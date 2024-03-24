The Bauchi state people encountered tragedy on Sunday as four people died where almsgiving zakat was being shared

Bauchi - There was a tragedy in the Bauchi state as four people lost their lives at an almsgiving zakat exercise for the people.

Channels TV reported that the incident happened at the Shafa Holding Company Plc headquarters along Jos Road at about 10 am on Sunday, March 24.

How many people were injured in Bauchi?

One of the people who was injured was 17-year-old Naima Abdullahi, who is currently on medical treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital in Bauchi.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Ahmed Wakili, confirmed the incident, adding that the situation has been put under control. He noted that the police were quick in their response to the incident upon being informed, and the police boss urged the public to remain calm

The people at the scene have been dispersed, and the security vehicles have been parked in the area. However, some women were seen outside the premises with the anticipation of getting the disbursement returned.

Police confirm death in Bauchi almsgiving

As of the time of writing this report, the company has yet to release an official statement on the issue.

Zakat is one of the almsgiving Muslims, and Islamic organisations are enjoined to give from what they have. It is even more rewarding during the holy month of Ramadan.

The incident happened on the 14th day of the 2024 Ramadan. Some governors have also announced the sharing of palliative in the spirit of Ramadan.

