marcy Carsey

Marcy Carsey speaks at a press conference
Marcy Carsey speaks during the Press Preview Of Transformed Hammer Museum at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marcy Carsey
  • Date of birth: 21 November 1944
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $500 million

Marcy Carsey has over 40 production credits, including notable works such as Let’s Go to Prison, Roseanne, Grounded for Life, and The Scholar. Her net worth is approximately $500 million. She co-founded Carsey-Werner Productions in 1981.

Read also

Top 15 richest Real Housewives across all franchises and their net worths

22. Donald P. Bellisario

Donald P. Bellisario (L) and Pauley Perrette at a film event in California
Donald P. Bellisario (L) and Pauley Perrette during CBS Paramount Network Television presents "For Your Consideration" screening of NCIS in North Hollywood, California, US. Photo: Mathew Imaging
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Donald Paul Bellisario
  • Date of birth: 8 August 1935
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $500 million

Donald P. Bellisario is an American screenwriter and film producer best known for Last Rites, NCSI, Three on a Match, and Airwolf. He has been in the film industry since 1977 and has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Before his film career, he was a US military officer.

21. James L. Brooks

James L. Brooks attends Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles
James L. Brooks at Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles held at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Lawrence Brooks
  • Date of birth: 9 May 1940
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $550 million

James L. Brooks is a film director and producer known for Spanglish, As Good as It Gets, Bottle Rocket, and I’ll Do Anything. He has over 50 production credits since 1961 and a net worth of approximately $550 million. He co-founded Gracie Films.

Read also

Top 25 richest baseball players in the world ranked by their net worth

20. Simon Fuller

Simon Fuller arrives at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Entrepreneur Simon Fuller arrives at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Simon Robert Fuller
  • Date of birth: 17 May 1960
  • Nationality: British
  • Net worth: $600 million

Simon Fuller is among the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He has produced over 50 films since 1997, and some of his best works are From Justin to Kelly, Spice World, and California Dreaming. He is also an artist, manager, and entrepreneur.

19. Matt Groening

Matt Groening speaks at a film event
Matt Groening speaks at "The Simpsons" panel during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Matthew Abram Groening
  • Date of birth: 15 February 1954
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $600 million

Primetime Emmy winner Matt Groening is one of the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. Some of his best works include The Simpson, Futurama, and Disenchantment. He is also a cartoonist, writer, and animator.

Read also

Who are the richest NFL owners? All 32 owners ranked by net worth

18. Joe Roth

Joe Roth attends the 6th Annual Produced By Conference
Producer Joe Roth attends the 6th Annual Produced By Conference presented By PGA at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Joseph Emanuel Roth
  • Date of birth: 13 June 1948
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $600 million

Joe Roth began producing films in 1976 and currently has over 80 credits. Some of his big projects include The Great Debaters, Maleficent, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Forgotten. His net worth is approximately $600 million.

17. James Burrows

James Burrows at the IndieWire & Paramount + Consider This FYC Event
James Burrows at the IndieWire & Paramount + Consider This FYC Event at Studio 10 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Edward Burrows
  • Date of birth: 30 December 1940
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $600 million

James Burrows, an 11-time Primetime Emmy winner, is another film production great. He has about 23 productions, including Brothered Up, Crowded, The Millers, and Gary Unmarried. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million.

16. Chuck Lorre

Chuck Lorre speaks onstage at a festival in Los Angeles
Chuck Lorre speaks onstage at An Advance Screening of Season Two of Bookie and a Conversation Presented by Max at NYA EAST in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Charles Michael Lorre
  • Date of birth: 18 October 1952
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $600 million

Read also

Top 22 richest African footballers and their net worth revealed

Chuck Lorre, nicknamed the King of Sitcoms, has produced some of the best films, including Young Sheldon, Bookie, B Positive, and Disjointed. He has been in the industry since 1989 and has about 25 production credits. His net worth is approximately $600 million.

