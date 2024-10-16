Jigawa state has experienced a major tragedy as a fuel tanker exploded and killed no less than 105 people on Tuesday evening, October 15

Shiisu Adam, the spokesperson of the state police command, disclosed that the tanker driver lost control while travelling from Kano to Yobe

According to police authority, the incident happened when the people were trying to scoop the fuel from the tanker, and about 55 persons sustained a series of injuries from the explosion

A devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State, resulting in the loss of at least 105 lives. The tragedy struck at 11:30 pm on Tuesday night near Khadija University.

According to Shiisu Adam, the Jigawa State Police Command's public relations officer, the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Kano to Nguru town in Yobe State. The tanker exploded, causing widespread destruction and chaos.

The Punch many people attempted to scoop fuel from the tanker, unaware of the impending danger. This ultimately led to a massive explosion that claimed numerous lives. The victims are mostly burnt beyond recognition, and they will be given a mass burial.

Jigawa explosion: How many people sustain injuries

In addition to the fatalities, 55 people sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at Ringim General Hospital. Due to the hospital's limited capacity, some injured persons have been transferred to Federal Medical Centre Birnin Kudu.

The incident highlights the risks associated with petroleum transportation and the importance of exercising caution when dealing with hazardous materials. Authorities must take measures to prevent such tragedies in the future and ensure public safety.

Adam's statement reads in part:

“As I am talking to you now, the casualty figure is about 105 and the number of injured is 55 as against the 50 earlier confirmed.”

Petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

a petrol tanker explosion occurred in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, on Saturday evening, causing thousands of commuters to be stranded for several hours.

Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident, but several vehicles were completely burnt.

The burnt vehicles included two articulated trucks, one 18-seater bus, two small commercial cabs, one tricycle, and three motorcycles.

