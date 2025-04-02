The Ebonyi State government has denied reports that Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the arrest of five commissioners over alleged contract breaches and project delays

Ilang Donatus, overseeing the housing project, clarified that no arrests were made but confirmed that the governor expressed dissatisfaction with project delays

The state government remains committed to completing the 140-unit housing initiative for displaced residents of the Izzo and Amaze communities

The Ebonyi State government has dismissed reports alleging that Governor Francis Nwifuru ordered the arrest of five commissioners over alleged breaches of contract and delays in project execution.

Recent media reports suggested that the governor accused the officials of sabotaging state projects, leading to their purported detention.

The state government has clarified that no commissioners has been detained.

Source: Twitter

However, Ilang Donatus, chairman of the Ebonyi Executive Council Committee on the Supervision and Completion of State Housing Projects, has debunked the claims, describing them as “false and unfounded.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Donatus clarified that no commissioner had been arrested, urging the public to disregard the misinformation.

“No commissioner was arrested, and you can confirm this from the police and other security agencies,” he stated.

He further explained that the committee had only conveyed the governor’s dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the projects, emphasizing the need for swift action.

“We informed them of the state governor’s displeasure over delays in the project and resolved to take drastic actions on the defaulters,” Donatus said.

According to him, the governor is committed to ensuring that affected communities receive the necessary housing support as part of his administration’s rehabilitation efforts.

“The governor is desirous to give the people of both communities affected by a fratricidal communal conflict housing reprieves,” he added.

The state government had embarked on a 140-unit housing project in Ishielu Local Government Area to provide shelter for residents of the Izzo and Amaze communities, who were displaced due to the longstanding Ezilo/Ezza Ezilo communal conflict.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to restore stability and improve living conditions for those impacted by the crisis.

“We gave all persons involved in the projects time to comply with the contractual terms,” Donatus noted.

“Our mandate is to ensure that the governor’s noble intentions towards the people of both communities are actualized, and we would not toy with such.”

Reaffirming the government’s position, the spokesperson for the Ebonyi State Police Command, Joshua Ukandu, also dismissed the reports of any arrests. “We did not arrest any commissioner,” Ukandu confirmed.

The state government has urged the public to disregard the false reports and assured that it remains focused on delivering the much-needed housing projects for displaced residents. Authorities have also warned against the spread of misinformation, stressing the importance of verifying news from credible sources.

Local farmer murdered in cold blood

In a similar report, a farmer, Godwin Odah, from Akparata village in the Effium autonomous community of Ebonyi State, was gruesomely killed on Monday while harvesting fruits behind his residence.

In a similar report, A farmer, Godwin Odah, from Akparata village in the Effium autonomous community of Ebonyi State, was gruesomely killed an Monday while harvesting fruits behind his residence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng