25 richest film producers and how much they make: a legacy of film

Usually, actors steal the show because they are in front of the camera and are popular among fans, but the real heroes, film producers, pull strings behind the cameras. Film production is a vital activity that brings iconic films and TV shows to life. Although little known, producers are the key people behind the best movies and have amassed fortunes from their success in the industry.

Richest film producers: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Jeffrey Lurie, Thomas Tull, and Arnon Milchan. Photo: F. Harrison, P. Segretain, Brooke Sutton, Tiffany Rose, T. Williamson (modified by author)

Source: Original

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. In compiling this list, we included data from reputable sources, including Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth.

Who are the richest film producers?

The richest film producers are the brains behind blockbuster movies that earn high gross incomes. In addition to their income from filmmaking, they have ventured into other businesses that contribute to their overall wealth. Here is a compilation of the richest film producers.

No. Film producer Net worth 1 Steven Spielberg $9.5 billion 2 George Lucas $5.3 billion 3 Jeffrey Lurie $5.3 billion 4 Thomas Tull $3.7 billion 5 Arnon Milchan $3.6 billion 6 Steven Tisch $1.6 billion 7 Peter Jackson $1.5 billion 8 Jerry Bruckheimer $1 billion 9 Richard Anthony Wolf $1 billion 10 Jeffrey Katzenberg $900 million 11 James Cameron $800 million 12 Peter Guber $800 million 13 David Crane $700 million 14 Marta Kauffman $700 million 15 Aaron Spelling $600 million 16 Chuck Lorre $600 million 17 James Burrows $600 million 18 Joe Roth $600 million 19 Matt Groening $600 million 20 Simon Fuller $600 million 21 James L. Brooks $550 million 22 Donald P. Bellisario $500 million 23 Marcy Carsey $500 million 24 Miky Lee $500 million 25 Mark Burnett $500 million

25. Mark Burnett

Mark Burnett attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's "Respect" at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Mark Burnett

: James Mark Burnett Date of birth : 17 July 1960

: 17 July 1960 Nationality : British

: British Net worth: $500 million

Mark Burnett is among the best film producers in Hollywood, with over 130 credits since 1996. His notable projects include Ben-Hur, Shark Tank, The Voice, Messiah, and Woodlawn. The 13-time Emmy Award winner’s estimated net worth is $500 million.

24. Miky Lee

Miky Lee speaks during The 2006 Women's World Awards - Show at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Mie Kyung Lee

: Mie Kyung Lee Date of birth : 8 April 1958

: 8 April 1958 Nationality : South Korean-American

: South Korean-American Net worth: $500 million

Miky Lee began producing films in 2004 and has over 50 productions. Some of her renowned projects include The Chaser, Parasite, The Handmaiden, and Snowpiercer. Her net worth is estimated to be $500 million.

23. Marcy Carsey

Marcy Carsey speaks during the Press Preview Of Transformed Hammer Museum at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marcy Carsey

: Marcy Carsey Date of birth : 21 November 1944

: 21 November 1944 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $500 million

Marcy Carsey has over 40 production credits, including notable works such as Let’s Go to Prison, Roseanne, Grounded for Life, and The Scholar. Her net worth is approximately $500 million. She co-founded Carsey-Werner Productions in 1981.

22. Donald P. Bellisario

Donald P. Bellisario (L) and Pauley Perrette during CBS Paramount Network Television presents "For Your Consideration" screening of NCIS in North Hollywood, California, US. Photo: Mathew Imaging

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Donald Paul Bellisario

: Donald Paul Bellisario Date of birth : 8 August 1935

: 8 August 1935 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $500 million

Donald P. Bellisario is an American screenwriter and film producer best known for Last Rites, NCSI, Three on a Match, and Airwolf. He has been in the film industry since 1977 and has an estimated net worth of $500 million. Before his film career, he was a US military officer.

21. James L. Brooks

James L. Brooks at Deadline Contenders Film: Los Angeles held at the Director's Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Lawrence Brooks

: James Lawrence Brooks Date of birth : 9 May 1940

: 9 May 1940 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $550 million

James L. Brooks is a film director and producer known for Spanglish, As Good as It Gets, Bottle Rocket, and I’ll Do Anything. He has over 50 production credits since 1961 and a net worth of approximately $550 million. He co-founded Gracie Films.

20. Simon Fuller

Entrepreneur Simon Fuller arrives at the 2016 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Simon Robert Fuller

: Simon Robert Fuller Date of birth : 17 May 1960

: 17 May 1960 Nationality : British

: British Net worth: $600 million

Simon Fuller is among the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. He has produced over 50 films since 1997, and some of his best works are From Justin to Kelly, Spice World, and California Dreaming. He is also an artist, manager, and entrepreneur.

19. Matt Groening

Matt Groening speaks at "The Simpsons" panel during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Matthew Abram Groening

: Matthew Abram Groening Date of birth : 15 February 1954

: 15 February 1954 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $600 million

Primetime Emmy winner Matt Groening is one of the richest film producers, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. Some of his best works include The Simpson, Futurama, and Disenchantment. He is also a cartoonist, writer, and animator.

18. Joe Roth

Producer Joe Roth attends the 6th Annual Produced By Conference presented By PGA at Warner Bros Studios in Burbank, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Emanuel Roth

: Joseph Emanuel Roth Date of birth : 13 June 1948

: 13 June 1948 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $600 million

Joe Roth began producing films in 1976 and currently has over 80 credits. Some of his big projects include The Great Debaters, Maleficent, Snow White and the Huntsman, and The Forgotten. His net worth is approximately $600 million.

17. James Burrows

James Burrows at the IndieWire & Paramount + Consider This FYC Event at Studio 10 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Edward Burrows

: James Edward Burrows Date of birth : 30 December 1940

: 30 December 1940 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $600 million

James Burrows, an 11-time Primetime Emmy winner, is another film production great. He has about 23 productions, including Brothered Up, Crowded, The Millers, and Gary Unmarried. His net worth is estimated to be $600 million.

16. Chuck Lorre

Chuck Lorre speaks onstage at An Advance Screening of Season Two of Bookie and a Conversation Presented by Max at NYA EAST in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Charles Michael Lorre

: Charles Michael Lorre Date of birth : 18 October 1952

: 18 October 1952 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $600 million

Chuck Lorre, nicknamed the King of Sitcoms, has produced some of the best films, including Young Sheldon, Bookie, B Positive, and Disjointed. He has been in the industry since 1989 and has about 25 production credits. His net worth is approximately $600 million.

15. Aaron Spelling

Aaron Spelling in his Wilshire Boulevard office in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aaron Spelling

: Aaron Spelling Date of birth : 22 April 1923

: 22 April 1923 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $600 million

With over 200 production credits, Aaron Spelling is undoubtedly one of the best film producers. His productions include Charlie’s Angels, Mr. Mum, Hitched, and Bounty Hunters. The veteran producer has an estimated net worth of $600 million.

14. Marta Kauffman

Marta Kauffman attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie" at Neue House Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Marta Fran Kauffman

: Marta Fran Kauffman Date of birth : 21 September 1956

: 21 September 1956 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $700 million

Marta Kauffman is a revered film producer in Hollywood with several production credits. Her notable works include Seeing Allred, Mimi and Dona, Hava Nagila, and Five. Her estimated net worth is $700 million.

13. David Crane

David Crane attends the 2017 PaleyLive LA Summer Season Premiere Screening And Conversation For Showtime's "Episodes" at The Paley Center for Media in California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Crane

: David Crane Date of birth : 13 August 1957

: 13 August 1957 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $700 million

David Crane is a Primetime Emmy winner and has thrived as a producer and writer in the film industry. His prominent production credits include Friends, Episodes, The Class, and Veronica’s Closet. David Crane’s net worth is about $700 million.

12. Peter Guder

Peter Guber, chairman and chief executive officer of Mandalay Entertainment, participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in California, U.S. Photo: Lauren Justice

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Howard Peter Guber

: Howard Peter Guber Date of birth : 1 March 1942

: 1 March 1942 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $800 million

Peter Guder started film production in 1977 and boasts over 70 credits. His popular works include Clue, Innerspace, The Jacket, and Batman. His net worth is estimated to be $800 million.

11. James Cameron

James Cameron at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Francis Cameron

: James Francis Cameron Date of birth : 16 August 1954

: 16 August 1954 Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Net worth: $800 million

James Cameron is a renowned film producer in Hollywood with over 40 production credits. His film themes explore the conflict between intelligent machines and humans or nature. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is approximately $800 million.

10. Jeffrey Katzenberg

Jeffrey Katzenberg, founder and managing partner of WndrCo LLC, arrives for the Allen & Co. Media and Technology Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, US. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeffrey Katzenberg

: Jeffrey Katzenberg Date of birth : 21 December 1950

: 21 December 1950 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $900 million

American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg boasts over 40 film production credits, including Shrek, Just Like Heaven, and The Prince of Egypt. He has been involved in production since 1994 and was the chairman of Walt Disney Studios. His net worth is alleged to be about $900 million.

9. Richard Wolf

Richard Anthony Wolf speaks onstage during at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Richard Anthony Wolf

: Richard Anthony Wolf Date of birth : 20 December 1946

: 20 December 1946 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $1 billion

American film producer Richard Wolf is best known for the Law & Order franchise. The Two-time Primetime Emmy winner began film production in 1978 and boasts over 70 credits. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 billion. His other valuable possessions are real estate and art collections.

8. Jerry Bruckheimer

Jerry Bruckheimer speaks onstage at the Legend of Entertainment Award Presentation during 27th SCAD Savannah Film Festival in Savannah, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jerome Leon Bruckheimer

: Jerome Leon Bruckheimer Date of birth : 21 September 1943

: 21 September 1943 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $1 billion

American film producer Jerry Bruckheimer began his career in 1970 and has over 120 production credits. His prominent works include Top Gun: Maverick, Armageddon, Remember the Titans and Pirates of the Caribbean. The filmmaker’s net worth is alleged to be $1 billion. He owns Jerry Bruckheimer Films and has reportedly invested in several sports clubs.

