Who owns the most expensive car in the world? Top 10 contenders ranked
For the wealthiest individuals, luxury cars offer a well-balanced mix of poshness and performance. These state-of-the-art vehicles, manufactured in limited quantities, can cost as much as $142 million a piece, restricting their ownership only to the top echelon of the world's wealthy. Who owns the most expensive car in the world?
Research into individuals who have bought the most expensive cars in the world has focused on a trim sample of the costliest cars. This analysis is based on data on the most expensive cars in the world from Top Gear and sale and ownership details from the Bonhams and the RM Sotheby's auction company websites.
Who owns the most expensive car in the world?
The blend of time, craftsmanship, and advanced technology required to make luxury cars elevates them to a realm of unparalleled affluence. Considered the epitome of luxury, ownership comes with two options: exclusive priority access to would-be owners and bespoke construction based on owners' personal preferences. Discover who owns the most expensive car in the world in the list below.
|No.
|Owner
|Car
|Cost (Est.)
|1
|The Sultan of Brunei
|Vehicle collection
|$5 billion
|2
|Simon Kidston
|1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé
|$142 million
|3
|Jean Bugatti
|Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire
|$100 million–$160 million
|4
|David MacNeil
|1963 Ferrari 250 GTO
|$70 million
|5
|Rodger Dudding
|Vehicle collection
|$51.4 million–$128.6 million
|6
|Jerry Seinfeld
|Vehicle collection
|$50 million–$100 million
|7
|Lionel Messi
|1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti
|$35.7 million
|8
|Jay Z and Beyonce
|Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
|$28 million
|9
|Oleg Egorov
|Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
|$18.5 million
|10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Bugatti Centodieci
|$9 million
1. The Sultan of Brunei's car collection
- Car or collection value: $5 billion
- Owner's net worth: $25 billion
- Number of vehicles: 7,000
Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, the Sultan of Brunei, owns the biggest car collection in the world. The collection contains a mix of bespoke commissioned vehicles and rare object d'art cars, including 380 Bentleys and 600 Rolls-Royces.
2. Simon Kidston's 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé
- Owner (s): Simon Kidston, Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe
- Date sold: 5 May 2022
- Price: $142 million
- Chassis number: 196.110-00008/55
- Colour: Silver
The 1955 Silver Arrow is the most expensive car in the world of all time. The first of the cars, named after Mercedes-Benz’s chief engineer, Rudolf Uhlenhaut, remains in the company's ownership and is displayed at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart, Germany.
The second was sold at RM Sotheby's auction to a private collector for $142 million. According to GTSpirit, classic car collector Simon Kidston bought the most expensive car in the world. Additionally, it also suggests that 'the Monalisa of cars' was bought by British billionaire and Ineos CEO Sir James Arthur Ratcliffe.
3. Jean Bugatti's Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire
- Owner (s): Jean Bugatti
- Price: $100 million
- Chassis number: 57453
- Colour: Black
Automotive haute couture does not get better than Jean Bugatti's long-lost Type 57 SC Atlantic Coupe, which inspired the creation of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire, a limited edition automobile. According to valuers, the pièce de résistance would cost between $100 million and $160 million if found.
Only one Bugatti La Voiture Noire exists, and it was sold during a secret auction in 2019 for $16.7 million. At the time, rumours suggested that the Black Car may have been bought by elite athletes Cristiano Ronaldo or Floyd Mayweather.
4. David MacNeil's 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO
- Owner (s): David MacNeil
- Date sold: June 2018
- Price: $70 million
- Chassis number: 4153 GT
- Colour: Red
In 2018, the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO exchanged hands in a private sale. Its initial owner, former race car driver Christian Gläsel, sold his 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO to American automotive floor mat businessman David MacNeil.
The 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO was added to MacNeil's collection of prancing horses, which includes the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB, a 250 GT Lusso, 275 GTB Series II, 275 GTB/C Series II, 365 GTB/4, F488 Pista Piloti, Enzo, Monza, F40, and F50.
4. Rodger Dudding's car collection
- Car or collection value: $51.4 million–$128.6 million
- Owner's net worth: $321.6 million
- Number of vehicles: 470
The actual worth of the Roger Dudding car collection is unknown, but the Telegraph estimates it to have hit £100 million ($128.6 million). Dudding, who made his wealth through queue management systems, houses his most prized items in two storage facilities in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, England.
