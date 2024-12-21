A tragic stampede in Okija, Anambra State, claimed multiple lives and injured many, raising concerns about safety at public events in Nigeria

Similar incidents recently occurred in Ibadan and Abuja, involving overcrowded funfair and charity events, respectively

The recurring tragedies have led to calls for stricter crowd control measures and better planning to prevent avoidable disasters

A devastating stampede at a public event in Okija, Anambra State, has left the nation in mourning.

The incident, which occurred during a community gathering, claimed multiple lives and injured several others, underscoring the recurring issues of crowd control and safety at public events in Nigeria.

The former senator calls for stricter regulation of crowds to avoid a recurrence in future. Image: X/Sheu Sanni

Senator Sanni reacts to tragedy

Reacting to the tragedy, Sani Sheu, a prominent social commentator, described it as an "avoidable national tragedy."

In a tweet that captured the emotions of many Nigerians, Sheu lamented:

“The Anambra Okija stampede is an avoidable national tragedy. The sight of the corpses of people who would have ended the year on a good note is sad and unfortunate. May their souls rest in peace.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the stampede occurred when the venue became overcrowded, with inadequate safety measures in place to manage the surge of attendees.

Families of victims are grappling with the loss of loved ones who had hoped to celebrate the holiday season but met untimely deaths instead.

Authorities have yet to release an official death toll, but local hospitals report treating numerous injured attendees, while morgues struggle to handle the aftermath.

Tragedy third of its type in country in December

This tragedy is the third such incident in Nigeria in recent days, raising alarm about public safety at large gatherings. Just days earlier, a similar stampede occurred at a funfair in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Overcrowding at the event—reportedly due to a lack of crowd control personnel—led to chaos, leaving several children injured and forcing the event to shut down abruptly.

Eyewitnesses described frantic parents searching for their children amid the confusion, with many blaming organizers for poor planning.

Abuja stampede claims lives

In another incident in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, a charity outreach program meant to distribute food and relief materials turned tragic when an overwhelming crowd surged forward, resulting in injuries and chaos.

The event, held in a public square, had attracted thousands, far exceeding the organizers’ expectations. Several attendees fainted in the commotion, while others were trampled in the desperate rush to receive aid.

The frequency of these incidents has led to calls for stricter regulations and better safety protocols at public gatherings. Critics argue that event organizers and local authorities must prioritize the safety of attendees to prevent such avoidable tragedies.

For now, the nation grieves the lives lost, with many demanding accountability and action to avert future occurrences.

Abuja stampede survivor recounts ordeal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a tragic stampede at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja, during a palliative distribution had left seven children and three adults dead, with many others injured.

Amarachi Nwosu, a 32-year-old mother, recounts the terrifying experience of almost losing her life and her son in the stampede, which occurred as a large crowd scrambled for palliative items.

