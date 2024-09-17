A festive journey turned tragic on Monday when a deadly road accident claimed the lives of dozens of Muslim worshippers in Kaduna State

What began as a pilgrimage to celebrate Eid-el-Maulud quickly became a devastating reminder of the perils on Nigeria’s roads

With overcrowded vehicles and frequent collisions, road safety concerns continue to cast a shadow over the country’s holiday celebrations

At least 36 Muslim worshippers were killed in a road accident in Kaduna State on Monday, according to officials.

The victims were en route to Saminaka to participate in Eid-el-Maulud, a religious celebration marking the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

The accident occurred near the town of Lere when an overcrowded bus carrying the worshippers collided head-on with an oncoming truck.

Ahmad Dayyabu, the event organizer, told the BBC that 71 people were crammed into the bus at the time of the collision.

Initial reports from the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency confirmed 36 fatalities, though Dayyabu later updated the toll to 40, with 31 others being treated in a local hospital for injuries.

"They departed from Kwandare, heading towards Saminaka. When they reached Lere, a trailer truck collided with their vehicle," he said.

The tragic accident unfolded on a day marked by celebration, as the government had declared a public holiday for Eid-el-Maulud.

This latest incident adds to the growing concerns about road safety in Nigeria, where accidents involving overcrowded vehicles and poorly maintained infrastructure are all too common.

Panic as loaded BRT bus tumbles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on Friday, August 23, a fully loaded high-capacity Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle fell on its side inside the dedicated BRT lane at Iyana Ipaja, Lagos state, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers.

According to an update from the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the accident occurred shortly after the bus had departed from the BRT park at Iyana Ipaja.

While giving an update on X, the agency said the bus ran into an abandoned pedestrian bridge foot immediately after the Iyana Ipaja bridge, causing it to tip over onto its side, Channels TV reported.

