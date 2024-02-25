Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance and public journalism.

Yaba, Lagos state - Seven people have died in a stampede while trying to buy cheap rice from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos.

Among the dead is Funmilayo Comfort Adebanjo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

An APC member died in Lagos amid worsening hardship in Nigeria. Photo credits: @OfficialAPCNg, @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch on Sunday, February 25, the APC confirmed Adebanjo's death and six others.

The incident occurred on Friday, February 23, at the Customs office in Yaba, Lagos after Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the NCS' comptroller general, flagged off the cheap sale of rice at the service.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oluwafemi Fadahunsi, the coordinator of FKL Ward E1, Lagos state of the APC, and secretary, Adebari Adewale, confirmed that Adebanjo was one of the seven persons who died during the stampede.

New Telegraph also noted the sad update.

In the obituary released on Sunday, February 25, the party wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts and regret we announce the painful death of one of our members in FKL WARD E1, Mrs Adebanjo Comfort Funmilayo of house number 104, Ibidun street by AKINHANMI street, Ojuelegba.

“She was among the 7 victims who died in the course of buying custom rice at Yaba.

“May God grant all the members of her family and all the residents of WARD E1 the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng