The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in the United Kingdom has given fresh update on widely spread exam fraud concerning some Nigerian nurses

The NMC has indicted 1,238 and probing 717 Nigerian nurses and midwives over exam fraud at the Ibadan centre

The council gave a breakdown of the four groups of professionals affected by the alleged examination fraud

London, United Kingdom - No fewer than 1,238 Nigerian nurses and midwives in the United Kingdom have been indicted over the widely spread exam fraud concerns at Yunnik test centre in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Legit.ng recalls that the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in the United Kingdom raised concerns about alleged widespread fraud at Yunnik Technologies Test Centre, Ibadan.

The NMC said there is evidence of widespread fraudulent activity during the computer-based test at the Ibadan centre.

The council said it considers all CBTs from the Yunnik site invalid as a result of the incident.

The NMC in the UK is also probing 717 Nigerian nurses and midwives for the exam fraud at the Ibadan centre.

As reported by The Punch, the council made this known in an email correspondence.

According to the council, 1,955 Nigerian professionals were affected because they took their tests in the same centre.

The UK council said the pattern of test taking was in stark contrast to other sites in Nigeria and globally.

The test taking indicated widespread fraud whereby hundreds of people at one site were passing the test in times which are highly improbable.

The council highlighted that four groups of professionals were affected by the concerns

The breakdown below:

“Professionals on the register, who achieved their CBT in a time we believe is more likely than not to indicate that they obtained their result fraudulently (48).

“Applicants wishing to join the register, who achieved their CBT in a time we believe is more likely than not to indicate that they obtained their result fraudulently (669).

“Professionals on the register, about whom we did not take forward allegations of fraud but whose CBT was invalidated (467).

“Applicants wishing to join the register, about whom there was insufficient evidence of fraud but whose CBT was invalidated (771).”

Nigerian nurses awaiting appeals asked to leave UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Home Office asked Nigerian nurses awaiting appeals to leave the United Kingdom as soon as next week.

The nurses are undergoing investigation over alleged fraud at a test centre in Ibadan, Oyo state capita.

It was gathered that nurses' visas were revoked following fraud allegations by the nursing regulator.