5. Jerry Seinfeld’s car collection
- Car or collection value: $50 million–$100 million
- Owner's net worth: $1 billion
- Number of vehicles: 150
Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, actor, writer and producer best known for his roles in Seinfeld, The Bee Movie, Standup and Away, and Unfrosted, among others. He is regarded as the most avid Porsche collector, with the British GQ noting that he owns at least 50 of them.
6. Lionel Messi's 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti
- Owner (s): Lionel Messi, Brian Ross
- Date sold: 5 February 2016
- Price: $35.7 million
- Chassis number: 0674
- Colour: Red
The 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti’s racing pedigree reflects its superiority with records such as the fastest lap at the 1957 Le Mans 24 Hours and a win at the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix. In 2016, the 1957 Ferrari 335 Sport Scaglietti was sold at a private auction at Artcurial for $35,711,359.
Publications such as Goal report that the 0674 is part of Messi’s car collection. Additionally, CNBC suggests that its actual owner is American businessman Brian Ross.
7. Jay Z and Beyonce's Rolls-Royce Boat Tail
- Owner (s): Mauro Icardi, Jay Z and Beyonce
- Date sold: 2021
- Price: $28 million
- Colour: Blue, rose gold
Like the Droptail, the Rolls Royce Boat Tail is the world's number one luxury vehicle. Each of the three limited edition vehicles produced features a maritime silhouette inspired by the aesthetic of J-Class yachts of the 1920s and 1930s.
According to GQ India, American entertainers Jay Z and Beyonce own one Boat Tail. The second and third cars are owned by a mystery couple and Süper Lig's striker Mauro Icardi, who plays for Galatasaray.
8. Oleg Egorov's Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta
- Owner (s): Oleg Egorov, Horacio Pagani, @gregb.23
- Price: $17.5 million
- Colour: Black and Gold, Blue, Green
Italian automaker Horacio Pagani, along with two other wealthy individuals who own the Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta, have acquired a piece of automotive history. According to ExclusiveCarRegistry, Horacio Pagani, the founder of Pagani Automobili S.p.A owns one of the open-top speedsters in a blue hue.
In 2022, the only black with gold accents Zonda HP Barchetta vehicle owned by Top Car Design's owner and founder, Oleg Egorov, was involved in a crash during a Supercar Owners Circle race event in Zagreb, Croatia. The third vehicle in the series, finished in green carbon, is reportedly owned by @gregb.23.
9. Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Centodieci
- Owner (s): Cristiano Ronaldo
- Date sold: March 2020
- Price: $9 million
- Colour: White
Bugatti only manufactured ten models of the Centodieci, each of which was sold even before delivery. The limited edition cars featured an angular design inspired by the Bugatti EB110 of the 1990s. Other Bugatti Centodieci owners include Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, renewable energy baron Scott Blattner, French billionaire Francois Perrodo, and Swiss car collector Fritz Burkard.
10. Frank Rickert's Mercedes-Maybach Exelero
- Owner (s): Frank Rickert, Jay Z, Birdman
- Price: $8 million
- Colour: Black
It is unclear whether there is more than one Mercedes-Maybach Exelero. The vehicle that recently appeared on an episode of Supercar Blondie is thought to be owned by Frank Rickert, the CEO of Mechatronik GmbH. Previous owners include André Action Diakité Jackson, Jay-Z, Birdman, and Arnaud Massartic.
Who owns the most expensive car in the world?
Simon Kidston is considered the most expensive car owner, with his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé valued at $142 million. However, car enthusiasts and valuers predict that if Jean Bugatti's long-lost Type 57 SC Atlantic La Voiture Noire Coupé is ever found, it could be the priciest of all time.
Who owns the most expensive car in the world in 2024?
As of this writing, the Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail, which costs between $30 million and $35 million, is the most expensive car. Although the commissioned grand tourer was unveiled in 2023, details of its owners have yet to be revealed.
Based on Rolls Royce's press release, the commissioning clients are a husband and wife who run an unspecified prominent international family. Intricate details of the car's design reveal the couple's deep connection to France.
Who owns the most expensive car collection in the world?
Brunei's head of state, Hassanal Bolkiah ibni Omar Ali Saifuddien III, owns the most extensive collection of cars. The private collection is exclusively open to the sultan's friends, making details of it a mystery.
Car enthusiasts wonder, "Who owns the most expensive car in the world?" Only a minor percentage of the world's population possesses the financial ability to own the most rare and costly items. This list summarises some of the world's most moneyed automobile aficionados with exquisite tastes.
