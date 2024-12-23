The tragic stampedes, which occurred in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, Anambra state and Abuja, have led to the deaths of 67 people, 35 of them are children

The events, which were meant to provide aid to the poor, ended in disaster as attendees scrambled for food and other relief items

In response to the recent tragic stampedes that claimed 67 lives, several state governments have implemented new, strict measures aimed at preventing future tragedies

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Several states have started implementing strict precautionary measures to prevent tragedies at public events.

Govs Soludo, Fubara, Sanwo-Olu oand five others take action after Abuja, Anambra and Ibadan stampedes. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

How Nigerians die in stampede

This was after stampedes during food distributions killed about 72 lives in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, and Okija community, Anambra state, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

State imposes new regulations for public events

In a decisive action, states list have listed conditions for palliative distribution.

Lagos state

The Lagos state government led by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mandated individuals and groups to register with state safety agencies when planning for events expected to host more than 250 attendees, both during and after the Yuletide.

The government emphasised that failure to comply with this directive would result in sanctions for event organisers.

Ondo state

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state, through the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN), has introduced new crowd control guidelines for law enforcement, event organisers, and local authorities.

On Sunday, December 22, Ajulo explained that the guidelines were established under the legal authority of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The directives partly read:

“Law enforcement must assess risks for all public gatherings, considering factors like expected attendance, venue suitability, and potential security challenges.”

Anambra state

Also, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has called for more structured and safer approach to distributing relief materials to prevent stampedes and loss of lives.

Soludo, in a statement on Sunday, December 22, signed by his chief press secretary, Christian Aburime, said:

“The resulting tragedy underscores the urgent need for a more structured and safer approach to distributing such assistance to prevent stampede and loss of lives.”

Abia state (Safety alert)

In the same vein, Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has issued a safety alert, to forestall similar disaster in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, December 22, the special adviser to the governor, media and publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, urged organisers to secure a guide from the Abia State Homeland Security or Local Government Authority for a large gathering of charity events.

Akwa Ibom state and Kogi state

In Akwa Ibom and Kogi states, local governments are now coordinating food distributions in smaller, controlled areas to avoid crowd surges that could lead to stampedes.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state stated that his government had taken measures to avoid stampede in the state by decentralising palliatives sharing that attracts large crowd in the state.

Following the foot steps of his Akwa Ibom counterpart, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state has also applied measures by decentralising palliatives sharing, to avoid stampede.

Rivers state

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state said they had placed measures down to ensure such tragedy don’t happen in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, the Rivers state commissioner for information and communications, Joseph Johnson, said:

“But for us as a government what we will do is to leverage on what has happened and forestall it should we have that situation. I believe strongly that we will have a better approach to it because our state is wonderful.”

Delta state

The Delta State Government led by Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, also called on organisers of charity events to put in place, stricter measures in crowd management and control during large gatherings and public events, this festive period.

The state commissioner of information, Ifeanyi Osuoza, confirmed and said:

“This is very important for safeguarding lives and prioritising the welfare and wellbeing, especially those of children who most of these events are meant for, at public events.”

Read more about stampede, deaths in Nigeria:

Peter Obi addresses tragic stampedes across Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief.

Peter Obi initially criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts.

Obi calls for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng