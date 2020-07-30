Fuji music is a popular genre in Nigeria, particularly in the country's southwestern region. It originated in the late 1960s and has since evolved into a diverse and influential genre. Several prominent Fuji musicians have emerged over the years. Here are the top 12 richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria and their net worth.

Fuji musicians Pasuma, KS1 Malaika and K1 De Ultimate. Photo: @officialpasuma, @ks1malaika, @kingwasiuayindemarshal (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Fuji music is known for its fusion of traditional Yoruba music, highlife, and even Afrobeat elements. Its fast-paced drumming, talking drums, percussion instruments, and vocal chants characterise it.

Top 12 richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria

Fuji is a popular African genre combining beat and vocals with meditative, philosophical music. The most important feature of Fuji is percussion. Here is a list of the top richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria. All these entertainers are incredibly talented and successful and are excellent, inspiring examples for beginning musicians.

12. Muri Thunder - $100k to $200k

Muritala Ademola Salaudeen, popularly known as Muri Thunder. Photo: @official_muri_thunder (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Muri Thunder was born as Muritala Ademola Salaudeen. He began to be interested in music while in high school. In 1999, he signed with Mosebolatan Music Label and released his debut album, Optimism.

The album catapulted him to popularity as one of Nigeria's most successful and well-liked Fuji music artists. Muri Thunder's net worth is estimated to be ranging from $100k to $200k.

11. Shefiu Alao Adekunle - $443,398

Shefiu Alao Adekunle's musical path began in 1982. He began by performing on the streets. Today, Alao's works are very popular in Nigeria and abroad. This prominent artist has received numerous awards and released several albums. As of 2023, Shefiu Alao's net worth is $443,398 (N350 million).

10. Remi Aluko - $500,000

Fuji musician Igwe Remi Aluko posing. Photo: @Igwe Remi Aluko (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remi Aluko is one of the top 10 richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria. He began studying music at an extremely early age. The artiste often uses fast rhythms and interesting slang that attract young listeners' attention. He has a great experience in studio work and stage performances. Remi Aluko's net worth as of 2023 is $500k.

9. Taye Currency - $500,000

Taye Currency made his way into the industry and became among the richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria. He is mainly popular in Oyo State, given that that's his home of residence. He has released songs such as Combination Golden Mother, The Fuji Star and Dublin Flavour. Taye Currency's net worth is alleged to be $500k.

8. Pasuma Wonder - $703,103

Pasuma Wonder, also known as Wasiu Alabi Pasuma looking stylish. Photo: @officialpasuma (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pasuma Wonder, also known as Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, is a Nigerian actor and musician known for his amazing Fuji songs. He is one of West Africa's most successful Fuji musicians.

Some of his songs are Our Lagos (ft. Patoranking), Ife (ft. Tiwa Savage), ogede ti pon, Oganla (ft. Olamide & Lil Kesh) and Amen (ft. Davido). Pasuma Wonder's net worth is estimated at $703,103.

What is Pasuma's age?

Pasuma was born on 27 November 1967. As of September 2023, he is 55 years old.

7. Shina Peters - $1.5 million

Shina Peters was born as Oluwashina Akanbi Peters in Ogun State, Nigeria. His breakthrough came in 1989 when he released his first album, Ace. Shina has managed to release 15 albums.

He received City People Movie Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2014 and 2020 and The City People Music Special Recognition Awards in 2019. The singer is one of the richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria. Shina Peters' net worth is $1.5 million.

6. Sule Alao Malaika - $2 million

Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, popularly known by his stage name KS1 Malaika. Photo: @ks1malaika (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sulaimon Alao Adekunle, popularly known by his stage name KS1 Malaika, is a Nigerian Fuji musician known for his music. His music often incorporates elements of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and other genres.

He has released several albums, such as Original (2016), Golden Jubilee (2017), Example (2019), and Password (2022). Sule Alao Malaika's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

5. Adewale Ayuba - $2 million

Adewale Ayuba is known for his profound lyrical prowess and started his musical journey at a young age. Having signed his initial record deal in the 1980s, he has since launched several albums within Nigeria and internationally. As of 2023, Adewale Ayuba's net worth is $2 million.

4. Abass Akande Obesere - $3 million

Abass Akande Obesere, known by his stage name Omo Rapala. Photo: @officialobesere (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Abass Akande Obesere, known by his stage name Omo Rapala, is a Nigerian artist, singer and record producer. He is signed with Mayors Ville Entertainment, an artist management firm in Lagos, Nigeria.

His singles include Mr. Teacher, Ileke Idi, Omo iku, Mr. Teacher Part II and Baba Baba Tide. Abass Akande Obesere's net worth is $3 million.

3. 9ice - $4 million

Nigeria's hip-hop artiste 9ice speaks after collecting his award during the MTV Awards ceremony at the Veldrome in Abuja. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekepi

Source: Getty Images

9ice was born as Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, in Oyo, Nigeria. Risi de Alagbaja, 9ice's first recorded demo, was published in 1996, and Little Money, his first commercial song, was released in 2000.

He received four distinct honours at the 2009 Hip Hop World Honours, hosted at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The awards were Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Rap in Pop Album. According to CreebHills, 9ice's net worth is alleged to be $4 million.

2. K1 De Ultimate - $5 million

K1 De Ultimate was born Wasiu Omogbolahan Olasunkanmi Adewale Ayinde Marshal. K1 De Ultimate became interested in music when he was eight years old.

In 1980, he released his first album, Iba, which included the exclusive track Abode Mecca. He has since released multiple songs and won numerous titles and music awards. K1 De Ultimate's net worth is $5 million.

1. Saheed Osupa - $5 million

Akorede Babatunde Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa. Photo: @kingsaheedosupa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saheed Osupa, whose real name is Akorede Babatunde Okunola, was born in the Ajegunle neighbourhood of Mosafejo, Lagos State. He began professionally performing music as a teenager in 1983 as a Fuji artiste.

He released almost 40 studio albums, including Mr. Music, a 4-in-1 CD. In addition, Saheed Osupa has appeared in over 30 Yoruba films. Saheed Osupa's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

Who started Fuji music in Nigeria?

Fuji music was developed by Sikuru Ayinde Barrister, who began his career in 1965 by performing Muslim morning songs of faith during the holy month of Ramadan. He came up with a name of the genre after his victory in a faith music competition held in Lagos.

When did Fuji music gain popularity?

By the end of the 1990s, Fuji music began to overtake the Juju in popularity by turning into the musical mainstream of Nigeria. The undisputed leader and innovator of the genre is K1 De Ultimate.

Who is the richest Fuji in the world?

Saheed Osupa and K1 De Ultimate are currently the richest Fuji singers. They each have an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Who is the richest between Saheed Osupa and Pasuma?

Saheed Osupa is the richest, with a net worth of $5 million. Pasuma, on the other hand, has a net worth of $703,103.

Who is the king of Fuji music in Nigeria?

K1 De Ultimate is often referred to as the "King of Fuji Music". He is one of the most iconic and influential Fuji musicians who has released numerous albums and singles.

These are some of the richest Fuji musicians in Nigeria and their net worth. These singers are quite popular and attract much attention from Fuji lovers in Nigeria and abroad.

Legit.ng recently published a list of famous Mormons you probably didn’t know were members of LDS. This is a nontrinitarian Christian church founded in the United States in 1830 by Joseph Smith.

Members of this church are called Mormons. Some of the famous Mormons have not shied away from disclosing their religion.

Source: Legit.ng