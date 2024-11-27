Top 15 richest Real Housewives across all franchises and their net worths

The Real Housewives franchise, launched in 2006 by Bravo, transformed reality television. It brought viewers into the extravagant lives of wealthy women by showcasing drama, friendships, and immense luxury. Discover how these richest real housewives built fortunes and carved their unique legacies.

Nina Ali, Kathy Hilton, Lea Black, Kyle Richards and Carlton Gebbia. Photo: @nina.ali on Instagram, Sean Zanni, Robin Marchant, Bravo, David Livingston via Getty Images (modified by author)

In compiling the list of the richest real housewives across all franchises, we used recorded net worth estimates, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources such as Celebrity Net Worth to ensure accuracy and relevance in showcasing their wealth.

Top 15 richest real housewives

The Real Housewives franchise introduced viewers to some of the world's wealthiest women. These women have built multi-million-dollar empires through entrepreneurship, investments, and strategic branding. These are some of the women who have turned reality TV into a lucrative platform for extraordinary wealth.

Rank Name Net worth 15 Yolanda Hadid $45 million 14 Dorit Kemsley $50 million 13 Camille Grammer $50 million 12 Sutton Stracke $50 million 11 Adrienne Maloof $60 million 10 Heather Dubrow $70 million 9 Bethenny Franke $80 million 8 Lea Black $85 million 7 Lisa Vanderpump $90 million 6 Lisa Hochstein $90 million 5 Carlton Gebbia $100 million 4 Kyle Richards $100 million 3 Diana Jenkins $300 million 2 Kathy Hilton $350 million 1 Nina Ali $1 Billion

15. Yolanda Hadid

Yolanda Hadid attends the 16th annual God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards at The Glasshouse on 17 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Date of birth: 11 January 1964

11 January 1964 Age : 60 years old (as of November 2024)

: 60 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : Dutch

: Dutch Profession : Former model, TV personality, entrepreneur

: Former model, TV personality, entrepreneur Net worth: $45 million

Yolanda Hadid is a memorable cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 3-6). She earned her $45 million net worth through her modelling career, real estate investments, and marriage to music producer David Foster. Yolanda is also the mother of supermodels Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.

14. Dorit Kemsley

Dorit Kemsley attends BravoCon 2023 from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas on 4 November 2023. Photo: Rich Polk/Bravo

Date of birth : 16 July 1976

: 16 July 1976 Age : 48 years old (as of November 2024)

: 48 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth: $50 million

Dorit Kemsley is a popular cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 7 onward). She built her $50 million net worth as of 2024 through her fashion brand, Beverly Beach, and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley’s business ventures. Dorit is well-known for her high-end wardrobe and dramatic presence on the show.

13. Camille Grammer

Camille Meyer attends Gurus Magazine's #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on 1 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Date of birth: 2 September 1968

2 September 1968 Age : 56 years old (as of November 2024)

: 56 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actress, producer, reality TV star

: Actress, producer, reality TV star Net worth: $50 million

Camille Grammer is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She built her $50 million net worth as of 2024 through acting, production, and her high-profile divorce from actor Kelsey Grammer.

12. Sutton Stracke

Date of birth: 20 September 1971

20 September 1971 Age : 53 years old (as of November 2024)

: 53 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Socialite, reality TV star, entrepreneur

: Socialite, reality TV star, entrepreneur Net worth: $50 million

Sutton Stracke is a standout cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 10 onward). She earned a net worth of $50 million from her divorce settlement and successful fashion boutique. Her love for luxury and Southern charm have made her a fan favourite on the show.

11. Adrienne Maloof

Adrienne Maloof attends the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on 9 December 2021 in New York City. Photo: Monica Schipper

Date of birth: 4 September 1961

4 September 1961 Age : 63 years old (as of November 2024)

: 63 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Businesswoman, reality TV star

: Businesswoman, reality TV star Net worth: $60 million

Adrienne Maloof is a key cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 1-3). As of 2024, she had a net worth of $60 million. Some of her primary sources of income are her family businesses, which include casinos, liquor brands, and sports teams. Adrienne balances her business ventures with her charitable work.

10. Heather Dubrow

Date of birth : 5 January 1969

: 5 January 1969 Age : 55 years old (as of November 2024)

: 55 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actress, entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Actress, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth: $70 million

Heather Dubrow is a celebrated cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County (seasons 7-11, 16-17). She built her $70 million net worth as of 2024 through acting and other business ventures. Additionally, she co-hosts The Dubrow Diet podcast with her husband, Dr Terry Dubrow.

Heather also owns successful skincare and wellness brands. She comes from one of the richest families in the United States and occasionally showcases her ultra-modern home.

9. Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel attends "Elf" Broadway Opening Night at Marquis Theatre on 17 November 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Date of birth: 4 November 1970

4 November 1970 Age : 54 years old (as of November 2024)

: 54 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Entrepreneur, author, TV host, reality TV star

: Entrepreneur, author, TV host, reality TV star Net worth: $80 million

Bethenny Frankel is one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. She founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, contributing significantly to her $80 million net worth. Bethenny continues to expand her Skinnygirl empire while writing bestselling books. She also leads BStrong, a global disaster relief initiative.

8. Lea Black

Date of birth: 23 April 1956

23 April 1956 Age : 68 years old (as of November 2024)

: 68 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, reality TV star

: Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, reality TV star Net worth: $85 million

Lea Black is a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Miami (seasons 1-3). She built her $85 million net worth as of 2024 by founding Sudden Youth Skincare and hosting The Black’s Annual Gala. Lea is also an author and a political fundraiser.

7. Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 2024 Disney Upfront at Javits Center on 14 May 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Date of birth : 15 September 1960

: 15 September 1960 Age : 64 years old (as of November 2024)

: 64 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : British

: British Profession : Restaurateur, entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Restaurateur, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth: $90 million

Lisa Vanderpump is an iconic cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 1-9). She co-owns 36 restaurants, including SUR and Pump. She has accumulated a net worth of $90 million as of 2024.

The reality TV star gained fame with her spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules. Lisa is known for her passion for animals, which inspired her to establish the global animal welfare charity Vanderpump Dogs.

6. Lisa Hochstein

Date of birth: 24 July 1982

24 July 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of November 2024)

: 42 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : Canadian

: Canadian Profession : Entrepreneur, model, reality TV star

: Entrepreneur, model, reality TV star Net worth: $90 million

Lisa Hochstein is a fan favourite on The Real Housewives of Miami (seasons 2-5). She built her wealth alongside her former husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. As of 2024, she has an alleged net worth of $90 million.

She is known as the “Queen of Miami,” as she runs a luxury fitness and wellness brand while maintaining a solid social media presence. Her glamorous lifestyle and candour about personal struggles have made her relatable to many fans.

5. Carlton Gebbia

Carlton Gebbia attends Maxim Magazine's annual Halloween party on 22 October 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Date of birth: 17 October 1973

17 October 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of November 2024)

: 51 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : British

: British Profession : Interior designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Interior designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth: $100 million

Carlton Gebbia is known for her appearance in season 4 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is an outspoken figure who captured attention with her gothic style and strong opinions. The reality TV star has a net worth of $100 million.

She earned wealth through high-end interior design projects and entrepreneurial ventures in luxury home goods. Her short stint on the show left a memorable impression due to her unconventional personality and love of witchcraft.

4. Kyle Richards

Kyle Richards at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event held at The Highlight Room on 10 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Date of birth: 11 January 1969

11 January 1969 Age : 55 years old (as of November 2024)

: 55 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actress, producer, reality TV star, entrepreneur

: Actress, producer, reality TV star, entrepreneur Net worth: $100 million

Kyle Richards, a beloved original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has remained a fan favourite throughout the 12 seasons. The actress, producer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $100 million.

As a former child actress, she built her fortune through television roles, producing credits, real estate, and her fashion boutique, Kyle by Alene Too. She is married to real estate magnate Mauricio Umansky.

3. Diana Jenkins

Diana Jenkins attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st annual Academy Awards viewing party on 12 March 2023 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Date of birth: 24 October 1973

24 October 1973 Age : 51 years old (as of November 2024)

: 51 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : Bosnian

: Bosnian Profession : Entrepreneur, philanthropist, reality TV star

: Entrepreneur, philanthropist, reality TV star Net worth: $300 million

Diana Jenkins joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 12 and instantly impressed fans with her lavish lifestyle. A refugee from war-torn Bosnia, Diana amassed her $300 million fortune through her beverage company, Neuro Drinks, and various investments in luxury fashion and entertainment.

Diana’s philanthropy focuses on human rights and post-war reconstruction in Bosnia. In August 2008, she founded the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project.

2. Kathy Hilton

Kathy Hilton attends the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala on 9 November 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Date of birth: 13 March 1959

13 March 1959 Age : 65 years old (as of November 2024)

: 65 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : American

: American Profession : Actress, fashion designer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, reality TV star

: Actress, fashion designer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, reality TV star Net worth: $350 million

Kathy Hilton was featured in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 11-12). She has a net worth of $350 million. Kathy is a socialite and a mother to famous daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton. As an actress, she entered the public eye before building her wealth through real estate investments, skincare brands, and retail ventures.

The prominent actress is married to Rick Hilton of the Hilton Hotels dynasty. Kathy solidified her fortune alongside her philanthropic pursuits by supporting children’s hospitals and cancer research initiatives.

1. Nina Ali

Date of birth: 28 September 1979

28 September 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of November 2024)

45 years old (as of November 2024) Nationality : Lebanese

: Lebanese Profession : Entrepreneur, reality TV star, social media influencer

: Entrepreneur, reality TV star, social media influencer Net worth: $1 billion

As the franchise's wealthiest housewife, Nina Ali, a standout from Real Housewives of Dubai, commands attention. Nina Ali's net worth exceeds $1 billion as of 2024. The reality TV star and her husband, Munaf Ali, a cryptocurrency mogul with experience in Citibank and real estate, form a power couple in business and reality television.

At 44, Nina grew her social media presence by sharing honest, family-focused content that attracted a loyal following. She expanded her entrepreneurial footprint in 2011 by launching a luxury fruit cake business.

Who is the richest real housewife?

Nina Ali, from The Real Housewives of Dubai, is the richest real housewife. She boasts a net worth of $1 billion, which she amassed through entrepreneurial ventures and her husband Munaf Ali’s successful cryptocurrency and real estate businesses.

How did Diana Jenkins get so rich?

Diana Jenkins accumulated wealth by founding Neuro Drinks, a successful beverage company. Her financial portfolio includes significant investments in tech and luxury brands. Her divorce settlement from British financier Roger Jenkins also substantially increased her net worth.

These are some of the richest real housewives who have used their fame to build lasting wealth and influence. These women continue to inspire others with their achievements and prove that reality television can lead to extraordinary opportunities.

