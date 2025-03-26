Music in the 1990s was fascinating, especially country music, which many people were embracing. During the decade many singers emerged with timeless songs that have stood the test of time. Interestingly, some 90s country singers who ruled the 90s country scene are still big names today.

Trisha Yearwood, Alan Jackson, and Faith Hill are among the classic 90s country singers. Photo: Amy Sussman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The 1990s was a significant period for country music as it saw the rise of many country singers whose songs are still enjoyable tunes today.

The 90s country singers not only influenced the style of music but also fashion, making them famous personalities.

The decade's iconic country singers have left an indelible mark on music and have inspired many top country musicians today.

Some iconic 90s country singers include Travis Tritt, Faith Hill, George Strait, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, and Kenny Chesney.

20 classic 90s country singers

This article lists the classic 90s country singers who dominated the airwaves. It showcases the remarkable talent reflected in these artists' work.The list is unordered and includes both late and living artists. It is not exhaustive, as selections are subjective and may vary based on different factors.

Name Notable songs Notable achievements Garth Brooks Rodeo, That Summer Artist of the '90s Alan Jackson Good Time, Little Bitty ASCAP award winner Brooks & Dunn My Maria, Neon Moon Best Country Vocal Performance Glen Campbell Call It Even, Jesus and Me Best Male Country Vocal Performance Travis Tritt T-R-O-U-B-L-E, Country Club Grammy Award-winner Kenny Chesney I Will Stand, Born Entertainer of the Year from 2005 to 2008 Kris Kristofferson Nobody Wins, Bobby McGee Free Speech Award winner George Strait True, Baby Your Baby Country Performer of the Year (1990) Tim McGraw It's Your Love, Let's Make Love Best Male Country Vocal Performance Toby Keith Me Too, A Woman's Touch Country Icon award winner Trisha Yearwood Walkaway Joe, How Do I Live Favourite New Country Artist Tanya Tucker Soon, Tell Me About It Best Female Country Vocal Performance Faith Hill This Kiss, Wild One Best Female Country Vocal Performance The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks) Travelin' Soldier, Goodbye Earl Best Country Album (Wide Open Spaces) Shania Twain Party for Two, Honey, I'm Home Five Grammy Award winner Patty Loveless You Will, I'm That Kind of Girl Top Female Vocalist Reba McEntire You Lie, Till You Love Me Top Female Vocalist (1990) Deana Carter It's Do Or Die, Sunny Day Top Female Vocalist of the Year Martina McBride A Broken Wing, Wild Angels Female Vocalist of the Year Dolly Parton Busy Signal, Rockin' Years Guinness World Records holder

90s male country singers

Many male country singers in the 90s stood out due to their powerful vocals and captivating lyrics. Below is a list of some of the best 90s male country singers worth recognising.

1. Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the Big Machine Label Group Luncheon at the 2024 Country Radio Seminar. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks

Troyal Garth Brooks Date of birth: 7 February 1962

7 February 1962 Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)

63 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

Garth Brooks is among the best-selling solo artists of all time thanks to his ability to transcend genres and appeal to audiences everywhere. He has released hit tracks such as Callin' Baton Rouge, The Thunder Rolls, and That Summer.

2. Alan Jackson

Alan Jackson performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alan Eugene Jackson

Alan Eugene Jackson Date of birth: 7 October 1958

7 October 1958 Age: 65 years old (as of March 2025)

65 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Newnan, Georgia, United States

Alan Jackson is also one of the 90s' greatest male country musicians of all time. The singer's career peaked in the 1990s. Alan is best recognised for hit songs such as The Older I Get, Remember When, Good Time, and Little Bitty.

The singer is married to Denise Jackson. Alan Jackson's daughters are Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson.

3. Brooks & Dunn

Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn, accept the Vocal Duo of the Year Award onstage during The 58th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Nashville, Tennessee, United States Debut year: 1988

1988 Genres: Neotraditional country

Brooks & Dunn was one of the most iconic country bands in the 1990s, consisting of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. It was founded in 1988 through the suggestion of songwriter and record producer Tim DuBois. The duo has won several awards, such as Vocal Duo of the Year (1991) and Top Vocal Duo (1993).

