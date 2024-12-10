The US 2024 presidential election, where Donald Trump secured his second term in office, topped Google’s 2024 trending topics in Nigeria

Also on the trending list were the new minimum wage, the national anthem, the nationwide hunger protest and the student loan

This article also detailed other trending news in Nigeria that attracted attention and sparked national debate

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The United States (US) 2024 presidential election emerged as the most searched news topic, securing the top spot on Google’s 2024 trending news list in Nigeria.

The US election and the new national anthem by Tinubu's topped Google Trend 2024. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Interestingly, Nigeria’s newly approved minimum wage, national anthem, and national grid collapse were among the top four most searched topics, ranking second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Also, the student loan rounded out the top ten trending topics in Nigeria.

What are the top 10 trending news in Nigeria?

Legit.ng has compiled the list of top Nigeria’s Google search in 2024.

1. US elections

Donald Trump's victorious outing in the US 2024 presidential election, attracted the attentions of Nigerians at home and abroad.

The former President of the United States, secured a comeback victory to the White House after winning Pennsylvania and Alaska, defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

On his path to victory, Trump survived two assassination attempts, criminal trials and a change in Democrat presidential ticket.

2. New national anthem

Also on the list is the discussions around the new national anthem.

On Wednesday, May 29, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed the bill reinstating the old national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee" into law. Many criticized it but the president did not renege on its stand.

Legit.ng reported that the old anthem was composed by British expatriate, Lillian Jean Williams. The country used it from 1960 to 1978.

3. National grid

The national grid collapse was also a major concern for Nigerians considering the nation's economic activities.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) came under criticism following the constant collapse of the grip in 2024 despite the introduction of the Band A, B, C and more.

But the TCN revealed that it is actively conducting repairs on critical transmission lines and substations.

4. Minimum wage

The newly approved also topped discussions in the country and is number four on the search list.

Minimum wage was a major concern for organized labour, the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, who are interested in the wellbeing of workers in Nigeria.

The new minimum wage raised concerns in the polity as some governors are yet to implement the N70,000 pay after it was signed into law in July 2024 by President Tinubu.

5. Ibadan explosion

Ibadan explosion was one major incident that will not be forgotten hence it secured the number five spot on the search list.

The southwest zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the tragic explosion that occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, January 16.

Legit.ng reported that properties were destroyed following the explosion, which rocked the area.

Also, a petrol tanker explosion occurred in Ibadan, on Saturday, September 7. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident, but several vehicles were completely burnt.

6. Edo state election

Edo state governorship election was also another major topic in the polity that secured the sixth spot in the search list.

The Edo governorship election was a three-horse race, with Ighodalo of the PDP, Monday Okpebholo of the APC, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party at the forefront.

However, INEC declared the APC governorship candidate in Edo, Monday Okpebholo, as the winner of the Edo governorship election 2024.

7. Protest in Nigeria

The October 2024 nationwide protest captured the interest of many Nigerians, considering the theme, Endbadgovernance and hunger".

Legit.ng reports that the #EndBadGovernance protest, was a movement in which young Nigerians rose against economic hardship and alleged corruption.

8. Labour strike

The strike by organised labour leaders industrial action was also not left out in the list, it secured the eight spot.

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria Labour Congress embarked on nationwide strike on June 2024, over the new minimum wage.

Labour expressed displeasure over the proposal of the federal government before it was finally fixed for N70,000.

9. Heat wave in Nigeria

Nigerians laments on social media about the heat wave and hot weather amidst no electricity. Hence it topped the Google search list.

However, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) outlined the weather’s implications and provided guidance to the public on how to manage the situation.

10. Student loan

President Tinubu's educational plan for students in Nigeria also topped discussion and secured the tenth spot on the search list considering the benefits attached to the initiative.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government recently launched the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) with over N2.5 billion in student loans to over 22,000 students nationwide.

President Tinubu inaugurated the fund in July 2024 at the State House, aiming to boost access to education for Nigerian students.

iPhone 16 is Google’s most searched mobile phones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the iPhone 16 topped Google Trends as Nigeria's most searched mobile phone in 2024.

Budget-friendly brands like Infinix, Redmi, and Tecno dominated the top 10, reflecting Nigerians' preference for affordability and functionality.

The list highlights a dynamic market where premium and mid-range smartphones cater to diverse consumer needs.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng