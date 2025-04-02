A Nigerian lady on Facebook has reacted to viral videos of Annie Idibia and Regina Daniels in a club

Annie returned to social media months after 2Baba announced their divorce online and started hanging out with a new woman

In a video, the Facebook user hailed Regina for reaching out to “distressed” women and supporting them

A Nigerian lady, Donia Nalita, reacted to club videos featuring Annie Idibia and her actress colleague, Regina Daniels.

She hailed Regina for standing by Annie at the moment, mentioning other women whom she had supported in the past.

Lady hails Regina Daniels for supporting women during trying times as she goes clubbing with Annie Idibia. Photo: Donia_nalita

Source: Facebook

It would be recalled that her estranged husband, musician Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, announced his separation from Annie on January 26, 2025.

Ever since the major move, news broke that Annie had been admitted into rehab, while 2Baba has been spotted in different locations with his new fiancée, Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker.

In a recent development, Annie Idibia returned to her Instagram page, and videos of the actress and Regina, her colleague, flooded social media.

Lady hails Regina Daniels for supporting women during trying times as she goes clubbing with Annie Idibia. Photo: @annieidibia

Source: Facebook

Lady hails Regina Daniels for supporting women

On her Facebook page, Donia shared pictures of Regina Daniels with some known women in the entertainment scene.

She hailed Regina for being mature for her age and for reaching out to distressed women to support them.

The Facebook post read:

“There is something I genuinely love about Regina Daniels. It is the fact that she always reach out to women who are wròñgèd or distressed and show them love and support

“She is too mature for her age. She reached out the JP’s wife. May Edochie. And now Annie Idibia. Kudos to her."

Reactions trail observation about Regina Daniels

Livinus Onyebuchi Okpala said:

“That's the advantages of marrying an older man with wisdom and good knowledge...same with Bianca Onoh...no unnecessary drama in their lives...just depicting too much steeze and Demure.”

Ada Nwabueze Ozioma said:

“Today una love Regina Daniels, tomorrow una call her names, like how she take someone's husband, and marry old man, Nigeria my country,dere is God ooh, but wen Annie is with the husband she no get time for Regina because she marriy person husband why nw, it's well, Regina be careful ooh who no love u no love u at all, if like give everything u have who no like u no like u, be wise ooh, I know why.”

Chamy Purity said:

“Pure women supporting women. That how it ought to be..life is all about love and care. No be Too much cho..choo..choo.. in this trying time of Annie I pray God strengthen her.”

Lady shares her expectations from Annie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared what she expected from Annie Idibia after the latter’s return to social media.

Cynthia, in a Facebook post, said she expected Annie to get a good manager and make the best out of her life.

The netizen also expressed her love towards Annie, as she rooted for the actress to bounce back sooner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng