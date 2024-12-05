25 richest film producers and how much they make: a legacy of film
Usually, actors steal the show because they are in front of the camera and are popular among fans, but the real heroes, film producers, pull strings behind the cameras. Film production is a vital activity that brings iconic films and TV shows to life. Although little known, producers are the key people behind the best movies and have amassed fortunes from their success in the industry.
We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. In compiling this list, we included data from reputable sources, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.
Who are the richest film producers?
The richest film producers are the brains behind blockbuster movies that earn high gross incomes. In addition to their income from filmmaking, they have ventured into other businesses that contribute to their overall wealth. Here is a compilation of the richest film producers.
|No.
|Film producer
|Net worth
|1
|Steven Spielberg
|$9.5 billion
|2
|George Lucas
|$5.3 billion
|3
|Jeffrey Lurie
|$5.3 billion
|4
|Thomas Tull
|$3.7 billion
|5
|Arnon Milchan
|$3.6 billion
|6
|Steven Tisch
|$1.6 billion
|7
|Peter Jackson
|$1.5 billion
|8
|Jerry Bruckheimer
|$1 billion
|9
|Richard Anthony Wolf
|$1 billion
|10
|Jeffrey Katzenberg
|$900 million
|11
|James Cameron
|$800 million
|12
|Peter Guber
|$800 million
|13
|David Crane
|$700 million
|14
|Marta Kauffman
|$700 million
|15
|Aaron Spelling
|$600 million
|16
|Chuck Lorre
|$600 million
|17
|James Burrows
|$600 million
|18
|Joe Roth
|$600 million
|19
|Matt Groening
|$600 million
|20
|Simon Fuller
|$600 million
|21
|James L. Brooks
|$550 million
|22
|Donald P. Bellisario
|$500 million
|23
|Marcy Carsey
|$500 million
|24
|Miky Lee
|$500 million
|25
|Mark Burnett
|$500 million
25. Mark Burnett
- Full name: James Mark Burnett
- Date of birth: 17 July 1960
- Nationality: British
- Net worth: $500 million
Mark Burnett is among the best film producers in Hollywood, with over 130 credits since 1996. His notable projects include Ben-Hur, Shark Tank, The Voice, Messiah, and Woodlawn. The 13-time Emmy Award winner’s estimated net worth is $500 million.
24. Miky Lee
- Full name: Mie Kyung Lee
- Date of birth: 8 April 1958
- Nationality: South Korean-American
- Net worth: $500 million
Miky Lee began producing films in 2004 and has over 50 productions. Some of her renowned projects include The Chaser, Parasite, The Handmaiden, and Snowpiercer. Her net worth is estimated to be $500 million.
23. Marcy Carsey
- Full name: Marcy Carsey
- Date of birth: 21 November 1944
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $500 million
Marcy Carsey has over 40 production credits, including notable works such as Let’s Go to Prison, Roseanne, Grounded for Life, and The Scholar. Her net worth is approximately $500 million. She co-founded Carsey-Werner Productions in 1981.
22. Donald P. Bellisario
- Full name: Donald Paul Bellisario
- Date of birth: 8 August 1935
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $500 million
Donald P. Bellisario is an American screenwriter and film producer best known for Last Rites, NCSI, Three on a Match, and Airwolf. He has been in the film industry since 1977 and has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Before his film career, he was a US military officer.
21. James L. Brooks
- Full name: James Lawrence Brooks
- Date of birth: 9 May 1940
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $550 million
James L. Brooks is a film director and producer known for Spanglish, As Good as It Gets, Bottle Rocket, and I’ll Do Anything. He has over 50 production credits since 1961 and a net worth of approximately $550 million. He co-founded Gracie Films.
20. Simon Fuller
- Full name: Simon Robert Fuller
- Date of birth: 17 May 1960
- Nationality: British
- Net worth: $600 million
Simon Fuller is among the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He has produced over 50 films since 1997, and some of his best works are From Justin to Kelly, Spice World, and California Dreaming. He is also an artist, manager, and entrepreneur.
19. Matt Groening
- Full name: Matthew Abram Groening
- Date of birth: 15 February 1954
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $600 million
Primetime Emmy winner Matt Groening is one of the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. Some of his best works include The Simpson, Futurama, and Disenchantment. He is also a cartoonist, writer, and animator.
18. Joe Roth
- Full name: Joseph Emanuel Roth
- Date of birth: 13 June 1948
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $600 million
Joe Roth began producing films in 1976 and currently has over 80 credits. Some of his big projects include The Great Debaters, Maleficent, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Forgotten. His net worth is approximately $600 million.
17. James Burrows
- Full name: James Edward Burrows
- Date of birth: 30 December 1940
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $600 million
James Burrows, an 11-time Primetime Emmy winner, is another film production great. He has about 23 productions, including Brothered Up, Crowded, The Millers, and Gary Unmarried. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million.
16. Chuck Lorre
- Full name: Charles Michael Lorre
- Date of birth: 18 October 1952
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $600 million
Chuck Lorre, nicknamed the King of Sitcoms, has produced some of the best films, including Young Sheldon, Bookie, B Positive, and Disjointed. He has been in the industry since 1989 and has about 25 production credits. His net worth is approximately $600 million.
15. Aaron Spelling
- Full name: Aaron Spelling
- Date of birth: 22 April 1923
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $600 million
With over 200 production credits, Aaron Spelling is undoubtedly one of the best film producers. His productions include Charlie’s Angels, Mr. Mum, Hitched, and Bounty Hunters. The veteran producer has an estimated net worth of $600 million.
