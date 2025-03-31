A Nigerian professor of heuristic education, identified as Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya, is back in the country after 48 years in Canada

In an interview with a cleric, the man in his early 80s confirmed he returned empty-handed with no child or wife

The author and academic recounted how he returned to Nigeria in 1995 and what became of him after years in North America

An academic, Professor Amos Mabayomije Ishola Awodiya, has returned to Nigeria after 48 years in Canada.

A cleric known as Agbala Gabriel interviewed the professor, who will be 81 by June and he opened up about his situation.

Agbala Gabriel published on his Facebook page his over 40-minute interaction with the returning academic.

The cleric's post was captioned:

"He spent 48 years in Canada without NOTHING.

"HE IS BACK HOME WITH NOTHING.

"NO WIFE.

"NO CHILD.

"NO HOUSE.

"He needs our HELP.

⁨"0705 490 0751."⁩

Speaking with the preacher, Amos, who claims he is the first professor of heuristic education in the world, recounted how he first returned to Nigeria in 1995 when he was appointed a minister.

"I was a senior special adviser to Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon (Commander of 4th Battalion of the Nigerian Army from August 1965 to February 1966) on secret intelligence information," he said.

Professor Amos said he is an author and lecturer and wrote the book Nigerian Encyclopedia. He noted that he had married earlier, but his wife passed away without a child for him.

The professor and cleric mostly communicated in Yoruba.

Reactions trail video of Canada returnee

Abimbola Olayera said:

"It is a lesson to everyone of us,we should have good relationship with our family, no matter how family is bad, you have one person that have good heart in the family, we should close to our God. God provides for him and me.i give him long life."

Olalere Taofeeq said:

"That means no land is special or area for wealthy,there is bless of God in every where.i saying this like advise for you people have highest mind to travel to abroad by all means."

Stan Jwealth said:

"He is a wizard, meaning a professor that only him can do what he knows, no one can do it. It affected him and he can't move on. Loosing over 80M is not what one should just move on as if nothing happened."

Obimuyiwa Ayowale Ay-wallex said:

"He make a covenant with the wizard in Canada u have to understand this man very well. The money he was dupe for was not his money and can be affected wizardly...

"So the only thing he need is to publish that book and go back."

Olabiyi David Abayomi said:

"This man studied the mistery of the world, the world that's really spiritual, there are spirits to fight back, we need prayer in this world we live in."

Awodiya Damilare Cpm said:

"I think I saw one of this man's books (dictionary) in my dad's house ooo. I will make findings more as he is looking like my dad's younger brother but from another mother."

Dfauzy Fabrics said:

"Try to locate his Family in Nigeria. That he doesn't have a wife or a child does not mean he doesn't have relatives in Nigeria."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had returned home with nothing after spending 30 years abroad

Man returns from Qatar with nothing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 27-year-old man had returned home with nothing after years of working in Qatar.

The man, who lost his job abroad, said he feels lost despite reuniting with his mother after a decade of being apart.

The youth lamented that he found out his girlfriend had been unfaithful and his friends still depend on him to pay their bills.

