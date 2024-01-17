The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) released its much-awaited situation report

In a statement released Tuesday, January 16, the agency confirmed that no mortality case has been recorded

It was, however, gathered that at least 20 houses were destroyed as a result of the tragic explosion

Ibadan, Oyo - The southwest zone of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has rolled out an update on the tragic explosion that occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, January 16.

Legit.ng reported that properties were destroyed following the explosion, which rocked the area.

The emergency agency has confirmed that no casualties have been confirmed yet, but the tragic explosion destroyed 20 houses. Photo Credit: NEMA Nigeria

While some people said it was a gas explosion, others said it was a bomb attack targeted at shoppers.

Meanwhile, in in the morning on Wednesday, January 17, NEMA stated that the explosion happened at about 7:30 pm at the Bodija GRA behind Ace Mall Ibadan.

NEMA confirms destruction of 20 houses

The agency confirmed that on arrival at the incident scene, it was gathered that 20 houses were affected by the blast as the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained at the time of the statement's release.

The statement reads:

"Casualty figures can not be ascertained for now. Search and Rescue operation is still ongoing.

"Stakeholders present include NPF, NSCDC, DSS, SEMA, Nigeria Army, Federal and State fire service, Nigerian Red Cross, State Ministry of Environment, and Amotekun Corps.

"More resources are being mobilised to support the ongoing SAR Operations.

"Search and Rescue operation at the scene of the incident was temporarily suspended to allow responders to refresh. SAR Operations resumes at 7.00 am in the morning."

The agency verified increased security measures in the region, and efforts are underway to provide additional support for operational facilitation.

Reports indicate that the situation is now under control, with ongoing preparations to ensure the seamless execution of operations.

Ibadan Explosion: "I lost my brother", video of victims in tears

Meanwhile, another report confirmed that some persons lost their loved ones as a result of the tragic explosion.

A victim identified as Akeem Oladipupo was seen in a video crying about his brother, who died in the unfortunate incident.

Another eyewitness recounted that the incident happened at about 8 pm and that the police concluded that it was a dynamite after they inspected the scene.

