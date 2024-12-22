2024 was indeed a year that threw many homes into mourning as tragic stampedes and accidents occurred in the final days

In the last five days alone, multiple stampedes occurred during food and gift distribution events across the country, claiming the lives of many Nigerians, these events were meant to bring joy to communities

This article by Legit.ng highlighted other tragic accidents and events that happened in Nigeria in 2024

Nigeria - In 2024, Nigeria was hit by a series of tragic events, many of which resulted in devastating loss of lives.

Most tragic accidents, events in 2024

Over the past week, stampedes during food and gift distribution events in Ibadan (Oyo state), Abuja (FCT), and Okija (Anambra state) have resulted in numerous deaths. The worst incident took place at a children's Christmas party in Ibadan, where 35 children died in a stampede.

These events, meant to bring joy to communities, were overshadowed by tragic disasters that many argue could have been prevented.

In addition to the stampedes, road accidents have also caused a heavy toll on lives. A fuel tanker explosion in Jigawa state killed 105 people, while a road crash in Kaduna claimed the lives of 36 Muslim worshippers heading to a religious celebration.

As the year 2024 draws to an end, Legit.ng compiled a list of most tragic accidents and events that happened in Nigeria:

1. Ibadan explosion (January 2024)

The Ibadan explosion was one major incident that spelled doom for some residents in the state and will not be forgotten as a major tragedy of 2024.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, a tragic explosion occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

The southwest zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the tragic incident and noted that properties were destroyed following the explosion, which rocked the area.

Also, Legit.ng reported that a petrol tanker explosion occurred in Ibadan, on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident, but several vehicles were completely burnt.

2. Customs rice distribution in Yaba, Lagos

Seven people reportedly died in a stampede while trying to buy cheap rice from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos.

Among the dead is Funmilayo Comfort Adebanjo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Amid worsening hardship, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) started selling rice to citizens at a cheaper rate. Following the development, many Nigerians besieged Customs offices, especially in Lagos state.

Legit.ng reports that while trying to buy the Customs rice, the APC member alongside six others lost their lives.

3. Students die in Nasarawa rice stampede

On Friday morning, March 22, 2024, about seven students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, died during a stampede while allegedly struggling for rice meant to be distributed as palliative by the Nasarawa state government.

The incident occurred at the convocation square where bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of Governor Abdullahi Sule for the commencement of the distribution.

The deceased undergraduates were said to have allegedly broken into the warehouse where the food items were kept to be distributed on the said date.

4. Almsgiving Zakat in Bauchi tragedy

There was a tragedy in Bauchi state as four people reportedly lost their lives and one sustained injuries at an almsgiving zakat exercise for the people.

Channels TV reported that the incident happened at the Shafa Holding Company Plc headquarters along Jos Road at about 10:am on Sunday, March 24, 2024. One of the people who was injured was 17-year-old Naima Abdullahi.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident.

5. Dozens of Muslim worshippers killed in Kaduna crash

On September 2024, a festive journey turned tragic when a deadly road accident claimed the lives of dozens of Muslim worshippers in .

At least 36 Muslim worshippers were killed but Ahmad Dayyabu, the event organizer, told the BBC that 71 people were crammed into the bus at the time of the collision.

The victims were travelling to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud - Prophet Muhammad's birthday - in the northern town of Saminaka when their bus collided with an oncoming truck near the town of Lere.

6. NAF loses 5 personnel in Jos-Akwanga road accident

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was thrown into mourning after five of its officers die in a ghastly road accident.

The tragic incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The NAF director public relations and information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, disclosed that the personnel were on their way to a sports event in Abuja when they had the accident.

7. Jigawa fuel tanker explosion

Jigawa state experienced a major tragedy as a fuel tanker exploded and killed no less than 105 people on Tuesday evening, October 15, 2024.

Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson of the state police command, disclosed that the tanker driver lost control while travelling from Kano to Yobe.

According to police authority, the incident happened when the people were trying to scoop the fuel from the tanker, and about 55 persons sustained a series of injuries from the explosion.

8. Children Christmas party in Oyo state tragedy

At least 35 children were killed in a stampede at a charity event in Ibadan attended by dozens of masses, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Legit.ng reported that the incident occurred at Islamic high school in Oyo state where up to 5,000 adults and children gathered for assistance but were hit by the unexpected.

9. Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Abuja Stampede

Abuja residents woke up to a tragic incident on the morning of Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Seven children and three adults lost their lives in a stampede during a food distribution event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

SP Josephine Adeh, police public relations officer, stated that the incident occurred around 6:30 am when a crowd of over 1,000 people gathered to collect food items intended for the vulnerable and elderly.

10. Rice distribution in Okija, Anambra state

Just when Nigerians thought they had seen it all, another tragedy hit the nation in Anambra state.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed that 22 people lost their lives during a stampede in Okija, Ihiala local government area (LGA) of Anambra state.

The stampede occurred during the distribution of Christmas rice by officials of Obijackson Foundation on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Viral videos that appeared to be from the scene in the southeast state showed lifeless bodies lying on the ground as people shouted for help and cried.

