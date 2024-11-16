Who is Carolina Dias? Learn everything about Kaka's wife

Carolina Dias, a Brazilian model who has been capturing public attention since her relationship with former legendary Brazilian soccer player Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, better known as Kaka, became public. She is a respected figure in the fashion industry, having modelled for numerous top brands.

Carolina Dias standing nect to an art (L). Carolina Dias posing for a photo on the streets (R). Photo: @carolbatistaleite (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Carolina Dias is a well-known Brazilian model and the wife of former Brazilian football star Kaka. Carolina became Kaka's second wife following his divorce from his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Celico. The couple has been together since 2019.

Profile summary

Real name Carolina Dias Other names Carolina Leite Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Goiania, Brazil Current residence Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 162 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Husband Kaká or Ricardo Kaká Children 2 Profession Model and businesswoman Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @carolbatistaleite

Who is Carolina Dias?

Carolina Dias is a Brazilian model born on 11 August 1995 in Goiania, Brazil. Carolina grew up in a loving and supportive family and often accompanied her father to watch local football matches.

Career

Kaka's wife, Carolina Dias, began modelling as a teenager and steadily built her career until she achieved a significant breakthrough. She eventually signed up with Ford Modeling Agency and represented various brands, including Eve Beauty and Easy Sim 4U.

Carolina has appeared on the covers and inside pages of numerous fashion magazines in Brazil and internationally. Beyond modelling, she advocates for inclusivity in the industry and often shares glimpses of her work on Instagram.

As a spokesperson for Soller Assessoria and the women's fashion brand Choisir, Carolina promotes self-confidence and celebrates uniqueness among women through exclusive collections. Carolina Dias' Instagram followers can catch glimpses of her work and lifestyle on the platform.

Top 5 facts about Carolina Dias. Photo: @carolbatistaleite on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

When did Kaká and Carolina Dias meet?

Their relationship became public when Kaká confirmed it on Instagram on 24 December 2016, a year after his divorce from Caroline Celico. The couple attended the wedding of Brazilian footballer Lucas Moura on 23 December 2016 and spent New Year's together in 2017, sharing joyful moments on social media.

Kaká and Carolina Dias's wedding

Kaká and Carolina officially married in December 2019, marking the start of their life together as a family. Carolina was often seen at Kaká's matches in the United States, showing her support for him throughout his career before his retirement.

Who is Kaka's ex-wife?

Kaká married his childhood sweetheart, Caroline Celico, on 23 December 2005 at a Rebirth in Christ church in São Paulo. Caroline Celico, born on 26 July 1987, is a Brazilian socialite, singer, and former Evangelical pastor.

She was previously involved with the Reborn in Christ Church but left the ministry in 2010. Together, they have two children, a son and a daughter. The former couple announced their divorce in 2015. Caroline Celico said:

Kaka never betrayed me; he treated me well, provided a wonderful family, but something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me. It’s a fascinating twist on the conventional narrative of marital discord. Sometimes, even perfection can be a stumbling block in relationships.

Celico allegedly blamed Kaka for cheating during their relationship, leading to their separation.

Who are Carolina Dias' children?

Carolina Dias and Kaka welcomed their first child together, Esther Leite, on 8 October 2020. Their second daughter, Sarah Batista Leite, was born on 13 February 2023.

Carolina is also a loving stepmother to Kaká's two children from his previous marriage. The family resides in Orlando, Florida, United States.

FAQs

Who is Carolina Dias? She is a famous model and the wife of former Brazilian footballer Ricardo Kaka. How old is Carolina Dias? She is 29 years old as of 2024. The talented mode was born on 11 August 1995. How old is Ricardo Kaká? The former soccer football player is 42 years old as of 2024. He was born on 22 April 1982 in Gama, Federal District, Brazil. What is Carolina Dias' height? She is 5 feet 4 inches or 162 centimeters tall. What is Carolina Dias' Instagram? Her Instagram handle is @carolbatistaleite. She has 954k followers as of writing. How much is Kaka worth? Kaka's net worth is estimated to be $19.3 million. How many children does Ricardo Kaká have? The retired is the father of four kids: Luca, Isabella, Esther and Sarah.

Carolina Dias is much more than the wife of a soccer icon. She is a successful model, a devoted partner, and a caring mother figure to Kaka's children. She also founded CHOISIR, a women's fashion boutique in Brazil.

Legit.ng recently published Jennifer Todryk's biography. She is a well-known American house renovation expert, social media influencer, and television personality.

Jennifer is best known for hosting HGTV's No Demo Reno, which focuses on her professional house renovations. In 2015, she launched The Rambling Redhead blog, which discusses parenthood and fashion.

Source: Legit.ng