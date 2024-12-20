Agidigbo FM, an Ibadan-based radio station has taken a major decision after the devastating outcome of the children's funfair event

Hamzat Oriyomi’s radio station announced the suspension of the event and tasked the general public with "the right information dissemination"

They arrived at this decision after the police 35 minors had lost their lives and seven were arrested in connection to the tragic incident

Oyo state, Ibadan - Ibadan-based station, Agidigbo FM, the promoters of the children's funfair held at Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, on Wednesday, December 18, have suspended the event indefinitely.

Ibadan stampede: 35 confirmed dead

Legit.ng reported that 35 minors had been confirmed dead in the stampede at a funfair held at Islamic High School, Orita Bashorun, Ibadan.

Legit.ng reported that the funfair, meant for 5,000 attendees, turned into a nightmare following the stampede, which has claimed the lives of 35 minors.

The family event was organized by the Wings Foundation, owned by Naomi Silekunola, a former Queen and ex-wife of Ooni of Ife.

It was widely promoted, especially on Agidigbo FM, which is known as the most-listened-to station in Ibadan.

Ooni’s ex-wife, Naomi arrested

But on Thursday, December 19, the Oyo state police command confirmed the arrest of the ex-queen, the principal of the Islamic High School, Ibadan, Fasasi Abdulahi, and six others in connection to the death of the children.

Agidigbo FM chairman hospitalised, event suspended

However, sources revealed that the chairman of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat, is unconscious and hospitalised in Ibadan after the devastating funfair incident.

In a swift reaction to the unfolding events, Agidigbo FM announced the suspension of the children event on Friday, December 20.

In a post shared on its Instagram page, Agidigbo FM noted that the event has been postponed and appealed to the general public for understanding.

The radio station also urged the public to refrain from spreading false information.

Agidigbo FM wrote:

"Announcement!!!

"The 2024 Agidigbo FM Children Carnival 2024 has been postponed indefinitely from Friday, December 20, 2024.

"More information would be released soon. Kindly bear with us at this moment.

"Thank you for your constant support and understanding.

"Remember, this is not the time to spread fake news."

Nigerians react as agidigbo FM suspends children carnival

Ibadan funfair tragedy: Atiku mourns

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku Abubakar expressed grief over the tragic stampede at a funfair held in Ibadan.

The Oyo state police command confirmed seven individuals have been arrested in connection with the tragic incident.

In a heartfelt message shared on his social media page, Atiku described the incident as "heartbreaking" and extended his condolences to the families of the victims.

