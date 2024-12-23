At least 35 children were killed in a stampede at an Islamic high school in Ibadan, Oyo state, where thousands gathered for assistance on December 18, 2024

Prior to the recent events in 2024, stampedes claimed lives in various states, such as 25 deaths in Uke, Anambra in 2013, and 20 deaths in Kwara State during an Eid-el-Fitr food distribution in 2013

This article detailed how 213 lives were lost during charity and religious events and recruitment exercise that led to stampedes across the country in 11 years

Over the past 11 years, stampedes across Nigeria have resulted in 213 deaths, with many occurring during food distribution events, recruitment exercises and religious activities.

In the last six days, stampedes during food distributions killed about 72 lives in Ibadan, Oyo state, and Okija community, Anambra state, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Stampede: Abuja, Anambra, Oyo tragedies

At least 35 children were killed in a stampede at a charity event in Ibadan attended by dozens of masses, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024.

Legit.ng reported that the incident occurred at Islamic high school in Oyo state where up to 5,000 adults and children gathered for assistance but were hit by the unexpected.

Similarly, seven children and three adults lost their lives in a stampede during a food distribution event at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Maitama, Abuja.

Just when Nigerians thought they had seen it all, another tragedy hit the nation in Anambra state.

The Nigeria Police Force confirmed that 22 people lost their lives during a stampede in Okija, Ihiala local government area (LGA) of Anambra state.

Timeline of stampedes in previous years: 2013 -2014

As reported by Daily Trust, no fewer than 213 persons died in stampedes in parts of the country from 2013 to 2024.

In 2024, 96 Nigerians died in seven stampedes related to food distributions.

Before the Ibadan, Anambra and Abuja incidents, seven people reportedly died in a stampede while trying to buy cheap rice from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos.

Among the dead is Funmilayo Comfort Adebanjo, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The rice, said to be seized from smugglers, was distributed to ease the economic hardship, with a 25kg bag sold to interested Nigerians for N10, 000.

Legit.ng reports that while trying to buy the Customs rice, the APC member alongside six others lost their lives.

March 2024

In March 2024, Bauchi state recorded a major tragedy as four people reportedly lost their lives and one sustained injury in a stampede during the annual zakat exercise at Shafa Holdings Company Plc on Jos Road in Bauchi.

Similarly, Senator Aliyu Wamakko's 'generosity' turned tragic as nine persons reportedly died and 30 others injured in a stampede in April 2024 during the distribution of palliatives at his residence of in the Gawon Nama area of Sokoto state.

On March 22, 2024, two female students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, reportedly died in a stampede that occurred at the university’s convocation square.

On Friday morning, March 22, 2024, about seven students of the Nasarawa State University, Keffi, died during a stampede while allegedly struggling for rice meant to be distributed as palliative by the Nasarawa state government.

Stampedes have also occurred during recruitment exercise.

On March 15, 2014, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) nationwide recruitment exercise led to the death of 16 Nigerians. This happened as job seekers stormed test centres in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Minna and Benin City, but the exercise resulted in a stampede, leading to their untimely death.

Similarly, on November 2, 2013, 25 Nigerians died and 200 others were injured during a stampede that occurred at Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry in Uke, Idemili South LGA of Anambra state.

On October 16, 2013, a stampede occurred during the annual Eid-el-Fitr food distribution exercise in Ilorin, Kwara state, by former Senate President Bukola Saraki. The charity event turned tragic, killing at least 20 people, leaving several others injured.

Also, on August 18, 2022, two people died and many others were injured in a stampede that occurred during a crusade at the Comfort Life Mission International Church located in the Ikotun, Lagos state.

On May 28, 2022, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, no fewer than 31 persons were confirmed dead in a stampede at the venue during a food distribution programme tagged “Shop for Free”, organised by the King’s Assembly.

In February 2020, 23 people were reportedly killed in a stampede that occurred when officials of the Borno state government distributed food items to Nigerian refugees living in Niger Republic.

Read related articles here:

Peter Obi addresses tragic stampedes across Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that over 60 lives were lost in stampedes across Ibadan, Abuja, and Okija as citizens scrambled for food at events meant to provide relief.

Peter Obi initially criticized systemic failures in a now-deleted tweet but later commended the organizers for their efforts.

Obi calls for urgent reforms to address poverty, inequality, and food insecurity, emphasizing the need for safety at public events.

