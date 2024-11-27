Top 15 richest Real Housewives across all franchises and their net worths
The Real Housewives franchise, launched in 2006 by Bravo, transformed reality television. It brought viewers into the extravagant lives of wealthy women by showcasing drama, friendships, and immense luxury. Discover how these richest real housewives built fortunes and carved their unique legacies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 15 richest real housewives
- Who is the richest real housewife?
- How did Diana Jenkins get so rich?
In compiling the list of the richest real housewives across all franchises, we used recorded net worth estimates, acknowledging that rankings may change with new developments. This list was crafted with data and insights from trusted sources such as Celebrity Net Worth to ensure accuracy and relevance in showcasing their wealth.
Top 15 richest real housewives
The Real Housewives franchise introduced viewers to some of the world's wealthiest women. These women have built multi-million-dollar empires through entrepreneurship, investments, and strategic branding. These are some of the women who have turned reality TV into a lucrative platform for extraordinary wealth.
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|15
|Yolanda Hadid
|$45 million
|14
|Dorit Kemsley
|$50 million
|13
|Camille Grammer
|$50 million
|12
|Sutton Stracke
|$50 million
|11
|Adrienne Maloof
|$60 million
|10
|Heather Dubrow
|$70 million
|9
|Bethenny Franke
|$80 million
|8
|Lea Black
|$85 million
|7
|Lisa Vanderpump
|$90 million
|6
|Lisa Hochstein
|$90 million
|5
|Carlton Gebbia
|$100 million
|4
|Kyle Richards
|$100 million
|3
|Diana Jenkins
|$300 million
|2
|Kathy Hilton
|$350 million
|1
|Nina Ali
|$1 Billion
15. Yolanda Hadid
- Date of birth: 11 January 1964
- Age: 60 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: Dutch
- Profession: Former model, TV personality, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $45 million
Yolanda Hadid is a memorable cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 3-6). She earned her $45 million net worth through her modelling career, real estate investments, and marriage to music producer David Foster. Yolanda is also the mother of supermodels Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid.
14. Dorit Kemsley
- Date of birth: 16 July 1976
- Age: 48 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Fashion designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star
- Net worth: $50 million
Dorit Kemsley is a popular cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 7 onward). She built her $50 million net worth as of 2024 through her fashion brand, Beverly Beach, and her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley’s business ventures. Dorit is well-known for her high-end wardrobe and dramatic presence on the show.
13. Camille Grammer
- Date of birth: 2 September 1968
- Age: 56 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, producer, reality TV star
- Net worth: $50 million
Camille Grammer is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She built her $50 million net worth as of 2024 through acting, production, and her high-profile divorce from actor Kelsey Grammer.
12. Sutton Stracke
- Date of birth: 20 September 1971
- Age: 53 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Socialite, reality TV star, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $50 million
Sutton Stracke is a standout cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (season 10 onward). She earned a net worth of $50 million from her divorce settlement and successful fashion boutique. Her love for luxury and Southern charm have made her a fan favourite on the show.
11. Adrienne Maloof
- Date of birth: 4 September 1961
- Age: 63 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Businesswoman, reality TV star
- Net worth: $60 million
Adrienne Maloof is a key cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 1-3). As of 2024, she had a net worth of $60 million. Some of her primary sources of income are her family businesses, which include casinos, liquor brands, and sports teams. Adrienne balances her business ventures with her charitable work.
10. Heather Dubrow
- Date of birth: 5 January 1969
- Age: 55 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, entrepreneur, reality TV star
- Net worth: $70 million
Heather Dubrow is a celebrated cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County (seasons 7-11, 16-17). She built her $70 million net worth as of 2024 through acting and other business ventures. Additionally, she co-hosts The Dubrow Diet podcast with her husband, Dr Terry Dubrow.
Heather also owns successful skincare and wellness brands. She comes from one of the richest families in the United States and occasionally showcases her ultra-modern home.
9. Bethenny Frankel
- Date of birth: 4 November 1970
- Age: 54 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, author, TV host, reality TV star
- Net worth: $80 million
Bethenny Frankel is one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. She founded Skinnygirl Cocktails, contributing significantly to her $80 million net worth. Bethenny continues to expand her Skinnygirl empire while writing bestselling books. She also leads BStrong, a global disaster relief initiative.
8. Lea Black
- Date of birth: 23 April 1956
- Age: 68 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Entrepreneur, author, philanthropist, reality TV star
- Net worth: $85 million
Lea Black is a prominent figure on The Real Housewives of Miami (seasons 1-3). She built her $85 million net worth as of 2024 by founding Sudden Youth Skincare and hosting The Black’s Annual Gala. Lea is also an author and a political fundraiser.
7. Lisa Vanderpump
- Date of birth: 15 September 1960
- Age: 64 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: British
- Profession: Restaurateur, entrepreneur, reality TV star
- Net worth: $90 million
Lisa Vanderpump is an iconic cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 1-9). She co-owns 36 restaurants, including SUR and Pump. She has accumulated a net worth of $90 million as of 2024.
