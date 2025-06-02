Owning Manhattan's cast ranked by net worth: Who is the richest?

Owning Manhattan is a Netflix reality television show featuring cast members with net worths ranging from $3 million to $40 million. The show follows the glamorous lives of real estate agents as they close million-dollar deals on luxury homes. Uncover how Owning Manhattan's cast's net worths compare, each member's wealth portfolios, as well as professional and entrepreneurial success.

Key takeaways

Owning Manhattan is an American reality TV series about the cutthroat world of luxury real estate in New York through the lives of SERHANT. employees.

Owning Manhattan's cast net worth, ranked

In compiling and ranking this Owning Manhattan cast's net worth list, we used recorded estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time based on various factors. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, The Cinemaholic and StyleCaster.

Rank Cast member Net worth 1. Ryan Serhant $40 million 2. Jade Shenker $8 million 3. Nile Lundgren $7 million 4. Tricia Lee $5 million 5. Jess Markowski $3 million 6. Chloe Tucker Caine $3 million 7. Jordan Hurt $2 million–$3 million 8. Jeffrey St Arromand Unspecified 9. Jordan March Unspecified 10. Jess Taylor Unspecified 11. Génesis Suero Unspecified

11. Génesis Suero – (unspecified)

Full name : Génesis Camilla Suero

: Génesis Camilla Suero Date of birth : 17 December 1991

: 17 December 1991 Age : 33 years as of June 2025

: 33 years as of June 2025 Place of birth : Barahona, Dominican Republic

: Barahona, Dominican Republic Team : Lundgren Team

: Lundgren Team Other professions: Model, entertainment journalist

Dominican-born property expert, Génesis Suero's net worth has not been publicly revealed at the time of this writing. Crowned Miss New York in 2018, Suero is an accomplished salesperson with a degree in business and journalism.

In addition to buying, selling and marketing properties worth tens of millions of dollars on the show, she is the New York correspondent for En Casa Con Telemundo as per her LinkedIn profile.

10. Jess Taylor – (unspecified)

Full name : Jessica Emily Taylor

: Jessica Emily Taylor Date of birth : April 1987

: April 1987 Age : 38 years as of 2025

: 38 years as of 2025 Place of birth : England, United Kingdom

: England, United Kingdom Team: Kantha Team

Kantha Team Other professions: Sales associate, recruitment coordinator

Kantha team member Jess Taylor's net worth is yet to be known as of May 2025. The British reality TV personality has played a role in transactions worth over $500 million since joining the Serhant team in 2024. She also holds the director position in a UK-based recruitment agency, .

9. Jordan March – (unspecified)

Full name : Jordan L. March

: Jordan L. March Date of birth : 2 November 1986

: 2 November 1986 Age : 39 years as of May 2025

: 39 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : New York, United States

: New York, United States Team : Empire Collective Team

: Empire Collective Team Other professions: Musician

Despite being a high school dropout, Jordan March, whose net worth is unspecified, has closed over a billion in sales at Serhant. The veteran property expert is the managing partner of the Empire Collective Team alongside Alex Heydt and Sean McPeak. His seventeen years in the field have been spent managing sales in brokerage companies, such as LG Fairmont, Bond New York, and Mirador Real Estate.

8. Jeffrey St Arromand – (unspecified)

Full name : Jeffrey St Arromand

: Jeffrey St Arromand Date of birth : 24 May

: 24 May Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Team : Tricia Lee Team

: Tricia Lee Team Other professions: TV producer

Former television producer and veteran real estate agent, Jeffrey St Arromand's net worth, remains undisclosed at the time of this writing. Before joining Serhant in 2021, Arromand produced and directed features for the NFL Today Pregame Show, the Olympics, the NBA Playoffs, and Super Bowl shows, earning himself three Emmy Awards.

As of May 2025, he has sold over $300 million in sales as part of Team Tricia Lee. He owns a four-seater single-engine light Cessna aeroplane.

7. Jordan Hurt – $2 million to $3 million

Full name : Jordan Hurt

: Jordan Hurt Date of birth : 1988

: 1988 Age : 37 years as of May 2025

: 37 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Toledo, Ohio, United States

: Toledo, Ohio, United States Team: Independent agent

Jordan Hurt is an independent agent behind over $4 billion in sales and an alleged net worth ranging between $2.6 million and $3 million. In addition to earning from sales commissions at Serhant, Hurt's income comes from a long career in real estate that began in 2012 at The Corcoran Group and later at Nest Seekers International.

Early in his career, he earned about $650,000. Additionally, in his former position as Ryan Serhant's executive assistant at Nest, he reportedly earned about $84,000.

6. Chloe Tucker Caine – $3 million

Full name : Chloe Tucker Caine

: Chloe Tucker Caine Date of birth : 1991

: 1991 Age : 34 years as of May 2025

: 34 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Team : Chloe Tucker Caine Team

: Chloe Tucker Caine Team Other professions: Actress, singer, dancer, social media influencer

Chloe Tucker Caine has an alleged net worth of $3 million as per StyleCaster. In 2024, she closed over 150 rental deals and sold $100 million worth of properties, earning approximately $1.8 million. She reportedly earns at least $420,000 across all her social media accounts.

According to Backstage, the Broadway actress may have earned between $45,000 and $220,000 annually in her previous career. The former actress turned power broker comes from a Jewish family that built its wealth in fashion. Her mother, Barbra Night, is a former fashion editor and founder of the fashion consultancy agency, Trends West.

5. Jess Markowski – $3 million

Full name : Jessica Markowski

: Jessica Markowski Date of birth : 1996

: 1996 Age : 29 years as of May 2025

: 29 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Team : Bogard New York Team

: Bogard New York Team Other professions: Actress, model, social media influencer

Based on data from Style Caster and The Cinemaholic, Jess Markowski has an alleged net worth of about $3 million. As a member of the Bogard Team, Jess has sold properties worth over $200 million.

In addition to commission earnings, the Polish fashion model and social media personality earns an income from music video appearances, commercials and film performances. She featured in Marc Anthony's Vivir Mi Vida and Alex Kassel's Turn It Up music videos and appeared in Gossip Girl, Deadly Sins, Royal Pains, and Mysteries of Laura.

4. Tricia Lee – $5 million

Full name : Tricia Lee Riley

: Tricia Lee Riley Date of birth : 20 February 1974

: 20 February 1974 Age : 51 years as of 2025

: 51 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Arizona, United States

: Arizona, United States Team : Tricia Lee Team

: Tricia Lee Team Other professions: Entrepreneur, community advocate, public speaker

Serhant super broker, Tricia Lee, has an alleged net worth of $5 million as of May 2025, according to StyleCaster. Alongside her partner, Jeffrey St. Arromand, the Team Tricia Lee founder has sold over $300M in residential homes.

Before joining Serhant's luxury real estate brokerage, Lee's sharp salesmanship and business acumen brought her a record-breaking $200 million in the first year of her solo career. Tricia Lee also worked at The Corcoran Group and Compass. Her other earning streams stem from her interests in beauty, event planning and public speaking.

3. Nile Lundgren – $7 million

Full name : Nile Lundgren

: Nile Lundgren Date of birth : 1984

: 1984 Age : 41 years as of May 2025

: 41 years as of May 2025 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States

: Manhattan, New York, United States Team : Lundgren Team

: Lundgren Team Other professions: Entrepreneur

Lundgren Team's principal broker, Nile Lundgren, is alleged to have a net worth of about $7 million, as per Stylecaster. Real Trends Verified ranks him in the top 1% of real estate agents in the United States, having closed properties worth over $400 million.

He joined Serhant in 2021 as an associate broker, a position he held earlier at the luxury real estate company, Compass. The veteran realtor's wealth has grown over sixteen years, working at Lundgren Brothers Corp., Dallien Realty, Nile Lundgren Real Estate, Friedman-Roth Realty Corp., and Cooper & Cooper Real Estate.

In one of his former positions as an adjunct professor at Baruch College, he reportedly earned $50,000 annually. His income streams stem from investments, public speaking engagements and appearances.

2. Jade Shenker – $8 million

Full name : Jade Shenker

: Jade Shenker Date of birth : 4 March 1996

: 4 March 1996 Age : 29 years as of 2025

: 29 years as of 2025 Place of birth : Upper East Side, New York City, United States

: Upper East Side, New York City, United States Other professions: Social media personality

Born into a New York real estate dynasty, Jade Shenker has the second-highest net worth on Owning Manhattan. Her net worth as of May 2025 is allegedly $8 million, according to StyleCaster. Shenker's family legacy in New York real estate began with her great-grandfather, Sol Shenker, and later, his father Marc Shenker.

Having seen about $1 billion in property sales, Shenker was named the Under 30 Commercial Real Estate Disruptor by La Officiel USA in 2024.

1. Ryan Serhant – $40 million

Full name : Ryan Matthew Serhant

: Ryan Matthew Serhant Date of birth : 2 July 1984

: 2 July 1984 Age : 40 years as of May 2024

: 40 years as of May 2024 Place of birth : Houston, Texas, United States

: Houston, Texas, United States Other professions: Entrepreneur, investor, author

What is Ryan's net worth from Owning Manhattan? According to Stylecaster and Celebrity Net Worth, Serhant's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

His wealth stems from an assortment of investments in real estate, reality TV appearances, innovation, education, entertainment and other ventures. As the most successful broker on the reality show, he has sold and closed over $14 billion in property sales. Before starring in Owning Manhattan, Serhant was a key cast member on a Bravo reality TV series, Million Dollar Listing and its spinoff, Sell It Like Serhant.

His diversified income earnings include book and digital course sales through the Sell It education platform. The American philanthropist has two iHeart Radio Original Podcasts, Big Money Energy and Serhant Soundtracks and a YouTube channel, LISTED which also provide secondary sources of income.

Who is the richest person in Owning Manhattan?

The wealthiest cast member on the Netflix series is Ryan Serhant. As the show's star and founder of the brokerage company, Ryan has an alleged net worth of $40 million.

How much is Ryan Serhant's company worth?

Ryan Serhant's real estate brokerage firm, SERHANT., is reportedly valued as a billion-dollar empire. According to Realtor, the company made over $580 million in sales in 2023. In February 2025, he celebrated over $1 billion in closed deals and in-contract sales in the first 37 days of 2025 in an Instagram post.

What is the commission on Owning Manhattan?

On Owning Manhattan, agents typically receive a 3% real estate commission of the sale price, which is split equally between the listing agent and the buyer's agent. Speaking to before the launch of the show's first season, Ryan Serhant discussed what an agent would typically earn from commissions, saying;

One, you have to sell, so you have to carry an annual rolling gross commission income of $500,000.

The Owning Manhattan cast's net worth paints a picture of entrepreneurial success, talent and competence in sales and real estate. Besides appearing on the show, most cast members have other ventures in entertainment, business, fashion, and acting, all contributing to their net worth. The richest person on the show is Ryan Serhant with an estimated net worth of $40 million.

