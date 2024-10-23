The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has lost five of its officers in a fatal road accident along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state.

The NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, said the tragic incident happened on Tuesday, October 22

According to the statement issued by Akinboyewa, the deceased NAF officers were on their way to Abuja for a sporting event

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Air Force(NAF) has been thrown into mourning after five of its officers lost their lives in a ghastly road accident.

The tragic incident occurred around Hawan Kibo along the Jos-Akwanga Express Road in Plateau state on Tuesday, October 22.

The director public relations and information, Air Commodore Olusola Akinboyewa, disclosed that the personnel were on their way to a sports event in Abuja when they had the accident.

Akinboyewa said the NAF officers’ vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.

He made this known in a statement issued via the NAF official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigAirForce.

“Our personnel were heading for a sporting event in Abuja when their vehicle was involved in a collision with an oncoming truck.

“Consequently, statutory administrative protocols applicable in circumstances as this have been activated by the NAF to provide comfort and succor to the bereaved families.”

The NAF spokesperson appealed to Nigerians to refrain from sharing unverified details about the unfortunate incident.