4. Glen Campbell

Musician Glen Campbell performs onstage at the 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Glen Travis Campbell

Glen Travis Campbell Date of birth: 22 April 1936

22 April 1936 Age at death: 81 years old

81 years old Date of death: 8 August 2017

8 August 2017 Place of birth: Billstown, Arkansas, United States

Glen Campbell is also on the 90s male country list and regarded as one of the best-selling artists ever. His hit tracks during the decade include Call It Even, Jesus and Me, The Greatest Gift of All, and I Will Arise. Glen died on 8 August 2017 at the age of 81.

5. Travis Tritt

Travis Tritt performs in concert at the HEB Center. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Travis Tritt

James Travis Tritt Date of birth: 9 February 1963

9 February 1963 Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)

62 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Marietta, Georgia, United States

Travis Tritt is among the country music singers with a successful career lasting decades. He was first signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1989, releasing seven studio albums. His hit albums include T-R-O-U-B-L-E, The Restless Kind, Country Club, and No More Looking over My Shoulder.

6. Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney speaks on SiriusXM. Photo: Cindy Ord

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kenneth Arnold Chesney

Kenneth Arnold Chesney Date of birth: 26 March 1968

26 March 1968 Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)

57 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Kenny Chesney is one of the greatest country singers ever. In 1993, Kenny Chesney signed with Capricorn Records and released his debut album In My Wildest Dreams. He has since released albums such as I Will Stand, When the Sun Goes Down, and Born.

7. Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson poses during the Stagecoach music festival. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson Date of birth: 22 June 1936

22 June 1936 Age at death: 88 years old

88 years old Date of death: 28 September 2024

28 September 2024 Place of birth: Brownsville, Texas, United States

Kris is among country music's most legendary songwriters and musicians. Kris Kristofferson's popular albums in the 1990s include A Moment of Forever, Super Hits, and The Austin Sessions. He passed away on 28 September 2024 at the age of 88.

8. George Strait

George Strait performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.

George Harvey Strait Sr. Date of birth: 18 May 1952

18 May 1952 Age: 72 years old (as of March 2025)

72 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Poteet, Texas, United States

Another legend from the 90s is George Strait. He is nicknamed the King of Country Music. The singer has released hit tracks such as I Cross My Heart, Check Yes or No, and Baby Your Baby.

9. Tim McGraw

Tim McGraw attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw

Samuel Timothy McGraw Date of birth: 1 May 1967

1 May 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)

57 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Delhi, Louisiana, United States

Tim is one of the country musicians from the early 1990s who gained prominence during the decade. He released his debut single What Room Was the Holiday In in 1991. His breakthrough came in 1994 after he released his second album, Not a Moment Too Soon. Some of his hit songs include My Best Friend, I Like It, I Love It, and Just to See You Smile.

10. Toby Keith

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Toby Keith Covel

Toby Keith Covel Date of birth: 8 July 1961

8 July 1961 Date of death: 5 February 2024

5 February 2024 Age at death: 62 years old

62 years old Place of birth: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States

Toby is considered one of the greatest country music singers. He released his debut single Should've Been a Cowboy in 1993, which topped the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His notable songs include Who's That Man, Made in America, and Beers Ago. Toby passed away on 5 February 2024 due to stomach cancer at the age of 62.

90s female country singers

In the 90s, female powerhouses dominated the airwaves, and some of the best female country musicians emerged in this era. Below are the top female country singers of the 90s.

1. Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood accepts the ACM Icon Award onstage during the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors. Photo: Brett Carlsen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood

Patricia Lynn Yearwood Date of birth: 19 September 1964

19 September 1964 Age: 60 years old (as of March 2025)

60 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Monticello, Georgia, United States

Patricia Lynn Yearwood is among the 90s female country singers who dominate the country music scene. She gained prominence in 1991 after releasing her debut single, She's in Love with the Boy. Trisha has since released various country hits, including Walkaway Joe, She's in Love with the Boy, The Woman Before Me, and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).

2. Tanya Tucker

Tanya Tucker attends the 2025 Texas Medal of Arts Awards. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Tanya Denise Tucker

Tanya Denise Tucker Date of birth: 10 October 1958

10 October 1958 Age: 66 years old (as of March 2025)

66 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Seminole, Texas, United States

Tanya, a legend in country music, had her first hit song Delta Dawn in 1972 at 13. His eight consecutive singles reached the top 10 in the early 90s. The singles include Down to My Last Teardrop, Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, and (Without You) What Do I Do With Me. She is a mother of three, Presley Tanita Tucker, Layla LaCosta Laseter, and Beau Grayson Tucker.