7. Peter Jackson

Sir Peter Jackson poses after receiving the Insignia of a Member of the Order of New Zealand, for services to New Zealand, at an Investiture ceremony at Government House. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sir Peter Robert Jackson

: Sir Peter Robert Jackson Date of birth : 31 October 1961

: 31 October 1961 Nationality : New Zealand

: New Zealand Net worth: $1.5 billion

Peter Jackson is a New Zealand filmmaker best known for his work in the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogy. The three-time Oscar winner’s net worth is $1 billion. He co-owns Weta Digital Film, a film production company, and The Vintage Aviator, an aircraft restoration and manufacturing company.

6. Steven Tisch

Steve Tisch stands on the sidelines before a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Jeff Zelevansky

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steven Elliot Tisch

: Steven Elliot Tisch Date of birth : 14 February 1949

: 14 February 1949 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $1.6 billion

Oscar winner Steven Tisch is a billionaire businessman and film producer. His net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.6 billion. He has multiple income streams, including earnings from his film production career with over 80 credits. Steven is a co-owner and the executive vice president of the New York Giants of the NFL.

5. Arnon Milchan

Arnon Milchan attends the 26th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Arnon Milchan

: Arnon Milchan Date of birth : 6 December 1944

: 6 December 1944 Nationality : Israeli

: Israeli Net worth: $3.6 billion

Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan is a film producer, businessman, and former spy. He is one of the highest-earning Hollywood film producers, with a net worth alleged to be approximately $3.6 billion. Arnon has been in film production since 1977 and is credited with producing over 160 films and TV shows. He owns New Regency Enterprises, a film and TV production company.

4. Thomas Tull

Thomas Tull, announces a one million dollar donation from the Tull Foundation to the Jackie Robinson Foundation onstage at the Jackie Robinson Foundation annual awards dinner. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Thomas J. Tull

: Thomas J. Tull Date of birth : 9 June 1970

: 9 June 1970 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $3.7 billion

Thomas Tull is an American film producer and entrepreneur whose net worth is alleged to be about $3.7 billion. He has produced over 60 films and TV shows, and some of his most famous works are Watchmen, Godzilla, Inception and 42. The billionaire is also the founder of Tulco LLC.

3. Jeffrey Lurie

Jeffrey Lurie is seen on the field prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeffrey Robert Lurie

: Jeffrey Robert Lurie Date of birth : 8 September 1951

: 8 September 1951 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $5.3 billion

Jeffrey Lurie is an American film producer known for his work on State of Emergency, I Love You to Death, and V.I. Warshawski. His alleged net worth is $5.3 billion. In addition to his film production career, he is an NFL team owner; he owns the Philadelphia Eagles and is the founder of Chestnut Hill Productions.

2. George Lucas

George Lucas attends a photocall as he is awarded the Palme D'Or D'Honneur at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name : George Walton Lucas Jr.

: George Walton Lucas Jr. Date of birth : 14 May 1944

: 14 May 1944 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $5.3 billion

American film producer George Lucas’ net worth is alleged to be approximately $5.3 billion. He is one of Hollywood's most outstanding talents in filmmaking, having over 60 production credits. His prominent works include Star Wars, Manifest Destiny and The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles.

George Lucas founded Lucasfilm, LucasArts, Industrial Light & Magic and THX. His annual salary is estimated to be $150 million.

1. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg attends the 2024 AFI Fest - Opening Night World Premiere Screening of "Music By John Williams" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Steven Allan Spielberg

: Steven Allan Spielberg Date of birth : 18 December 1946

: 18 December 1946 Nationality : American

: American Net worth: $9.5 billion

Steven Spielberg is considered the richest film producer, with a net worth of $9.5 billion. The three-time Oscar winner has produced over 200 films and TV shows, with some of his notable works including Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan. His annual income is estimated to be $150 million.

Who is the highest-paid producer?

According to The Numbers, Kevin Feige is the highest-paid film producer. His total worldwide box office earnings are estimated to be over $31 billion, and his highest-grossing film is Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $2.798 billion.

How much do top film producers make?

Top film producers earn millions of dollars per project. Various factors, including experience, project size, and location, determine their salaries. Hollywood film producers are the highest-paid.

Film producers play a vital role in filmmaking, ensuring seamless projects from script to screen. They work behind the cameras to assemble key people and fund the project. Some film producers have stood out in their work, creating award-winning movies. Their work has greatly impacted the entertainment industry and earned them massive wealth.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the richest authors. These authors have captivated readers with their storytelling talents, leading to massive purchases of their publications and earning them fortunes.

Many authors have turned their words into massive fortunes. Their publications are permanent sources of stories that transcend generations. They are best-selling authors, making millions of dollars. Discover who the wealthiest literary legends are.

Source: Legit.ng