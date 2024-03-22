Some students of the Nasarawa State University (NSUK) were feared dead in a stampede

The incident occurred at the convocation square where bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of Governor Abdullahi Sule for the commencement of the distribution

A trending video showed the disorganised scenes as the students rushed to loot the government's palliatives

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

Lafia, Nasarawa state - About seven students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, have been reportedly killed in a stampede.

The deceased undergraduates were allegedly struggling for rice meant to be distributed as palliative by the Nasarawa state government.

Tragic scenes follow the government's distribution of free rice in Nasarawa. Photo credit: Mark Felix

Source: Getty Images

The students were said to have allegedly broken into the warehouse where the food items were kept to be distributed Friday morning, March 22, overpowered the security attached to the institution at dawn and forcefully broke into the warehouse scrambling for palliative.

As reported by Vanguard, some students billed to benefit from the Nasarawa state government palliative were issued I.D. cards to admit them into the venue where the distribution was to take place.

It was also gathered that as early as 5 am, students had already taken over the arena, overpowered the security, and broke into the warehouse, resulting in the stampede.

CSO reacts to Nasarawa tragedy

Reacting to the incident, Enough is Enough (EiE), a coalition of Nigerian youth advocacy groups, said it is an "indictment of the economic distress ravaging the nation".

It expressed its "deepest condolences" to the families and community impacted by the tragedy.

EiE said:

"This disturbing incident lays bare the government's (at all levels) mishandling of the economic crisis and its inability to create an environment where citizens can live with dignity instead of stampeding for handouts."

Legit.ng reports that more than 80 million Nigerians survive on less than $2 a day, representing “the world’s second-largest poor population after India”, according to the World Bank.

Regardless, President Bola Tinubu has vowed that he is going to deliver on a “Renewed Hope” manifesto that promises to grow the economy and “deliver food security and affordability.”

The citizens continue to wait for the fulfilment of the government's promises.

Read more Nasarawa state news:

7 die during customs rice sale

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that seven people died in a stampede while trying to buy cheap rice from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos.

Among the dead is Funmilayo Comfort Adebanjo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng