20 classic 90s country singers: the biggest stars who ruled the 90s country scene
Music in the 1990s was fascinating, especially country music, which many people were embracing. During the decade many singers emerged with timeless songs that have stood the test of time. Interestingly, some 90s country singers who ruled the 90s country scene are still big names today.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- 20 classic 90s country singers
- 90s male country singers
- 90s female country singers
- Who was a famous country singer in the 90s?
- Who was the king of 90s country?
- What were the country groups in the 1990s?
Key takeaways
- The 1990s was a significant period for country music as it saw the rise of many country singers whose songs are still enjoyable tunes today.
- The 90s country singers not only influenced the style of music but also fashion, making them famous personalities.
- The decade's iconic country singers have left an indelible mark on music and have inspired many top country musicians today.
- Some iconic 90s country singers include Travis Tritt, Faith Hill, George Strait, Toby Keith, Martina McBride, and Kenny Chesney.
20 classic 90s country singers
This article lists the classic 90s country singers who dominated the airwaves. It showcases the remarkable talent reflected in these artists' work.The list is unordered and includes both late and living artists. It is not exhaustive, as selections are subjective and may vary based on different factors.
|Name
|Notable songs
|Notable achievements
|Garth Brooks
|Rodeo, That Summer
|Artist of the '90s
|Alan Jackson
|Good Time, Little Bitty
|ASCAP award winner
|Brooks & Dunn
|My Maria, Neon Moon
|Best Country Vocal Performance
|Glen Campbell
|Call It Even, Jesus and Me
|Best Male Country Vocal Performance
|Travis Tritt
|T-R-O-U-B-L-E, Country Club
|Grammy Award-winner
|Kenny Chesney
|I Will Stand, Born
|Entertainer of the Year from 2005 to 2008
|Kris Kristofferson
|Nobody Wins, Bobby McGee
|Free Speech Award winner
|George Strait
|True, Baby Your Baby
|Country Performer of the Year (1990)
|Tim McGraw
|It's Your Love, Let's Make Love
|Best Male Country Vocal Performance
|Toby Keith
|Me Too, A Woman's Touch
|Country Icon award winner
|Trisha Yearwood
|Walkaway Joe, How Do I Live
|Favourite New Country Artist
|Tanya Tucker
|Soon, Tell Me About It
|Best Female Country Vocal Performance
|Faith Hill
|This Kiss, Wild One
|Best Female Country Vocal Performance
|The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks)
|Travelin' Soldier, Goodbye Earl
|Best Country Album (Wide Open Spaces)
|Shania Twain
|Party for Two, Honey, I'm Home
|Five Grammy Award winner
|Patty Loveless
|You Will, I'm That Kind of Girl
|Top Female Vocalist
|Reba McEntire
|You Lie, Till You Love Me
|Top Female Vocalist (1990)
|Deana Carter
|It's Do Or Die, Sunny Day
|Top Female Vocalist of the Year
|Martina McBride
|A Broken Wing, Wild Angels
|Female Vocalist of the Year
|Dolly Parton
|Busy Signal, Rockin' Years
|Guinness World Records holder
90s male country singers
Many male country singers in the 90s stood out due to their powerful vocals and captivating lyrics. Below is a list of some of the best 90s male country singers worth recognising.
1. Garth Brooks
- Full name: Troyal Garth Brooks
- Date of birth: 7 February 1962
- Age: 63 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
Garth Brooks is among the best-selling solo artists of all time thanks to his ability to transcend genres and appeal to audiences everywhere. He has released hit tracks such as Callin' Baton Rouge, The Thunder Rolls, and That Summer.
2. Alan Jackson
- Full name: Alan Eugene Jackson
- Date of birth: 7 October 1958
- Age: 65 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Newnan, Georgia, United States
Alan Jackson is also one of the 90s' greatest male country musicians of all time. The singer's career peaked in the 1990s. Alan is best recognised for hit songs such as The Older I Get, Remember When, Good Time, and Little Bitty.
The singer is married to Denise Jackson. Alan Jackson's daughters are Mattie Denise, Alexandra Jane, and Dani Grace Jackson.
3. Brooks & Dunn
- Origin: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
- Debut year: 1988
- Genres: Neotraditional country
Brooks & Dunn was one of the most iconic country bands in the 1990s, consisting of Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn. It was founded in 1988 through the suggestion of songwriter and record producer Tim DuBois. The duo has won several awards, such as Vocal Duo of the Year (1991) and Top Vocal Duo (1993).
4. Glen Campbell
- Full name: Glen Travis Campbell
- Date of birth: 22 April 1936
- Age at death: 81 years old
- Date of death: 8 August 2017
- Place of birth: Billstown, Arkansas, United States
Glen Campbell is also on the 90s male country list and regarded as one of the best-selling artists ever. His hit tracks during the decade include Call It Even, Jesus and Me, The Greatest Gift of All, and I Will Arise. Glen died on 8 August 2017 at the age of 81.
5. Travis Tritt
- Full name: James Travis Tritt
- Date of birth: 9 February 1963
- Age: 62 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Marietta, Georgia, United States
Travis Tritt is among the country music singers with a successful career lasting decades. He was first signed to Warner Bros. Records in 1989, releasing seven studio albums. His hit albums include T-R-O-U-B-L-E, The Restless Kind, Country Club, and No More Looking over My Shoulder.
6. Kenny Chesney
- Full name: Kenneth Arnold Chesney
- Date of birth: 26 March 1968
- Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
Kenny Chesney is one of the greatest country singers ever. In 1993, Kenny Chesney signed with Capricorn Records and released his debut album In My Wildest Dreams. He has since released albums such as I Will Stand, When the Sun Goes Down, and Born.
7. Kris Kristofferson
- Full name: Kris Kristofferson
- Date of birth: 22 June 1936
- Age at death: 88 years old
- Date of death: 28 September 2024
- Place of birth: Brownsville, Texas, United States
Kris is among country music's most legendary songwriters and musicians. Kris Kristofferson's popular albums in the 1990s include A Moment of Forever, Super Hits, and The Austin Sessions. He passed away on 28 September 2024 at the age of 88.
8. George Strait
- Full name: George Harvey Strait Sr.
- Date of birth: 18 May 1952
- Age: 72 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Poteet, Texas, United States
Another legend from the 90s is George Strait. He is nicknamed the King of Country Music. The singer has released hit tracks such as I Cross My Heart, Check Yes or No, and Baby Your Baby.
9. Tim McGraw
- Full name: Samuel Timothy McGraw
- Date of birth: 1 May 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Delhi, Louisiana, United States
Tim is one of the country musicians from the early 1990s who gained prominence during the decade. He released his debut single What Room Was the Holiday In in 1991. His breakthrough came in 1994 after he released his second album, Not a Moment Too Soon. Some of his hit songs include My Best Friend, I Like It, I Love It, and Just to See You Smile.
10. Toby Keith
- Full name: Toby Keith Covel
- Date of birth: 8 July 1961
- Date of death: 5 February 2024
- Age at death: 62 years old
- Place of birth: Clinton, Oklahoma, United States
Toby is considered one of the greatest country music singers. He released his debut single Should've Been a Cowboy in 1993, which topped the US Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His notable songs include Who's That Man, Made in America, and Beers Ago. Toby passed away on 5 February 2024 due to stomach cancer at the age of 62.
90s female country singers
In the 90s, female powerhouses dominated the airwaves, and some of the best female country musicians emerged in this era. Below are the top female country singers of the 90s.
1. Trisha Yearwood
- Full name: Patricia Lynn Yearwood
- Date of birth: 19 September 1964
- Age: 60 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Monticello, Georgia, United States
Patricia Lynn Yearwood is among the 90s female country singers who dominate the country music scene. She gained prominence in 1991 after releasing her debut single, She's in Love with the Boy. Trisha has since released various country hits, including Walkaway Joe, She's in Love with the Boy, The Woman Before Me, and Believe Me Baby (I Lied).
2. Tanya Tucker
- Full name: Tanya Denise Tucker
- Date of birth: 10 October 1958
- Age: 66 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Seminole, Texas, United States
Tanya, a legend in country music, had her first hit song Delta Dawn in 1972 at 13. His eight consecutive singles reached the top 10 in the early 90s. The singles include Down to My Last Teardrop, Two Sparrows in a Hurricane, and (Without You) What Do I Do With Me. She is a mother of three, Presley Tanita Tucker, Layla LaCosta Laseter, and Beau Grayson Tucker.
3. Faith Hill
- Full name: Audrey Faith McGraw
- Date of birth: 21 September 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States
Another most successful 90s country music artist is Faith Hill. She has sold almost 50 million albums worldwide. Her first two albums, Take Me as I Am (1993) and It Matters to Me (1995), went multi-platinum. Faith's popular songs include There You'll Be, This Kiss, Breathe, and Cry.
4. The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks)
- Origin: Dallas, Texas, United States
- Debut year: 1989
- Genre: Country
The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks, were one of the most iconic country bands in the 90s. It is an American country band founded in 1989. The band consists of Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer. Some of the band's hit songs include Goodbye Earl, Cowboy Take Me Away, and There's Your Trouble.
5. Shania Twain
- Full name: Eilleen Regina "Shania" Twain
- Date of birth: 28 August 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Windsor, Canada
Shania Twain is one of the major names in the country world in the 1990s. She has sold over 100 million records. Her album Come On Over (1997) remains the best-selling studio album, featuring hit songs like Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.
6. Patty Loveless
- Full name: Patty Loveless
- Date of birth: 4 January 1957
- Age: 68 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Pikeville, Kentucky, United States
Patty Loveless is one of the most influential female country music artists of the decade. She started performing in her teenage years before signing her first recording contract with MCA Records' Nashville division in 1985. Her famous songs include You Don't Even Know Who I Am, I Try to Think About Elvis and Hurt Me Bad.
7. Reba McEntire
- Full name: Reba Nell McEntire
- Date of birth: 28 March 1955
- Age: 70 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: McAlester, Oklahoma, United States
Reba McEntire, regarded as The Queen of Country, is among the 90s country singers who won many country music fans’ hearts. She has released over three dozen #1 singles and more than a dozen #1 albums since the 1990s. Her hit tracks include Only in My Mind, Little Rock, and What Am I Gonna Do About You.
8. Deana Carter
- Full name: Deana Kay Carter
- Date of birth: 4 January 1966
- Age: 59 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
Deana Carter enjoyed immense prominence in the 90s. She released her debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This, in early 1995. The album was certified 5x Multi-Platinum in the United States for sales of over 5 million. According to Poeple, in 1997, her song Strawberry Wine earned her a Country Music Association Award.
9. Martina McBride
- Full name: Martina Mariea McBride
- Date of birth: 29 July 1966
- Age: 58 years old (as of March 2025)
- Place of birth: Sharon, Kansas, United States
Martina is among the best country music singers of all time, with the 1990s being a significant success period in her music career. She has released multiple platinum-selling albums, including Evolution, The Time Has Come, and Martina, and has sold over 14 million albums.
10. Dolly Parton
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Date of birth: 19 January 1946
- Age: 79 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, United States
Dolly Parton is one of the most influential female voices of the 90s and ever. She released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, in 1967. Dolly is described as a country legend, having sold over 100 million records worldwide, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.
Dolly Parton's husband, Carl Dean, passed away on 3 March 2025.
Who was a famous country singer in the 90s?
There were several famous country singers in the 90s. They include George Strait, Faith Hill, Travis Tritt, Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Garth Brooks, Tanya Tucker, and Tim McGraw.
Who was the king of 90s country?
In the 1990s, George Strait was nicknamed the 'King of Country Music'. He holds the record for the most number-one songs on all charts by an artist, in any genre of music.
What were the country groups in the 1990s?
Numerous country groups emerged in the 1990s, including Brooks & Dunn, Little Texas, Diamond Rio, and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks).
The classic 90s country singers and groups delivered the best country hits ever. Musicians like Faith Hill, Shania Twain, and Garth Brooks dominated the industry in that decade. Their work continues to captivate audiences across generations.
Legit.ng also published an article on talented new country musicians. Country music is experiencing an exciting new chapter with an influx of fresh talent.
The new country musicians bring a mix of voices, sounds, and perspectives that breathe fresh life into the genre. They are rapidly gaining traction, dominating charts, and proving they are more than fresh faces. Read more about the new country singers in the post.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com