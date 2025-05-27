The cast of Million Dollar Listing ranked by net worth: who is the richest?

Million Dollar Listing is a Bravo reality TV series featuring cast members whose net worth reportedly ranges from $6 million to $40 million. Their success extends far beyond the screen, as they have built impressive fortunes through their real estate, media, and business ventures. The cast members are ranked by their net worth, revealing who has accumulated the most wealth.

Ryan Serhant, Fredrik Eklund, Josh Altman, Josh Flagg, Madison Hildebrand. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Gabe Ginsberg/Adam Olszewski/Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Josh Altman, Fredrik Eklund, and Ryan Serhant take the lead as the wealthiest among the Million Dollar Listing agents, with an estimated net worth of $40 million .

take the lead as the wealthiest among the agents, with an estimated net worth of . The cast members with the lowest net worth each have an estimated $6 million .

. Million Dollar Listing follows high-end real estate agents selling luxury homes in top markets like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, and San Francisco.

The cast of Million Dollar Listing's net worth, ranked

In compiling Million Dollar Listing's cast net worth list, we used recorded net worth estimates, considering that the values may change over time due to new developments. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Just Jared, and Yahoo.

Cast member Net worth Ryan Serhant $40 million Fredrik Eklund $40 million Josh Altman $40 million Josh Flagg $35 million Madison Hildebrand $25 million Tracy Tutor $20 million Steve Gold $10 million James Harris $6 million David Parnes $6 million

9. David Parnes — $6 million

TV Personality/Realtor David Parnes visits Hallmark's "Home & Family". Photo: Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Parnes

David Parnes Date of birth: 21 March 1982

21 March 1982 Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)

43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: Reality TV star, real estate agent

David Parnes is a real estate agent with an alleged net worth of $6 million. He joined the TV show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles in its 7th season in 2014 alongside his business partner, James Harris. The two co-founded Bond Street Partners in 2011, a real estate firm based in Los Angeles.

Their partnership has driven more than $3.5 billion in sales since 2017. In early 2024, after a decade of working together at Mauricio Umansky's brokerage, The Agency, Parnes and James Harris departed to join Carolwood Estates, a boutique real estate firm based in Beverly Hills.

8. James Harris — $6 million

Million Dollar Listing's James Harris attends the Habitat LA 2016 Los Angeles Builders Ball. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Harris

James Harris Date of birth: 22 July 1984

22 July 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of May 2025)

40 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: London, England

London, England Profession: TV personality, real estate agent

James Harris, an English real estate agent, co-founded Bond Street Partners with David Parnes. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began his career as a sales broker at Dutch & Dutch in January 2001. James is the principal of The Agency RE and co-founder of The Blueprint, a free newsletter. James Harris' net worth is allegedly $6 million.

7. Steve Gold — $10 million

Steve Gold attends the Cast Of "Million Dollar Listing" visits "Extra". Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Steve Gold

Steve Gold Date of birth: 1 March 1985

1 March 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)

40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Stamford, Connecticut, United States

Stamford, Connecticut, United States Profession: Real estate broker, former model

Steve Gold is also among the richest Million Dollar Listing cast members with an estimated net worth of $10 million. He joined the show in its sixth season in 2017.

Before his real estate career, Gold was a fashion model, having worked with brands like Louis Vuitton, Giorgio Armani, and Ralph Lauren. Steve ventured into the real estate industry in 2006, and in 2008, he joined The Corcoran Group as a licensed associate broker, where he leads The Gold Group.

6. Tracy Tutor — $20 million

Tracy Tutor attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Lifetime Original Movie "Pretty Hurts" And A GSK Ask2BSure Health Conversation on Meningitis. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tracy Tutor

Tracy Tutor Date of birth: 11 August 1975

11 August 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of May 2025)

49 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Hidden Hills, California, United States

Hidden Hills, California, United States Profession: Real estate agent, author, TV personality, entrepreneur

According to Distractify and Yahoo, Tracy has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Tracy has earned her wealth through her reality TV appearances, business ventures, real estate career, and book sales.

The American author rose to fame through her role in the reality series Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. In addition to her real estate career, Tutor is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author with her book, Fear Is Just a Four-Letter Word. Tracy is the co-founder of a zero-sugar wine company, UN'SWEET.

5. Madison Hildebrand — $25 million

Media personality/realtor Madison Hildebrand attends the opening night of Stephen Sondheim's 'Merrily We Roll Along'. Photo: Tara Ziemba (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Madison Pomeroy Hildebrand

Madison Pomeroy Hildebrand Date of birth: 28 October 1980

28 October 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of May 2025)

44 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Mesa, Arizona, United States

Mesa, Arizona, United States Profession: Reality TV star, real estate broker, author

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Just Jared, Madison's net worth is reportedly $25 million. Madison is the president and founder of The Malibu Life, Inc., a real estate firm based in Malibu, California. The reality TV star is the author of the book Activate Your Passion, Create Your Career, published in 2009.

4. Josh Flagg — $35 million

Josh Flagg attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2025 presented by Chopard. Photo: Daniele Venturelli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joshua Daniel Flagg

Joshua Daniel Flagg Date of birth: 20 August 1985

20 August 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of May 2025)

39 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Real estate agent, TV personality, author

Joshua Daniel is a real estate agent, author, and TV personality, known as an original cast member on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. Since joining the show in its second season, he has become one of California's top real estate agents with over $3 billion in sales.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Josh Flagg's net worth is alleged to be $35 million. Josh has written two books: A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me and Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream. He also created the Star Maps app, which is designed to help users locate celebrity homes.

3. Josh Altman — $40 million

Josh Altman attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon'. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Josh Altman

Josh Altman Date of birth: 10 March 1979

10 March 1979 Age: 46 years old (as of 2025)

46 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Newton, Massachusetts, United States

Newton, Massachusetts, United States Profession: Real estate agent, investor, TV personality

Josh Altman is the richest among the Bravo hit TV show Million Dollar Listing cast members. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the real estate agent's net worth is alleged to be $40 million as of 2025.

Josh Altman is one of the main cast members on the reality show, where he appears alongside his wife, Heather. His wealth largely stems from his thriving career as a real estate agent, focusing on Los Angeles' exclusive Platinum Triangle, which includes Beverly Hills, Bel-Air, and Holmby Hills. He co-founded the real estate firm The Altman Brothers with his brother, Matt Altman.

2. Fredrik Eklund — $40 million

Fredrik Eklund attends the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018. Photo: Kevin Tachman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Fredrik Eklund

Fredrik Eklund Date of birth: 26 April 1977

26 April 1977 Age: 48 years old (as of 2025)

48 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden Profession: Real estate broker, former IT entrepreneur, reality TV star, author

Fredrik is also the wealthiest member of the Million Dollar Listing cast, with an estimated net worth of $40 million. As a co-founder of the Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, he has played a key role in over $10 billion in closed residential sales and has successfully sold out more than 50 new developments.

Fredrik has sold properties to several celebrities, including Daniel Craig, Cameron Diaz, and John Legend. He is the Managing Director at both CORE Group Marketing and Prudential Douglas Elliman.

1. Ryan Serhant — $40 million

Ryan Serhant attends the "Owning Manhattan" New York premiere. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ryan Matthew Serhant

Ryan Matthew Serhant Date of birth: 2 July 1984

2 July 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of May 2025)

40 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Profession: Entrepreneur, author, real estate broker, investor, reality TV personality

Ryan Serhant is also the wealthiest among the Million Dollar Listing New York cast. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ryan has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2025. After an early career in acting and modelling, he ventured into real estate in 2008.

Ryan is the founder and CEO of SERHANT. He is also the author of several books, including Sell It Like Serhant. The entrepreneur leads the Netflix series Owning Manhattan, which chronicles his firm's high-stakes deals.

Who is the richest Million Dollar Listing star?

The real estate agents Josh Altman, Fredrik Eklund, and Ryan Serhant are the wealthiest among the Million Dollar Listing cast. Their net worth is alleged to be approximately $40 million.

Which Million Dollar Listing agent sells the most?

Josh Flagg, the best-selling author of The Deal: Secrets for Mastering the Art of Negotiation, continues to thrive as a top real estate agent in Beverly Hills, with over $3 billion in residential real estate sales over the past decade.

Is Ryan Serhant a millionaire?

According to several sources, Ryan is now worth an estimated $40 million. In 2023, his real estate firm, SERHANT, achieved over $4 billion in sales.

Is Josh Flagg a billionaire?

No, the realtor is worth millions. According to several sources, his net worth is alleged to be $40 million as of 2025.

The cast of Million Dollar Listing features some of the most successful and well-known real estate professionals in the industry. Their net worths reflect their dedication and achievements in both real estate and reality television. Beyond the show, many cast members also pursue a variety of business ventures.

