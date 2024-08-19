Who owns the most expensive car in the world? Top 10 contenders ranked

For the wealthiest individuals, luxury cars offer a well-balanced mix of poshness and performance. These state-of-the-art vehicles, manufactured in limited quantities, can cost as much as $142 million a piece, restricting their ownership only to the top echelon of the world's wealthy. Who owns the most expensive car in the world?

Owners of the most expensive cars; Lionel Messi (L), Jay Z and Beyonce (C) and Cristiano Ronaldo(R). Photo by Alexander Scheuber/Laureus, @beyonce, and Fotopress/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Research into individuals who have bought the most expensive cars in the world has focused on a trim sample of the costliest cars. This analysis is based on data on the most expensive cars in the world from Top Gear and sale and ownership details from the Bonhams and the RM Sotheby's auction company websites.

Who owns the most expensive car in the world?

The blend of time, craftsmanship, and advanced technology required to make luxury cars elevates them to a realm of unparalleled affluence. Considered the epitome of luxury, ownership comes with two options: exclusive priority access to would-be owners and bespoke construction based on owners' personal preferences. Discover who owns the most expensive car in the world in the list below.

No. Owner Car Cost (Est.) 1 The Sultan of Brunei Vehicle collection $5 billion 2 Simon Kidston 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé $142 million 3 Jean Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire $100 million–$160 million 4 David MacNeil 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO $70 million 5 Rodger Dudding Vehicle collection $51.4 million–$128.6 million 6 Jerry Seinfeld Vehicle collection $50 million–$100 million 7 Lionel Messi 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti $35.7 million 8 Jay Z and Beyonce Rolls-Royce Boat Tail $28 million 9 Oleg Egorov Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta $18.5 million 10 Cristiano Ronaldo Bugatti Centodieci $9 million

1. The Sultan of Brunei's car collection

Sultan of Brunei's collection is considered the world's largest private car collection. Photo: @FuquaFacts, Chris Jackson/Pool (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Car or collection value : $5 billion

: $5 billion Owner's net worth : $25 billion

: $25 billion Number of vehicles: 7,000

Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the Sultan of Brunei, owns the biggest car collection in the world. The collection contains a mix of bespoke commissioned vehicles and rare object d'art cars, including 380 Bentleys and 600 Rolls-Royces.

2. Simon Kidston's 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé

The 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR Coupe (L), Simon Kidston (T), and Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe (B). Photo: Michael Cole/Corbis, Matt Jelonek and Valery Hache/AFP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Owner (s) : Simon Kidston, Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe

: Simon Kidston, Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe Date sold : 5 May 2022

: 5 May 2022 Price : $142 million

: $142 million Chassis number : 196.110-00008/55

: 196.110-00008/55 Colour: Silver

The 1955 Silver Arrow is the most expensive car in the world of all time. The first of the cars, named after Mercedes-Benz’s chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, remains in the company's ownership and is displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.

The second was sold at RM Sotheby's auction to a private collector for $142 million. According to GTSpirit, classic car collector Simon Kidston bought the most expensive car in the world. Additionally, it also suggests that 'the Monalisa of cars' was bought by British billionaire and Ineos CEO Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe.

3. Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire

The 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Coupé Aero in grey (R) and Jean Bugatti (R). Photo: Aydin Palabiyikoglu/Anadolu Agency, National Motor Museum/Heritage Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Owner (s): Jean Bugatti

Jean Bugatti Price : $100 million

: $100 million Chassis number : 57453

: 57453 Colour: Black

Automotive haute couture does not get better than Jean Bugatti's long-lost Type 57 SC Atlantic Coupe, which inspired the creation of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a limited edition automobile. According to valuers, the pièce de résistance would cost between $100 million and $160 million if found.

Only one Bugatti La Voiture Noire exists, and it was sold during a secret auction in 2019 for $16.7 million. At the time, rumours suggested that the Black Car may have been bought by elite athletes Cristiano Ronaldo or Floyd Mayweather.

4. David MacNeil's 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO

One of the most expensive cars is the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO (L) and David MacNeil (R). Photo: National Motor Museum/Heritage Images, David Paul Morris/Bloomberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Owner (s) : David MacNeil

: David MacNeil Date sold : June 2018

: June 2018 Price : $70 million

: $70 million Chassis number : 4153 GT

: 4153 GT Colour: Red

In 2018, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO exchanged hands in a private sale. Its initial owner, former race car driver Christian Gläsel, sold his 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO to American automotive floor mat businessman David MacNeil.

The 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO was added to MacNeil's collection of prancing horses, which includes the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB, a 250 GT Lusso, 275 GTB Series II, 275 GTB/C Series II, 365 GTB/4, F488 Pista Piloti, Enzo, Monza, F40, and F50.

4. Rodger Dudding's car collection

Roger Dudding owns the largest collection of classic cars in the United Kingdom. Photo: @octane_magazine, @OctaneJames (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Car or collection value : $51.4 million–$128.6 million

: $51.4 million–$128.6 million Owner's net worth : $321.6 million

: $321.6 million Number of vehicles: 470

The actual worth of the Roger Dudding car collection is unknown, but the Telegraph estimates it to have hit £100 million ($128.6 million). Dudding, who made his wealth through queue management systems, houses his most prized items in two storage facilities in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, England.

