Schitt's Creek's cast net worth: The Rosebud Hotel stars ranked by wealth

The Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek was a huge success, thanks to the performances of its talented cast. It won the hearts of many comedy lovers and bagged coveted movie awards. Beyond the laughs and heart-warming moments, the cast members have amassed significant fortunes, with the wealthiest having a net worth of $30 million. Here is a look at Schitt's Creek's cast net worth.

In compiling Schitt's Creek's cast net worth list, we used recorded net worth estimates, considering that the values may change over time due to new developments. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, such as Celebrity Net Worth, Bustle, and The Things.

Key takeaways

Actor and comedian Eugene Levy is the richest among the Schitt's Creek cast members with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

among the cast members with an estimated net worth of $30 million. Streaming platform Hulu has exclusive streaming rights to the TV series after it won a competitive bid against Netflix in 2022.

to the TV series after it won a competitive bid against Netflix in 2022. Streaming platform Hulu paid $1.2 million per episode, amounting to $96 million for the entire TV series.

Schitt's Creek's cast net worth

Schitt's Creek's cast members have amassed impressive net worths since the show’s success. Here's a look at the estimated wealth of the main cast as of 2025.

No. Name Net worth 1 Eugene Levy $30 million 2 Dan Levy $14 million 3 Catherine O'Hara $10 million 4 Chris Elliott $10 million 5 Dustin Milligan $4 million 6 Noah Reid $4 million 7 Sarah Levy $4 million 8 Annie Murphy $4 million 9 Emily Hampshire $3 million

9. Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire attends the special screening of the Rig season 2 premiere at Everyman Edinburgh in Edinburgh, Scotland. Photo: Euan Cherry

Full name : Emily Hampshire

: Emily Hampshire Date of birth : 29 August 1981

: 29 August 1981 Place of birth : Montreal, Canada

: Montreal, Canada Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $3 million

Emily Hampshire is an accomplished Canadian actress who began her career in 1994. She portrays Stevie Budd in Schitt's Creek and was featured in 78 episodes of the hit sitcom. Her alleged net worth of $3 million is attributed to earnings from her more than three decades of acting career. Emily’s other notable appearances include Snow Cake, Cosmopolis, and 12 Monkeys.

8. Annie Murphy

Annie Murphy at the premiere of "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken" held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Anne Frances Murphy

: Anne Frances Murphy Date of birth : 19 December 1986

: 19 December 1986 Place of birth : Ottawa, Canada

: Ottawa, Canada Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $4 million

Actress Annie Murphy stars as Alexis Rose in Schitt's Creek, a role which earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. She debuted in acting in 2007 when she was featured in Lethal Obsession and currently boasts approximately 30 acting credits. What is Annie Murphy’s net worth? The actress’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million.

7. Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy speaks during the ceremony honouring her father, Canadian actor and comedian Eugene Levy, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Valerie Macon

Full name : Sarah Levy

: Sarah Levy Date of birth : 10 September 1986

: 10 September 1986 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Profession : Actress

: Actress Net worth: $4 million

Actress Sarah Levy plays Twyla Sands in the Canadian sitcom and was featured in its 63 episodes. It was her first major role, which saw her prominence in Hollywood rise immensely. After the series, her other major role is in Surreal Estate between 2021 and 2023, appearing in 19 episodes. Her net worth, largely derived from acting earnings, is approximately $4 million.

6. Noah Reid

Actor Noah Reid of the film "Old Stock" at the 28th Santa Barbara International Film Festival in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Ray Mickshaw

Full name : Noah Nicholas Reid

: Noah Nicholas Reid Date of birth : 29 May 1987

: 29 May 1987 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Profession : Actor, musician

: Actor, musician Net worth: $4 million

Noah Reid acts in Schitt's Creek as Patrick Brewer. He has been in the acting world since 1997 when he lent his voice to Little Bear and starred in In Love and War. Besides acting, he is a talented musician and has released four music albums, including Songs From a Broken Chair, Gemini, Adjustments, and T is for Tillerson. His net worth is alleged to be about $4 million.

5. Dustin Milligan

Dustin Milligan attends the NeueHouse x Mack & Rita Premiere at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Full name : Dustin Wallace Milligan

: Dustin Wallace Milligan Date of birth : 28 July 1985

: 28 July 1985 Place of birth : Yellowknife, Canada

: Yellowknife, Canada Profession : Actor

: Actor Net worth: $4 million

Dustin Milligan’s acting career spans over two decades, and he boasts approximately 69 acting credits as of this writing. In Schitt's Creek, he portrays Ted Mullens and was featured in its 43 episodes. His other prominent appearances are Rutherford Falls, Extract, L’Agent Jean, and 90210. The Canadian movie star’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $4 million.

