Who is Leif Garrett’s wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Before teenage sensations such as One Direction and Justin Beiber, there was Leif Garrett, a teen idol who won the hearts of screaming teenage fans in the 1970s and 80s. While the former teenage sensation achieved great success at a young age, misfortune soon accompanied a widely publicised downward spiral. Who is Leif Garrett’s wife or girlfriend, and where is he now?

Leif Garrett attended the Hollywood Show in 2016 (L). The actor at an event in Los Angeles, California, in 1976 (R). Photo: Brad Elterman/FilmMagic, Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

From age 5, Leif Garrett has wowed the American Hollywood scene with his singing and acting skills. Like many celebrities, the former teen sensation attracted a predominantly female fanbase. However, details of his wife or girlfriend have remained shrouded in mystery, leaving much of his personal life unreported.

Profile summary

Full name Leif Per Nervik Stage name Leif Garrett Gender Male Date of birth 8 November 1961 Age 63 years (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Scientology Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Father Richard Harold Nervick Mother Carolyn Golda Underwood Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Hollywood Professional School Profession Musician, actor Net worth $10,000 Social media X(Twitter)

Who is Leif Garrett’s wife or girlfriend?

At the time of writing, Leif Garrett is not married. The musical prodigy who set many teen hearts ablaze has been in relationships with well-recognised celebrities such as Nicollette Sheridan, Tatum O’Neal and Justine Bateman. Here is Leif Garrett's girlfriend history to gain insight into his love life.

1. Elaine Bilstad

Leif Garrett attended the 1988 MTV Awards (L). Elaine Bilstad pictured at the premiere of Volcano in 1997 (R). Photo: Barry King/WireImage, Donato Sardella/Penske Media (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the 1990s, the couple were in a long-term relationship. However, Elaine Bilstad died on 30 January 1999, in California, USA, after their break up. Speaking to Channel Guide Magazine, he expressed his deep regard for the Baywatch actress. He said;

The person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with passed away, and that hurt. She was an angel. She was amazing to me. That someone of that much beauty, physically and in her heart and soul, could be taken from here so quickly. She would have been the person I would have had a child with. I have not met anyone I feel that way about since.

2. Justine Bateman

Justine Bateman (L) and Leif Garrett (R) attended the Movieline party on 30 September 1988. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In the 1980s, Justine Bateman was an All-American teen star. She dated Lief from 1986, and their relationship lasted through the late 1980s. However, other accounts, such as IMDb, report that the celebrity couple dated between 1988 and 1990.

3. Tatum O’Neal

Tatum O’Neal (L) and Leif Garrett (R) pictured arriving at Rod Stewart's home in Beverly Hills, California Photo: Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Between 1980 and 1983, the American heartthrob dated Tatum O’Neal, an actress and author. As a child actor, O'Neal was the youngest Academy Award winner. She is best known for her 1970s roles in Paper Moon, The Bad News Bears, and Nickelodeon, and in recent films such as Sex and the City, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Wicked Wicked Games.

4. Nicollette Sheridan

Leif Garrett (L) and Nicolette Sheridan (R) pictured at Spago's on 25 September 1984 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Leif Garrett's most notable girlfriend was Nicollette Sheridan, whom he met in 1978. The couple had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship until their breakup in 1985.

The couple, who got engaged for a year before their break up, temporarily lived together in her ocean-view condo in Malibu, Florida. In an attempt to explain the nature of their troubled relationship, Garrett talked to Closer Weekly, saying:

We got a lot of attention, and I was immature and very jealous. I did not understand that I could not stop everyone from looking at her. She was everything I wanted. When we got along, it was perfect. But when we did not, we cleared rooms. There was no in-between. The passion was insane.

5. Kristy McNichol

Kristy McNichol (L) and Leif Garrett (R) attended the first Annual Rock & Roll Sports Classic in 1978. Photo: Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American singer is rumoured to have dated his Family Ties co-star, Kristy McNichol, between 1978 and 1979. However, in his book Idol Truth: A Memoir, he cleared the rumour, saying;

A lot of teen magazines suggested that we were boyfriend and girlfriend. In reality, we were only friends.

Fast facts about Leif Garrett

Who is Leif Garrett’s wife or girlfriend? At the time of writing, Garrett is not in any romantic relationship. Was Leif Garrett ever married? No, he was never married. However, he was engaged to Nicolette Sheridan for a year before their break up in 1985. Who has Leif Garrett dated? The Hollywood actor has dated Elaine Bilstad, Justine Bateman, Tatum O’Neal and Nicollette Sheridan. What was Leif Garrett famous for? He is known for his acting and singing career from the 1970s to the early 2000s. What happened to singer Leif Garrett? The American singer began abusing illicit substances early in his career, a problem that would eventually lead him into a serious substance addiction. Did Leif Garrett get sober? The unchecked partying life and substance addiction checkered Garrett’s career. After battling addiction for years, he is reported to be sober.

Fans frequently speculate about who Leif Garrett’s wife or girlfriend is. Over the years, he has had relationships with Hollywood stars, including Elaine Bilstad, Justine Bateman, Tatum O’Neal, and Nicollette Sheridan.