14. Marta Kauffman
- Full name: Marta Fran Kauffman
- Date of birth: 21 September 1956
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $700 million
Marta Kauffman is a revered film producer in Hollywood with several production credits. Her notable works include Seeing Allred, Mimi and Dona, Hava Nagila, and Five. Her estimated net worth is $700 million.
13. David Crane
- Full name: David Crane
- Date of birth: 13 August 1957
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $700 million
David Crane is a Primetime Emmy winner and has thrived as a producer and writer in the film industry. His prominent production credits include Friends, Episodes, The Class, and Veronica’s Closet. David Crane’s net worth is about $700 million.
12. Peter Guder
- Full name: Howard Peter Guber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1942
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $800 million
Peter Guder started film production in 1977 and boasts over 70 credits. His popular works include Clue, Innerspace, The Jacket, and Batman. His net worth is estimated to be $800 million.
11. James Cameron
- Full name: James Francis Cameron
- Date of birth: 16 August 1954
- Nationality: Canadian
- Net worth: $800 million
James Cameron is a renowned film producer in Hollywood with over 40 production credits. His film themes explore the conflict between intelligent machines and humans or nature. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is approximately $800 million.
10. Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Full name: Jeffrey Katzenberg
- Date of birth: 21 December 1950
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $900 million
American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg boasts over 40 film production credits, including Shrek, Just Like Heaven, and The Prince of Egypt. He has been involved in production since 1994 and was the chairman of Walt Disney Studios. His net worth is alleged to be about $900 million.
9. Richard Wolf
- Full name: Richard Anthony Wolf
- Date of birth: 20 December 1946
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $1 billion
American film producer Richard Wolf is best known for the Law & Order franchise. The Two-time Primetime Emmy winner began film production in 1978 and boasts over 70 credits. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 billion. His other valuable possessions are real estate and art collections.
8. Jerry Bruckheimer
- Full name: Jerome Leon Bruckheimer
- Date of birth: 21 September 1943
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $1 billion
American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer began his career in 1970 and has over 120 production credits. His prominent works include Top Gun: Maverick, Armageddon, Remember the Titans and Pirates of the Caribbean. The filmmaker’s net worth is alleged to be $1 billion. He owns Jerry Bruckheimer Films and has reportedly invested in several sports clubs.
7. Peter Jackson
- Full name: Sir Peter Robert Jackson
- Date of birth: 31 October 1961
- Nationality: New Zealand
- Net worth: $1.5 billion
Peter Jackson is a New Zealand filmmaker best known for his work in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is $1 billion. He co-owns Weta Digital Film, a film production company, and The Vintage Aviator, an aircraft restoration and manufacturing company.
6. Steven Tisch
- Full name: Steven Elliot Tisch
- Date of birth: 14 February 1949
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $1.6 billion
Oscar winner Steven Tisch is a billionaire businessman and film producer. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.6 billion. He has multiple income streams, including earnings from his film production career with over 80 credits. Steven is a co-owner and the executive vice president of the New York Giants of the NFL.
5. Arnon Milchan
- Full name: Arnon Milchan
- Date of birth: 6 December 1944
- Nationality: Israeli
- Net worth: $3.6 billion
Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan is a film producer, businessman, and former spy. He is one of the highest-earning Hollywood film producers, with a net worth alleged to be approximately $3.6 billion. Arnon has been in film production since 1977 and is credited with producing over 160 films and TV shows. He owns New Regency Enterprises, a film and TV production company.
4. Thomas Tull
- Full name: Thomas J. Tull
- Date of birth: 9 June 1970
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $3.7 billion
Thomas Tull is an American film producer and entrepreneur whose net worth is alleged to be about $3.7 billion. He has produced over 60 films and TV shows, and some of his most famous works are Watchmen, Godzilla, Inception and 42. The billionaire is also the founder of Tulco LLC.
3. Jeffrey Lurie
- Full name: Jeffrey Robert Lurie
- Date of birth: 8 September 1951
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $5.3 billion
Jeffrey Lurie is an American film producer known for his work on State of Emergency, I Love You to Death, and V.I. Warshawski. His alleged net worth is $5.3 billion. In addition to his film production career, he is an NFL team owner; he owns the Philadelphia Eagles and is the founder of Chestnut Hill Productions.
2. George Lucas
- Full name: George Walton Lucas Jr.
- Date of birth: 14 May 1944
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $5.3 billion
American film producer George Lucas’ net worth is alleged to be approximately $5.3 billion. He is one of Hollywood's most outstanding talents in filmmaking, having over 60 production credits. His prominent works include Star Wars, Manifest Destiny and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.
George Lucas founded Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Industrial Light & Magic and THX. His annual salary is estimated to be $150 million.
1. Steven Spielberg
- Full name: Steven Allan Spielberg
- Date of birth: 18 December 1946
- Nationality: American
- Net worth: $9.5 billion
Steven Spielberg is considered the richest film producer, with a net worth of $9.5 billion. The three-time Oscar winner has produced over 200 films and TV shows, with some of his notable works including Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. His annual income is estimated to be $150 million.
Who is the highest-paid producer?
According to The Numbers, Kevin Feige is the highest-paid film producer. His total worldwide box office earnings are estimated to be over $31 billion, and his highest-grossing film is Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.798 billion.
How much do top film producers make?
Top film producers earn millions of dollars per project. Various factors, including experience, project size, and location, determine their salaries. Hollywood film producers are the highest-paid.
Film producers play a vital role in filmmaking, ensuring seamless projects from script to screen. They work behind the cameras to assemble key people and fund the project. Some film producers have stood out in their work, creating award-winning movies. Their work has greatly impacted the entertainment industry and earned them massive wealth.
