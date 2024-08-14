Blord's net worth, age, wife, who is he and where is he from?

Since its creation, cryptocurrency has had a meteoric rise, with its market reaching $3 trillion in 2021. In Nigeria, its popularity inspired the government to lift its ban on crypto, which inspired the creation of corporations such as the Blord Group of Companies. The company was founded by Linus Ifejika Williams (Blord). So what is Blord's net worth?

Blord poses for a photo behind his Lamborghini (L) and points to an iPhone in an advert (R). Photo: @blord_official (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian crypto-king is a controversial businessman behind one of Nigeria's financial technology companies. While cryptocurrency is not illegal in the country, he recently made news after his arrest over alleged crypto fraud. The incident with the Nigerian Police Force opened up the debate surrounding who Blord is, his net worth and his businesses.

Profile summary

Full name Linus Ifejika Williams Nickname Blord Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 1998 Age 26 years as of July 2024 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria Current residence Akwa, Anambra, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in centimetres 174 Height in feet 5'7" Siblings 5 Marital status Married Spouse Francisca Ikeolisa Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram, X(Twitter),

What is Blord's net worth?

According to Lanzy Tech, and Intel Region, Blord's net worth is allegedly $5 million. His wealth is tied to his work in financial technology and investments.

During a TikTok interview with Trade Like A Pro, Linus discussed his net worth and regarded himself as a billionaire. He revealed that his revenue from the Famous app earns him $36 million. He earns $63,100 (₦100 million) weekly.

Top-5 facts about Blord. Photo: @blord_official on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Properties

The popular businessman owns three vehicles, including a 2022 Mercedes G-Wagon, a Toyota Hilux and a 2022 Mercedes GLE 450. In March 2024, he acquired a brand new Lamborghini Urus worth $271,400 (₦430 million).

In 2023, he acquired a two-storey mansion in Ngozika Estate, Akwa, for $252,400 (₦400 million). He also owns two four-bedroom terrace duplexes in Gwarinpa worth about $68,795 (₦110 million).

Nigeria's Corporate Affairs Commission issued him a certificate of incorporation for the Blord Real Estate Limited company. The self-professed bitcoin lord reportedly owns 15 properties he leases to businesses in Lekki Palm City, Thomas Estate Lagos, and Lagos City, Nigeria.

Blord's background

The Nigerian entrepreneur was born on 14 March 1998 in Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria. Blord's age is 26 years as of July 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

He is the first child in a family of six children, and much has not been revealed about his parents or siblings. However, he occasionally shares their photos on social media.

Between 2014 and 2018, he attended Anambra State University, where he graduated with a first-class grade in Computer Science.

What does Blord do for a living?

Blord is the CEO and founder of the Blord Group of Companies, which has ventures in cryptocurrency trading, gadget stores, luxury stores, automobile dealerships, and real estate investments. His company owns and runs the region's leading crypto-trading applications, Jetpay, Jetpro, Billpoint, Famous, and Bitshop.

Who is Blord's wife?

Blord's wife, Francisca Obianuju Ikeolisa, is a medical doctor. She graduated in 2022 after pursuing an MBBS degree at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University. On 14 September 2022, she received her induction into the medical profession.

In March 2024, Blord and his wife held a private wedding ceremony with friends and family. Before their formal ceremony, the couple had been traditionally married for five years.

At the time of writing, the couple had two children, Williams Eliot and Alexander Williams. Elliot, Blord's first-born son, was born on 27 April 2020 and is four years old as of August 2024. His second son, Alexander Williams, was born on 3 December 2023.

What happened to Blord?

In July 2024, Williams was arrested on allegations of crypto fraud, funding terrorism, and aiding cybercrime fraud. Following his arrest, the Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, assured the public on the matter, saying:

The FCID (NPF-NCCC) is investigating complaints against Blord Group, Blord Real Estate LTD, Blord Jetpaye Limited, and Billpoint Technology. The offences include allegations concerning cryptocurrency fraud, internet and computer fraud, terrorism funding, and non-compliance with regulatory frameworks.

We will do due diligence in out investigation. Our cyber space in Nigeria must be safe and secured by all means.

Although he was released days later, the July 2024 arrest marked his second run-in with the authorities. In 2022, he was locked in a 22-month-long legal struggle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over internet fraud allegations. On 7 May 2022, he celebrated his triumph and return of seized cars by the commission in an Instagram post where he said:

I finally defeated and deflated the EFCC in the Federal High Court. My cars and properties have been released to me. I never believed that I would be fighting the federal government at my age. But I have to fight for what is mine. This is proof that the Nigerian justice system still works.

FAQs

How old is Blord? The self-proclaimed Bitcoin lord was born on 14 March 1998, meaning he is 26 years old as 2024. What is Blord's height? The cryptocurrency expert is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (174 centimetres) tall. What is Blord's real name? His official name is Linus Williams Ifejika. Where is Blord from? He was born in Umuji Ebenebe, Anambra, Nigeria. Where does Blord live? He lives in a two-storey mansion in Ngozika Estate, Akwa Awka Anambra state, in Nigeria. Has Blord been released? Williams was released from prison on 19 July 2024. How old is Blord's wife? Her age remains a mystery but she celebrates her birthday on 30 Sepetember annuannly.

Blord's net worth indicates his tenacity to succeed in a relatively new field in the region. While the allegations against him are tied to his career, his rise in the field is thrilling to witness. He has been married to Dr. Francesca Ikeolisa for five years, and the couple has two children as of writing.

Legit.ng has published an article on Brock Purdy's siblings. Brock is an American quarterback who plays for the San Francisco 48ers. His performance and contribution to the 49ers' success have earned him marked prominence in the NFL.

Before joining the 49ers in 2022, he played varsity football for Iowa State University's Cyclones. Like Purdy, his siblings have had significant experience and success in various sporting fields. Read on to discover details of his family and background.

Source: Legit.ng