5. Jerry Seinfeld’s car collection

Jerry Seinfeld drives the 1969 Porsche 917K in Gulf Livery, his most expensive car. Photo: Axel Koester/Corbis, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Car or collection value : $50 million–$100 million

: $50 million–$100 million Owner's net worth : $1 billion

: $1 billion Number of vehicles: 150

Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, actor, writer and producer best known for his roles in Seinfeld, The Bee Movie, Standup and Away, and Unfrosted, among others. He is regarded as the most avid Porsche collector, with the British GQ noting that he owns at least 50 of them.

6. Lionel Messi's 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti

The 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti was pictured in the Pierre Bardinon collection (L). Messi owns one of the most costly cars (R). Photo: Chesnot, Hector Vivas/FIFA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Owner (s) : Lionel Messi, Brian Ross

: Lionel Messi, Brian Ross Date sold : 5 February 2016

: 5 February 2016 Price : $35.7 million

: $35.7 million Chassis number : 0674

: 0674 Colour: Red

The 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti’s racing pedigree reflects its superiority with records such as the fastest lap at the 1957 Le Mans 24 Hours and a win at the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix. In 2016, the 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti was sold at a private auction at Artcurial for $35,711,359.

Publications such as Goal report that the 0674 is part of Messi’s car collection. Additionally, CNBC suggests that its actual owner is American businessman Brian Ross.

7. Jay Z and Beyonce's Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a creation of the company's Coachbuild division (L). Jay Z and Beyonce own the car (R). Photo: @KramponSport and @3pide (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Owner (s) : Mauro Icardi, Jay Z and Beyonce

: Mauro Icardi, Jay Z and Beyonce Date sold : 2021

: 2021 Price : $28 million

: $28 million Colour: Blue, rose gold

Like the Droptail, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail is the world's number one luxury vehicle. Each of the three limited edition vehicles produced features a maritime silhouette inspired by the aesthetic of J-Class yachts of the 1920s and 1930s.

According to GQ India, American entertainers Jay Z and Beyonce own one Boat Tail. The second and third cars are owned by a mystery couple and Süper Lig's striker Mauro Icardi, who plays for Galatasaray.

8. Oleg Egorov's Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

Oleg Egorov's ultra-rare Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta was recently restored after a crash (L). Oleg Egorov is the founder and owner of TopCar Design (R). Photo: @oleg_topcar (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Owner (s) : Oleg Egorov, Horacio Pagani, @gregb.23

: Oleg Egorov, Horacio Pagani, @gregb.23 Price : $17.5 million

: $17.5 million Colour: Black and Gold, Blue, Green

Italian automaker Horacio Pagani, along with two other wealthy individuals who own the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, have acquired a piece of automotive history. According to ExclusiveCarRegistry, Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili S.p.A owns one of the open-top speedsters in a blue hue.

In 2022, the only black with gold accents Zonda HP Barchetta vehicle owned by Top Car Design's owner and founder, Oleg Egorov, was involved in a crash during a Supercar Owners Circle race event in Zagreb, Croatia. The third vehicle in the series, finished in green carbon, is reportedly owned by @gregb.23.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Centodieci

The Bugatti Centodieci displayed during The Quail Motorsports Gathering (L). The car is part of Ronaldo's collection (R). Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg, Fotopress/GC Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Owner (s) : Cristiano Ronaldo

: Cristiano Ronaldo Date sold : March 2020

: March 2020 Price : $9 million

: $9 million Colour: White

Bugatti only manufactured ten models of the Centodieci, each of which was sold even before delivery. The limited edition cars featured an angular design inspired by the Bugatti EB110 of the 1990s. Other Bugatti Centodieci owners include Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, renewable energy baron Scott Blattner, French billionaire Francois Perrodo, and Swiss car collector Fritz Burkard.

10. Frank Rickert's Mercedes-Maybach Exelero

The legendary Mercedes-Maybach Exelero (L) was featured on Supercar Blondie in 2019. The car is said to be owned by Frank Rickert of Mechatronik GmbH (R). Photo: @Mechatronik (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Owner (s) : Frank Rickert, Jay Z, Birdman

: Frank Rickert, Jay Z, Birdman Price : $8 million

: $8 million Colour: Black

It is unclear whether there is more than one Mercedes-Maybach Exelero. The vehicle that recently appeared on an episode of Supercar Blondie is thought to be owned by Frank Rickert, the CEO of Mechatronik GmbH. Previous owners include André Action Diakité Jackson, Jay-Z, Birdman, and Arnaud Massartic.

Who owns the most expensive car in the world?

Simon Kidston is considered the most expensive car owner, with his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé valued at $142 million. However, car enthusiasts and valuers predict that if Jean Bugatti's long-lost Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire Coupé is ever found, it could be the priciest of all time.

Who owns the most expensive car in the world in 2024?

As of this writing, the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, which costs between $30 million and $35 million, is the most expensive car. Although the commissioned grand tourer was unveiled in 2023, details of its owners have yet to be revealed.

Based on Rolls Royce's press release, the commissioning clients are a husband and wife who run an unspecified prominent international family. Intricate details of the car's design reveal the couple's deep connection to France.

Who owns the most expensive car collection in the world?

Brunei's head of state, Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, owns the most extensive collection of cars. The private collection is exclusively open to the sultan's friends, making details of it a mystery.

Car enthusiasts wonder, "Who owns the most expensive car in the world?" Only a minor percentage of the world's population possesses the financial ability to own the most rare and costly items. This list summarises some of the world's most moneyed automobile aficionados with exquisite tastes.