4. Chris Elliott

Author/comedian/actor Chris Elliot promotes "Guy Under the Sheets: An Unauthorized Autobiography" at Barnes & Noble Tribeca in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Full name : Christopher Nash Elliott

: Christopher Nash Elliott Date of birth : 31 May 1960

: 31 May 1960 Place of birth : New York City, New York, United States

: New York City, New York, United States Profession : Actor, comedian, writer

: Actor, comedian, writer Net worth: $10 million

Chris Elliott is a Canadian acting big wig, having been featured in over 90 films and TV series and winning four Primetime Emmys. He plays Roland Schitt in Schitt’s Creek’s 79 episodes. His other major appearances after the sitcom include Maggie, Welcome to Redville, and Curved. The actor’s estimated net worth is $10 million.

3. Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Catherine Anne O'Hara

: Catherine Anne O'Hara Date of birth : 4 March 1954

: 4 March 1954 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Profession : Actress, comedian, screenwriter

: Actress, comedian, screenwriter Net worth: $10 million

Catherine O'Hara, a two-time Primetime Emmy winner, is an accomplished Canadian actress, boasting over 120 film and TV series appearances. She was featured in Schitt's Creek as Moira Rose. Catherine O'Hara is not only an actress but also a comedian and screenwriter. Her net worth, which is largely attributed to earnings from entertainment, is estimated to be $10 million.

2. Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name : Daniel Joseph Levy

: Daniel Joseph Levy Date of birth : 9 August 1983

: 9 August 1983 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Profession : Actor, filmmaker

: Actor, filmmaker Net worth: $14 million

Dan Levy is a Canadian actor and filmmaker best known for starring as David Rose in Schitt’s Creek, which he co-created with his father, Eugene Levy. After the Canadian hit sitcom wrapped in 2020, he has been featured in more than ten films and TV series, including Unfrost, Happiest Season, and The Idol.

The four-time Primetime Emmy winner boasts 25 acting credits and six production credits. Actor Dan Levy's net worth is alleged to be approximately $14 million.

1. Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Full name : Eugene Levy

: Eugene Levy Date of birth : 17 December 1946

: 17 December 1946 Place of birth : Hamilton, Canada

: Hamilton, Canada Profession : Actor, comedian

: Actor, comedian Net worth: $30 million

Eugene Levy has won multiple entertainment accolades, including four Primetime Emmys, a Grammy Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award. The Canadian actor and comedian is the brain behind Schitt’s Creek, in which he portrays Johnny Rose.

He has been featured in over 120 films and TV series. What is Eugene Levy's net worth? His net worth, largely derived from his thriving entertainment career, is approximately $30 million, making him the wealthiest among Schitt’s Creek’s cast.

How much does Dan Levy make?

Dan Levy, one of the stars of Schitt’s Creek, is alleged to have an annual salary of $2 million. He has multiple income streams, including acting, writing, and producing movies and TV series. The entertainer’s net worth is estimated to be $14 million.

How much did Netflix pay for Schitt's Creek?

The TV series was little known until it first aired on Netflix in January 2017 and became a fans’ favourite. It aired on Netflix until October 2022 when it was acquired by Hulu. However, it is unknown how much money Netflix spent to air the comedy TV series.

Who is the richest cast member of Schitt's Creek?

Actor Eugene Levy, father of Dan and Sarah Levy, is the wealthiest among the Schitt’s Creek’s cast. His net worth is net worth is alleged to be approximately $30 million. Earnings from his entertainment career of more than five decades are believed to have significantly contributed to his net worth.

How much money did Schitt's Creek make per episode?

Streaming platform Hulu won a competitive bid against Netflix to air the Canadian sitcom series, paying $1.2 million per episode. The streaming giant paid a total of $96 million for the 80 episodes and now has exclusive streaming rights to the comedy TV series.

How much did the cast make on Schitt's Creek?

Even though streaming platform Hulu paid $96 million for the entire TV series, details regarding the cast’s salary are not publicly known. Based on the revenue the TV series has generated, it is believed the cast members earned significant salaries.

Where are the Schitt’s Creek cast members now?

Many have gone on to successful projects in film and TV, with some continuing to build on their newfound fame and wealth from the show.

Schitt’s Creek’s cast net worth is a testament to their hard work and success not only in the TV series but in the entertainment industry. Besides acting, some of the cast members have other ventures, such as music, filmmaking, and comedy, whose incomes contribute to their net worth. The richest cast member is legendary actor Eugene Levy, with an estimated net worth of $30 million.