The reality TV star gained fame with her spin-off show, Vanderpump Rules. Lisa is known for her passion for animals, which inspired her to establish the global animal welfare charity Vanderpump Dogs.
6. Lisa Hochstein
- Date of birth: 24 July 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: Canadian
- Profession: Entrepreneur, model, reality TV star
- Net worth: $90 million
Lisa Hochstein is a fan favourite on The Real Housewives of Miami (seasons 2-5). She built her wealth alongside her former husband, plastic surgeon Lenny Hochstein. As of 2024, she has an alleged net worth of $90 million.
She is known as the “Queen of Miami,” as she runs a luxury fitness and wellness brand while maintaining a solid social media presence. Her glamorous lifestyle and candour about personal struggles have made her relatable to many fans.
5. Carlton Gebbia
- Date of birth: 17 October 1973
- Age: 51 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: British
- Profession: Interior designer, entrepreneur, reality TV star
- Net worth: $100 million
Carlton Gebbia is known for her appearance in season 4 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She is an outspoken figure who captured attention with her gothic style and strong opinions. The reality TV star has a net worth of $100 million.
She earned wealth through high-end interior design projects and entrepreneurial ventures in luxury home goods. Her short stint on the show left a memorable impression due to her unconventional personality and love of witchcraft.
4. Kyle Richards
- Date of birth: 11 January 1969
- Age: 55 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, producer, reality TV star, entrepreneur
- Net worth: $100 million
Kyle Richards, a beloved original cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has remained a fan favourite throughout the 12 seasons. The actress, producer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur has a net worth of $100 million.
As a former child actress, she built her fortune through television roles, producing credits, real estate, and her fashion boutique, Kyle by Alene Too. She is married to real estate magnate Mauricio Umansky.
3. Diana Jenkins
- Date of birth: 24 October 1973
- Age: 51 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: Bosnian
- Profession: Entrepreneur, philanthropist, reality TV star
- Net worth: $300 million
Diana Jenkins joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 12 and instantly impressed fans with her lavish lifestyle. A refugee from war-torn Bosnia, Diana amassed her $300 million fortune through her beverage company, Neuro Drinks, and various investments in luxury fashion and entertainment.
Diana’s philanthropy focuses on human rights and post-war reconstruction in Bosnia. In August 2008, she founded the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project.
2. Kathy Hilton
- Date of birth: 13 March 1959
- Age: 65 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: American
- Profession: Actress, fashion designer, philanthropist, entrepreneur, reality TV star
- Net worth: $350 million
Kathy Hilton was featured in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (seasons 11-12). She has a net worth of $350 million. Kathy is a socialite and a mother to famous daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton. As an actress, she entered the public eye before building her wealth through real estate investments, skincare brands, and retail ventures.
The prominent actress is married to Rick Hilton of the Hilton Hotels dynasty. Kathy solidified her fortune alongside her philanthropic pursuits by supporting children’s hospitals and cancer research initiatives.
1. Nina Ali
- Date of birth: 28 September 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of November 2024)
- Nationality: Lebanese
- Profession: Entrepreneur, reality TV star, social media influencer
- Net worth: $1 billion
As the franchise's wealthiest housewife, Nina Ali, a standout from Real Housewives of Dubai, commands attention. Nina Ali's net worth exceeds $1 billion as of 2024. The reality TV star and her husband, Munaf Ali, a cryptocurrency mogul with experience in Citibank and real estate, form a power couple in business and reality television.
At 44, Nina grew her social media presence by sharing honest, family-focused content that attracted a loyal following. She expanded her entrepreneurial footprint in 2011 by launching a luxury fruit cake business.
Who is the richest real housewife?
Nina Ali, from The Real Housewives of Dubai, is the richest real housewife. She boasts a net worth of $1 billion, which she amassed through entrepreneurial ventures and her husband Munaf Ali’s successful cryptocurrency and real estate businesses.
How did Diana Jenkins get so rich?
Diana Jenkins accumulated wealth by founding Neuro Drinks, a successful beverage company. Her financial portfolio includes significant investments in tech and luxury brands. Her divorce settlement from British financier Roger Jenkins also substantially increased her net worth.
These are some of the richest real housewives who have used their fame to build lasting wealth and influence. These women continue to inspire others with their achievements and prove that reality television can lead to extraordinary opportunities.
Legit.ng recently published an informative post on the hottest actresses of all time in Hollywood and beyond. Over the years, many remarkable female actors have graced the silver screen. Some of these actresses have become enduring icons, celebrated for their exceptional talent and captivating beauty.
Hollywood and beyond boast an array of beautiful and talented actresses. Some have graced the covers of international beauty and fashion magazines multiple times. Read the post to uncover the hottest actresses in Hollywood today.
Source: Legit.ng
Brian Oroo (Lifestyle writer) Brian Oroo has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since 2021. His main area of specialization is on topics regarding lifestyle, celebrities, news, and many more. He won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Brian graduated with a Bsc. in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) in 2021. In 2023, Brian finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. His email is brianoroo533@gmail.com