15. Aaron Spelling

Aaron Spelling at his office
Aaron Spelling in his Wilshire Boulevard office in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Harris
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Aaron Spelling
  • Date of birth: 22 April 1923
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $600 million

With over 200 production credits, Aaron Spelling is undoubtedly one of the best film producers. His productions include Charlie’s Angels, Mr. Mum, Hitched, and Bounty Hunters. The veteran producer has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

14. Marta Kauffman

Marta Kauffman attends a Netflix event at Neue House
Marta Kauffman attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at Neue House Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Marta Fran Kauffman
  • Date of birth: 21 September 1956
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $700 million

Marta Kauffman is a revered film producer in Hollywood with several production credits. Her notable works include Seeing Allred, Mimi and Dona, Hava Nagila, and Five. Her estimated net worth is $700 million.

Read also

Who is the richest skit maker in Nigeria? Top 15 creators

13. David Crane

David Crane attends an event in California
David Crane attends the 2017 PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's "Episodes" at The Paley Center for Media in California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: David Crane
  • Date of birth: 13 August 1957
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $700 million

David Crane is a Primetime Emmy winner and has thrived as a producer and writer in the film industry. His prominent production credits include Friends, Episodes, The Class, and Veronica’s Closet. David Crane’s net worth is about $700 million.

12. Peter Guder

Peter Guber participates in a panel discussion
Peter Guber, chairman and chief executive officer of Mandalay Entertainment, participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, U.S. Photo: Lauren Justice
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Howard Peter Guber
  • Date of birth: 1 March 1942
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $800 million

Peter Guder started film production in 1977 and boasts over 70 credits. His popular works include Clue, Innerspace, The Jacket, and Batman. His net worth is estimated to be $800 million.

11. James Cameron

James Cameron attends a film event in California
James Cameron at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: James Francis Cameron
  • Date of birth: 16 August 1954
  • Nationality: Canadian
  • Net worth: $800 million

Read also

Who is the richest country singer? Top 10 most successful country artists

James Cameron is a renowned film producer in Hollywood with over 40 production credits. His film themes explore the conflict between intelligent machines and humans or nature. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is approximately $800 million.

10. Jeffrey Katzenberg

Jeffrey Katzenberg attends at technology conference in Sun Valley, Idaho
Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and managing partner of WndrCo LLC, arrives for the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jeffrey Katzenberg
  • Date of birth: 21 December 1950
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $900 million

American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg boasts over 40 film production credits, including Shrek, Just Like Heaven, and The Prince of Egypt. He has been involved in production since 1994 and was the chairman of Walt Disney Studios. His net worth is alleged to be about $900 million.

9. Richard Wolf

Richard Anthony Wolf speaks at an event in Los Angeles, California
Richard Anthony Wolf speaks onstage during at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Richard Anthony Wolf
  • Date of birth: 20 December 1946
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $1 billion

American film producer Richard Wolf is best known for the Law & Order franchise. The Two-time Primetime Emmy winner began film production in 1978 and boasts over 70 credits. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 billion. His other valuable possessions are real estate and art collections.

Read also

Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Mc Lyte net worth: 25 richest female rappers ranked

8. Jerry Bruckheimer

Jerry Bruckheimer speaks at an award ceremony
Jerry Bruckheimer speaks onstage at the Legend of Entertainment Award Presentation during 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jerome Leon Bruckheimer
  • Date of birth: 21 September 1943
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $1 billion

American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer began his career in 1970 and has over 120 production credits. His prominent works include Top Gun: Maverick, Armageddon, Remember the Titans and Pirates of the Caribbean. The filmmaker’s net worth is alleged to be $1 billion. He owns Jerry Bruckheimer Films and has reportedly invested in several sports clubs.

7. Peter Jackson

Film producer Peter Jackson smiles after receiving an award
Sir Peter Jackson poses after receiving the Insignia of a Member of the Order of New Zealand, for services to New Zealand, at an Investiture ceremony at Government House. Photo: Hagen Hopkins
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Sir Peter Robert Jackson
  • Date of birth: 31 October 1961
  • Nationality: New Zealand
  • Net worth: $1.5 billion

Peter Jackson is a New Zealand filmmaker best known for his work in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is $1 billion. He co-owns Weta Digital Film, a film production company, and The Vintage Aviator, an aircraft restoration and manufacturing company.