3. Faith Hill

Actor Faith Hill from Paramount+’s ‘1883’ attends Deadline Contenders Television. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw

Audrey Faith McGraw Date of birth: 21 September 1967

21 September 1967 Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)

57 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States

Another most successful 90s country music artist is Faith Hill. She has sold almost 50 million albums worldwide. Her first two albums, Take Me as I Am (1993) and It Matters to Me (1995), went multi-platinum. Faith's popular songs include There You'll Be, This Kiss, Breathe, and Cry.

4. The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks)

Emily Erwin, Laura Lynch and Martie Erwin in Dallas just before the Dixie Chicks released their album "Shouldn't a Told You That. Photo: Ralph Lauer

Source: Getty Images

Origin: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Debut year: 1989

1989 Genre: Country

The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, were one of the most iconic country bands in the 90s. It is an American country band founded in 1989. The band consists of Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. Some of the band's hit songs include Goodbye Earl, Cowboy Take Me Away, and There's Your Trouble.

5. Shania Twain

Shania Twain attends the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain

Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain Date of birth: 28 August 1965

28 August 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of March 2025)

59 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Windsor, Canada

Shania Twain is one of the major names in the country world in the 1990s. She has sold over 100 million records. Her album Come On Over (1997) remains the best-selling studio album, featuring hit songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.

6. Patty Loveless

Musician Patty Loveless attends the DRIVE4COPD Drivers Meeting. Photo: Henry S. Dziekan III

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patty Loveless

Patty Loveless Date of birth: 4 January 1957

4 January 1957 Age: 68 years old (as of 2025)

68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Pikeville, Kentucky, United States

Patty Loveless is one of the most influential female country music artists of the decade. She started performing in her teenage years before signing her first recording contract with MCA Records' Nashville division in 1985. Her famous songs include You Don't Even Know Who I Am, I Try to Think About Elvis and Hurt Me Bad.

7. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire speaks onstage during Variety's Hitmakers Brunch Presented. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Reba Nell McEntire

Reba Nell McEntire Date of birth: 28 March 1955

28 March 1955 Age: 70 years old (as of March 2025)

70 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: McAlester, Oklahoma, United States

Reba McEntire, regarded as The Queen of Country, is among the 90s country singers who won many country music fans’ hearts. She has released over three dozen #1 singles and more than a dozen #1 albums since the 1990s. Her hit tracks include Only in My Mind, Little Rock, and What Am I Gonna Do About You.

8. Deana Carter

Deana Carter attends the 2023 Scott Hamilton & Friends: A Salute To 90's Country. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deana Kay Carter

Deana Kay Carter Date of birth: 4 January 1966

4 January 1966 Age: 59 years old (as of March 2025)

59 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States

Deana Carter enjoyed immense prominence in the 90s. She released her debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This, in early 1995. The album was certified 5x Multi-Platinum in the United States for sales of over 5 million. According to Poeple, in 1997, her song Strawberry Wine earned her a Country Music Association Award.

9. Martina McBride

Martina McBride attends The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert hosted by CMT. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Martina Mariea McBride

Martina Mariea McBride Date of birth: 29 July 1966

29 July 1966 Age: 58 years old (as of March 2025)

58 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth: Sharon, Kansas, United States

Martina is among the best country music singers of all time, with the 1990s being a significant success period in her music career. She has released multiple platinum-selling albums, including Evolution, The Time Has Come, and Martina, and has sold over 14 million albums.

10. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton performs during "Dolly: An Original Musical" fireside chat and press conference. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Age: 79 years old (as of 2025)

79 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States

Dolly Parton is one of the most influential female voices of the 90s and ever. She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967. Dolly is described as a country legend, having sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away on 3 March 2025.

Who was a famous country singer in the 90s?

There were several famous country singers in the 90s. They include George Strait, Faith Hill, Travis Tritt, Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Tanya Tucker, and Tim McGraw.

Who was the king of 90s country?

In the 1990s, George Strait was nicknamed the 'King of Country Music'. He holds the record for the most number-one songs on all charts by an artist, in any genre of music.

What were the country groups in the 1990s?

Numerous country groups emerged in the 1990s, including Brooks & Dunn, Little Texas, Diamond Rio, and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).

The classic 90s country singers and groups delivered the best country hits ever. Musicians like Faith Hill, Shania Twain, and Garth Brooks dominated the industry in that decade. Their work continues to captivate audiences across generations.