Read also

Pauly D, Calvin Harris, Diplo's net worth: top 33 richest DJs in the world

6. Steven Tisch

Steve Tisch looks on during a game at MetLife Stadium
Steve Tisch stands on the sidelines before a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Steven Elliot Tisch
  • Date of birth: 14 February 1949
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $1.6 billion

Oscar winner Steven Tisch is a billionaire businessman and film producer. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.6 billion. He has multiple income streams, including earnings from his film production career with over 80 credits. Steven is a co-owner and the executive vice president of the New York Giants of the NFL.

5. Arnon Milchan

Film producer Arnon Milchan speaks at an event in New York City
Arnon Milchan attends the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Arnon Milchan
  • Date of birth: 6 December 1944
  • Nationality: Israeli
  • Net worth: $3.6 billion

Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan is a film producer, businessman, and former spy. He is one of the highest-earning Hollywood film producers, with a net worth alleged to be approximately $3.6 billion. Arnon has been in film production since 1977 and is credited with producing over 160 films and TV shows. He owns New Regency Enterprises, a film and TV production company.

Read also

What is Patrick J. Adams net worth? The 'Suits' cast ranked by wealth

4. Thomas Tull

Thomas Tull speaks on stage at a fund raising ceremony
Thomas Tull, announces a one million dollar donation from the Tull Foundation to the Jackie Robinson Foundation onstage at the Jackie Robinson Foundation annual awards dinner. Photo: Craig Barritt
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Thomas J. Tull
  • Date of birth: 9 June 1970
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $3.7 billion

Thomas Tull is an American film producer and entrepreneur whose net worth is alleged to be about $3.7 billion. He has produced over 60 films and TV shows, and some of his most famous works are Watchmen, Godzilla, Inception and 42. The billionaire is also the founder of Tulco LLC.

3. Jeffrey Lurie

Jeffrey Lurie attends a NFL game in Inglewood, California
Jeffrey Lurie is seen on the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jeffrey Robert Lurie
  • Date of birth: 8 September 1951
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $5.3 billion

Jeffrey Lurie is an American film producer known for his work on State of Emergency, I Love You to Death, and V.I. Warshawski. His alleged net worth is $5.3 billion. In addition to his film production career, he is an NFL team owner; he owns the Philadelphia Eagles and is the founder of Chestnut Hill Productions.

Read also

24 richest NBA players in the world and their net worths in 2024

2. George Lucas

George Lucas attends an award ceremony in Cannes, France
George Lucas attends a photocall as he is awarded the Palme D'Or D'Honneur at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: JB Lacroix
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: George Walton Lucas Jr.
  • Date of birth: 14 May 1944
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $5.3 billion

American film producer George Lucas’ net worth is alleged to be approximately $5.3 billion. He is one of Hollywood's most outstanding talents in filmmaking, having over 60 production credits. His prominent works include Star Wars, Manifest Destiny and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

George Lucas founded Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Industrial Light & Magic and THX. His annual salary is estimated to be $150 million.

1. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends an event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
Steven Spielberg attends the 2024 AFI Fest - Opening Night World Premiere Screening of "Music By John Williams" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Steven Allan Spielberg
  • Date of birth: 18 December 1946
  • Nationality: American
  • Net worth: $9.5 billion

Steven Spielberg is considered the richest film producer, with a net worth of $9.5 billion. The three-time Oscar winner has produced over 200 films and TV shows, with some of his notable works including Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. His annual income is estimated to be $150 million.

Read also

Top 22 highest-paid college athletes and their earnings

Who is the highest-paid producer?

According to The Numbers, Kevin Feige is the highest-paid film producer. His total worldwide box office earnings are estimated to be over $31 billion, and his highest-grossing film is Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.798 billion.

How much do top film producers make?

Top film producers earn millions of dollars per project. Various factors, including experience, project size, and location, determine their salaries. Hollywood film producers are the highest-paid.

Film producers play a vital role in filmmaking, ensuring seamless projects from script to screen. They work behind the cameras to assemble key people and fund the project. Some film producers have stood out in their work, creating award-winning movies. Their work has greatly impacted the entertainment industry and earned them massive wealth.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the richest authors. These authors have captivated readers with their storytelling talents, leading to massive purchases of their publications and earning them fortunes.

Many authors have turned their words into massive fortunes. Their publications are permanent sources of stories that transcend generations. They are best-selling authors, making millions of dollars. Discover who the wealthiest literary legends are.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: